Hudbay Minerals Inc. today released its first quarter 2022 financial results. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. First Quarter Operating and Financial Results Consolidated production in the first quarter was 24,702 tonnes of copper and 53,956 ounces of gold. Cash cost and sustaining cash cost i per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits, were $1.11 and $2.29, respectively. Full ...

HBM:CA,HBM