Horizonte Minerals Plc, announces that on 06 April 2022, Allan Walker, Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 566,367 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company at an average price of 6.99 pence per Ordinary Share . Following the Purchase, Mr. Walker is now interested in 1,271,846 Ordinary Shares representing 0.033% of the total voting rights of the Company For further information, visit or ...

HZM:CA,HZM:LN