Life Science NewsInvesting News

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has filed its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for its second quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Summary

  • The Corporation had revenues of $17.6M for the 3-month period compared to $17.0M for the same period in FY2021, representing a 3.4% increase mainly attributable to organic growth over the period.
  • The 24.7% gross margin for the quarter was close to the Corporation's 25% target.
  • EBITDA ( 1) for the quarter was $0.5M compared to $1.6M for the same period in FY2021.
  • Net income was -$0.8M compared to $0.3M for the same period in FY2021.

"We invested in our capacity to manage a wider geographical footprint" Said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health. "We believe these investments made upstream of contemplated acquisitions will facilitate integration and leverage operations in other provinces."

Second Quarter 2022 Results Highlights

March 31, 2022
(3 months) 		March 31, 2021
(3 months) 		March 31, 2022
(6 months) 		March 31, 2021
(6 months)
Revenues $ 17,583,869 $ 17,003,358 $ 35,999,588 $ 30,363,667
From last period +3.4% +18.6%
Gross margin $ 4,335,299 $ 4,110,981 $ 8,755,848 $ 7,348,473
From last period +5.5% +19.2%
EBITDA (1) $ 466,798 $ 1, 582,256 $ 1,952 ,448 $ 2,900,975
From last period - 70.5% -32.7%
Net Income -$ 770,594 $ 338,508 -$ 459,305 $ 772,452
-327.6% -159.5%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA before non-recurring items

Business Highlights

  • The Corporation provided 227,748 hours of services during the quarter.
  • Revenues were slightly below budget due to Omicron variant related absenteeism and a variation in Premier Soin's unit business mix.
  • EBITDA was impacted by an increase in administrative expenses including an increase in management and technology expenses, higher than expected transport division maintenance costs, and acquisition expenses related to Canadian Health Care Agency.
  • The Corporation completed the acquisition of Canadian Health Care Agency on April 19 which is expected to add approximately $24M in annual turnover going forward.

Healthcare workforce solutions

During the second quarter, our Premier Soin business unit experienced a revenue contraction of 8% while Code Bleu's business unit revenue remained stable. The two subsidiaries offer similar services across the province of Quebec with different pricing strategy and resource profiles that sometimes lead to positive or negative revenue generation discrepancies. The decrease in revenue at Premier Soin was mainly caused by a lower demand for longer term replacement periods and a higher demand for short-term daily shifts. This business mix often results in a higher turnover rate and, by extension, a higher risk of not being able to fulfill every request for resources on short notice due to personnel availability. We believe this temporary impact is related to an adjustment period in the receding pandemic. We already experienced a shift from this situation in April but still expect a certain level of volatility in the near future. The Nordik business unit continued its organic growth steadily during the quarter with an increased deployment of resources in Northern Ontario, Northern Quebec, and James Bay. During the quarter, Premier Soin Nordik signed contractual arrangements with 6 additional hospitals. This follows the five contracts that were signed earlier in the first quarter in Northern Ontario.

Non-ambulatory transport services

The Corporation is still experimenting supply chain issues, which resulted in new vehicle deliveries being further postponed. The first 3 new transport units which delivery was postponed to March 2022 are now scheduled to be delivered only at the end of the third quarter. This resulted in higher-than-expected maintenance costs that are impacting EBTDA margins and net income.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

Non-GAAP Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), is calculated as the net profit (loss), before non-recurring items excluding acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash expenses (including loss from disposal of assets, impairments, amortization and depreciation), interest expense, net of interest income and income tax expense.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost
Vice-President, Corporate Development
Premier Health of America Inc.
jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the date of trading of the Corporation's common shares on the Exchange and final regulatory approvals, among others, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Premier Health of AmericaTSXV:PHAMedical Device Investing
PHA:CA
Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America


Keep reading...Show less
Premier Health of America

Premier Health Announces the Appointment of Giovanni Garay as Ontario General Manager

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the " Corporation " or " Premier Health "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces the appointment of Giovanni Garay as Ontario General Manager, effective immediately.

"We are very excited to have Giovanni join Premier Health. His hiring follows our recent acquisition in Ontario, and he will be an important member of the Corporation's senior leadership team," said Martin Legault, Chief Executive Officer. "Giovanni's experience with large organisations will benefit Premier Health as we continue to expand our footprint in the province." he added.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Premier Health Announces Grant of Options and Deferred Share Units

Premier Health Announces Grant of Options and Deferred Share Units

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (" Premier Health " or the " Corporation ") announces the grant of 1,090,000 stock options to certain officers and employees of the Corporation. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation. All options fully vest on September 30, 2022, and each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.80 per common share for a period of five (5) years from April 11, 2021. The Corporation also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 664,000 deferred share units (" DSUs ") to six directors of the Corporation. The DSUs are payable in common shares of the Corporation upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Corporation.

About Premier Health

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Premier Health Completes the Previously Announced Acquisition of Canadian Health Care Agency

Premier Health Completes the Previously Announced Acquisition of Canadian Health Care Agency

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (" Premier Health " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares of Umana Holdings Inc. (" Umana ") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Canadian Health Care Agency (" CHCA "), through a newly created wholly owned federally incorporated subsidiary, 13822214 Canada (" CanCo "), for a total consideration comprised between C$10.5M to C$14.5M (the " Purchase Price "), payable in cash, depending on the achievement of performance objectives (the " Transaction "), minus indebtedness, as more fully detailed below. As a result of the Transaction and a corporate reorganization, CHCA became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation. The Corporation will continue the business of CHCA which consists in providing specialized nursing services.

"The acquisition of CHCA starts our expansion outside of the province of Quebec and consolidates our market position in Canada's northern regions" Said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health. " In addition, the Cambridge based agency provides us with a good management infrastructure in Ontario that will serve as a base to continue our expansion in this province. This is a strategy we are expecting to follow in other provinces as well."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Premier Health Enters Into Binding Agreement to Acquire Leading Ontario Agency Canadian Health Care Agency

Premier Health Enters Into Binding Agreement to Acquire Leading Ontario Agency Canadian Health Care Agency

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (" Premier Health " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, is pleased to announce that it has entered this day into a share purchase agreement (the " SPA ") to acquire, through a newly created wholly owned federally incorporated subsidiary, 13822214 Canada (" CanCo "), 100% of the outstanding shares of Umana Holdings Inc. (" Umana ") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Canadian Health Care Agency, (" CHCA ") for a total consideration comprised between C$10.5M to C$14.5M (the " Purchase Price "), payable in cash, depending on the achievement of performance objectives (the " Transaction "), minus indebtedness, as more fully detailed below. As a result of the Transaction and a corporate reorganization, CHCA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation. The Corporation will continue the business of CHCA which consists in providing specialized nursing services.

"The acquisition of CHCA starts our expansion outside of the province of Quebec and consolidates our market position in Canada's northern regions" Said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health. " In addition, the Cambridge based agency provides us with a good management infrastructure in Ontario that will serve as a base to continue our expansion in this province. This is a strategy we are expecting to follow in other provinces as well."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Pharmaceuticals To Share New Data At Digestive Disease Week® 2022

XIFAXAN® (rifaximin), TRULANCE® (plecanatide) and PLENVU ® Research Posters Will Be Presented

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, today announced seven posters on behalf of XIFAXAN® (rifaximin), TRULANCE® (plecanatide) and PLENVU® (polyethylene glycol 3350, sodium ascorbate, sodium sulfate, ascorbic acid, sodium chloride and potassium chloride for oral solution), will be shared at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2022 which is being held virtually and in-person in San Diego, Calif. from May 21-24, 2022 . The posters will be accessible on DDW's ePoster's website beginning Saturday, May 21, 2022 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

EuroPCR: Medtronic renal denervation system shows better blood pressure control with significantly more time in target range

Medtronic adds to SPYRAL HTN Global Clinical Program with late breaking clinical data for SPYRAL HTN-ON MED and GSR-DEFINE

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced data showing the benefits of the Symplicity Blood Pressure Procedure with the Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation (RDN) system on achieving target blood pressure level ranges. As part of the SPYRAL HTN Global Clinical Program, three-year data from SPYRAL HTN-ON MED and GSR-DEFINE were presented at EuroPCR 2022 as late-breaking clinical trials on May 17, 2022.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott Enters into Consent Decree with U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Sturgis, Mich., Plant; Agreement Creates Pathway to Reopen Facility

  • After FDA approval, Abbott could restart the site within two weeks; from the time of restart it would take six to eight weeks before product is available on shelves
  • Abbott will continue to import formula from FDA-registered facility in Ireland to help alleviate near-term supply shortage
  • CDC concluded its investigation with no findings of a link between Abbott formulas and infant illnesses

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) has agreed to enter into a consent decree with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to its Sturgis, Mich. infant formula plant. The decree is an agreement between FDA and Abbott on the steps necessary to resume production and maintain the facility. This does not affect any other Abbott plant or operation. The decree is subject to court approval.

"Our number one priority is getting infants and families the high-quality formulas they need, and this is a major step toward re-opening our Sturgis facility so we can ease the nationwide formula shortage. We look forward to working with the FDA to quickly and safely re-open the facility," said Robert B. Ford , chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We know millions of parents and caregivers depend on us and we're deeply sorry that our voluntary recall worsened the nationwide formula shortage. We will work hard to re-earn the trust that moms, dads and caregivers have placed in our formulas for more than 50 years."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Provides Update Concerning Successful Appeal of Office of Inspector General Findings

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the " Company " or " Viemed ") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a home medical equipment supplier and the nation's largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, is providing an update concerning the Company's appeal of claims related to findings from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General ("OIG") in a May 2021 report ("Report"). Based on an objective and independent review of patients' medical records, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' ("CMS") Qualified Independent Contractor ("QIC") responsible for evaluating the Company's Reconsideration appeals determined that approximately 77% of the claims it reviewed were medically necessary and properly payable under Medicare rules and regulations, overturning OIG's and CMS's initial recommendations and determinations.

"The success of our latest round of appeals is an extremely positive development for patients and their families who depend on payors to hold up their end of the health care delivery network," said Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO. "We wholeheartedly believe in protecting and advancing the rights of these patients to have access to the care prescribed by qualified licensed physicians. As a leader in the respiratory care industry, we will continue to support responsible rulemaking and other initiatives to ensure that the best care remains available to those in need."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Announces Order for The Renaissance Cleveland Hotel

Applied UV Announces Order for The Renaissance Cleveland Hotel

$2M Furnishings Order Expected Subject to Initial "Model Room" Product Approval

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary MunnWorks, a custom manufacturer of luxury mirrors and furniture for the hospitality market, has received a model room order from The Renaissance Cleveland Hotel , which will be fully funded by the developer of the hotel. Upon successful acceptance of the "Model Room" order, a follow-on $2M order is expected. This order for hotel furniture will be manufactured in MunnWorks 100,000 square foot Brooklyn, NY manufacturing facility, which MunnWorks acquired on March 31 st , 2022, through the purchase of VisionMark LLC's luxury furniture manufacturing business.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic receives FDA approval for latest generation drug-eluting coronary stent system

The Onyx Frontier™ drug-eluting stent offers an innovative delivery system and builds upon the acute performance and clinical data from the Resolute Onyx™ drug-eluting stent

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Onyx Frontier™ drug-eluting stent (DES). As the latest evolution in the Resolute DES family, Onyx Frontier DES leverages the same best-in-class stent platform as Resolute Onyx™ DES, with an enhanced delivery system 1 designed to improve deliverability and increase acute performance 2 in even the most challenging of cases. 1

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×