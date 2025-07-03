Bert Dohmen: Gold, Silver Key as Stock Market Bull Trap Looms
Jul. 03, 2025 02:00PM PST
"We're going to see if we're wrong or right over the next several weeks," said Bert Dohmen of Dohmen Capital Research about a potential stock market bull trap.
Bert Dohmen, founder and CEO of Dohmen Capital Research, sees physical gold and silver as key safe havens as a potential bull trap in the broad stock market plays out.
"We said we're probably going to go to a new high in a major, widely watched index like the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX). It's going to be by a small amount a new high, and that's going to close the bull trap," he said.
