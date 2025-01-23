Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

RUA GOLD Intersects Visible Gold and Antimony and Confirms Continuity of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Murray Creek

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Radisson Mining Resources: Advancing High-grade Gold Exploration in Quebec

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Hempalta

HEMP:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Download the PDF here.

cardiex limitedcdx:auasx:cdxbiotech investingmedical device investing
CDX:AU
Cardiex Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiex Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX)

Cardiex Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Cardiex Completes Placement Ahead of CONNEQT US Launch

Cardiex Completes Placement Ahead of CONNEQT US Launch

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Cardiex Completes Placement Ahead of CONNEQT US Launch

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart health—using a noninvasive fingertip sensor. The study, co-authored by Cardiex's team, was published in the respected journal Pulse.

Cardiex logo (PRNewsfoto/CardieX Limited)

The study, titled "Validation of Noninvasive Derivation of the Central Aortic Pressure Waveform from Fingertip Photoplethysmography Using a Novel Selective Transfer Function Method," demonstrates that Cardiex's technology can accurately capture key cardiovascular data from a simple fingertip sensor. The method leverages photoplethysmography (PPG)—an optical technique widely used in wearables such as fitness trackers and smartwatches—offering a powerful and accessible tool for advanced heart health monitoring.

Key findings include:

  • Strong correlation between fingertip sensor measurements and traditional methods, with heart health indicators showing excellent alignment.
  • The fingertip sensor offers a user-friendly, noninvasive way to measure central aortic pressure parameters without calibration, making heart health monitoring more accessible and comfortable.
  • Twenty clinically relevant parameters were captured from the converted PPG waveforms, including central systolic blood pressure, central diastolic blood pressure, central pulse pressure, central augmentation pressure, central augmentation index, subendocardial viability, and pulse pressure amplification, amongst others.

Relevance in the Wearable Health Market:

The use of PPG technology in this study is especially significant as the wearable market continues to expand, with consumers seeking more advanced health insights without the need for frequent calibration. Cardiex's innovation aligns with this trend offering consumers the ability to track clinical grade biomarkers in real-time. These biomarkers have applications in various healthcare fields, including cognitive, renal, maternal, metabolic health, and heart failure management. The technology's ease of use and capacity for continuous monitoring place Cardiex at the forefront of the growing wearable health sector, which increasingly prioritizes deeper and more accurate health data.

"This study is a significant validation of Cardiex's technology and its ability to deliver critical heart health insights in a simpler, more convenient way," said Craig Cooper , CEO of Cardiex. "Our PPG-based fingertip technology has the potential to transform heart health monitoring, offering a more accessible option for both patients and healthcare providers. This breakthrough also opens up exciting opportunities for integration into the wearable health tech market, where continuous and noninvasive monitoring is becoming the gold standard."

The study confirms that Cardiex's PPG-based solution can provide valuable cardiovascular data in a comfortable, portable format, paving the way for broader adoption in both medical and consumer-grade wearables.

The full study is now available online in the journal Pulse DOI: 10.1159/000540666.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiex-announces-publication-of-breakthrough-study-validating-noninvasive-fingertip-photoplethysmography-ppg-for-central-aortic-pressure-waveform-analysis-302259185.html

SOURCE Cardiex Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the deployment of Technegas® in up to 169 nuclear medicine departments across HCA’s extensive network.1

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic appoints Thierry Piéton as Chief Financial Officer

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that Thierry Piéton has been appointed Chief Financial Officer for the company, effective March 3, 2025 . He will report to Medtronic Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Geoff Martha and will join the Medtronic Executive Committee. Piéton joins Medtronic from Renault Group, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer since March 2022 . Gary Corona who has been serving as interim CFO, will continue in this role until Piéton joins Medtronic, after which Corona will become Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and will remain on the Medtronic Executive Committee.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic appoints Thierry Piéton as Chief Financial Officer

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that Thierry Piéton has been appointed Chief Financial Officer for the company, effective March 3, 2025 . He will report to Medtronic Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Geoff Martha and will join the Medtronic Executive Committee. Piéton joins Medtronic from Renault Group, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer since March 2022 . Gary Corona who has been serving as interim CFO, will continue in this role until Piéton joins Medtronic, after which Corona will become Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and will remain on the Medtronic Executive Committee.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Female doctor with clipboard talking to smiling female patient at hospital.

Revolutionizing Women's Health: Antifungal Innovation Brings New Investment Opportunities

The intersection of women's health and antifungal innovation represents a pivotal moment in healthcare, offering both transformative medical advancements and compelling investment opportunities.

The groundbreaking developments in antifungal treatments specifically targeting women's health issues present a substantial market potential, resulting in rising investor interest in this rapidly evolving sector.

Despite comprising half the global population, women face unique health challenges that have historically received insufficient attention and investment. Among these health challenges, vaginal candidiasis stands out as a persistent and widespread issue affecting millions of women worldwide.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope connected to a phone with medical data overlay.

Top 5 Small-cap Medical Device Stocks (Updated January 2025)

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes is driving increasing innovation in medical device technology. In 2024 alone,30 new devices were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Wearable medical devices and the use of artificial intelligence in medical technology are two key trends in this sector. Moving forward, BCC Research projects that the global medical device industry will increase from US$810.4 billion in 2024 to US$1.3 trillion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8 percent.

Investors who want exposure to this wave of growth may want to consider NASDAQ small-cap medical device stocks. Below, the Investing News Network has compiled a list of the top NASDAQ medical device companies based on yearly gains.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces CMS national coverage analysis for Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System

  • National coverage analysis is the first-of-its kind for a minimally invasive, interventional treatment for high blood pressure
  • Milestone is supported by large public health need and robust, long-term data from the SPYRAL-HTN global clinical program

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is opening a national coverage analysis (NCA) on renal denervation, a process that will allow the agency to review and develop a national Medicare coverage policy for renal denervation procedures for patients with hypertension. This national coverage analysis was initiated by CMS in response to Medtronic's request to support Medicare beneficiary access to the Symplicity™ Spyral renal denervation (RDN) system, used in the Symplicity blood pressure procedure.

"Hypertension is a global health epidemic that impacts a wide variety of patients," said Jason Weidman , senior vice president and president of the Coronary and Renal Denervation business within the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "As the leader in developing a minimally invasive treatment option for hypertension, Medtronic has been closely engaged with CMS to establish a national coverage pathway for Symplicity Spyral. We appreciate CMS' efforts in creating new pathways to expedite access to breakthrough technologies like Symplicity Spyral and look forward to our continued partnership in developing a national coverage policy."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Cardiex Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiex Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Analyst Report Highlights Boab Metals' Potential with Offtake Agreement, Project Acquisition

Radisson Provides 2025 Outlook and Exploration & Development Plans for the O’Brien Gold Project

Galloper Gold Submits Proposal to Acquire Glover Island "Exempt Mineral Land" Historic Gold Deposit

Athena Reports High-Grade Silver, up to 6,630 g/t, from Newly Completed Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Nevada

Related News

Silver Investing

Analyst Report Highlights Boab Metals' Potential with Offtake Agreement, Project Acquisition

Gold Investing

Quimbaya Gold Poised for Discovery with New 4,000 Meter Drill Program, CEO Says

Gold Investing

Radisson Provides 2025 Outlook and Exploration & Development Plans for the O’Brien Gold Project

Gold Investing

Galloper Gold Submits Proposal to Acquire Glover Island "Exempt Mineral Land" Historic Gold Deposit

Resource Investing

Trump Revives Tariff Threats Against EU and China, Targeting Trade and Fentanyl Crisis

Gold Investing

Athena Reports High-Grade Silver, up to 6,630 g/t, from Newly Completed Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Reports Two Major Gold Bearing Structures Identified on Its Glamorgan Project

×