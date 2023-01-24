SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The investment seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg Municipal Yield Index. The fund invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index and in securities that the Sub-Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the index. The index measures the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated high-yield municipal bonds issued by U.S. states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories and local governments or agencies.