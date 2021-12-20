Copper Investing News
The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Emerita Resources Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: EMO All Issues: No Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker Halt Time : 11:43:17 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which ...

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Emerita Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 18,182,500 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,750 (the " Offering "), which included the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase additional Units. The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") that included iA Private Wealth Inc.

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces Increase to "Bought Deal" Financing

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (" Clarus ") and Research Capital Corporation (" Research Capital ") as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), to increase the size of its previously announced C$10,000,100 "bought deal" private placement offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis 14,546,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$16,000,600 (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$1.50 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $10,000,100 "Bought Deal" Financing

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation as co-lead underwriters and joint book runners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters") to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 9,091,000 Units of the Company at a price of $1.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,100 (the " Offering "). The Company has also granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 1,363,650 Units at the same price, exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of up to two days prior to closing of the Offering for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,015.

Emerita Announces Closing of $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 13,636,363 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering").

Emerita Announces $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3,000,000 through the issuance of up to 13,636,363 of units of the Company (the " Units ") to be priced at $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering"). Mr. Eric Sprott has indicated his intention to subscribe for the entire Offering.

Minnesota activates PolyMet Air Permit

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency today issued supplemental findings supporting its conclusions for the air permit for the NorthMet Project, satisfying a Court of Appeals order regarding a key permit required for the company to build and operate the first copper-nickel-precious metals mine in northeast Minnesota, according to Poly Met Mining, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSX: POM) (NYSE American: PLM) (together "PolyMet" or the "company").

This concludes a process three years to the day after the MPCA issued PolyMet its air permit. Since then, PolyMet has overcome multiple legal challenges to the permit, including prevailing in the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Forum Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 3,846,200 flow through common shares at a price of $0.26 per flow through share for total proceeds of $1,000,000.

The proceeds from this financing will be used for advancing the Company's uranium and energy metals projects. The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees will be payable in connection with the private placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Lundin Mining to Acquire Josemaria Resources, Meaningfully Increasing Copper and Gold Growth Profile

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with Josemaria Resources Inc. ("Josemaria Resources") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Josemaria Resources through a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") for an implied equity value of approximately C$625 million ( US$485 million ).

stock chart on a computer screen

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: NorthIsle Up Following C$1.9 Million Strategic Investment

Canadian markets were upbeat on the week's last trading day, even though US markets opened lower.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) entered the five day period at 904.59, but slipped to 857.78 by mid-week as cities delayed return-to-office initiatives and new airport restrictions were introduced.

The venture exchange shook off some of Wednesday's (December 15) uncertainty early on Thursday (December 16), when it moved back towards 900. However, the momentum was not enough to breach that level, and the junior exchange closed Friday (December 17) at 892.75.

Barksdale Secures Funding from Existing Shareholder

Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of $1,750,000 secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") arranged through Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. ("Delbrook"), an existing shareholder of the Company

