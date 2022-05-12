Benton Resources Inc. would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #823 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Tuesday May 17 - Wednesday May 18, 2022.Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. VRIC will host more than ...

