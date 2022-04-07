Trading resumes in: Company: Premier Health of America Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: PHA All Issues: Yes Resumption : 8:00 AM 04082022 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading ...

