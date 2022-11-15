Life Science NewsInvesting News

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the " Corporation " or " Premier Health "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announced today that the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") has accepted the Corporation's application for its normal course issuer bid (the " NCIB ") for a portion of its outstanding common shares (" Common Shares ") as appropriate opportunities arise from time to time. The Corporation's NCIB will be made in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV and applicable securities laws.

Pursuant to the NCIB, Premier Health may repurchase up to a maximum of 1,428,571 Common Shares representing approximately a value of $500,000 at the current market price and 7% of its public float, where the aggregate public float as at November 14, 2022, was 19,664,860 Common Shares. Purchases under the NCIB may be made through the facilities of the TSXV, based on the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. The NCIB will be funded using existing cash resources and any Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The Corporation believes that the NCIB is in the best interest of the Corporation and constitutes an adequate use of its available funds to increase shareholder value and returns of the Corporation.

Acumen Capital Partners Ltd. has been appointed by the Corporation to coordinate and facilitate its NCIB purchases. The price to be paid by the Corporation for any Common Shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition or such other price as a securities regulatory authority may permit. The period during which Premier Health is authorized to make purchases under the NCIB commences on November 18, 2022 and ends on November 17, 2023 or such earlier date on which the maximum number of Common Shares are purchased under the NCIB or the NCIB is terminated at the Corporation's election.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost
Vice-President, Corporate Development
Premier Health of America Inc.
jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the date of trading of the Corporation's common shares on the Exchange and final regulatory approvals, among others, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Premier Health of AmericaTSXV:PHATech Investing
PHA:CA
Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America


Keep reading...Show less
Premier Health Announces CFO Transition

Premier Health Announces CFO Transition

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the " Corporation " or " Premier Health "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, today announced that it is proceeding with a transition of the CFO functions and appoints Simon Belval as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Simon Belval is a seasoned professional that has demonstrated strong abilities and leadership in finance and accounting functions including IFRS reporting, tax planning, financing, and risk management in different environments. He has held several leadership roles in the technology and fintech sectors and has developed over the years an expertise in managing strategic initiatives and special situations. He started his career as an external auditor and later acted as senior financial analyst for major organizations in Eastern Canada. Simon is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agrées du Québec (CPA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Premier Health Reports FY2022 Third Quarter Results

Premier Health Reports FY2022 Third Quarter Results

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has filed its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for its third quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Summary

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Premier Health Reports FY2022 Second Quarter Results

Premier Health Reports FY2022 Second Quarter Results

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has filed its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for its second quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Summary

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Premier Health of America

Premier Health Announces the Appointment of Giovanni Garay as Ontario General Manager

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the " Corporation " or " Premier Health "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces the appointment of Giovanni Garay as Ontario General Manager, effective immediately.

"We are very excited to have Giovanni join Premier Health. His hiring follows our recent acquisition in Ontario, and he will be an important member of the Corporation's senior leadership team," said Martin Legault, Chief Executive Officer. "Giovanni's experience with large organisations will benefit Premier Health as we continue to expand our footprint in the province." he added.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Premier Health Announces Grant of Options and Deferred Share Units

Premier Health Announces Grant of Options and Deferred Share Units

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (" Premier Health " or the " Corporation ") announces the grant of 1,090,000 stock options to certain officers and employees of the Corporation. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation. All options fully vest on September 30, 2022, and each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.80 per common share for a period of five (5) years from April 11, 2021. The Corporation also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 664,000 deferred share units (" DSUs ") to six directors of the Corporation. The DSUs are payable in common shares of the Corporation upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Corporation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Special Meeting

Montfort Capital Announces Special Meeting

~Montfort proposes two new classes of preferred shares to strengthen capital structure~

Montfort Capital Corporation (" Montfort " or the " Company ") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce that a special meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held December 9, 2022 at 9:00am ( Vancouver time) to seek shareholder approvals necessary to modify the capital share structure of the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 20 million units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company ("Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
X1 Entertainment Group Launches New Rocket League News Portal Creating Global Hub for Rocket League Fan Community

X1 Entertainment Group Launches New Rocket League News Portal Creating Global Hub for Rocket League Fan Community

  • X1 merges owned news properties ShiftRLE and Octane.gg to create ‘the primary sports media network of Rocket League'
  • www.ShiftRLE.gg will target millions of daily Rocket League players and feature extensive play-by-play and game-by-game statistics, player and team pages, events calendar, live video, fantasy sports, and news on roster reports and rumors

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, has today announced the launch of www.ShiftRLE.gg an all-new sports news outlet aimed at the global Rocket League fan community.

Merging its two wholly-owned media properties, ShiftRLE and Octane.gg, ShiftRLE.gg is well positioned to be the leading source for Rocket League news offering roster reports and industry rumors, and hosting an extensive database of play-by-play and game-by-game statistics which allow fans to uniquely analyze the game on a deeper level. Player and team pages will enable fans to track their favorite pro's performances throughout the season and new features to be developed such as live videos, live scores and fantasy sports will also allow fans to immerse themselves in the league and engage with the wider game community.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Advances to Lithium Recovery Stage of Demonstration Plant Project

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Advances to Lithium Recovery Stage of Demonstration Plant Project

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, and its R&D partner Kemetco Research Inc. ( "Kemetco" ), is pleased to provide an operational update on the RecycLiCo hydrometallurgical demonstration plant (" the Demo Plant ") in Vancouver, Canada.

Since its commissioning earlier this year, the Demo Plant has verified a 163% increase in actual leach processing capacity over the 500 kg/day planned capacity and 99% leach extraction efficiency of lithium-ion battery cathode waste material using RecycLiCo's patented closed-loop process.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Appoints Ms Karen Greene SVP to Lead Investor Relations

Lake Resources NL Appoints Ms Karen Greene SVP to Lead Investor Relations

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Greene to lead investor relations at Lake Resources. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources management team and build the business for the long term.

- Successful in building and implementing investor relations programs, targeting and transforming the investor base.

- Extensive capital markets experience.

- A proven track record in strategic marketing and communications campaigns.

- Seasoned leader of business transformation and growth.

- ESG experience.

Ms Greene is an accomplished investor relations executive with over 20 years' experience in leading US companies.
Her investor relations leadership experience includes Senior Vice President, Global Client Experience and Corporate Communications, member of Senior Leadership Team at Q4 Inc, Toronto; and as Managing Director, Public Investor Relations at Hamilton Lane Corp and Actua Corporation in the US.

Lake Executive Chairman Mr Stuart Crow said the growing focus on environmental, social and governance considerations in supply chains meant the lithium mining sector would be scrutinized more closely in terms of its sustainability and that the appointment of Ms Greene with experience in US markets recognized this.

"She also has hands-on experience in helping companies grow and mature - as well as branding and marketing expertise as we progress our cleaner way of producing lithium.

Lake CEO David Dickson said that as Lake evolved through its next chapter of growth, it recognized the importance of communicating Lake's strategy, progress, and milestones with the investment community, and continuing to build strong relationships with current and prospective shareholders.

Ms Greene has an M.B.A., Boston University and Temple University, Dean's List; and B.A., Political Science, Dean's List, University of Rochester and the Universite de Sorbonne, Paris, France.

The appointment of Ms Greene follows the appointment of Mr David Dickson in the role of CEO and Managing Director. Mr Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Awarded CFIN Innovation Booster Grant in Partnership with Canadian Food Innovation Network

Forward Water Technologies Awarded CFIN Innovation Booster Grant in Partnership with Canadian Food Innovation Network

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $97,773 in matching funds as part of The Canadian Food Innovation Network's Innovation ("CFIN") Booster Program

Forward Water is developing an entirely new, food-safe process for cold concentration of foodstuffs, resulting in up to 10x the concentration capability when compared to thermally based technologies. This technology which stems from the forward osmosis proprietary process already used by the Company, is expected to advance the competitiveness of Canada's food business ecosystem through the production of higher quality end products with reduced GHG emissions associated with conventional processing. President and CEO, Howie Honeyman comments, "The ability to cold concentrate liquid food and beverage streams preserves the high quality of the product while intensifying flavours and aromas, produces no secondary waste stream, and accomplishes the process using only a fraction of the energy that traditional thermal processes require. The net result is a superior product made at reduced costs that lowers GHG emissions. The support from CFIN will enable us to accelerate this development and get to market even faster".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×