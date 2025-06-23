Video

Badge
Triumph Gold
Multi-million-ounce, district-scale gold assets in the prolific Yukon Territory
Utah Asset Acquisition Marks Triumph Gold’s Entry into US Silver Space: Execplay icon
Gold Investing

Utah Asset Acquisition Marks Triumph Gold’s Entry into US Silver Space: Exec

Investing News Network
By Investing News NetworkJun 23, 2025 07:55PM
Investing News Network
See Full Bio

“The real interest was in the US. We've been looking at projects in the silver space for quite some time, and this opportunity came. This will be a great addition to Triumph Gold,” Executive Chairman John Anderson said.

Triumph Gold’s (TSXV:TIG) acquisition of the Coyote Knoll property in Utah marks the company’s entry into the silver space, in an area that's “geopolitically and geographically and geologically fantastic,” Executive Chairman John Anderson told the Investing News Network.

Anderson said while Triumph Gold’s main asset is the Freegold Mountain gold-copper project in Yukon, Canada, “the real interest was in the US.”

“We've been looking at projects in the silver space for quite some time,” he explained. “There's very little investor interest in Canada for resource companies, believe it or not. The capital of mining exploration and venture capital is Canada, but for some reason there's just not a lot of interest.”

The Triumph Gold executive also noted that it makes sense to have a project in the US since most of the company's trading volume comes from the US.

“It's also the ability to get things done and permitted, especially in the state of Utah, which the Fraser Institute just named the number one place in North America for mining and mining exploration. This, again, checked all the boxes, and we can work 12 months a year there. We're not subject to seasonality, which we are in BC and the Yukon,” Anderson said.

While the Coyote Knoll project has historically been mined, it remains underexplored using modern technologies, which offers significant exploration potential, Anderson added.

Watch the full interview with Triumph Gold CEO John Anderson above.

Silver bars with rising chart, "Weekly Editor's Picks" text overlay.
Silver Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Hits 13 Year High, Gold Takes a Breather

Jeffrey Christian, gold bars.
Gold Investing

Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver, PGMs — Short-term Prices and Key Drivers

Frank Holmes, gold bars.
Gold Investing

Frank Holmes: Gold to US$6,000 "Easily," Silver's US$100 Potential

Mining Execs Call for Clarity as Canada Eyes Faster Permitting Timelines for Critical Minerals Projects
Resource Investing News

Mining Execs Call for Clarity as Canada Eyes Faster Permitting Timelines for Critical Minerals Projects

Lithium Africa CEO Tyron Breytenbach.
Lithium Investing

Lithium Africa CEO Makes Case for Lithium Investing Amid Bear Market

Walker Lane Resources President and CEO Kevin Brewer.
Gold Investing

Walker Lane Resources Webinar Highlights Strategic Path to Discovery and Value

Up next

Rob Crayfourd and Keith Watson, gold coins.play icon
Gold Investing

Fund Managers: Gold Stocks Still Lagging, Catch-Up Trade Coming

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 17, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Rob Crayfourd and Keith Watson of Golden Prospect Precious Metals and CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income share their thoughts on gold and silver.

Honing in on where they see potential in terms of stocks, the co-fund managers said they currently favor producers with strong management, a good orebody and a positive growth profile.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Jp Cortez, gold bars.play icon
Gold Investing

Jp Cortez: Is America's Gold Really There? US Needs Full Audit of Reserves

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 16, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Jp Cortez, executive director at the Sound Money Defense League, breaks down what to know about the Gold Reserve Transparency Act, a measure to audit the gold in Fort Knox and other places where America's gold is purportedly stored.

"A space on X will not suffice, and is not a substitute for a true assay, a true audit of every single transaction that that gold was involved in," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Peter Krauth, silver bars. play icon
Silver Investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Price Running, Stocks Exploding — What's Next?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 11, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor and Silver Advisor, outlines the factors driving silver's recent price run, which has pushed the white metal to levels not seen in over a decade.

In his view, the current macroeconomic environment is combining with short supply and strong demand dynamics to create a "perfect storm."

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Jupiter Energy Chairman Geoff Gander. play icon
Oil and Gas Investing

Jupiter Energy Eyes Production Growth, Profitability with Kazakhstan AIX Listing

Mari-Len Deguzman
By Mari-Len DeguzmanJun 11, 2025
Mari-Len Deguzman
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
See Full Bio

Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR) Chairman Geoff Gander discusses his company’s listing on the Astana International Exchange (AIX), Kazakhstan’s largest stock exchange, in a bid to raise US$5 million and increase productivity to 1,000 barrels of oil per day at the Akkar East field.

Chris Blasi, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Chris Blasi: Gold Price Nowhere Near Peak, Silver a "Coiled Spring"

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 10, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global, believes gold still has much more room to run.

"Some people think gold has reached its peak because it's breached US$3,000 (per ounce), but I don't think we're even close," he said. "The third leg is when it delivers the greatest returns."

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Neptune Global is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

Triumph Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Triumph Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News