Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the " Corporation " or " Premier Health "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, today announced that it is proceeding with a transition of the CFO functions and appoints Simon Belval as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Simon Belval is a seasoned professional that has demonstrated strong abilities and leadership in finance and accounting functions including IFRS reporting, tax planning, financing, and risk management in different environments. He has held several leadership roles in the technology and fintech sectors and has developed over the years an expertise in managing strategic initiatives and special situations. He started his career as an external auditor and later acted as senior financial analyst for major organizations in Eastern Canada. Simon is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agrées du Québec (CPA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost
Vice-President, Corporate Development
Premier Health of America Inc.
jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the date of trading of the Corporation's common shares on the Exchange and final regulatory approvals, among others, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.


Premier Health Reports FY2022 Third Quarter Results

Premier Health Reports FY2022 Third Quarter Results

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has filed its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for its third quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Summary

Premier Health Reports FY2022 Second Quarter Results

Premier Health Reports FY2022 Second Quarter Results

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has filed its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for its second quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Summary

Premier Health of America

Premier Health Announces the Appointment of Giovanni Garay as Ontario General Manager

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the " Corporation " or " Premier Health "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces the appointment of Giovanni Garay as Ontario General Manager, effective immediately.

"We are very excited to have Giovanni join Premier Health. His hiring follows our recent acquisition in Ontario, and he will be an important member of the Corporation's senior leadership team," said Martin Legault, Chief Executive Officer. "Giovanni's experience with large organisations will benefit Premier Health as we continue to expand our footprint in the province." he added.

Premier Health Announces Grant of Options and Deferred Share Units

Premier Health Announces Grant of Options and Deferred Share Units

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (" Premier Health " or the " Corporation ") announces the grant of 1,090,000 stock options to certain officers and employees of the Corporation. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation. All options fully vest on September 30, 2022, and each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.80 per common share for a period of five (5) years from April 11, 2021. The Corporation also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 664,000 deferred share units (" DSUs ") to six directors of the Corporation. The DSUs are payable in common shares of the Corporation upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Corporation.

Premier Health Completes the Previously Announced Acquisition of Canadian Health Care Agency

Premier Health Completes the Previously Announced Acquisition of Canadian Health Care Agency

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (" Premier Health " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares of Umana Holdings Inc. (" Umana ") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Canadian Health Care Agency (" CHCA "), through a newly created wholly owned federally incorporated subsidiary, 13822214 Canada (" CanCo "), for a total consideration comprised between C$10.5M to C$14.5M (the " Purchase Price "), payable in cash, depending on the achievement of performance objectives (the " Transaction "), minus indebtedness, as more fully detailed below. As a result of the Transaction and a corporate reorganization, CHCA became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation. The Corporation will continue the business of CHCA which consists in providing specialized nursing services.

Naturevan Launches Business Through Amazon

Naturevan Launches Business Through Amazon

 ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it's wholly owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), will be distributed through Amazon starting October 1, 2022. The Company has entered into a partnership agreement with an Amazon supply agent, PTPT Stores Corp. ("PTPT") on September 12, 2022, for the distribution of the products to Amazon.

The Company is scheduled to deploy the first shipment through Amazon U.S.A on or about October 1, 2022, followed by Amazon Canada shortly after. Among twenty-two (22) of the Naturevan products, a few products have been chosen for the first roll out, including Probiotics for women, a top-selling supplement on the current Amazon market. Other supplements the Company is reviewing to distribute, which is subject to change, includes Aquamarine Collagen, rTG Omega3 and Cissus plus supplements.

Lake Resources NL Update on Kachi Pilot Plant

Lake Resources NL Update on Kachi Pilot Plant

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) wishes to update the market in respect of progress under its Pilot Project Agreement dated on or about 21 September 2021 (Agreement) with Lilac Solutions Inc., (Lilac).

Lilac will earn in to the Kachi Project, up to a 25% stake, based on achievement of certain milestones under the Agreement by an agreed date.

These milestones include Lilac:

- completing at least 1,000 hours of operations (including uptime, maintenance, monitoring, and other work that constitutes operations as determined by Lilac in its reasonable discretion) of the Lilac Pilot Unit onsite at Kachi provided; and

- producing a Lithium carbonate feed totaling at least 2,500 kg of lithium carbonate equivalents from onsite operations.

Whilst work has been continuing at Kachi, a dispute has arisen between Lake and Lilac as to the date by which these milestones need to be achieved, with Lake considering the milestones must be achieved by 30 September 2022 and Lilac considering it has until 30 November 2022 to do so.

To resolve the dispute, Lake has exercised its rights to have the dispute resolved either by agreement of both Lake and Lilac or by arbitration.

If the milestones are not achieved by the required date, then Lake has certain buy back rights under the Agreement which it may exercise at its option.

Work continues on progressing the DFS and Lake will update the market in due course on both progress on resolution of the current dispute and the ongoing DFS.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Concierge Medical Introduces IV Therapy

Concierge Medical Introduces IV Therapy

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge"), has introduced Intravenous Vitamin Therapy (IV Therapy) to its services in Toronto and Vancouver.

The Company has launched this new service with six (6) variations of Vitamindrip® products:

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Series A Preferred Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Series A Preferred Shares

~Monfort to pay the cash dividend payment to shareholders of Series A Preferred Shares of record on September 23rd ~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per Series A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Shares"), payable on September 29, 2022 to Series A preferred shareholders of record as at September 23, 2022 . The Corporation's dividend payments qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

ScreenPro Announces Management and Board Change

ScreenPro Announces Management and Board Change

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Andrew Ryu as the new interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman effective September 8, 2022.

Lena Kozovski, former Chief Executive Officer, has stepped down from her duties as CEO and Director, but will remain with the Company until the end of the year to help with operations. The former Chairman, Michael Yeung, also stepped down from the board, effective today.

Lake Resources NL CEO and Managing Director Appointment

Lake Resources NL CEO and Managing Director Appointment

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David Dickson to the role of CEO and Managing Director.

Mr Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in process technology, engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector.

He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.

With globally significant lithium sites, Lake's aspirational target is to reach capacity of 100,000 tpa LCE.

Mr Dickson's expertise will support Lake's rapid growth and its mission to become a leader in the supply of responsibly sourced, environmentally friendly, and cost competitive high-purity lithium.

It ensures North and South American operations will be fast tracked to advance key project and marketing milestones.

"This is a major achievement to have secured a CEO like David as Lake goes from project development to construction to become a major lithium producer.

"David combines proven leadership experience and engineering expertise with a deep strategic understanding of off-taker and investor perspectives on energy supply chains," Lake Executive Chairman Mr Stuart Crow said.

"David knows all the major oilfield services and EPCM contractors who are looking to expand into the renewable economy - at a time when major projects are struggling to source this capability and support.

"Including those companies skilled in environmentally friendly drilling and reinjection - a key to Lake expanding at scale."

He said Mr Dickson was a senior and experienced negotiator on major EPCM contracts and brought a senior commercial presence to the negotiating table.

He said Mr Dickson's desire to join Lake demonstrates his confidence in the cutting-edge Lilac technology and strong ESG focus which will see Lake set a new standard for the lithium extraction and production industry.

"His expertise links project delivery, leadership, technical knowledge, and relationships with key stakeholders across industry, government, and the investment community."

Mr Dickson is currently a Senior Advisor to Private Equity firm, Quantum Energy Partners, the leading global provider of private capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors and an Executive Strategic Advisor to strategic investment firm, The Chatterjee Group.

He spent over seven years as CEO of global engineering and construction firm McDermott International, leaving in 2021. At the outset of his tenure, McDermott employed approximately 14,000 people and operated in 20 countries.

Mr Dickson built a strong leadership team, steered the company into profitable new markets and struck deals with key customers, such as Saudi Aramco.

He oversaw McDermott's merger with CB&I and ultimately grew the business to over 30,000 employees across 54 international markets.

Prior to McDermott he was previously President of Technip USA, overseeing marketing and operations in North, Central, and South America. He was also appointed to the board of the US National Safety Council, and a member of the World Hydrogen Council.

"Lake Resources has the opportunity to set a new global standard for producing clean, high-purity lithium at speed and scale, at a time when lithium demand is growing rapidly," Mr Dickson said.

"To be a part of the global energy transition and bring a crucial new technology into large scale lithium production is an immense privilege.

"I look forward to bringing all my experience to this role and building one of the companies of the future," Mr Dickson said.

Mr Crow said Lake had conducted a global six-month search for the right CEO and Managing Director.

"We welcome David to the leadership team at this phase of the company's history as we move toward development and production of our first project at Kachi," Mr Crow said.

He said major new international appointments to the Lake board would be announced shortly covering ESG, governance, and finance and audit.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

