Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) will issue its first quarter results before markets open on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Cameco invites investors and the media to join its first quarter conference call with the company's senior executives on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

Cameco will discuss trends in the market and the execution of its strategy before opening the call to questions from investors and the media.

To join the call, please dial 800-319-4610 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-5340. An operator will put your call through. The slides and a live webcast of the conference call will be available from a link at cameco.com .

A recorded version of the proceedings will be available on our website shortly after the call, and on post view until midnight, Eastern, June 5, 2022, by calling 800-319-6413 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-9010 (Passcode 8606).

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Jeff Hryhoriw
306-385-5221
jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

Denison Announces Intersection of 24.9% eU3O8 over 4.2 metres extending beyond high-grade domain at Phoenix Zone A

Denison Mines Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce multiple intersections of high-grade uranium mineralization beyond the previously defined extents of the high-grade domain in the Phase 1 area of the Zone A portion of the Phoenix uranium deposit ("Phoenix") at the Company's effective 95%-owned Wheeler River Uranium Project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan . View PDF version .

Valor Meets Commitments Under Farm In Agreement With Skyharbour On Hook Lake Project

Valor Resources Limited (Valor or the Company) (ASX:VAL) is pleased to announce the completion of the Year 1 commitment under the Farm in agreement with Skyharbour Resources Limited (TSXV:SYH). Valor Resources has spent in excess of the Year 1 commitment of C$750,000 and money spent above the minimum will rollover to the Year 2 commitment. The Company has also paid C$75,000 in cash as part of the agreement due within 1 year from settlement of the transaction.

Consolidated Uranium Announces Record Date for the Spin-Out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("Labrador Uranium" or "LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). LUR is currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the consolidation, exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador.

All of the conditions precedent to completion of the Arrangement have been satisfied, including among others, receipt of the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) which was obtained on February 7, 2022 and receipt of conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for listing (the "Listing") of the common shares of Labrador Uranium ("LUR Shares").

word uranium with a green arrow pointing up on a screen

Top 5 Uranium Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022

The price of uranium spiked in 2021, and it has maintained its strong performance so far in 2022, sitting around the US$43 per pound mark as of early February.

Market watchers expect that trend to continue, as factors including rising interest in nuclear energy and demand created by the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.UN) drove the price up 45 percent in 2021 alone.

Below the Investing News Network has listed the top uranium stocks on the TSX and TSXV by share price performance so far this year. All year-to-date and share price data was obtained on February 8, 2022, from TradingView’s stock screener. The top uranium stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.

GTI Resources Company Logo

Recommencement Of Drilling At Thor ISR Uranium Project In Wyoming

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that drilling has now started to complete that balance of the 100‐drill hole exploration campaign at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin (GDB). Two mud rotary drill rigs are on site and have commenced drilling. The program aims to complete the remaining ~60 holes of a planned 50,000‐foot (~15,000m) ~100‐hole maiden drill program at Thor1. Drilling has recommenced within the western extent of the project area (Figure2).

