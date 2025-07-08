Mark O'Byrne: Gold, Silver Prices Going Much Higher — How Much to Own?

Mark O'Byrne, managing director at Tara Coins, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

He sees much higher prices long term and expects gold to rise to at least US$10,000 per ounce; for silver, O'Byrne believes US$100 to US$150 per ounce is a "conservative" target.

