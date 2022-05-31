VIDEO — David Garofalo: Gold Still Poised for Best Run Ever, US$3,000 in the Cards
"I still believe gold is poised for the strongest run it's ever had — I do believe gold will achieve US$3,000 in this cycle," said David Garofalo of Gold Royalty.
David Garofalo VRIC 2022youtu.be
Gold's performance so far this year has disappointed some market participants — is it set to improve?
Speaking at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), David Garofalo, CEO and chairman of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY), said the yellow metal is still on track to reach US$3,000 per ounce in 2022.
"At the onset of a bear market, which we're experiencing in the equity markets right now, it's the baby and the bathwater — everything is getting thrown out, including gold equities and gold," he said.
"But eventually more discerning investors will start to buy defensive asset classes, and gold clearly is that in this type of inflationary cycle," Garofalo continued, adding, "I still believe gold is poised for the strongest run it's ever had — I do believe gold will achieve US$3,000 in this cycle."
While the US Federal Reserve has now hiked rates twice in 2022, with plans for additional increases at its June and July meetings, Garofalo believes the central bank will become more tentative due to high levels of debt.
"I think they're going to try to find a soft landing, (but) I expect they're going to reverse course on interest rates in the medium term," he noted. He sees that happening in the next six to 12 months.
For him the reality is that inflation is accelerating, with reported numbers understating what's actually happening.
"We're going to see a similar dynamic (to) the last major inflationary cycle in the '70s and '80s, when nominal rates started to get tightened, but inflation continued to accelerate and gold galloped to all-time highs," he said.
Watch the interview above for more from Garofalo on the gold market, including financing for juniors and Gold Royalty's 2022 plans. You can also click here for our full VRIC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1837.08
|-15.54
|Silver
|21.54
|-0.39
|Copper
|4.29
|-0.01
|Palladium
|2005.00
|-25.00
|Platinum
|974.50
|+16.50
|Oil
|115.13
|+0.46
|Heating Oil
|4.01
|+0.08
|Natural Gas
|8.27
|+0.12
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.