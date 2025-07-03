Bert Dohmen: Gold, Silver Key as Stock Market Bull Trap Looms

"We're going to see if we're wrong or right over the next several weeks," said Bert Dohmen of Dohmen Capital Research about a potential stock market bull trap.

Bert Dohmen: Gold, Silver Key as Stock Market Bull Trap Loomsplay icon

Bert Dohmen, founder and CEO of Dohmen Capital Research, sees physical gold and silver as key safe havens as a potential bull trap in the broad stock market plays out.

"We said we're probably going to go to a new high in a major, widely watched index like the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX). It's going to be by a small amount a new high, and that's going to close the bull trap," he said.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

