CAT Strategic Metals Corporation is pleased to advise that further to its news release of April 4, 2022, the Company has signed an agreement with Balch Exploration Consultants of Mississauga, Ontario, to carry out an approximate 1,000 line-kilometre detailed helicopter-borne geophysical survey. This survey will cover two key portions of the Company's flagship South Preston Uranium Property, which is located on the ...

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that further to its news release of April 4, 2022, the Company has signed an agreement with Balch Exploration Consultants ("BECI") of Mississauga, Ontario, to carry out an approximate 1,000 line-kilometre detailed helicopter-borne geophysical survey. This survey will cover two key portions of the Company's flagship South Preston Uranium Property, which is located on the southwestern margin of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 35 km from the Fission Uranium Corp.("FCU") and NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NXE") uranium deposits in the Patterson Lake South area. CAT's property lies adjacent to, and directly on-strike with, EM conductors attributed to graphitic metasediments recently discovered less than a kilometre away by Azincourt Energy Corp. ("AAZ") as well as historical conductors that were discovered in the 1970s by Denison Mines. The combined airborne EM and magnetometer survey scheduled for completion in May using the advanced AirTEM system will explore areas not previously surveyed by EM and only partially covered by historical reconnaissance-level radiometric surveying

This geophysical survey forms part of an integrated, multi-stage exploration program being managed for CAT by well-known exploration consultants Watt, Griffis and McOuat Limited ("WGM"), who were engaged in October, 2021 for the purpose of evaluating and exploring the South Preston property for economically viable uranium mineralization. WGM's comprehensive review of historical reports, completed in January, revealed that the South Preston property covered geological terrane just south of the margin of the southern Athabasca Basin generally comparable to the Patterson Lake South area. It also revealed the presence of untested zones of anomalous radioactivity in bedrock and the occurrence of uranium mineralization at one site associated with sheared graphitic metasedimentary rocks. These historical reports made little or no mention of follow-up exploration in these areas which lie adjacent to the current Athabasca unconformity. WGM concluded that the minimal follow-up exploration in the 1970s and 1980s was due to the absence of sandstone cover which was assumed at the time to be a vital component of the geological model and exploration targeting, and that overall, the South Preston property merited further exploration using current technology and concepts.

Based on his experience in uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin in the 1970's and 1980's for Gulf Minerals Canada Limited, WGM's Vice-President and project manager Al Workman, P.Geo., noted similarities to the South Preston project and remarked in communications to CAT management that "Many current explorers in the Athabasca Basin have forgotten, or perhaps were never aware, that Gulf's original 1967 exploration program that discovered the Rabbit Lake Mine came very close to failing. Due to its focus on sandstone-type deposits, the radiometric anomaly that led eventually to the Rabbit Lake discovery was initially ignored because it occurred in an area lacking Athabasca sandstone cover. Persistence and Gulf's willingness to re-evaluate its assumptions led to that discovery which arguably changed the world of uranium exploration".

CAT management and WGM look forward to the results of the forthcoming geophysical surveying, which will be a key first step in the process of exploring the South Preston Uranium Property. A summer program is planned which will entail ground follow-up by a WGM geological team in favourable areas, particularly where conductors are identified.

About WGM

Founded in 1962, WGM is Canada's longest operating independent firm of geological and mining consultants providing professional services meeting global standards to the mineral resource industry. WGM has been involved in more than 3,000 mineral projects around the world, and its staff has made significant contributions to a number of important mineral discoveries and new mines. Notably among them are the Mary River iron deposits on Baffin Island, the Asbestos Hill in Quebec, and the Greens Greek silver-gold-zinc mine and the Pogo gold mine; both of which are located in Alaska. Additionally, as acknowledged by the original owner, Cominco, WGM played a major role in the recognition of the massive Red Dog Pb-Zn mine in Alaska as a high-priority exploration target.

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CAT):

CAT Strategic Metals' corporate strategy, as reflected in its overall Mission Statement, is to source, identify, acquire and advance property interests located in mineral districts proven to have world-class potential, primarily for gold and copper. In addition to the priority South Preston Uranium Project, CAT' is focused on advancing the Burntland Project located northeast of St. Quentin in the Restigouche County, New Brunswick, Canada, directed at the exploration and development of several Skarn-hosted copper-silver, gold targets and the Gold Jackpot strategic metals property located NE of Elko, Nevada, in the Pequop gold-copper trend with multiple targets for gold-silver, copper, and tellurium. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "CAT", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CH".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Robert Rosner
Chairman, President & CEO

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com, by visiting the Company's website www.catstrategic.com or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 674-3145.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Particular risks applicable to this press release include risks associated with planned production, including the ability of the company to achieve its targeted exploration outline due to regulatory, technical or economic factors. In addition, there are risks associated with estimates of resources, and there is no guarantee that a resource will be found or have demonstrated economic viability as necessary to be classified as a reserve. There is no guarantee that additional exploration work will result in significant increases to resource estimates

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

SOURCE: CAT Strategic Metals Corporation



CAT Strategic Metals Completes Diamond Drill Program on Burntland Project; Provides Corporate Update on Rimrock Gold Property and A Focus on The South Preston Uranium Project in Canada's Prolific Athabasca Basin.

CAT Strategic Metals Completes Diamond Drill Program on Burntland Project; Provides Corporate Update on Rimrock Gold Property and A Focus on The South Preston Uranium Project in Canada's Prolific Athabasca Basin.

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the 7-hole diamond drilling campaign on its Burntland property in New Brunswick, and the core processing is completed. 904m of the total 1416m drilled were sampled and are currently being processed to be assayed at the ALS laboratory in Vancouver. Patrick Laforest, P.Geo, the Company's field project manager and designated QCQA geologist stated, "The core logs and visual analysis of the core itself are quite promising, with locally moderate to medium visual content of Chalcopyrite (copper sulfide), particularly in drill hole #6. In addition, the Pyrite, Pyrrhotite and Sphalerite content in the 7 holes is a beacon of optimism for the Assay results. "Assay results are expected to be provided by ALS this quarter

Rimrock Gold Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CAT Strategic Metals Announces Plan for Exploration of Its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basinac

CAT Strategic Metals Announces Plan for Exploration of Its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basinac

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of January 11, 2022, it is pleased to provide further details concerning its exploration of the 206.8 km2 South Preston uranium exploration property located near the south-western margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan (Figure 1

The past decade of uranium exploration has proven the importance of thoroughly exploring outside the area now covered by Athabasca Group sedimentary rocks. These areas of basement exposure, once covered by the Athabasca, have recently yielded Fission Uranium's discovery at Patterson Lake South ("PLS"), the Triple-R deposit which hosts in excess of 102 Mlbs of U3O8. The CAT property is situated only 40 km to the southeast of PLS (Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CAT Strategic Metals Corp. Announces Completion of Detailed Review by WGM of its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property on the SW Margin of the Athabasca Basin, with Recommendations for Further Exploration

CAT Strategic Metals Corp. Announces Completion of Detailed Review by WGM of its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property on the SW Margin of the Athabasca Basin, with Recommendations for Further Exploration

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the consulting firm Watts, Griffis and McOuat Ltd. ("WGM") of Toronto has completed an independent review of extensive historical and recent exploration data concerning areas on or adjacent to CAT's 206.8 km2 South Preston uranium exploration property located near the south-western margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, and east of recent discoveries by Fission Uranium and NexGen Energy (Figure 1

Figure 1: The CAT dispositions measuring 57 km from west to east are shown with a Google Earth image fill in the lower right corner of the view. The uranium deposits in the Patterson Lake Corridor are shown at upper left. The dispositions of other exploration companies are also shown.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CAT Strategic Metals Expands Exploration Potential of Burntland Project Through Additional Land Acquisition

CAT Strategic Metals Expands Exploration Potential of Burntland Project Through Additional Land Acquisition

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Property Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 30, 2021 with 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. ("9248") and Prospect Or Corp. ("POC", and collectively with 9248, the "Vendors") to acquire two additional claims comprised of 520 hectares of land (the "Property") that are adjacent and contiguous to the Burntland Project currently under option to the Company, as announced in a news release on September 17, 2020

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Vendors will assign, transfer and sell each of its rights, titles, and interests in and to the Property in exchange for CAT issuing a total of 7,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") to the Vendors. In addition, the Vendors shall retain a 2% Net Smelter Return (the "NSR") royalty, with CAT having the right to repurchase half of the NSR at any time in consideration of an amount of $1,000,000 being payable to the Vendors.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CAT Strategic Begins Diamond Drill Program On Burntland Project In New Brunswick

CAT Strategic Begins Diamond Drill Program On Burntland Project In New Brunswick

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced a diamond drill program on the Company's wholly owned Burntland Project in northern New Brunswick. Seven drill hole targets were identified following a trenching program and a 975 line-kilometre high-resolution drone magnetic survey that was conducted over the summer and early fall, and an additional geophysical VLF-EM, DTM and Mag survey completed in October

Forages Technic Eau Inc. ("FTE") is the contractor engaged to undertake the diamond drilling program, which will consist of seven holes to be drilled to a depth of ~200 metres each and is expected to be completed within 28 days, with a short break occurring over the Christmas holidays. FTE will be running two crew shifts per day in order to complete the drilling as quickly as possible. Patrick Laforest, P.Geo, is the Company's field project manager overseeing the drill program as well as being the designated QC/QA geologist.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

