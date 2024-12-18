Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Zero Candida Technologies (TSXV:ZCT)

Zero Candida Technologies:Pioneering Technology-driven, Innovative Solution for Non-drug Treatment of Candidiasis


Founded by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and healthcare experts, Zero Candida (TSXV:ZCT) is a fem-tech pioneer, combining advanced artificial intelligence with non-drug diagnostics and personalized treatment modalities in a single device. The company developed an innovative, first-of-its-kind solution to the diagnosis and treatment of Candidiasis, a fungal infection causing irritation, discharge and intense itchiness of the vagina and the vulva. The device offers precision therapy by eliminating fungal infections with over 99.99 percent effectiveness in just three hours, a revolutionary improvement over existing treatments.

Zero Candida is on track to complete clinical trials and file for FDA approval in 2024 with its innovative technology.

Zero Candida's SMART vaginal diagnostic device

Zero Candida's SMART vaginal diagnostic device utilizes blue light therapy to treat this widespread condition without drugs. This non-drug therapy addresses key issues associated with conventional antifungal medications, including reduced risk of drug resistance, minimized side effects, and potential for faster symptom relief

Company Highlights

  • Zero Candida Technologies is a fem-tech company focused on developing a SMART diagnostic and therapeutic device aimed at eliminating vaginal candidiasis (commonly known as yeast infection), a condition that affects three out four women globally.
  • Candidiasis a fungal infection causing irritation, discharge and intense itchiness of the vagina and the vulva. In several cases, the current treatment for Candidiasis has been ineffective.
  • Zero Candida has completed proof-of-concept studies, and demonstrated near-complete fungal eradication with over 99.99 percent effectiveness in just three hours.
  • Founded by a team of experienced entrepreneurs and healthcare experts, the company is addressing the significant unmet needs of the women’s health market.
  • The fem-tech segment of the med tech market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2 percent and is estimated to reach nearly US$30 billion by 2032. North America dominated the global fem-tech market with a share of 52.91 percent in 2023.
  • The company has already patented this technology in South Africa, while additional filings for patent application in the US and EU are underway.

This Zero Candida profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Zero Candida (TSXV:CZT) to receive an Investor Presentation

ZCT:CC
Zero Candida Technologies
Zero Candida Technologies (TSXV:ZCT)

Zero Candida Technologies


Zero Candida Technologies Inc. Opens the Market

Zero Candida Technologies Inc. Opens the Market

Eli Ben-Haroosh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zero Candida Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ZCT) ("Zero Candida" or the "Company"), joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. (ZCT), is a medical device company bringing female healthcare into the 21st century. They are transforming the treatment of Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis ("VVC"), which affects 75% of women worldwide, often recurrent and increasingly drug-resistant with current treatments failing to address the root cause effectively. Free from chemicals and side effects, their AI-driven tampon-like device enables real-time data collection and transmission to physicians for personalized, at-home treatment. Beyond VVC, ZCT aims to revolutionize gynecology, improving access for underserved populations and advancing hybrid medicine.

Please refer to the Company's website here.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Victoria Gamble
Corporate Development Consultant
victoria@zero-candida.com
416-706-0332

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231280

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Zero Candida Applies to List its Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange

Zero Candida Applies to List its Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange

Zero Candida Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Zero Candida") (TSXV: ZCT), a technology company focused on development and commercial exploitation of a number of patents and patent applications with respect to an AI smart tampon-like device, designed to treat Candidiasis and transfer the medical information via Wi-Fi to the doctor, is pleased to announce that it has filed its application to list the Company's common shares (the " Common Shares ") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). The application is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

ZERO_CANDIDA_Logo

Zero Candida (formerly 1319743 B .C. Ltd.), has recently completed its business acquisition of Zero Candida Ltd., an Israeli private company ("ZC" and "Acquisition" respectively). In connection with the completion of the Acquisition, the Company changed its name to Zero Candida Technologies Inc. and split its share capital on a fifty-five thousand five hundred fifty five (55,555) common shares for one (1) common share basis, so that 36 common shares of the Company, without par value which were issued and outstanding immediately before completion of the Acquisition, were split into 2,000,000 common shares without par value. Pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition, the Company issued a total of 17,533,037 common shares (9.6165 common shares in the capital of the Company for each ordinary share in the capital of ZC) (the " Payment Shares "). Following completion of the Acquisition, ZC became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. In addition, in connection with closing of the Acquisition, the Company issued 1,450,643 incentive stock options to employees of ZC (9.6165 incentive Options in exchange for each currently outstanding ZC Option). The terms of the exercise of the Options shall be consistent with the terms of the originally issued underlying ZC securities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health Responds to Rumors of a Potential Sale of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) (the "Company" or "Bausch Health"), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through a relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes, issued the following statement in response to a request from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO

"As previously disclosed, the Company believes that completing the full separation of its subsidiary, Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), makes strategic sense. The Bausch Health Board of Directors authorized management and management of its subsidiary, Bausch + Lomb, to explore a potential sale, which is one of several options being considered to complete the separation. That process is ongoing. No decision has been reached to proceed with any particular transaction, and there can be no assurance that it will result in a transaction.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Medtronic announces cash dividend for third quarter of fiscal year 2025

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on Thursday, December 5, 2024, approved the company's cash dividend for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 of $0 .70 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in May 2024. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 47 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on January 10, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2024 .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic . Medtronic plc , headquartered in Galway , Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic , visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX)

Cardiex Limited


Bausch Health and Salix in Collaboration with Health Organizations Recognize the Second Annual Opioid-Induced Constipation Awareness Day

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), alongside the U.S. Pain Foundation (USPF), the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), and the American Chronic Pain Association (ACPA) have united to recognize today, Thursday, December 5, as the second annual Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Awareness Day. This important day is dedicated to bringing awareness to a commonly-overlooked side effect of opioids. By raising awareness and fostering open conversations, OIC Awareness Day seeks to reduce the stigma surrounding this condition and offer support to the many patients impacted by OIC

"As an organization dedicated to supporting individuals living with pain conditions, we're proud to participate in this year's OIC Awareness Day," said Kathy Sapp, CEO of ACPA. "By increasing awareness and improving communication between healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers, we can make a meaningful difference for those affected by this commonly occurring condition."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Global Medical Service Robotics Market Project to Exceed $20 Billion in 2024 with Additional Growth Expected

FN Media Group News Commentary - Innovations in robotics technology, including artificial intelligence machine learning, and sensor technology, are enhancing the capabilities of medical robots. These advancements enable more precise surgical procedures, improved rehabilitation processes, and efficient hospital logistics, thus attracting more healthcare facilities to adopt robotic solutions. The market is characterized by a moderate level of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity by the leading players. This is due to several factors, including the desire to expand the business to cater to the growing demand for medical service robots. A report from Grand View Research said that the global medical service robots market size was estimated at USD 20.59 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2025 to 2030. It said: "The growth can be attributed to the introduction of technologically advanced robotic equipment in the healthcare sector and the rise in per capita healthcare spending. Continuous advancements in technology, such as robotic catheter control systems (CCS), data recorders, data analytics, remote navigation, motion sensors, 3D-Imaging, and HD surgical microscopic cameras, are projected to drive industry growth. Furthermore, the introduction of swarm robotics is opening new opportunities for industry. It is a new approach to coordinating multi-robotic systems through swarm intelligence." Active Tech Companies in the markets today include Jeffs' Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR), Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERV), Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM), Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT), Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health Appoints New Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Sadeh M.D., M.Sc as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D. This strategic addition to our leadership team underscores our commitment to innovation, excellence, and enriching lives

Jonathan brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success both as a physician-scientist and a leader in the pharmaceutical industry. With over 20 years of expertise in clinical research and drug development, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive growth and foster innovation. Most recently, at Bristol-Meyers Squibb, he was responsible for multiple drug approvals in dermatology and gastroenterology and held several key roles including Senior Vice President and Global Programs Head for Immunology, Cardiovascular and Neuroscience, Immunology Therapeutic Area Head, as well as the China R&D Head. Jonathan received a master's degree in clinical research from Harvard Medical School and earned his medical degree from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He has held key positions at Sanofi, Astra-Zeneca and Schering-Plough.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Zero Candida Technologies
