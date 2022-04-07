Life Science NewsInvesting News

Trading resumes in: Company: Premier Health of America Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: PHA All Issues: Yes Resumption : 8:00 AM 04082022 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading ...

Trading resumes in:

Company: Premier Health of America Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: PHA

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 04/08/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c9167.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Premier Health of AmericaTSXV:PHAMedical Device Investing
PHA:CA

Premier Health Enters Into Binding Agreement to Acquire Leading Ontario Agency Canadian Health Care Agency

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (" Premier Health " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, is pleased to announce that it has entered this day into a share purchase agreement (the " SPA ") to acquire, through a newly created wholly owned federally incorporated subsidiary, 13822214 Canada (" CanCo "), 100% of the outstanding shares of Umana Holdings Inc. (" Umana ") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Canadian Health Care Agency, (" CHCA ") for a total consideration comprised between C$10.5M to C$14.5M (the " Purchase Price "), payable in cash, depending on the achievement of performance objectives (the " Transaction "), minus indebtedness, as more fully detailed below. As a result of the Transaction and a corporate reorganization, CHCA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation. The Corporation will continue the business of CHCA which consists in providing specialized nursing services.

"The acquisition of CHCA starts our expansion outside of the province of Quebec and consolidates our market position in Canada's northern regions" Said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health. " In addition, the Cambridge based agency provides us with a good management infrastructure in Ontario that will serve as a base to continue our expansion in this province. This is a strategy we are expecting to follow in other provinces as well."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. , April 7, 2022 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, May 11 th .  Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 3:40 p.m. (Eastern Time) .

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IIROC Trading Halt - PHA

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Premier Health of America Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV

Applied UV Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

The Company is also providing key operational metrics on results of operations for the three and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2021.

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (844) 200-6205 within the U.S. or (929) 526-1599 outside the U.S. The access code is 310385. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can be found in that section of our website under "Earnings Results." A replay of the call will be available under "News and Events" through Friday, May 13, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Reem Capital Corp. Announces Proposed Business Combination with Israeli Based Kalron Holdings Ltd.

Reem Capital Corp. Announces Proposed Business Combination with Israeli Based Kalron Holdings Ltd.

Reem Capital Corp. (TSXV: REEM) ("REEM") is pleased to announce details concerning a proposed arm's length business combination (the "Transaction") with Kalron Holdings Ltd. ("Kalron"), a corporation formed under the laws of Israel.

Keep reading...Show less

ACC.22: Medtronic renal denervation system demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction through three years

  • Medtronic adds to its robust clinical program with long-term data demonstrating the continued blood pressure lowering effect of the Symplicity renal denervation procedure
  • Medtronic also completes enrollment in the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced long-term data from the first 80 patients in the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial, which were presented today at the American College of Cardiology's 71 st Annual Scientific Session (ACC.22) late-breaking featured clinical research sessions. The data were also simultaneously published in The Lancet . 1

In the first 80 patients of the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial, the data demonstrated that patients who were prescribed anti-hypertensive medications and treated with the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation (RDN) System continued to show durable, clinically significant blood pressure reductions through three years. At three years:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×