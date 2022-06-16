Overview
As investors attempt to mitigate the risks associated with the commodities cycle while still gaining exposure to its rich opportunities, resource companies with diversified portfolios may provide an exciting solution.
Diversified metal portfolios, as opposed to limited individual metal sectors, are hedged against price declines for a given commodity providing a less risky and more valuable investment for investors. Portfolio diversification also allows mining companies to improve cash flow and capitalize on the width and breadth of metal and mineral markets while managing fluctuating commodity values.
One such company is CAT Strategic Metals (CSE:CAT, OTC:CATTF, FRA:8CH), a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of diversified and strategic North American mineral projects. The company’s current projects include a wide range of minerals and metals including gold, silver, uranium, copper and tellurium.
“We look for undervalued projects that have already had exposure, that already had some work done in the past, that maybe had been abandoned over time for a variety of reasons, but still have good potential going forward,” said CAT Strategic Metals CEO Robert Rosner in an interview with INN.
CAT Strategic Metals employs a hybrid model that seeks out, analyzes, and acquires projects that have strong potential given past diverse mineral outputs and supporting samples. This hybrid model saves the company from spending time and resources on discovery and exploration of uncharted areas like other mining companies do. The company also takes advantage of strategic positioning by locating projects in mineral-rich regions of the world and near high-yielding mines such as Hecla Mining Company’s Hollister Nevada and Midas Nevada gold-silver mines.
The Rimrock project is located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada in the US, only 15 km southeast of Hecla Mining’s (NYSE:HL) high-grade Midas gold-silver mine and 3 km north of the Hollister gold-silver mine. Near-surface mineralization shows the potential for the property to host several high-grade, low sulfidation, gold and silver deposits, as well as for Carlin-style gold deposits at greater depths.
The Gold Jackpot is located in the prolific Elko district in northeastern Nevada, 100 km north of Nevada Gold Mines’ Long Canyon gold mine. Other notable projects in the same region are Phoenix Copper-Gold, Roninson porphyry copper-gold, Turquoise Ridge/Getchell Mine, Twin Creeks, Goldstrike and Carlin-Mike Cu-Bluestar-Exodus gold. The company believes that Gold Jackpot has potential for Porphyry Copper-, Emperor, Fiji-, Carlin- and Midas Style deposits and Exploration Models.
CAT Strategic Metals also has two other strategic projects: the Burntland project (copper, silver and gold) in New Brunswick and South Preston project (uranium) in Saskatchewan.
CAT Strategic Metals has completed geologic mapping, sampling, Gravity-, MAG- and now is conducting Induced Polarization surveys of large-scale gold-silver targets on the Rimrock and Gold Jackpot projects. The company intends to define drill targets on both projects based on the results from these diverse programs.
CAT Strategic Metals links its success to a few key factors including its strategic alliances and acquisitions and its highly skilled management team. The company has relatively low overhead when compared to its counterparts in the industry, which has made the company highly efficient in obtaining funding and operationalizing its projects.
The company’s management team is well-experienced in the mining and exploration industry, maintaining current positions at Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY), EMGold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR) and Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSXV:TKU) and former management positions at Stria Lithium (TSXV:SRA) and Osisko Mining Corporation Canada (TSX:OSK).
Key Projects
Rimrock Project
The Rimrock project is located in the Elko district of Nevada, US near Hecla Mining Company’s Hollister Nevada and Midas Nevada mines, which to date have yielded 0.5 million ounces of high-grade gold-silver and 2.2 million ounces of high-grade gold and 25 million ounces of silver, respectively. The property sits on the Carlin Trend and the Midas Trend, which are prolific gold mine producing areas. The project also has an extensive infrastructure to support year-round operation on the 1,162-hectare land package.
The Rimrock project is a multi-target gold and silver system situated 15 km southeast of Hecla Mining’s high-grade Midas gold-silver mine, 13 km from new high-grade Green Racer Sinter gold-silver discovery and 3 km north of its Hollister gold-silver mine. Rimrock has the potential for shallow epithermal systems, similar to the Midas and Hollister mines, which are low sulfidation, high-grade gold deposits, and the potential for deeper Carlin-type gold deposits.
Mapping, sampling, gravity, and drone MAG survey programs have been completed in 2021, and a high resolution deep-seeking Induced polarization survey is now underway. Geologic mapping and rock-chip sampling has uncovered three new gold-silver drilling targets, bringing CAT Strategic Metals a total of five drilling targets to pursue in coming months.
Gold Jackpot Project
The Gold Jackpot project is located in the Elko district in northeastern Nevada, US which is believed to host a porphyry copper-, Emperor, Fiji-style Au-Te, Carlin-style Au, and Midas-style gold-silver exploration models. The project’s region is highly mineralized and sits on the Pequop Gold-Copper Trend, located east of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Getchell Trend and Carlin Trends, which are copper- and gold-rich areas. The project is located near high-yielding copper and gold mines such as Long Canyon, Robinson Copper-Gold, Phoenix Copper-Gold, Turquoise Ridge/Getchell Mine, Twin Creeks, Goldstrike and Carlin-Mike Cu-Bluestar-Exodus.
Gold Jackpot has had substantial historical exploration completed from the 1980s to the early 2000s including 27 drill holes completed by Tenneco from 1988 to 1989. The project has multiple exploration targets including the Carlin-style gold target that sampled up to 16 g/t of gold, a diatreme-porphyry copper-gold system and the gold-silver-tellurium-gold-silver target that yielded up to 4 kg/t of tellurium.
Interpretation of a drone-based magnetic, ground-based gravity surveys and induced polarization lines at the have been completed and defined two distinct geophysical anomalies in two locations. The surveys have also confirmed that the southern anomalies represent a diatreme-porphyry-style target, while the northern anomalies represent a Carlin-style gold target.
Planning for a follow up exploration program is underway.
South Preston Project (Uranium)
The South Preston project is located southwest of the uranium-rich region of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.
The project has more than 10 km of adjacent property bordering NexGen Energy Ltd. which recently discovered the high-grade Arrow uranium deposit. Another recent discovery in the region belongs to Fission Uranium Corp. which discovered the Triple R uranium Lake South deposit. The project also has more than 18.5 km of a continuous boundary with Orano which is a leading global uranium producer. Additionally, South Preston has 50 km of contiguous claim border with Azincourt Energy Corporation.
The South Preston project could potentially host the extension of a priority uranium exploration corridor extending from NexGen Energy Ltd.’s Rook-1 Project to Azincourt Energy Corp.’s East Preston Uranium project nearby.
Burntland Project (Copper, Silver and Gold)
The Burntland Project is located in the northern portion of New Brunswick, Canada in a region with high-grade silver, gold and copper potential. The project is accessible year-round with highways and logging roads. Burntland is located near the large-scale VMS Bathurst mining district and is adjacent to McKenzie and Rocky Brook regional fault systems.
Mineralization in the area is hosted within skarns, proximal to intruding porphyry dykes. Assay results show high-grade copper mineralization as high as 16.3 percent Cu and silver mineralization as high as 220 g/t Ag. The project has five targets that are believed to contain copper mineralization in porphyry systems based on associated geological factors.
The company has completed a drone MAG survey in 2021 to detect and delineate key geological targets. Additional high resolution Quadri-MAG, VLF, Heli Borne Survey is planned for the fall, with diamond drilling planned for fall/winter of 2021.
Management Team
Robert Rosner – Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
Robert Rosner has over 30 years of extensive experience as a mining industry entrepreneur and executive. Rosner is acting Chairman and CEO of CAT Strategic Metals Corporation. Rosner is also the director and former executive of Lucky Minerals Inc. and a director and CFO of EMgold Mining Corporation. He was instrumental in founding several junior exploration mining companies where he played significant roles in the management and growth of these companies. These included multiple resource ventures that were involved in early-stage exploration, resource location, delineation and development.
Rosner has been an officer and director of both Canadian and U.S. listed companies, providing senior management of compliance reporting, oversight and other fiduciary capacities and directing corporate activities. He also has significant experience in initial public offerings (IPO), mergers and acquisitions and reverse takeovers (RTO).
Steven Cozine – CFO & Corporate Secretary, Director
Steven Cozine has over 25 years of experience as an officer and director of numerous publicly listed companies in the mining, industrial and high-tech sectors. His experience spans a wide range of corporate management responsibilities with a focus on governance and regulatory compliance, project management and corporate finance including private funding and prospectus offerings, human resources, strategic planning and corporate operations.
Sebastian Tang – Chief Financial Officer
Sebastian Tang has been involved in the accounting and preparation of the Company’s financial statements for the past several years and is well acquainted with CAT Strategic Metals and its projects. Additionally, Sebastian has significant experience in the financial management and planning of publicly listed issuers. He has held executive positions, including CFO and corporate controller in other public and private ventures. Before starting his own firm, he worked in public practice for 7 years, including two years at Ernst & Young, and 8 years in private practice with Hunter Dickinson Inc.
Julien Davy – Director
Mr. Davy began his career as an exploration geologist in the summer of 1996. His tenure includes assessing numerous projects at the exploration and/or advanced stages of development throughout Canada and abroad. Davy has been involved in numerous acquisitions and mining investment activities. Davy is currently the President & CEO of Tarku Resources Ltd. and concurrently has held the positions of President at Stria Lithium and a senior exploration geologist at Osisko Mining Corporation Canada.
Additionally, Davy was an investment consultant for SIDEX s.e.c. of Montréal. Davy also has been employed by numerous companies including NioGold Mining Corporation in Val-d’Or, Hecla Mining in Venezuela, Cambior Exploration Canada, Anglo-American Exploration and the Ministry of Natural Resources of Québec. In 2015, Davy co-founded, with Benoit Lafrance, Eureka Exploration, a private exploration company that was sold to Tarku Resources in June 2017. Davy is a member of the OGQ and Qualified Person (QP) according to National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davy has a Master’s degree from the Université du Québec à Montréal and an MBA from HEC in Montréal.
Luis Martins – Director
Luis Martins is a geologist with over 30 years of experience in the exploration and mining sector. He graduated from the Faculty of Sciences of Lisbon in 1973 and has an MSc in Economic Geology from the same faculty in 1995 and also has completed several other national and international post-graduation courses. Martins previous roles include Director of the Mineral Resources Department at the Geology and Mining Institute, Director of the Mines and Quarries Department at the Directorate-General of Energy and Geology (the mining authority), Vice President of Colt Resources Inc., CEO of Ozdogou Portugal Mining and Exploration Lda. and Director of Assimagra (a Portuguese mining association). He has participated in numerous national and international research projects, especially in the mineral exploration, environmental geology and mining heritage fields. Martins is currently the President of the Cluster Portugal Mineral Resources.