How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Top 5 NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks (Updated January 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Fortune Minerals Provides an Update of NICO Project Test Work, Rio Tinto Process Collaboration & Feasibility Study

Mawson Passes the Verification Process for Sustainable Exploration in Finland

Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement for Creation of ExploreCo

Full HMW Phase 2 (21Ktpa LCE) Mining Permit Granted

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper

PAM Secures A$35 Million Capital Commitment Agreement Commitment Positions PAM to Deliver Significant Project Outcomes Company to be re-named Flagship Minerals Limited

Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radiopharm Theranostics

RAD:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Heritage Mining

HML:CC
Trending Reports

World Uranium Outlook 2025

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Copper Outlook Report

Greenvale Energy Ltd

Greenvale to Commence Test Program 6 on the Alpha Project, after receiving $1.175M R&D Rebate

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX: GRV, “Greenvale” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the Company has received $1.176 million in R&D rebates for the 2024 Financial Year. In addition to these funds, Greenvale expected to receive $250,000 from the sale of EP145 announced on 16 October 20241 in the coming weeks.

With the receipt of the R&D rebate, Greenvale has commenced the first stage of Test Program 6. Stage 1 seeks improve the work performed by the University of Jorden (UoJ) in Test Program 5 and optimise the processing conditions before Monash University commences the bulk sample test program.

UoJ will conduct the following test runs, from samples already held by UoJ:

1. A long reaction time (5 hours) without a catalyst, at maximum pressure and 370°C.

2. One experiment using THF instead of toluene, also under maximum pressure, at 400°C.

3. Testing catalyzed reactions aimed at maximizing yield and verifying the effect on viscosity (proposed catalysts: Fe, Sn, Zn, Cu).

It is Greenvale’s expectation that after completing these experiments, the Company would be in a position to proceed to produce bulk samples under the optimal conditions identified.

Mark Turner, former CEO of Greenvale, will manage the work on behalf of Greenvale as an Independent Contractor.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Greenvale Energy Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Greenvale Energy Ltd

Greenvale Acquires 100% Interest in Advanced High Grade Oasis Uranium Project, Located 50km West of Greenvale FNQ

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX: GRV, “Greenvale” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has acquired a 100% interest in the advanced high grade Oasis Uranium project. The Oasis deposit and associated regional uranium anomalism are contained with EPM 27565 which cover 53 subblocks over an area of 90 km2 and located 250 km west of Townsville and 50 km west of Greenvale in FNQ (Figure 1). The project area is located entirely within the Lynd Station pastoral land. The company has acquired the 100% interest from the vendors Maverick Exploration Pty Ltd, Remlain Pty Ltd and Mineral Intelligence Pty Ltd (equal 1/3 each interest) for a consideration of $200,000 cash and the issue of 20 million Greenvale shares.

AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

Saudi Arabia Joint Venture Update – AuKing grants option to acquire its JV Interests

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) wishes to advise that it has entered into a binding term sheet with ASX-listed Resource Mining Corporation Limited (ASX:RMI) granting RMI an option to purchase all of AuKing’s interests in its Joint Venture arrangements that have been established in Saudi Arabia.

Ur-Energy Will Participate in the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Thursday, January 16

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, John Cash, will participate in the Maxim Group LLC "2025 Mining Conference: Mining and Supplying Critical Minerals and Precious Metals," on Thursday, January 16, 2025. The Conference will be virtual with registration and access as set forth below

At the Conference, Tate Sullivan, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will host virtual conversations with companies to identify future trends in mining and supplying critical minerals and precious metals.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cameco Acknowledges Resignation of Westinghouse President and CEO

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) acknowledges the dedicated work and leadership of Patrick Fragman during his tenure as President and CEO of Westinghouse Electric Company. Today, Patrick announced his intention to leave his position at Westinghouse, effective March 31, 2025, in order to spend more time with his family in Europe. Patrick has led Westinghouse since 2019.

"Westinghouse is a pioneer in the nuclear energy industry and is regarded as a leader in nuclear innovation and plant services," said Tim Gitzel, president and CEO of Cameco. "We thank Patrick for his leadership and wish him and his family all the best in the future."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Greenvale Acquires 100% Interest in Advanced High Grade Oasis Uranium Project, Located 50km West of Greenvale FNQ

High grade Massive Sulphide Intercepts Confirmed at Oval

Saudi Arabia Joint Venture Update – AuKing grants option to acquire its JV Interests

Sarama Resources Consolidates Position in Western Australian Goldfields

×