Precious MetalsInvesting News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESCAT Strategic Metals Corporation announces that it intends to raise up to CDN$1,500,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement of 50,000,000 units at a price of CDN$0.03 per Unit for which firm commitments of CDN$900,000 have been obtained. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the ...

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT)(OTC PINK:CATTF)(FRA:8CHA) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it intends to raise up to CDN$1,500,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement of 50,000,000 units (the "Units"), at a price of CDN$0.03 per Unit (the "Private Placement"), for which firm commitments of CDN$900,000 have been obtained. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one whole non-transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.05 per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

CAT intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for further exploration of CAT's properties, with a primary focus on the South Preston Uranium Property, and for general working capital purposes.

Certain insiders of the Company may acquire Units in the Private Placement. Any participation by insiders in the Private Placement would constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). However, the Company expects such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company may pay finder's fees on the Private Placement, subject to compliance with applicable securities legislation.

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation:

CAT's Mission Statement and corporate strategy is to source, identify, acquire and advance property interests located in mineral districts proven to have world class potential, primarily for gold and copper. In addition to the South Preston Uranium Project, CAT's Burntland Project is focused on the exploration and development of several targets located Northeast of Saint Quentin in the county of Restigouche, New Brunswick, Canada, and The Gold Jackpot strategic metals property with multiple targets for gold-silver, copper, and tellurium property located NE of Elko, Nevada, in the Pequop gold-copper Trend. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "CAT", on the OTC under the trading symbol "CATTF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CH".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Rosner
Chairman, President & CEO

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and by visiting the Company's website at www.catstrategic.com or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 674-3145.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Particular risks applicable to this press release include risks associated with planned production, including the ability of the company to achieve its targeted exploration outline due to regulatory, technical or economic factors. In addition, there are risks associated with estimates of resources, and there is no guarantee that a resource will be found or have demonstrated economic viability as necessary to be classified as a reserve. There is no guarantee that additional exploration work will result in significant increases to resource estimates

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward- looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the process and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and any statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, www.catstrategic.com. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: CAT Strategic Metals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699188/CAT-Strategic-Metals-Announces-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement-to-Raise-up-to-CDN15-Million-for-Which-Firm-Commitments-of-CDN900k-Have-Been-Obtained

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CAT Strategic MetalsCSE:CATGold Investing
CAT:CNX
CAT Strategic Metals

CAT Strategic Metals

Overview

As investors attempt to mitigate the risks associated with the commodities cycle while still gaining exposure to its rich opportunities, resource companies with diversified portfolios may provide an exciting solution.

Diversified metal portfolios, as opposed to limited individual metal sectors, are hedged against price declines for a given commodity providing a less risky and more valuable investment for investors. Portfolio diversification also allows mining companies to improve cash flow and capitalize on the width and breadth of metal and mineral markets while managing fluctuating commodity values.

Keep reading...Show less
CAT Announces Imminent Start to Contracted Heli-borne AEM Survey of its South Preston Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

CAT Announces Imminent Start to Contracted Heli-borne AEM Survey of its South Preston Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that further to its news release of April 4, 2022, the Company has signed an agreement with Balch Exploration Consultants ("BECI") of Mississauga, Ontario, to carry out an approximate 1,000 line-kilometre detailed helicopter-borne geophysical survey. This survey will cover two key portions of the Company's flagship South Preston Uranium Property, which is located on the southwestern margin of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 35 km from the Fission Uranium Corp.("FCU") and NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NXE") uranium deposits in the Patterson Lake South area. CAT's property lies adjacent to, and directly on-strike with, EM conductors attributed to graphitic metasediments recently discovered less than a kilometre away by Azincourt Energy Corp. ("AAZ") as well as historical conductors that were discovered in the 1970s by Denison Mines. The combined airborne EM and magnetometer survey scheduled for completion in May using the advanced AirTEM system will explore areas not previously surveyed by EM and only partially covered by historical reconnaissance-level radiometric surveying

This geophysical survey forms part of an integrated, multi-stage exploration program being managed for CAT by well-known exploration consultants Watt, Griffis and McOuat Limited ("WGM"), who were engaged in October, 2021 for the purpose of evaluating and exploring the South Preston property for economically viable uranium mineralization. WGM's comprehensive review of historical reports, completed in January, revealed that the South Preston property covered geological terrane just south of the margin of the southern Athabasca Basin generally comparable to the Patterson Lake South area. It also revealed the presence of untested zones of anomalous radioactivity in bedrock and the occurrence of uranium mineralization at one site associated with sheared graphitic metasedimentary rocks. These historical reports made little or no mention of follow-up exploration in these areas which lie adjacent to the current Athabasca unconformity. WGM concluded that the minimal follow-up exploration in the 1970s and 1980s was due to the absence of sandstone cover which was assumed at the time to be a vital component of the geological model and exploration targeting, and that overall, the South Preston property merited further exploration using current technology and concepts.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Diamond Drill Program on Burntland Project; Provides Corporate Update on Rimrock Gold Property and A Focus on The South Preston Uranium Project in Canada's Prolific Athabasca Basin.

CAT Strategic Metals Completes Diamond Drill Program on Burntland Project; Provides Corporate Update on Rimrock Gold Property and A Focus on The South Preston Uranium Project in Canada's Prolific Athabasca Basin.

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the 7-hole diamond drilling campaign on its Burntland property in New Brunswick, and the core processing is completed. 904m of the total 1416m drilled were sampled and are currently being processed to be assayed at the ALS laboratory in Vancouver. Patrick Laforest, P.Geo, the Company's field project manager and designated QCQA geologist stated, "The core logs and visual analysis of the core itself are quite promising, with locally moderate to medium visual content of Chalcopyrite (copper sulfide), particularly in drill hole #6. In addition, the Pyrite, Pyrrhotite and Sphalerite content in the 7 holes is a beacon of optimism for the Assay results. "Assay results are expected to be provided by ALS this quarter

Rimrock Gold Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CAT Strategic Metals Announces Plan for Exploration of Its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basinac

CAT Strategic Metals Announces Plan for Exploration of Its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basinac

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of January 11, 2022, it is pleased to provide further details concerning its exploration of the 206.8 km2 South Preston uranium exploration property located near the south-western margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan (Figure 1

The past decade of uranium exploration has proven the importance of thoroughly exploring outside the area now covered by Athabasca Group sedimentary rocks. These areas of basement exposure, once covered by the Athabasca, have recently yielded Fission Uranium's discovery at Patterson Lake South ("PLS"), the Triple-R deposit which hosts in excess of 102 Mlbs of U3O8. The CAT property is situated only 40 km to the southeast of PLS (Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CAT Strategic Metals Corp. Announces Completion of Detailed Review by WGM of its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property on the SW Margin of the Athabasca Basin, with Recommendations for Further Exploration

CAT Strategic Metals Corp. Announces Completion of Detailed Review by WGM of its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property on the SW Margin of the Athabasca Basin, with Recommendations for Further Exploration

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the consulting firm Watts, Griffis and McOuat Ltd. ("WGM") of Toronto has completed an independent review of extensive historical and recent exploration data concerning areas on or adjacent to CAT's 206.8 km2 South Preston uranium exploration property located near the south-western margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, and east of recent discoveries by Fission Uranium and NexGen Energy (Figure 1

Figure 1: The CAT dispositions measuring 57 km from west to east are shown with a Google Earth image fill in the lower right corner of the view. The uranium deposits in the Patterson Lake Corridor are shown at upper left. The dispositions of other exploration companies are also shown.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CAT Strategic Metals Expands Exploration Potential of Burntland Project Through Additional Land Acquisition

CAT Strategic Metals Expands Exploration Potential of Burntland Project Through Additional Land Acquisition

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Property Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 30, 2021 with 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. ("9248") and Prospect Or Corp. ("POC", and collectively with 9248, the "Vendors") to acquire two additional claims comprised of 520 hectares of land (the "Property") that are adjacent and contiguous to the Burntland Project currently under option to the Company, as announced in a news release on September 17, 2020

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Vendors will assign, transfer and sell each of its rights, titles, and interests in and to the Property in exchange for CAT issuing a total of 7,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") to the Vendors. In addition, the Vendors shall retain a 2% Net Smelter Return (the "NSR") royalty, with CAT having the right to repurchase half of the NSR at any time in consideration of an amount of $1,000,000 being payable to the Vendors.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Yamana Gold Reports First Quarter 2022 Results With Low Cost Performance Driving Strong Cash Flow Generation; Standout Quarters From Jacobina and Cerro Moro

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") is herein reporting its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2022. Production totalled 238,617 gold equivalent ounces ("GEO") ( 2) at total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") (1) of $1,212, $734 and $1,084 per GEO (2) respectively. The standout production results, combined with the low cost performance, underpinned the strong cash flow generation including $151.7 million in cash flows from operating activities and $197.3 million in cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital. The Company expects free cash flow to increase quarter-over-quarter with the strongest free cash flow generation anticipated in the second half of the year, and in particular during the fourth quarter, which is expected to result in cash balances steadily increasing throughout the year.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Closes $401,500 Private Placement

Marvel Closes $401,500 Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement to raise a total of $401,500 by issuing 1,470,588 Flow-Through Units (the "FT") and issuing 1,044,828 Non Flow-Through Units (the "NFT

Each FT unit priced at $0.17 per unit will consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date. The shares and warrants are subject to a four-month hold (as per TSX Venture Exchange policy).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Completes Drilling at Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Drilling at Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today the completion of a diamond drilling program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. Three holes were completed for a total of 1,240.3 metres, on two previously untested conductive trends.

2022 Winter Drilling Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Collective Mining Intercepts a Broad Zone of Mineralization in its Second Diamond Drill Hole at the Apollo Target with a Second Rig Being Mobilized

Collective Mining Intercepts a Broad Zone of Mineralization in its Second Diamond Drill Hole at the Apollo Target with a Second Rig Being Mobilized

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the second drill hole to test the Apollo target ("Apollo") is advancing as part of the Company's fully funded minimum 20,000 metre drill program for 2022 at the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has three diamond drill rigs at Guayabales with drills currently operating at Apollo and the Olympus area where the Company is focused on expanding upon the recently announced Olympus Central discovery hole of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent (refer to press release dated March 15, 2022) to the south and west. Apollo is located approximately 600 metres to the southeast of Olympus Central.

Surface mapping and soil and rock chip sampling at Apollo have outlined a porphyry target in the south with a porphyry-related hydrothermal breccia target flanking its northern side. Both the porphyry and breccia targets are characterized by coincidental high-grade copper and molybdenum soil anomalies measuring greater than 500 parts per million ("ppm") and 30 ppm, respectively . Apollo covers an area measuring 750 metres X 580 metres and remains open to the east, west and south for further expansion.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Sale of the Blackridge Gold Project , Queensland

Impact Minerals Limited is pleased to announce that it has agreed to sell its 100% owned Blackridge Gold Project in Queensland to an unrelated private company Peter Campbell FT Pty Ltd (PCFT).

Keep reading...Show less
iphone with laptop and stock charts

VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Stock Market Slippage Explained, Gold Price Level to Watch

Gareth Soloway: Stock Market Slippage Explained, Gold's Next Buying Levelyoutu.be

With major indexes in the red and volatility running high, market participants are looking for answers about what's happening and what may be next.

"Really what's going on here is you now have a Fed that's tightening, and we know that," Gareth Soloway of InTheMoneyStocks.com told the Investing News Network.

"Next week we'll see probably a 50 basis point rate hike, (and) the market is now pricing in further rate hikes for the rest of the year — and a potential slowdown in the economy because of that."

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×