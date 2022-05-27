Copper Investing News

 First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for $500 million of its outstanding 7.250% Senior Notes due April 2023 (Rule 144A: ISIN US335934AK15; CUSIP 335934AK1; Reg S: ISIN USC3535CAF52; CUSIP C3535CAF5) (the "2023 Notes") for June 7, 2022.

As specified in the notice of redemption relating to the redemption of the 2023 Notes, the outstanding 2023 Notes will be redeemed in full at a redemption price of 100.000% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The information in this announcement does not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2023 Notes, or an offer (or a solicitation of an offer) to purchase or to sell any Notes or any other securities.

The Depositary Trust Company ("DTC") shall inform its participants in accordance with its own rules and procedures. DTCs participants may act as custodians/intermediaries for Noteholders who will distribute the notice to their clients in accordance with their own service level agreements.

For further information, the Noteholders should contact DTC or alternatively their service provider (i.e. custodian) who in turn should follow up with DTC for more information.

Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Reacts to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Announcement to Pursue Political Preemptive Veto Again

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM) (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that John Shively, CEO of its 100%-owned U.S-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") released the following statement about today's news that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") intends to advance its preemptive veto of the Pebble Project

"This is clearly a giant step backwards for the Biden Administration's climate change goals. I find it ironic that the President is using the Defense Production Act to get more renewable energy minerals such as copper into production while others in the Administration seek political ways to stop domestic mining projects such as ours. As we are still actively working through the established permitting process via our appeal of the Army Corps of Engineers permit denial, we oppose any action that is outside of that process. This preemptive effort is clearly a political maneuver to attempt to block our ability to work through that established process. Further, the Army Corps of Engineers published an Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") for Pebble in 2020 with input from many agencies including the EPA that states that the project can be done without harm to the region's fisheries. The EIS further notes the tremendous economic opportunity the project represents for the communities around Iliamna Lake where year-round jobs are scarce, and the cost of living is very high. We still need an opportunity to review the specific details that will be in the preemptive veto action. It is also worth noting that there are several additional internal steps that the EPA must follow before anything is final including a public comment period and a decision by the Assistant Administrator. The Pebble Project remains an important domestic source for the minerals necessary for the Biden Administration to reach its green energy goals and if it blocks Pebble it will have to seek minerals to meet its goals from foreign sources which simply do not have the same environmental standards as we do."

American West Metals

Drilling at West Desert Confirms New Mineralised Zone

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce that drill hole WD22-19 - the first exploration drill hole completed by American West - has delivered a discovery that may potentially represent a significant extension of the known mineralisation at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Teck Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to US$500 million of Debt Securities

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that it commenced a cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase up to US$500 million aggregate principal amount (subject to increase or decrease by Teck, the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding notes listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes" and each a "Series" of Notes), in the order of priority shown in the table below.

Acceptance Priority Level CUSIP / ISIN Title of Security
Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding
Reference U.S. Treasury Security Bloomberg Reference Page Fixed Spread (basis points) (1)
1 878742AW5 / US878742AW53 6.250% Notes due 2041 US$794,717,000 3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042 FIT1 230
2 878742AE5 / US878742AE55 6.125% Notes due 2035 US$609,355,000 2.875% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2032 FIT1 230
3 878742AS4 / US878742AS42 6.000% Notes due 2040 US$490,670,000 3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042 FIT1 230
4 878742AZ8 / US878742AZ84 5.400% Notes due 2043 US$376,908,000 3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042 FIT1 230
5 878744AB7 / US878744AB72 5.200% Notes due 2042 US$399,043,000 3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042 FIT1 230
6 878742BE4 / US878742BE47
878742BG9 / US878742BG94 		3.900% Notes due 2030 US$550,000,000 2.875% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2032 FIT1 195

(1) Includes the Early Tender Premium of US$50 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes for each Series (the "Early Tender Premium").

Hudbay Receives Favourable U.S. District Court Ruling on Copper World

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) received a favourable decision from the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona ("District Court") relating to the company's Copper World project in Arizona. The District Court ruled in favour of Hudbay on all issues, including that Copper World and Rosemont are not connected under the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") and, therefore, that the Army Corps of Engineers ("ACOE") does not have an obligation to include Copper World as part of its NEPA review of Rosemont. The District Court also granted Hudbay's motion to dismiss the Copper World preliminary injunction request filed by the plaintiffs in the two lawsuits challenging the Section 404 Clean Water Act permit for Rosemont on the basis that the lawsuits are moot after the company surrendered its 404 permit back to the ACOE in April 2022. The ACOE has never determined that there are jurisdictional waters of the U.S. on the Copper World site and Hudbay has independently concluded through its own scientific analysis that there are no such waters in the area.

In April 2022, the company commenced early site works at Copper World with initial grading and clearing activities continuing at site. The company also continues exploration and technical work at site with seven drill rigs conducting infill drilling and supporting future feasibility studies.

electric vehicle charging at the side of the road

EV Copper Use to Rise, How Australia Can Help Fill Demand

One of the key steps to reducing our carbon footprint is decarbonising the transport sector. To that end, the world's leading car and truck manufacturers are racing to develop battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs) that will ultimately bring about the end of the internal combustion engine (ICE).

According to the International Energy Agency, EVs comprised 9 percent of total global vehicle sales in 2021 as electric car sales more than doubled to 6.6 million — that's triple their market share from two years earlier.

Australia is no exception — sales in the country tripled in 2021 to 20,665 EVs, up from 6,900 in 2020. Market share came in at 2 percent of all car sales in the nation versus 0.78 percent in 2020, as per the EV Council of Australia.

copper pipes and wire

VIDEO — Joe Mazumdar: Copper is the Commodity of the Decade, Ways to Get Exposure

Joe Mazumdar: Copper is the Commodity of the Decade, Ways to Get Exposure youtu.be

Investors often focus on the commodities of the moment, but which have potential over the next decade?

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), Joe Mazumdar, editor of Exploration Insights, said copper is his pick.

"Some of it's battery metal exposure, it's construction," he said. "But also on the supply side, the lack of development projects and the higher permitting risk combined with more geopolitical risk in two of the major producers, Chile and Peru. They might have issues with production into a market (where) demand might grow."

