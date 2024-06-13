- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Integrated Graphite Production Moves Closer as Feasibility Studies Advance
International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) is making rapid progress on feasibility studies to advance development of the Company’s integrated graphite processing operations in Western Australia.
At the 100% owned Springdale Graphite Project (Springdale), site of the Company’s planned graphite mine, a ten hole diamond drilling program is currently underway. Drilling results will provide important data for geotechnical studies required for mine planning, waste characterisation, and resource classification, as well as additional sample material for further metallurgical testwork which will be used to inform process design criteria for the graphite concentrator.
Managing Director and CEO Andrew Worland said global pressures on both Lithium-ion battery manufacturers and industrial graphite end users, including geopolitical pressures, were continuing to build demand for graphite from markets such as Australia.
“The once in a generation growth in battery and vehicle manufacturing capacity, that North America, Europe and Asia have committed to developing, depend on supply from mines like Springdale that will offer unparallelled supply chain certainty,” Mr Worland said.
Battery anode processing testwork on Springdale concentrates is also continuing. The comprehensive program, being undertaken at a number of specialised overseas testing facilities, includes spheroidisation optimisation, leach purification option evaluations, production of both purified and unpurified spherical graphite samples for third party evaluation and coating options, and further electrochemical studies.
Flora and fauna reports for Springdale from seasonal surveys completed in 2022 and 2023 confirm that the mine would have little impact on natural vegetation or wildlife. Additional studies are underway to support environmental approvals and permitting, including hydrological and tailings storage assessments.
At Collie, the centre of the Company’s downstream processing operations, various flake product sizes have been successfully produced using the Micronising Qualification Plant commissioned earlier this year. The products meet a range of technical specifications for end users. Critically, flake size distributions produced are suitable for both advanced battery anode materials and other industrial applications. Product samples are now planned to be Figure 1 shows the laser particle size distributions of micronised graphite sample products produced at the company’s Micronising Qualification Plant in Collie.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Unprecedented demand for battery metals is swinging attention to graphite and the critical role it plays in the batteries needed to power electric vehicles and renewable energy, and global hopes for a sustainable future.
This is where International Graphite (ASX:IG6) comes into play. Based in Western Australia, the company is on track to be one of Australia's first mine-to-market graphite producers and a new supplier of battery anode material to global battery manufacturers.
Of all the components in a lithium-ion battery, the biggest volume is in graphite which makes up 95 percent of the battery anode. It can take 50 to 100 kilograms of graphite to make a single battery – up to 10 times more graphite than lithium.
Photo credit: Visual Capitalist
Analysts agree that demand for graphite is inextricably linked to the surging demand for clean energy and graphite is in limited supply. The world now faces a significant shortage – one which will only grow more severe as economies ramp up their efforts to achieve net-zero.
The United States alone predicts a graphite shortfall of up to 1.2 million metric tons by 2030, to say nothing of how severe the shortage is likely to be on a global scale.
The graphite supply chain is racing to keep pace. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence predicts the world will need at least 97 new flake graphite mines by 2035. Although opening new graphite mines is a good start, the raw material alone will not meet the need for high quality, processed graphite suitable for making battery anodes. Currently, nearly every kilogram of battery anode material is processed through China and battery manufacturers worldwide are looking for additional and alternative supply. The pressure is on resource nations worldwide to develop downstream processing capability.
International Graphite is currently developing a planned graphite mine at Springdale, on Western Australia’s south coast, linked to a state-of-the-art research and downstream processing hub in the industrial town of Collie.
A pilot scale micronising and spheroidising plant with a capacity of approximately 4,000 tons per annum (tpa) has been commissioned at Collie, which is in the centre of Western Australia’s main electricity generation grid. International Graphite received a total of AU$8.5 million grant from the Western Australian government to support Australia’s first purpose-built graphite processing facility that will significantly increase the nation’s sovereign supply of critical battery minerals. The company intends to use the funds to advance its micronising operations and progress the design of downstream battery anode facilities, and mine-to-market battery anode feasibility work for processing of graphite concentrate feed from its Springdale graphite project.
The company’s vision for a complete mine-to-market business is designed to achieve maximum value from the natural graphite resource. Operating exclusively in Western Australia, it leverages one of the most attractive jurisdictions in the world for resource investment with the backing of supportive government policy and an ethical graphite supply chain built on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Ultimately, International Graphite is designing its entire business to be as efficient and sustainable as possible, bringing new graphite supplies to market, new jobs to Australian regional communities, and new export opportunities to the nation. Its model is closely aligned with the Australian Government's critical minerals strategy and the Western Australian Government's vision for a world-class renewable energy and battery hub around Collie.
To date, International Graphite has received more than AU$6.7 million in combined state and federal government investment.
Company Highlights
- International Graphite (ASX:IG6) is on track to be one of Australia's first mine-to-market graphite producers and a new supplier of battery anode material to global battery manufacturers.
- Primary focus is battery anode material for lithium-ion batteries, supporting the global revolution in electric vehicles and green energy technologies.
- Operating exclusively in Western Australia, one of the world’s most reliable and attractive jurisdictions for resource investment and mineral supply.
- Currently developing a planned graphite mine at Springdale and a state-of-the-art research and downstream processing hub in the industrial town of Collie.
- 100-percent company-owned graphite resource at Springdale is expected to support a long life mining operation ensuring a secure, stable supply of graphite concentrate feed for value-added processing.
- Downstream facilities being developed in Collie – the heart of Western Australia’s power generation infrastructure.
- A micronising pilot plant has been commissioned with commercial micronising scheduled by 2024.
- Enormous graphite potential at Springdale Graphite Project following successful 2022/2023 drilling campaign.
- Total Springdale mineral resource estimate grew from 15.3 Mt @ 6 percent total graphitic carbon (TGC) to 49.3 Mt @ 6.5 percent TGC, making it the second largest known graphite deposit in Australia.
- The Springdale Graphite Project was named Discovery of the Year in the 20th annual Australian Mining Prospect Awards.
- The integrated business is underpinned by strong technical expertise and rigorous environmental social and governance standards.
- A total of AU$8.5 million from the Western Australian government was awarded to the company to support Australia’s first purpose-built graphite processing facility expected to significantly increase the nation’s sovereign supply of critical battery minerals.
Key Projects
Springdale Graphite Resource
Outstanding results have been achieved from exploration drilling at Springdale, on Western Australia’s south coast, where International Graphite owns a high-grade fine flake graphite deposit.
Comprising three exploration licenses and a prospecting license covering a total area of 180 square kilometers, International Graphite’s Springdale Project is located 25 kilometres east of Hopetoun and 150 kilometres from the port of Esperance on Western Australia’s south coast.
An extensive drilling program has been completed defining four new graphite targets from the first of seven potential anomalies identified by aeromagnetic survey. These are located very close to the existing mineral resource. Extensive areas are yet to be investigated and the company is confident that additional reserves will be discovered in the future.
Metallurgical testing has shown that the Springdale resource is well-suited to battery anode material production and would support a long-lived shallow open-pit mining operation.
Completion of the extensive 2022-2023 drilling campaign has paved the way for an increased mineral resource estimate that hailed the Springdale Graphite project as the second largest known graphite deposit in Australia. Total Springdale mineral resource estimate has been expanded from 15.3 Mt @ 6 percent total graphitic carbon (TGC) to 49.3 Mt @ 6.5 percent TGC.
Project Highlights:
- Prime Location: Located in a world-class mining hub with established services and infrastructure. Notable operations in the area include First Quantum Minerals' (TSX:FM) Ravensthorpe Nickel Mine, and Galaxy Resources' (ASX:GXY) Mt Cattlin Lithium Mine.
- Promising Geology: The project is located on cleared agricultural land and within the Albany Frazer Belt, one of Australia's foremost exploration regions.
- Existing Resource: An inferred mineral estimate puts the Springdale Resource at 15.6 million tons of graphite at 6 percent total graphitic carbon content (TGC), including a high-grade inferred mineral resource of 2.6 million tons at 17.5 percent TGC.
- Excellent Drilling Results: A strong 2022-2023 drilling campaign paved the way for a new mineral resource estimate making the Springdale Graphite Project the second-largest known graphite deposit in Australia. The company has completed 20,466 meters of drilling since June 2022, building on 7,900 meters of prior drilling. Results include four new graphite discoveries and confirmation of high-grade domains in the existing resource model and block performance.
- Sustainable Mining: Mining will involve multiple shallow open pits, targeting weathered/oxide mineralization zones. The operation will primarily comprise free digging with limited drilling and blasting.
- High-quality Mineralisation: Metallurgical analysis has shown that a 95 percent graphite concentrate can be made from Springdale and can be upgraded to battery grade 99.95 percent through purification.
- Downstream Processing: Graphite concentrates produced at Springdale will be transported 450 kilometres by road to Collie, where International Graphite plans to construct a graphite micronising facility and an advanced battery anode material manufacturing plant. A pilot micronising plant – one of the most advanced of its kind in Australia – was commissioned in 2022.Collie Downstream Processing
Collie Downstream Processing
International Graphite’s multifaceted processing operation will incorporate state-of-the-art research and development facilities with separate operations for graphite micronising and battery anode material production.
A pilot scale graphite micronising and spheroidising equipment commissioned in 2022 has since been upgraded to a larger, qualification scale plant which will launch the International Graphite brand in world markets and provide product samples for customer testing and qualification.
A definitive feasibility study has been completed for the establishment of a commercial scale micronising operation at Collie with a nominal capacity of 4,000 tpa. Besides being a product in its own right, micronised graphite is also a by-product in the manufacture of battery anode material. The micronising plant is expected to be operational before the end of 2024 and will use imported graphite concentrate feed until the Company’s Springdale mine and concentrator comes online creating a fully integrated circuit.
This approach is strategically timed to generate early cashflow for the business, as well as establishing early markets.
An initial scoping study has also been released for the establishment of a second manufacturing operation that will produce coated and uncoated purified, spheroidised graphite for lithium-ion battery anodes. Land has been earmarked at Collie with construction expected to commence in 2026.
Located at the southern end of Western Australia's main industrial strip, the town of Collie has many strategic advantages for industry. The Western Australian Government has committed an unprecedented AU$650 million to support regional economic growth and to advance the region as a hub for critical mineral processing and renewable energy.
Highlights:
- Emerging battery and renewable energy hub:
- Collie is the centre of Western Australia’s electricity generation infrastructure transitioning from coal
- strong investment in renewables ensures ready access to “green” power
- skilled technical workforce and training facilities
- efficient transport with extensive road and rail infrastructure
- strong community and government support for International Graphite
- Established R&D Facilities:
- first premises and R&D hub established in Collie light industrial area
- pilot scale micronising and spheroidising plant successfully commissioned in 2022
- micronising qualification-scale equipment installed to support product testing, customer agreements and market acceptance
- Australia’s first high thermal graphite furnace on site – supporting the development of graphite purification processes
- Graphite Micronising Facility:
- definitive feasibility study completed for a 4kt/y micronising plant – one of the first of its kind in Australia
- micronised products will generate cashflow, introduce the IG brand and establish markets for future by-products from battery anode material production
- plant expected to be operational before the end of 2024
- Battery Anode Material (BAM) Facility:
- site for the future BAM plant selected at Collie.
- scoping study released with economic modeling showing strong business case
- proposed facilities capable of processing up to 40kt/y of graphite concentrates to produce uncoated and coated purified/spheroidising/coated graphite suitable for BAM
Key Management Personnel
Phil Hearse - Chairman
One of Australia’s leading metallurgists and an authority on graphite project development, Phil Hearse founded International Graphite in 2018 and continues to lead the company’s growth and development. An engineer with more than 40 years of experience in diverse and challenging projects around the world, his extensive career has taken him from operational and technical roles at Broken Hill, Bougainville Copper, Queensland Nickel (QNI) and Gove Alumina to senior executive and managerial positions in engineering and operating companies.
Hearse is the owner and managing director of Battery Limits, one of Australia’s leading graphite metallurgy and process engineering firms. The company has assisted many listed public companies to develop bankable feasibility studies for graphite mines and concentrators and has generated significant intellectual property in downstream processing and knowledge of the end use market. Hearse has an MBA from Hull University UK and a Bachelor of Applied Science in primary metallurgy from the University of SA. He is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Andrew Worland - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Worland is a mining executive and experienced ASX/TSX director with over 25 years in senior finance, corporate, project management and marketing roles in the Western Australian mining sector.
Worland's commodity experience includes exploration, development and operations in lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, iron ore, molybdenum, copper and uranium. He has a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in finance and marketing from the University of Western Australia and is a qualified chartered company secretary and fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
David Pass - Non-executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
David Pass has played a key role in the technical development of International Graphite since the company’s inception. A metallurgist with 30 years in the mining industry, he brings a mix of operational processing, process design, project, due diligence skills and management experience including mine operations experience with Barrick Gold.
Pass is chief executive officer of Battery Limits and an acknowledged expert in graphite primary and downstream processing and has led several studies in graphite project development to definitive feasibility level. He holds a Bachelor of Science in metallurgy from Murdoch University and is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Matthew O’Kane - Non-executive Director
Matthew O’Kane is a senior mineral industry executive and company director with 25 years’ experience in the mining, commodities, and automotive sectors. He has held senior leadership roles in Australia, the US and Asia, in both developed and emerging markets, from start-up companies through to MNC’s. He has served on the board of mining companies in Canada, Hong Kong and Australia, and is currently managing director of Comet Resources (ASX:CRL) and a non-executive director of Azarga Uranium (TSX:AZZ) and Pursuit Minerals (ASX:PUR). O’Kane has been a non-executive director of International Graphite since the company was listed in April 2022.
Robert Hodby – Chief Financial Officer and Company SecretaryRobert Hodby is a finance and accounting specialist with more than 20 years’ experience in the Australian resource and energy sector, including seven years as CFO and company secretary of Kibaran Resources(ASX:KNL), the predecessor to Australian graphite company EcoGraf (ASX:EGR). A member of CPA Australia and member of the Governance Institute of Australia, Hodby specialises in the financial management and administration of public and listed companies at both operational and corporate levels. During his career, he has held numerous executive and project management positions as well as CFO, board and company secretarial roles, with a strong track record in corporate finance, capital raising and international product marketing, particularly in the emerging graphite market.
First Graphite Concentrate Shipment from the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine
Walkabout Resources Limited (ASX:WKT) (“Walkabout” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has produced and shipped the first consignment of on-specification graphite concentrate from the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine in Tanzania.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lindi Jumbo plant commissioning ongoing with first graphite concentrate bagged in early May
- Product shipped from site for first sales in Europe
- Commissioning team currently focused on improvements in plant performance, availability and utilisation
- Operations team achieving significant cost efficiencies in power and fuel usage
- Announced US tariffs on Chinese graphite improve product pricing
Walkabout’s Managing Director and CEO Andrew Cunningham said, “The successful production of on-spec, saleable product during the commissioning process at the Lindi Jumbo plant facility is an exciting milestone. To achieve our first concentrate shipment from site, at a time when customers are looking to shore up their graphite supply chains is a rewarding and outstanding outcome for the tenacity of our people, community, contractors and shareholders. We now have the opportunity to engage with more end-users as we continue to demonstrate we have a viable product and that we are serious contenders in development of non-Chinese graphite supply.”
Lindi Jumbo Project Update
COMMISSIONING ACTIVITIES
All sections of the plant are commissioned.
The priority commissioning team remains focused on is the increase of plant availability to run the entire circuit on a more continuous basis, while steadily increasing throughput to reach the planned production volume of 40Ktpa. Having the plant available and operating for an entire 12-hour shift has been an important milestone during the commissioning and ramp-up period.
Once the throughput targets have been met the team will turn its attention to the end-to-end optimisation of processing circuits to consistently achieve customer product specifications.
Logistics efficiency is also a focus, with bagged on-spec product accumulated in the load out area ready to be transported to port. Currently, any product not meeting specification is reprocessed as determined by the Lindi Jumbo on-site laboratory.
Figure 1: Lindi Jumbo bagged, on-spec flake graphite concentrate awaiting shipment at the Lindi Jumbo loading hold.
PRODUCT SHIPMENT
Although volumes are still relatively modest due to limited plant availability and utilisation during the commissioning and early ramp-up phase, the first consignment of on-spec bagged graphite concentrate has been shipped to Dar es Salaam for sale to Wogen under the exclusive offtake agreement (See announcement 22 July 2022). This first sale forms part of a larger order from an end customer in Europe. Road access to both ports is now available after the recent cyclone.
CONTRACTS
Issue of the Final Completion Certificate (“FCC”) by the EPC contractor (Jinpeng) will occur once the required throughput tonnages are achieved and sustained for a period of 48 hours. Once signed off, the plant will be handed over to the operating team to continue the ramp up over the coming months. A number of processing and maintenance specialists from Jinpeng will remain on site for as long as required.
Following FCC, it is not expected that Lindi Jumbo will make any post commissioning cash payments to Jinpeng as the mine has incurred a substantial amount of in-country costs on behalf of the EPC contractor and the remaining net balance will be settled by way of the issue of shares (See ASX announcement of 28 August 2023).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Walkabout Resources Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Graphite's Versatility Presents an Investment Opportunity
As the primary component of the anode material in lithium-ion batteries, graphite plays a crucial role in North America's push to establish a secure supply chain in support of the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry.
But the resource also has a diverse set of applications beyond the battery space, from pencils and greases to refractory products and fire-retardant building materials. As such, graphite may be a compelling investment opportunity for many.
By gaining a deeper understanding of graphite's supply and demand dynamic, along with its many industrial applications beyond batteries, investors can more readily identify promising investment opportunities with this critical mineral.
Key resource for electrification and sustainability
In recent years, graphite has become a key EV battery material. Experts believe that it will likely remain so for at least a decade. This is because the majority of modern EV batteries contain between 40 and 60 kilograms of graphite.
Consequently, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence predicts that graphite demand from the battery sector will increase at least 250 percent by 2030, particularly as companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) seek to construct megafactories and gigafactories. Failure to expand current graphite supply chains will result in a significant deficit, the analyst firm notes.
In light of this looming shortage, cross-commodity price reporting agency Fastmarkets expects graphite's market price to increase, driven by mounting underlying costs.
While graphite has received considerable attention for its role in EV batteries, its uses extend far beyond, spanning industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace and industrial machinery. Common applications of graphite include pencils, polishes, electric motor brushes and to create graphene sheets, a material 10 times lighter and 100 times stronger than steel. Graphite is also used as a liner for crucibles and ladles and plays a key role in steel production.
This versatility means that even if one has little interest in the battery sector, the resource is still worth considering as an investment — particularly given that graphene could potentially replace steel, carbon fiber and a range of other materials in the near future.
Types of graphite
Graphite can be produced in one of two ways. Natural graphite, as the name suggests, is mined from existing graphite deposits. These deposits can occur in three different forms: flake, amorphous and crystalline vein graphite.
A seam mineral formed through contact metamorphism, amorphous graphite's high heat tolerance means it's well suited for industrial processes such as steel production. The mineral is also used to make brake linings, gaskets, clutch materials and pencil lead.
Flake graphite forms when carbon is subjected to both high temperature and high pressure. The largest buyer and consumer of flake graphite is the automotive industry, as the material is used in multiple vehicle components. Flake graphite is also a key component in EV batteries and nuclear reactors.
Crystalline vein graphite is known for its incredibly high purity. It also has a higher thermal and electrical conductivity than the other types of natural graphite. As such, it can be used for all the same applications as flake graphite.
Synthetic graphite is typically made from superheated petroleum coke with additional materials added to promote bonding — the overall process is known as calcination. Graphite produced synthetically is denser, more conductive and more pure than natural graphite. However, it is also expensive and energy-intensive to produce. Synthetic graphite is primarily used for energy storage and to produce electrodes, making it a key resource for solar and sustainable energy.
Investments in North America
In light of China's export restrictions, graphite exploration and development companies will play a critical role in establishing a stable alternative supply of the resource. Following the October 2023 announcement of said restrictions, graphite companies in both North America and the European Union began working to secure government funding for their projects. Investors can expect partnerships between the public and private sectors to become increasingly common as governments continue to push for both decarbonization and supply chain stability; collaboration between mining companies, electronics companies and automotive manufacturers are also expected to increase.
There are several recent investments in North America that investors may find worth looking into.
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS)
Metals Australia owns one graphite and several battery metals projects in Canada and Australia.
The company's flagship project, Lac Rainy, is situated in a major graphite province in Eastern Quebec. In addition to exceptionally high-grade and widespread graphite sampling results, Lac Rainy has easy access to both transportation and energy infrastructure, including hydroelectric power.
MLS is progressing development studies and undertaking key measures to advance the Lac Rainy graphite project including a prefeasibility study for a 100,000 metric ton per annum flake graphite concentrate plant, a metallurgical and laboratory services agreement with SGS Laboratories, assessing a downstream battery-grade spherical graphite concentrate purification option and scoping study, as well as engaging a contractor for drilling and full-service support.
Metals Australia is very well funded to complete all planned studies. Given its resource size, grade and potential for significant growth it’s also likely to come onto the radar of governments supporting development of critical minerals projects in North America.
Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR,OTC Pink:SYAAF)
Syrah Resources produces graphite from its Balama / Nicanda Hill property in Mozambique.
In effort to supply US markets, it recently completed its Vidalia active anode material plant, a large-scale facility with an initial production capacity of 11.25 kilotonnes per annum. Established with funding and support from the US government, the facility began operations in the first quarter of 2024. Syrah is currently working to further develop the plant and secure offtake agreements to ensure Final Investment Decision Readiness.
The company aims to be the first major non-Chinese integrated producer of natural graphite active anode material.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSXV:NOU,NYSE:NMG)
Nouveau Monde owns several graphite assets throughout Quebec. The company has secured significant funding from Panasonic Holdings (TSE:6752) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) through multi-year offtake agreements totaling $50 million, and an additional $275 million commitment for the construction of the downstream battery anode plant, subject to final investment decision. The company's key selling point is its green business model, which uses natural graphite to produce components for EVs, renewable energy storage and consumer electronics.
Investor takeaway
Graphite has made headlines in recent years due to its pivotal role in enabling the clean energy transition. However, the applications and potential of this critical mineral are far more comprehensive than batteries and energy storage. Graphite has long been important to the manufacturing and automotive sectors, while emerging applications such as graphene hulls and plating show incredible promise for the future. Experts believe the future is bright for graphite, supported by the announcements of funding from the private and government sectors, particularly in North America.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Metals Australia (ASX:MLS). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by [add link to company profile][in order to help investors learn more about the company. Metals Australia is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Metals Australia and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement
E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a third and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on February 26, 2024 (the "Private Placement").
An aggregate of 112,371 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the third and final tranche at a price of $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of $7,866.00, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").
Net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes. No Insiders of the Company participated in the third and final tranche.
No finder's fees are paid in connection with the third and final tranche.
The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The securities offered pursuant to the Offering are subject to certain trade restrictions pursuant to applicable securities laws.
About E-Power Resources Inc.
E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.
On Behalf of the Company
James Cross
President & CEO
+1 (438) 701-3736
info@e-powerresources.com
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.
Click here to connect with E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR), to receive an Investor Presentation
NextSource Materials
Overview
Vision Blue Resources Ltd, a battery commodity/resource-focused investment company founded by Sir Mick Davis (former CEO of Xstrata Plc), made a significant strategic investment in NextSource Materials in 2021 to fully fund the construction of its Molo graphite mine in Madagascar. Production has begun, with Phase 1 mine operations currently undergoing ramp up to reach its nameplate production capacity of 17,000 tpa of graphite concentrate.
According to UK’s Benchmark Minerals Intelligence, battery demand for flake graphite is expected to grow between 5-7 fold by 2035. This dramatic spike in demand is due to graphite’s critical role as the anode material in lithium-ion batteries. Electric vehicle batteries contain between 60 to 90 kilograms of graphite per battery. By volume, graphite is the largest raw material in a lithium-ion battery. As the electric vehicle market continues to grow, investing in the companies that produce these valuable battery materials and have first-mover advantage can provide significant value-creation and exposure to this expanding market.
NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.
The Company’s Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite resources globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite.
The Company is also developing a significant downstream graphite value-add business through the staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities capable of large-scale production of coated, spheronized and purified graphite for direct delivery to battery and automotive customers, outside of existing Asian supply chains, in a fully transparent and traceable manner.
Graphite in Madagascar is renowned for its quality and flake size. For almost a century, Madagascar has been exporting flake graphite to the world but in limited quantities. Molo will catapult Madagascar to a top 5 graphite producing country. With its Green Giant vanadium project also within close proximity to the Molo project, NextSource Materials controls two very strategic sources of battery materials at one source.For further information about NextSource visit our website at www.nextsourcematerials.com or contact us a +1.416.364.4911 or email Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development at brent@nextsourcematerials.com or email Craig Scherba, President and CEO at craig@nextsourcematerials.com.
NextSource’s 100 percent owned and fully permitted Molo graphite project drew investor attention for its large, high-quality flake graphite deposit and unique SuperFlake graphite concentrate. Sir Mick Davis’s strategic investment of US$29.5 million in NextSource in May 2021 provided the entire funding to bring the Molo Graphite mine into production.
“This investment in NextSource underlines our belief that the massive secular change in demand for critical battery material resources is not being met by an appropriate supply-side response, largely as a result of capital constraints,” Davis stated.
The company utilized an all-modular build approach to construct the Molo mine. Phase one production will be approximately 17,000 tonnes per annum over the first two years with further planned expansion in year three.
The company made its first bulk container shipment of SuperFlake® graphite in October 2023 to its downstream technical partner's battery anode facility to be processed into spheronized, purified graphite (SPG) that will then be further processed into coated SPG (CSPG) as part of large scale, multi-step verification tests being conducted by automotive EV supply chains in South Korea and Japan. The first series of verification test results are expected back in Q1 2024.In April 2021, the company finalized an exclusive technical partnership with a Japanese company that
provides SPG to leading Japanese anode and battery makers, who in turn supply the Tesla and Toyota supply chains. NextSource has secured the licensing of a well-established process to produce SPG that is currently used in EV supply chains, as well as a coating technology that has been verified by a major Japanese coating company to produce CSPG. The company has also executed a commercial offtake agreement with thyssenkrupp Materials Trading GmbH, an international trading and services company headquartered in Essen, Germany, for the sale of 35,000 tpa of the SuperFlake® graphite products.
NextSource’s other highly prospective project, the Green Giant vanadium project in Madagascar, stands out for its sediment-hosted deposit profile, which is only seen in approximately 5 percent of total vanadium occurrences.
The company believes strongly in vanadium’s potential market growth with the popularization of VRBs as a leading technology for green energy applications. Since project acquisition in 2007, NextSource has spent over US$20 million on the exploration and development of the Green Giant.
NextSource’s management team and directors bring decades of professional mine development and capital markets expertise. NextSource has assembled an impressive team with a proven track record in mine operations and building shareholder value. This positions the company for significant growth and economic success as it strives to meet the world’s increasing demand for graphite.
Company Highlights
- The Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite resources globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite. The Molo mine has begun production, with Phase 1 mine operations currently undergoing ramp up to reach its nameplate production capacity of 17,000 tpa of graphite concentrate.
- Vision Blue Resources, a fund headed up by Sir Mick Davis that invests in strategic battery materials, is NextSource’s largest shareholder.
- Sir Mick Davis is NextSource’s chairman and this mining heavyweight brings years of valuable experience in mine development and operations expertise.
- NextSource will complete a feasibility study in November 2023 for its Phase 2 expansion of an additional 150,000 tonnes in order to meet the significant forecasted demand for graphite. Timing for Phase 2 construction is expected to take 18 months to complete from a final investment decision and when funding is in place, which would be predicated on securing an OEM offtake.
- NextSource is one of extremely few graphite companies to have secured long term offtakes with reputable partners. The first is for the sale of 20,000 tonnes per annum with a prominent Japanese trader that supplies the Tesla and Toyota battery supply chains, and the second is with thyssenkrupp Materials Trading for the sale of 35,000 tonnes per annum of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate.
- The Company is also developing a significant downstream graphite value-add business through the staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities (BAFs). These BAFs will be capable of large-scale production of spherical, purified graphite (SPG) and coated SPG (CSPG) using established processing expertise for direct delivery to battery and automotive customers, outside of existing Asian supply chains, in a fully transparent and traceable manner. Construction of its Phase 1 BAF in Mauritius is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
- The Company also owns the Green Giant vanadium project, an advanced stage NI 43-101 resource that is one of the world’s largest known vanadium deposits. The sediment-hosted geophysical profile of this vanadium deposit is well-suited for vanadium redox batteries, which are a leading battery technology for large scale energy storage applications.
- NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “NEXT” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “NSRCF".
Key Projects
Molo Graphite Mine and Project
The Molo graphite project ranks as one of the largest-known and highest-quality flake graphite deposits in the world. The property is over 62.5 hectares, sits in the Tulear region of Southwestern Madagascar and is located 11.5 kilometers east of the town of Fotadrevo.
The Molo mine has begun production, with Phase 1 mine operations currently undergoing ramp up to reach its nameplate production capacity of 17,000 tpa of graphite concentrate.
Total combined graphite resources at Molo are 141.28 million tonnes at 6.13 percent total graphitic carbon, with a contained ore reserve of 22.44 million tonnes at 7.02 percent graphitic carbon. The company has delineated over 300-line kilometers of continuous graphite mineralization at surface. NextSource has virtually an unlimited supply of graphite it can bring to the market in lockstep with demand.
NextSource has superior flake size distribution and well above the global average. The Molo asset is relatively unique for having almost 50 percent premium-priced large and jumbo flake graphite and can achieve up to 98 percent carbon purity with simple flotation alone. Molo SuperFlake® has been verified by end-users and meets or exceeds all criteria for the top demand markets for flake graphite; anode material for lithium-ion batteries, refractories, graphite foils and graphene inks.
NextSource has completed a series of feasibility studies on the project since 2015, with an updated feasibility study for phase two mine expansion expected in Q4 2023.
For all details and assumptions relating to the parameters of the mineral resource, reserve estimates, and data verification procedures for phase one of the Molo Project, please refer to the company’s website at nextsourcematerials.com.
Green Giant Vanadium Project
The 100-percent-owned Green Giant vanadium project is an advanced-stage exploration project located in South-central Madagascar and is one of the world’s largest known vanadium deposits. The project leverages ideal mining conditions and is in close proximity to NextSource’s Molo graphite mine.
The Green Giant Project is a rare type of vanadium deposit because it is sediment-hosted. No magnetic metals are associated with Green Giant’s vanadium, making the project ideal for producing high-purity vanadium pentoxide, a key material in vanadium redox batteries.
The property’s NI 43-101 compliant resource measures an estimated 60 million tonnes of vanadium pentoxide at an average grade of almost 0.7 percent at a 0.5 percent cut-off.
Management Team
Brent Nykoliation — Executive Vice-president
Brent Nykoliation joined the senior management team at NextSource Materials as vice-president in 2007 and leads the development and implementation of strategic partnerships and offtakes with supply chain customers. In addition, Nykoliation oversees all communications with institutional investors and analysts for the company.
He brings over 20 years of senior management experience, having held marketing and strategic development positions with several Fortune 500 corporations in Canada, notably Nestlé, Home Depot and Whirlpool.
Nykoliation holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours degree from Queen’s University.
Marc Johnson — Chief Financial Officer
Marc Johnson is a bilingual senior executive with over 20 years of business experience, including ten years at public corporations as CFO, VP of corporate development and other financial management positions, and ten years in capital markets in investment banking and equity research. Johnson is a chartered financial analyst and a chartered professional accountant and joined as CFO in October 2015. He also holds a bachelor of commerce (finance) from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University in Montreal.
Jonathan (Johnny) Velloza- Interim Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Velloza has a wealth of technical and operating experience in the mining industry spanning 30 years during which he managed operational optimization processes and large capital expansions across a range of commodities and in many jurisdictions. Velloza was previously Deputy CEO and COO of Gem Diamonds and CEO of Chemaf. Prior to this, he was with BHP Western Australia Iron Ore where, from 2013 to 2015, he was general manager at the largest iron ore mine in the BHP portfolio, leading a number of successful operational efficiency programs. He also acted as a senior exploration manager in Zambia and in Chile for BHP from 2011-2013, operations manager at AngloGold Ashanti from 2009-2010 and held numerous managerial positions at De Beers from 2001-2009.
Velloza holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering from The University of Johannesburg and a Bachelor’s degree in Business from The University of South Africa.
Danniel Stokes - VP, Special Projects
Daniel Stokes joined NextSource in 2022. During his career, he has been responsible for providing project management support across a diverse portfolio of projects in mining, infrastructure, and nuclear industries; developing tools, implementing best practices and mentoring apprentices. Stokes holds degrees in engineering and business and has a qualification in project management from the Association for Project Management.
Markus Reichardt - VP, Sustainability
Markus Reichardt joined NextSource in 2023 and brings a practical understanding of integrating ESG into all stages of the project cycle based on a 25 year track record in operational, senior corporate and advisory roles in the resources, agricultural and renewables sectors across the developing world.
Reichardt is responsible for driving the Group’s safety, health, environment, social, climate change and quality performance and initiatives.
Reichardt is a former corporate environmental manager of AngloGold and holds degrees in history and restoration ecology.
Wilhelm Reitz - General Manager, Molo Mine
Wilhelm Reitz is a mine management professional with 28 years of experience in the global mining sector, with the last 11 years focussed on critical minerals and in developing technologies through design, engineering, and research on graphite. Reitz held senior management roles with AfriGold in Senegal and West African Diamonds in Sierra Leone and Guinea. Prior to joining NextSource, he was involved in developing and managing graphite mines in Madagascar for Stratmin Global and Greenwing Resources. Reitz holds a BSB Diploma in Leadership and Management and studied with AIM in Australia, faculty of management.
Lydia Boarlaza - Country Manager, NextSource Materials
Lydia Boarlaza joined NextSource as Country Manager in January 2021 and has had extensive management experience in the Madagascar mining sector over her career. She has served in general manager and resident manager roles for various companies including Madagascar Consolidated Mining S.A., Madagascar Oil S.A., Avana Group, Hunt Oil Madagascar, and Shell Exploration & Development Madagascar BV. She is a member of the board of directors of Madagascar Chamber of Mines, member of the National Committee within the EITI Madagascar, and member of the Women in Mining and Resources Association in Madagascar.
Board of Directors
Sir Mick Davis — Chairman
Sir Mick Davis is the CEO of Vision Blue Resources and a highly successful mining executive accredited with building Xstrata plc into one of the largest mining companies in the world before its acquisition by Glencore plc. Before listing Xstrata on the LSE as CEO he was CFO of Billiton plc and Chairman of Billiton Coal which he joined from the position of Eskom CFO. During his career in mining, he has raised over US$40bn from global capital markets and successfully completed over US$120bn of corporate transactions, including the creation of the Ingwe Coal Corporation in South Africa; the listing of Billiton on the LSE; the merger of BHP and Billiton; as well as numerous transactions at Xstrata culminating in the sale to Glencore plc. Sir Mick Davis is a chartered accountant by profession and holds an honours degree in commerce from Rhodes University, South Africa and an honorary doctorate from Bar Ilan University, Israel.
Hanré Rossouw - President and Chief Executive Officer
Hanré Rossouw joins NextSource from his role as executive director and chief financial officer of Sasol Limited with extensive experience in the global natural resources industry over the last 25 years. A British and South African national, Rossouw has held senior positions in leading global mining and investment companies where his roles involved business development, M&A, capital markets, asset management and growth optimization. Rossouw was chief financial officer and executive director of Royal Bafokeng Platinum between October 2018 and March 2022 having joined after 5 years as a portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management. He was latterly CFO of the Alloys Division having been part of the small head office team which completed numerous international transactions and associated fundraisings as part of a corporate development plan which grew the market capitalization fivefold during his tenure. Rossouw worked at both Accenture and as a project manager with De Beers Group having started in the mining industry as a metallurgist with Anglo American in 1998. He studied chemical engineering at Stellenbosch University and Economics at the University of South Africa as well as completing an MBA at the University of Oxford's Said Business School.
Ian Pearce – Director
Ian Pearce is the former CEO of Xstrata Nickel, and was the former COO of Falconbridge Limited, which was acquired by Xstrata Plc in 2006. Xstrata Plc’s acquisition of Falconbridge was one of the largest mining takeovers globally and one of the largest takeover bids in Canadian history. Pearce was also a founding partner of X2 Resources who, along with Sir Mick Davis, made up the team of six ex-Xstrata executives who formed the mid-tier diversified mining and metals company. He currently serves as a director for several global companies in the mining and metals, energy, and sustainability industries. Pearce previously served as chair of the Mining Association of Canada and chair of the Nickel Institute. He holds a BSc from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa and an HNDT in Mineral Processing from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.
Craig Scherba — Director and Chief Development Officer
Craig Scherba was appointed president and CEO in September 2012 and has been a director since January 2010. Previously, Scherba served as vice president of exploration of the company, since January 2010. Scherba was a managing partner for six years with Taiga Consultants, a mining exploration consulting company. He has been a professional geologist since 2000, and his expertise includes supervising large Canadian and international exploration programs. Scherba was an integral member of the exploration team that developed Nevsun Resources’ high-grade gold, copper and zinc Bisha project in Eritrea. He served as the company’s country and exploration manager in Madagascar during its initial exploration stage, discovering both the Molo Graphite and the Green Giant Vanadium deposits.
Brett Whalen — Director
Brett Whalen has over 20 years of investment banking and M&A expertise, spending over 16 of those years at Dundee Corporation. During his tenure at Dundee, Whalen was directly involved in completing approximately $2 billion in M&A deals and helped raise over $10 billion in capital for resource sector companies. While a vice president and portfolio manager of Goodman & Co., he oversaw the investment of $6 million into NextSource, enabling the company to achieve key technical milestones, notably the completion of its July 2017 Phase One Feasibility Study and the concept and design of the whole modular build approach NextSource will be utilized for construction of both Phase One and Phase Two of the Molo mine. Whalen has extensive knowledge of both graphite and vanadium and the general battery materials industry.
Whalen has held board seats of several TSX-listed and privately held companies and holds a BA (Honours) degree in Economics and Finance from Wilfrid Laurier University.
Christopher Kruba — Director
Christopher Kruba is vice-president and legal counsel to Nostrum Capital Corporation and several related corporations that are part of the Toldo Group. The Toldo Group is headquartered in Windsor, Ontario and is composed of several privately held corporations in Canada and the United States, some of which have large manufacturing operations in diversified sectors and others that are involved in active and passive investments across capital markets throughout North America, Europe and Africa. In addition to his responsibilities as counsel to the Toldo Group, Kruba serves as corporate secretary to all the companies, is a member of the group’s investment committee and serves on the board of directors of many of the companies.
E-Power Resources
Overview
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR) is a battery materials exploration and development company focusing on developing new graphite resources to supply the growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. With projects located in Quebec, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, and a highly experienced management team, E-Power is well-positioned to help bolster the North American graphite supply chain.
The graphite market is expected to grow by 500 percent in 2050, driven mainly by the global rise in demand for electric vehicles. Graphite is the dominant component in anodes used in lithium-ion batteries for EVs. This growing need for graphite puts E-Power in an ideal position to develop new projects and support the growing market.Graphite is also used throughout the manufacturing industry, from foundries to lubricants, and increasing demand from the EV and battery sectors can potentially stretch the graphite supply chain for the manufacturing industry. With only one small graphite producer in North America, E-Power has a significant opportunity to provide the industry with new sources of this vital material.
The company’s flagship asset, the Tetepisca property, covers 12,620 hectares and is in the emerging Tetepisca Graphite District, one of North America's largest potential suppliers of graphite. The project is approximately 200 kilometers from Innovation et Developpement Manicouagan’s (IDM) planned 200,000-ton-per-year battery anode manufacturing facility at Baie-Comeau in Quebec. This proximity enables E-Power the opportunity to provide graphite resources for the new plant. Baie-Comeau is also a port with easy maritime links to European and other North American battery production.
E-Power’s Turgeon project covers 18,366 hectares on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company has completed a high-resolution airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey covering the complete property and has interpreted several targets to be tested for gold and copper/zinc mineralization. The company is currently evaluating options and seeking partners to fully explore and capitalize on the asset’s potential for gold and base metals.
An experienced management team with expertise in geology, corporate finance and capital markets throughout the mining industry leads the company toward its goal of becoming a leading graphite resource supplier in North America.
Company Highlights
- E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR) is a Quebec-based exploration and development company focusing on graphite assets to strengthen the North American renewable energy supply chain.
- The company’s flagship Tetepisca project is within one of North America’s largest and highest-grade graphite districts and is in proximity to a planned anode factory that will require an ongoing supply of graphite.
- The graphite market is expected to grow exponentially as demand increases alongside EV growth.
- Graphite is necessary to manufacture anodes in EVs’ charging systems, creating a steadily growing market for the mineral. Existing use cases in other markets will continue to impact demand.
- E-Power Resources’ Turgeon project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone belt and holds significant potential for the discovery of gold and base metal mineralization. The company is evaluating options including partnership agreements to advance this significant landholding.
- A strong management team leads the company towards its mission to strengthen the North American graphite supply chain.
Key Projects
Tetepisca Graphite Project
The flagship Tetepisca Graphite Project consists of 230 claims totaling 12,620 hectares in the Tetepisca Graphite District. The project is in Quebec, a mining-friendly jurisdiction, and 215 kilometers from a planned anode manufacturing facility in Baie-Comeau, Quebec. Tetepisca is ideally positioned to supply the market with graphite resources as the development proceeds.
Project Highlights:
- Completed Exploration Program: E-Power Resources conducted a preliminary prospecting, trenching and sampling exploration program in 2019 and subsequently significantly expanded its land position in the Tetepisca graphite district. In 2021, The company completed further geological mapping and sampling and in early 2022 completed a high resolution airborne geophysical survey over most of its district land holdings.
- Priority Targets Identified: The company has compiled and interpreted all historical exploration data covering the district in addition to its own exploration results and has identified five target areas for follow-up exploration. These areas were chosen due to strong and continuous electromagnetic responses and positive historical surface sampling.
- Promising Geology: The E-Power claims are underlain by a succession of high-grade metamorphic rocks referred to as the Nault Formation which hosts large and high-grade graphite resources in the Tetepisca Graphite District.
- Option Agreement with Volt Carbon Technologies (TSXV:VCT): The agreement enables Volt Carbon to acquire a 5 percent interest in the Tetepisca graphite project by funding $680,000 in exploration before December 31, 2024, and making a one-time cash payment of $1.5 million on or before December 31, 2025.
Turgeon Project
E-Power’s Turgeon project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and comprises 331 claims over 18,366 hectares. The project borders Agnico Eagles’ Detour Lake Mine property and is roughly 15 kilometers north of the Casa Berardi Gold Mine. The company is currently evaluating options to monetize the property.
Project Highlights:
- Initial Exploration Produced High-grade Assays: E-Power Resources conducted a thorough review, including geophysics and diamond drilling, upon acquiring the asset. In 2019, the company drilled three holes targeting graphite mineralization. Highlights from the program include 9.65 percent Cg (carbon as graphite) over an intersection of 42 meters, including a high-grade section at 21.62 percent at 8.8 meters.
- Airborne Survey Yields Quality Targets for Gold and Base Metal Mineralization: In the fall of 2021, the company covered the entire Turgeon property with a high-resolution airborne geophysical survey. The results have been integrated with historical exploration data and a number of target areas identified.
Management Team
James Cross – Chief Executive Officer
James Cross is a management consultant with capital markets experience in North America, Europe, the Middle East and South Asia. He served as president and CEO of Canadian Gold Resources, Ltd. from 2012–2017. In 2017, Canadian Gold Resources was sold to Colibri Resources (TSXV:CBI) on a share transaction basis valued at $4 million. He also served as director and vice-president of corporate development for Adroit Resources from 2010 to 2011, then listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. He has also acted as a consultant to a number of resource companies. In 1989, he earned a Bachelor of Science in management from the A.B Freeman School of Business, Tulane University.
Jamie Lavigne - Vice-president Exploration
Jamie Lavigne is an economic geologist with over 30 years of experience who has participated in several successful exploration and mine development projects. He has held senior positions with major Canadian and Australian mining companies, exploration and management roles with several junior exploration companies, and operates a geological services and consulting company. Lavigne holds a Bachelor of Science from Memorial University of Newfoundland, and a Master of Science from the University of Ottawa and is a member of L’Ordre des Géologues du Quebec and the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists.
Paul Haber - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Paul Haber has been involved in corporate finance and capital markets for over 20 years. He has served as the CFO and audit committee chair of many public and private companies. Some of the boards Haber has sat on include: XTM (CSE:PAID), South American Silver (TSX:SAC), Migao Corporation (TSX:MGO), China Health and Diagnostics. (TSXV:CHO), High Desert Gold (TSXV:HDG), and IND Dairytech (TSXV:IND). Haber has also served as the CFO of various public companies including, Oremex Gold (TSXV:OAG), SEL Exchange Inc. (TSXV:SEL) and Migao Corporation (TSX:MGO). Haber started his career with Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP). He is both a chartered accountant and a certified public accountant, with an Honors Bachelor of Arts in management from the University of Toronto. Haber was awarded his chartered director designation from the DeGroote School of Business in partnership with the Conference Board of Canada.
Altech – Results of Share Purchase Plan
Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) provides the following update regarding its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) as announced on 17 April 2024.
Highlights
- Share Purchase Plan (SPP) closed 15 May 2024
- Proceeds received of $3,721,000
- Shares and options will be issued 22 May 2024
- Quotation of shares on ASX 22 May 2024
The Company received applications from eligible shareholders amounting to proceeds received of $3,721,000. This represents 57,246,037 shares at $0.065 per share and 28,622,799 free-attaching options with an exercise price of $0.08 per share and expiring 30 April 2026.
The shares and options will be issued and allotted on 21 May 2024 and application for quotation of shares on the ASX will be made on 21 May 2024.
Altech’s CEO and MD Iggy Tan stated“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish to thank all eligible shareholders that participated in the SPP and for the support extended to Altech as it moves forward with both its CERENERGY® battery project as well as Silumina AnodesTM battery materials project. The SPP was very well received and supported. I am also cognisant of the market’s expectation in relation to the fabrication of the two 60KWh CERENERGY® battery prototypes as well as the commissioning of the Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant, and funds received from the SPP will be applied towards this. With the positive Definitive Feasibility Study and excellent economics for the 120MWh CERENERGY® battery project having been recently released in March 2024, Altech is also focused on securing offtake as well as finance to commence plant construction”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Altech Batteries, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
International Graphite Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
