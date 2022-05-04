Life Science NewsInvesting News

Premier Health of America Inc. a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces the appointment of Giovanni Garay as Ontario General Manager, effective immediately. “We are very excited to have Giovanni join Premier Health. His hiring follows our recent acquisition in Ontario, and he will be an important member of the Corporation’s senior leadership team,” said Martin Legault, Chief Executive Officer. ...

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the " Corporation " or " Premier Health "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces the appointment of Giovanni Garay as Ontario General Manager, effective immediately.

"We are very excited to have Giovanni join Premier Health. His hiring follows our recent acquisition in Ontario, and he will be an important member of the Corporation's senior leadership team," said Martin Legault, Chief Executive Officer. "Giovanni's experience with large organisations will benefit Premier Health as we continue to expand our footprint in the province." he added.

Giovanni is a seasoned professional that has demonstrated strong abilities in delivering industry-leading service standards and measurable performance improvements in fast paced environments. He has held several leadership roles with Scotia Bank, Cap Gemini, and ADP and has developed over the years an expertise in managing strategic initiatives including quality framework, training, and coaching programs, as well as client relationship management. Giovanni is a strong change agent and uses coaching and mentoring to transform teams into high performers, positively impacting organizational culture and effectiveness, and associate development with results in meeting and exceeding corporate objectives. Giovanni is a Natural leader and persuasive communicator with the ability to forge strong relationships across levels and functions.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost
Vice-President, Corporate Development
Premier Health of America Inc.
 jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the date of trading of the Corporation's common shares on the Exchange and final regulatory approvals, among others, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.



