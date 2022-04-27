NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESCAT Strategic Metals Corporation announces that it intends to raise up to CDN$1,500,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement of 50,000,000 units at a price of CDN$0.03 per Unit for which firm commitments of CDN$900,000 have been obtained. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the ...

CAT:CNX