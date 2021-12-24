Base Metals Investing News
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES CMC Metals Ltd. is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 Annual and Special General Meeting of shareholders held virtually on Thursday, December 7th, 2021 Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company, namely: Electing all the nominees to the Board

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 Annual and Special General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held virtually on Thursday, December 7th, 2021

Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company(the "Circular"), namely:

  • Electing all the nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company.
  • Appointing Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation.
  • Approving the Advance Notice Provision
  • Approving the Incentive Stock Option Plan for the Company.

A total of 9,797,245 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 10.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, with the following results:

RESOLUTION VOTES
FOR 		VOTES
AGAINST 		VOTES
WITHHELD
To Set the number of Directors at Five 82.73% 17.27% 0.00
Kevin Brewer as Director 79.76% 20.24%
Graham Chisholm as Director 82.23% - 17.77%
John Bossio as Director 81.32% - 18.68%
Robert Wheeler as Director 81.77% - 18.23%
Advance Notice Provision 80.85% 19.15%
Appointment of Auditors 95.92% - 4.08%
Incentive Stock Option Plan 75% 25% -
Other Business 75.71% 24.29% -

In addition, the Company is very pleased to appoint Mr. Robert Csada as a Company Advisor. Robert has almost three decades of experience in education, global history and research. He has worked previously as a consultant for a Canadian publicly traded company. He has provided strategic advice on multiple initiatives related to publicly traded companies. His knowledge and experience will be of added value to the board of directors and company shareholders. He is a major shareholder and is working diligently with the Company on marketing and promotional activities.

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman noted, "Since becoming a shareholder, Robert has shown significant interest in our activities and is working diligently to improve shareholder value. We are very pleased he agreed to join our advisory team and will continue working with our President and CEO Kevin Brewer to enhance shareholder value as we advance our exploration efforts in 2022 and beyond."

The Company further wishes to announce that it has granted, effective today, an aggregate of 2,500,000 stock options (each an "Option) to certain directors, officers, staff, and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's Rolling Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") at a price of $0.12 per Share. The options are subject to a four month hold period to May 24, 2022 and then the holder can exercise the option at anytime for a period of five years from the date of grant, subject to certain vesting requirements in accordance with the Company's option plan.

The Company will provide a detailed review of activities and outline of future proposed work early in the New Year. In addition, we expect to announce pending results of additional drill results and sampling efforts from various properties over the next few weeks.

CMC Metals wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable festive season.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities high graded polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador. Our silver-lead-zinc prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (the "Silver Hart Project") in Yukon, and Rancheria South, Amy and Silverknife claims (the "Rancheria South Project") in British Columbia. Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Logjam (Yukon), Bridal Veil and Terra Nova (both in Newfoundland).

On behalf of the Board:

"John Bossio"

John Bossio, Chairman
CMC Metals Ltd.

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:
Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc.(Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.
President, CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 670-0019
kbrewer80@hotmail.com
Suite 615-800 West Pender St.
Vancouver, BC
V6C 2V6

To be added to CMC's news distribution list, please send an email to info@cmcmetals.ca or contact Mr. Kevin Brewer at 604-670-0019.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

"This news release may contain certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future exploration work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects, to carry out the work and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, the impact of the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic crisis and continued availability

of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation."

SOURCE: CMC Metals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679495/CMC-Metals-Announces-Results-of-AGM-and-Appointment-of-Company-Advisor

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CMC Metals TSXV:CMB Silver Investing
CMB:CA
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a very successful drill program at Silver Hart. This program produced multiple high-grade silver-lead-zinc intersections in the TM West Vein including 2.3 meters of 4,910.8 gt silver equivalent. In total 2,100 meters (19 holes) of diamond drilling was completed, a majority of which focused on the TM West vein in the Main Zone. Drilling also resulted in an extension of the TM West Vein structure for 360 meters. The Main Zone requires a lot of additional drilling to fully evaluate the resource that exists within it. The Company notes that there is considerable opportunity to further extend the TM west vein and extend other known mineralized vein systems within the Main Zone at Silver Hart. This work will be incorporated into the planning and implementation of future drilling programs

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINKS:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$750,000 from the sale of 7,500,000 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.10 per FT Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") acted as a finder on behalf of the Company in relation to the Offering

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") announces that an additional round of spectacular soil geochemical results continue to validate and expand airborne geophysical targets at its flagship Silver Hart project in Yukon

During the 2021 exploration season, CMC significantly extended previous soil geochemical surveys at Silver Hart as a part of validating targets identified by its property wide airborne SkyTEM geophysical survey completed earlier this year. We initially announced the initial round of soil geochemistry results (see Press releases of August 25 and August 31, 2021) and have just received a third round of results that continue to expand and validate the airborne geophysical targets identified earlier this year.

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent exploration at its flagship Silver Hart property has identified high grade polymetallic samples within the calcareous units at its proposed future exploration targets

The Company has completed detailed mapping and sampling on it targets at Silver Hart identified from the SkyTEM airborne geophysical survey completed earlier this year. This work has successfully confirmed the merit of these targets for future drilling and the potential of the calcareous units to host high grade silver and zinc with assays returning up to 1,243 g/t silver, 20.06% lead and 28% zinc. The values are obtained in limestone and skarns that are in close contact with the granodiorite and extend for over 4.0 kilometers southeastwards onto the Blue Heaven property that the Company optioned from Strategic Metals.

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FRA:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCXF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that field crews have been mobilized to their polymetallic Terra Nova Property in Newfoundland, Canada. The Terra Nova property consists of 71 claims located 30 kilometers northwest of Port Blandford in central Newfoundland. Access is from the town of Terra Nova via 12 km of transmission line road built for the Lower Churchill Falls power development. CMC has an option to earn a 100% ownership of the property. The property lies within the Gander Zone which is an area of significant exploration interest as a result of Newfound Gold's Queensway gold project

Terra Nova is an interesting property as it has a large alteration area of 12 square kilometers which to date has been subjected to limited exploration. The property is considered to have potential to host mesothermal gold-polymetallic deposits. The property currently comprises of five mineralized showings: (i) the Copper Vein; (ii) Nancy's gold vein showing; (iii) New Alteration Zone; (iv) the Silver Pit; and, (v) the Galena Vein Showing.

