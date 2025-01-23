Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the deployment of Technegas® in up to 169 nuclear medicine departments across HCA’s extensive network.1

HCA Healthcare operates one of the most comprehensive hospital networks in the US, encompassing over 180 hospitals and approximately 2,400 sites of care in 20 states.

The national contract covering the deployment of Technegas in nuclear medicine departments across the entire HCA network was instigated by HCA after multiple of its sites entered into independent discussions with Cyclopharm regarding Technegas. This prompted HCA head office to initiate the creation of a broad-based contract which will bypass the need for individual site contract negotiations and most efficiently streamline the deployment of Technegas technology.

The agreement further underscores the commercial demand for Technegas which is already the preferred agent of choice in 65 countries outside the US for diagnosing lung conditions, including pulmonary embolism, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory diseases.

Cyclopharm CEO James McBrayer said, “We are thrilled to partner with HCA Healthcare, a leader in delivering quality care to millions of patients annually. This 3-year agreement will allow for the accelerated availability of Technegas across the US and reinforces our commitment to improving outcomes for patients with respiratory conditions.”

As well as streamlining implentation across up to 169 HCA nuclear medicine departments, today’s agreement opens discussions with the HealthTrust Purchasing Group (HealthTrust)2, HCA’s affiliated group purchasing organisation (GPO) that serves as the contracting and purchasing arm to a further network of over 1,800 hospitals in the USA.

Cyclopharm will now engage directly with individual HCA locations, clinical leaders and Divisional Directors to implement Technegas, prioritising those sites which had already entered preliminary discussions with Cyclopharm.

Technegas has been recognized globally for its ability to provide precise and reliable functional lung imaging. With this contract, HCA facilities will be at the forefront of adopting advanced nuclear medicine technology, ensuring better diagnostic and therapeutic options for their patients.

Mr. McBrayer concluded, “This agreement not only extends the footprint of Technegas in the US market but also sets the stage for its broader adoption within HealthTrust’s extensive network. We are proud to support HCA in its mission to provide exceptional care and are eager to see the positive impact of our technology on patients and clinicians alike.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyclopharm Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Female doctor with clipboard talking to smiling female patient at hospital.

Revolutionizing Women's Health: Antifungal Innovation Brings New Investment Opportunities

The intersection of women's health and antifungal innovation represents a pivotal moment in healthcare, offering both transformative medical advancements and compelling investment opportunities.

The groundbreaking developments in antifungal treatments specifically targeting women's health issues present a substantial market potential, resulting in rising investor interest in this rapidly evolving sector.

Despite comprising half the global population, women face unique health challenges that have historically received insufficient attention and investment. Among these health challenges, vaginal candidiasis stands out as a persistent and widespread issue affecting millions of women worldwide.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope connected to a phone with medical data overlay.

Top 5 Small-cap Medical Device Stocks (Updated January 2025)

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes is driving increasing innovation in medical device technology. In 2024 alone,30 new devices were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Wearable medical devices and the use of artificial intelligence in medical technology are two key trends in this sector. Moving forward, BCC Research projects that the global medical device industry will increase from US$810.4 billion in 2024 to US$1.3 trillion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8 percent.

Investors who want exposure to this wave of growth may want to consider NASDAQ small-cap medical device stocks. Below, the Investing News Network has compiled a list of the top NASDAQ medical device companies based on yearly gains.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces CMS national coverage analysis for Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System

  • National coverage analysis is the first-of-its kind for a minimally invasive, interventional treatment for high blood pressure
  • Milestone is supported by large public health need and robust, long-term data from the SPYRAL-HTN global clinical program

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is opening a national coverage analysis (NCA) on renal denervation, a process that will allow the agency to review and develop a national Medicare coverage policy for renal denervation procedures for patients with hypertension. This national coverage analysis was initiated by CMS in response to Medtronic's request to support Medicare beneficiary access to the Symplicity™ Spyral renal denervation (RDN) system, used in the Symplicity blood pressure procedure.

"Hypertension is a global health epidemic that impacts a wide variety of patients," said Jason Weidman , senior vice president and president of the Coronary and Renal Denervation business within the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "As the leader in developing a minimally invasive treatment option for hypertension, Medtronic has been closely engaged with CMS to establish a national coverage pathway for Symplicity Spyral. We appreciate CMS' efforts in creating new pathways to expedite access to breakthrough technologies like Symplicity Spyral and look forward to our continued partnership in developing a national coverage policy."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×