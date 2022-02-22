CMC Metals Ltd. is pleased to announce the terms to its proposed non-brokered private placement. The proposed terms are to sell up to 8,500,000 flow-through units of the Company at a price of C$0.17 per FT Unit and up to 4,500,000 non-flow-through units of the Company at a price of C$0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,120,000 . Red Cloud Securities Inc. and German Mining Network will be acting ...

CMB:CA