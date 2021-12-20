The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Emerita Resources Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: EMO All Issues: No Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker Halt Time : 11:43:17 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which ...

