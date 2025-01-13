Greenvale Acquires 100% Interest in Advanced High Grade Oasis Uranium Project, Located 50km West of Greenvale FNQ

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Top 5 NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks (Updated January 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Fortune Minerals Provides an Update of NICO Project Test Work, Rio Tinto Process Collaboration & Feasibility Study

Mawson Passes the Verification Process for Sustainable Exploration in Finland

Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement for Creation of ExploreCo

Full HMW Phase 2 (21Ktpa LCE) Mining Permit Granted

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper

PAM Secures A$35 Million Capital Commitment Agreement Commitment Positions PAM to Deliver Significant Project Outcomes Company to be re-named Flagship Minerals Limited

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radiopharm Theranostics

RAD:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Heritage Mining

HML:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Uranium Outlook 2025

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Greenvale Energy Ltd

Greenvale Acquires 100% Interest in Advanced High Grade Oasis Uranium Project, Located 50km West of Greenvale FNQ

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX: GRV, “Greenvale” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has acquired a 100% interest in the advanced high grade Oasis Uranium project. The Oasis deposit and associated regional uranium anomalism are contained with EPM 27565 which cover 53 subblocks over an area of 90 km2 and located 250 km west of Townsville and 50 km west of Greenvale in FNQ (Figure 1). The project area is located entirely within the Lynd Station pastoral land. The company has acquired the 100% interest from the vendors Maverick Exploration Pty Ltd, Remlain Pty Ltd and Mineral Intelligence Pty Ltd (equal 1/3 each interest) for a consideration of $200,000 cash and the issue of 20 million Greenvale shares.

Oasis was discovered during the 1970s uranium exploration push by International companies , most notably Esso whose subsequent work (1977-1979) defined high priority targets with only the Oasis deposit drill tested to date Oasis occurs along a structure associated with a major crustal terrane boundary. (Lynd Mylonite Zone). The metamorphic host rocks, voluminous granite and leucogranite and deformation history share many of the characteristics that can be interpreted as Intrusive (Alaskite) style of uranium mineralisation . This is an exciting possibility, if further exploration continues to strengthen the analogy with world class uranium mines like the Rossing, Namibia.

Highlights:

  • Greenvale acquires 100% interest in EPM 27565, covering 90 km2 of fault bound alkaline intrusive and metamorphic terrane which includes the high grade Oasis uranium deposit and 8 additional high priority uranium targets
  • Airborne radiometric uranium anomalies were located by Anglo American in 1973, Esso completed major on ground work 1977-1979 1nd drilled 46 holes (32 diamond, 14 percussion) for a total of 4755 m. Esso defined high grade primary uranium mineralisation over a 300m strike length and 200m vertical depth. Mineralisation remains open at depth and possibly along strike.
  • Four due diligence diamond drill holes completed in 2006 by Glengarry Resources validated the historic Esso data and confirmed continuous high grade mineralisation with intercepts up to 1m @ 0.72% U3O8 (15.8 lbs/t).
  • Oasis shear is interpreted to extend undercover for another 1.5Km to the north and remains untested for extensions to mineralisation.
  • Historical radiometric and magnetic data identified large zones of structurally controlled anomalism which remain untested by drilling
  • Most recently Terra Search Pty Ltd reprocessed and interpreted the historic geophysical data identifying 9 priority Uranium anomalies over a 10km strike length adjacent to ,, and apparently emanating from the major terrane boundary delineated as the Lynd Mylonite Zone.
  • Geoscience Australia (GA) have age dated Oasis Uraninite and associated alteration sericite which has determined a mineralisation age of 433 +/-4 Ma. This Silurian date coincides the uranium mineralisation with the major period of felsic plutonism present across the region. It also strengthens the association of the intrusive bodies of the age in the area which are the likely drivers of the U mineralization. The recording of alaskite intrusives of similar age , along with other features such as the mineralisation occurring in shear hosted structural niches within tightly folded high grade metamorphism associated with chlorite- biotite alteration, again strengthens the intrusive related ”Alaskite mineralization style” analogy.
  • This latter point could be highly significant as Alaskites account for around 10% of global Uranium reserves and are generally large, moderate grade deposits, the most striking example being Rossing, Namibia.

Figure 1. Location Oasis project

The acquisition of Oasis adds considerable weight to Greenvale’s portfolio of Uranium exploration projects and is expected to be rapidly upgraded to resource status during the 2025 exploration season.

Project Geology and Mineralisation

Geology within EPM 27565 is dominated by structurally complex mixture of intrusive granitic and metamorphic rocks of Proterozoic, , Ordovician and Silurian Age with recent age dating of uraninite from the Oasis deposit recording a Silurian age. The Lynd Mylonite Zone is a dominant structural feature which strikes north north-east through the centre of the exploration permit. Multiple faults and fractures splaying off the western side of the mylonite appear to control the distribution of extensive zones of uranium anomalism including the Oasis deposit. The granitic-metamorphic terrane hosting the uranium mineralisation is bounded 10km’s to the east by the Far East Mylonite Zone which strikes parallel to the Lynd Mylonite Zone

Figure 2. Simplified Regional Geology

Previous Exploration

Uranium potential was first identified by Aust Anglo American in 1973-74 from airborne radiometrics followed up by ground radiometrics, mapping and trenching. Three clusters of anomalies were identified on the western side of the Lynd Mylonite Zone including the Oasis anomaly. From 1977-1979 Esso Minerals conducted ground radiometrics, mapping and auger drilling prior to completing 34 diamond drill holes and 14 percussion holes at the Oasis prospect. Esso drilling defined a continuous zone of high grade mineralisation of varying thickness over a 300m strike length and 200m vertical depth (Table 1). The mineralisation remained open along strike and at depth. No further work was undertaken at oasis or other prospects.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Greenvale Energy Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:grvenergyresourceuraniumuranium investing
The Conversation (0)
Greenvale Energy Ltd

Greenvale to Commence Test Program 6 on the Alpha Project, after receiving $1.175M R&D Rebate

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX: GRV, “Greenvale” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the Company has received $1.176 million in R&D rebates for the 2024 Financial Year. In addition to these funds, Greenvale expected to receive $250,000 from the sale of EP145 announced on 16 October 20241 in the coming weeks.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

Saudi Arabia Joint Venture Update – AuKing grants option to acquire its JV Interests

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) wishes to advise that it has entered into a binding term sheet with ASX-listed Resource Mining Corporation Limited (ASX:RMI) granting RMI an option to purchase all of AuKing’s interests in its Joint Venture arrangements that have been established in Saudi Arabia.

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Will Participate in the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Thursday, January 16

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, John Cash, will participate in the Maxim Group LLC "2025 Mining Conference: Mining and Supplying Critical Minerals and Precious Metals," on Thursday, January 16, 2025. The Conference will be virtual with registration and access as set forth below

At the Conference, Tate Sullivan, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will host virtual conversations with companies to identify future trends in mining and supplying critical minerals and precious metals.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Will Participate in the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Thursday, January 16

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, John Cash, will participate in the Maxim Group LLC "2025 Mining Conference: Mining and Supplying Critical Minerals and Precious Metals," on Thursday, January 16, 2025. The Conference will be virtual with registration and access as set forth below

At the Conference, Tate Sullivan, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will host virtual conversations with companies to identify future trends in mining and supplying critical minerals and precious metals.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco Acknowledges Resignation of Westinghouse President and CEO

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) acknowledges the dedicated work and leadership of Patrick Fragman during his tenure as President and CEO of Westinghouse Electric Company. Today, Patrick announced his intention to leave his position at Westinghouse, effective March 31, 2025, in order to spend more time with his family in Europe. Patrick has led Westinghouse since 2019.

"Westinghouse is a pioneer in the nuclear energy industry and is regarded as a leader in nuclear innovation and plant services," said Tim Gitzel, president and CEO of Cameco. "We thank Patrick for his leadership and wish him and his family all the best in the future."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco Acknowledges Resignation of Westinghouse President and CEO

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) acknowledges the dedicated work and leadership of Patrick Fragman during his tenure as President and CEO of Westinghouse Electric Company. Today, Patrick announced his intention to leave his position at Westinghouse, effective March 31, 2025, in order to spend more time with his family in Europe. Patrick has led Westinghouse since 2019.

"Westinghouse is a pioneer in the nuclear energy industry and is regarded as a leader in nuclear innovation and plant services," said Tim Gitzel, president and CEO of Cameco. "We thank Patrick for his leadership and wish him and his family all the best in the future."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Greenvale to Commence Test Program 6 on the Alpha Project, after receiving $1.175M R&D Rebate

High grade Massive Sulphide Intercepts Confirmed at Oval

Saudi Arabia Joint Venture Update – AuKing grants option to acquire its JV Interests

Sarama Resources Consolidates Position in Western Australian Goldfields

Related News

resource investing

High grade Massive Sulphide Intercepts Confirmed at Oval

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Consolidates Position in Western Australian Goldfields

Base Metals Investing

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Base Metals Investing

Summary of Pre-Feasibility Study for Nueva Sabana Mine

Base Metals Investing

RMI: granted option to acquire JV interests in Saudi Arabia

cobalt investing

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

×