Utah Asset Acquisition Marks Triumph Gold’s Entry into US Silver Space: Exec

Triumph Gold’s (TSXV:TIG) acquisition of the Coyote Knoll property in Utah marks the company’s entry into the silver space, in an area that's “geopolitically and geographically and geologically fantastic,” Executive Chairman John Anderson told the Investing News Network.

Anderson said while Triumph Gold’s main asset is the Freegold Mountain gold-copper project in Yukon, Canada, “the real interest was in the US.”

“We've been looking at projects in the silver space for quite some time,” he explained. “There's very little investor interest in Canada for resource companies, believe it or not. The capital of mining exploration and venture capital is Canada, but for some reason there's just not a lot of interest.”

The Triumph Gold executive also noted that it makes sense to have a project in the US since most of the company's trading volume comes from the US.

“It's also the ability to get things done and permitted, especially in the state of Utah, which the Fraser Institute just named the number one place in North America for mining and mining exploration. This, again, checked all the boxes, and we can work 12 months a year there. We're not subject to seasonality, which we are in BC and the Yukon,” Anderson said.

While the Coyote Knoll project has historically been mined, it remains underexplored using modern technologies, which offers significant exploration potential, Anderson added.

