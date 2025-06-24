Video

LaFleur Minerals
Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-producing mill in Quebec’s Abitibi Gold Belt
LaFleur Minerals Targets 2026 Production with Funded Drilling and Mill Restart Planning Underwayplay icon
LaFleur Minerals Targets 2026 Production with Funded Drilling and Mill Restart Planning Underway

Mari-Len Deguzman
By Mari-Len DeguzmanJun 24, 2025 08:00PM
“We're excited about the prospects of getting the mill back up and running and putting news out about that on our progress, but also putting out drilling results for Swanson, and looking at expanding that project beyond what it is now,” said LaFleur Minerals CEO Paul Ténière.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR,OTCQB:LFLRF,FWB:3WK0) CEO Paul Ténière has outlined his company’s plans to complete at least 5,000 meters of diamond drilling at the Swanson gold project while planning for the restart of its 100 percent owned Beacon gold mill in Val-d'Or, Québec.

“We had the idea of looking at the Swanson project, in general, more on a district scale. And so as a result of all the work we've done, including recent IP surveys, we've generated several drilling targets,” Ténière said.

One of the goals of the drill program is to increase the resource, he added.

“(Drilling) will be focused on not just the Swanson deposit itself, but also on other targets … And our aim for that is to actually increase our existing resource to a million ounces.”

The chief executive also shared the financing strategy for the restart of the Beacon mill.

“We're getting a lot of (funding) interest,” Ténière said. “They do see a great opportunity with Beacon as there’s not a lot of mills that are available at the moment in the Abitibi.”

LaFleur is anticipating the Beacon mill restart will cost between C$5 million and C$6 million to complete all the necessary repairs and maintenance at the site. The company expects the mill will be in full production by early 2026.

Watch the full interview with LaFleur Minerals CEO Paul Ténière above.

