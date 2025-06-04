Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Drilling Results from the Lake Owen Project, Wyoming

Show 240.73 meters of Critical Metal Mineralization, Iron, Titanium, Vanadium, Scandium and Gallium

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that complete results from Hole LO24-01 show strong critical metal mineralization over continuous 240.73 meters (from 10.67 meters to 251.40 meters) from its maiden drilling program on its 100% owned Lake Owen Project (the "Project"), located 50 km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming, USA (see Figures 1,2).

The Project is a Proterozoic layered mafic intrusion complex historically explored for Platinum Group Elements (PGE). Similar to the Stillwater Complex in the USA and the Merensky Reef of South Africa, the Lake Owen Complex shows strong potential for vanadium, titanium, PGE, and associated metals.

In late 2024, the Company drilled two diamond holes totaling 607.77 meters near the southwestern claims' boundary (see Figure 3), marking Troy Minerals' first drill holes on the Project. These holes targeted titanium (TiO2) and vanadium (V2O5) mineralization linked with magnetite in gabbro, as well as reef-style PGE mineralization (see Company News Release dated February 28, 2025).

A first pass of selective sampling of the drill holes had been carried out and demonstrated presence of anomalous titanium and vanadium mineralization. Elevated values of vanadium are correlative with the titanium. Sampling was selected to assess various lithological units and all zones with magnetite content up to 15-20% and/or visible sulfide mineralization. Magnetite content in the gabbro in hole LO24-01 is consistently about 5-10%. In LO24-01, the initially limited sampling suggested a large zone of titanium and vanadium-enrichment and higher relative values correlate well with the green gabbro. Associated with these anomalous zones have been elevated concentrations of scandium.

Based on these initial results, additional infill sampling through all prospective lithologies was carried out by Company personnel in January, 2025. Results exhibit robust critical metal mineralization over 240.73 meters in hole LO24-01, including:

  • 1.53% TiO2
  • 0.10% V2O3
  • 16.0% Fe (total Iron, mainly in Fe Oxides)
  • 69.7 ppm (or g/t) Sc2O3
  • 26.2 ppm (or g/t) Ga2O3

Concurrent with Company infill sampling, geologists from the USGS and Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) collected samples for Whole Rock, Major Oxides, and thin section analyses. Results of the USGS and WSGS work are pending.

Figure 1 - Location Map, Lake Owen Project, Wyoming, USAFigure 2 - Claim Map, Lake Owen Project

"Our recent geological and geophysical findings, coupled with promising initial drilling results, are significantly enhancing our confidence in the Lake Owen Project. Each new insight reinforces our belief that this project deserves a robust exploration budget in the near future." Said Yannis Tsitos, President of Troy. "Beyond the historically recognized high grades of iron, titanium, and vanadium, the recent discovery of scandium and gallium-critical metals essential for applications in metal alloys, military and civil aviation, semiconductors, electric vehicles, and solar panels-underscores the project's immense potential for both our Company and the State of Wyoming in USA. We are committed to maximizing shareholder value through strategic development plans for Lake Owen, alongside our silica and rare earth element (REE) initiatives."

Figure 3 - Drill Hole Locations

Table 1: Drill hole specifications

Hole ID

Location (UTM Zone 13 North, NAD83)

Total Depth (m)

Orientation (°)

Easting

Northing

Elevation (m)

Azimuth

Dip

LO24-01

402871

4553588

2731

281.33

210

-45

LO24-02

403004

4553382

2732

326.44

210

-45

Drill hole LO24-01 was designed to test the extent of the Lower Mag Gabbro down to the basement contact. Drilling revealed a series of interlayered magnetic gabbro and a distinctive coarse-grained green gabbro. The green coloration is imparted by pyroxenes altering to chlorite. These layers are generally constrained to widths of less than 4 metres.

Table 2: Drill hole LO24-01 intersections

Hole ID

Interval (m) 1

Results 2

From

To

Length

TiO2 (%)

V2O5 (%)

FeO (%)

Sc2O3 (ppm)

Ga2O3 (ppm)

LO24-01

10.67

251.40

240.73

1.53

0.10

15.95

69.7

26.2

incl

29.93

55.78

25.85

1.98

0.12

19.00

82.7

28.8

and

96.93

103.02

6.09

1.87

0.12

19.07

80.1

27.5

and

115.61

131.98

16.37

1.74

0.11

18.44

82.4

24.5

and

188.06

234.09

46.03

1.63

0.10

16.26

69.9

26.6

1: All intersections lengths are drill indicated thicknesses; insufficient work has been completed to reliably determine true thicknesses.
2: Elemental geochemical analyses were converted to oxides using following conversion factors
Titanium - 1.6681, Vanadium - 1.7852, Iron - 1.2865, Scandium - 1.5338, Gallium - 1.3442

Figure 4 - DDH Cross Section, LO24-01

Drill hole LO24-02 intersected gabbroic units that are weakly magnetic and contain no anomalous values of titanium, vanadium, or scandium. This drill hole was collared deeper in the sequence than hole LO24-01; further down dip and stratigraphically lower in the Lower Mag Unit.

Drill core was detail logged and sampled by Company staff. Core was split by saw with samples sent to ALS Global's laboratory in Reno, NV for preparation and analysis. Samples were analyzed for multi-elements (ME-MS61). The Company's quality control monitoring consisted of inserting certified reference and blank material in the sample stream. No quality control issues were identified.

Only a very small portion of the Lake Owen Complex and therefore our Claims has been drill-tested to date. As currently mapped, the prospective Lower Mag Gabbro unit continues along strike to the west. The Company has yet to drill test the stratigraphically higher Upper Mag Gabbro. Surface mapping and sampling in 2023 identified two massive magnetite rock samples that returned 8.812% TiO2 and 0.548% V2O5, and 15.505% TiO2 and 0.586% V2O5 respectively (Figure 5). These represent priority drill targets for 2025. An historical drill hole was completed here not by Troy, but there was no assessment of titanium, vanadium, or scandium.

Figure 5 - Surface Rock Sampling - Titanium Values (part of the Project)

Troy Minerals is planning its summer fieldwork for the Lake Owen Project. After analyzing airborne geophysical data, as reported in the May 21, 2025 news release, Troy will collect soil samples and conduct geological mapping and sampling. The aim is to refine drill targets for the 2026 season, including a relevant drilling pads application.

Qualified Person

The information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ted Vander Wart, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Troy Minerals

Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | CEO & Director
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Click here to connect with Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY;OTCQB:TROYF;FSE:VJ3) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

cleantech stockscse stockscse:troyresource investingcleantech investing
TROY:CC
Troy Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Troy Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Targeting near-term high-purity silica production in Mongolia and British Columbia and advancing scandium and REE discoveries in Wyoming and Quebec, respectively.

Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has completed a private placement financing of 5,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.24 per share for gross proceeds of $1,200,000 (the " Offering "). Each share will qualify as a "flow-through" share as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec). Proceeds of the Offering will be used towards advancing the Company's current mineral projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

TheNewswire - Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) announces a private placement financing of up to 4,166,666 flow-through common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company at a price of $0.24 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Submits Drilling Permit Application for Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Submits Drilling Permit Application for Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the submission of a drilling permit application for the Table Mountain Silica Project in British Columbia. This key milestone supports Troy's strategic plan to evolve from an exploration-focused company into a revenue-generating mining operation, with production anticipated in the near term

The permit application details a comprehensive drilling program, requesting approval for a program involving up to 34 drill holes in 2025, totaling approximately 1,700 meters of drilling in the first year, and an additional 20 holes planned in subsequent years, bringing the total to approximately 2,700 meters over the proposed five-year period, with provisions for additional exploration activities as needed. This phased approach enables Troy to methodically advance the Table Mountain project, ensuring alignment with both operational goals and market demand.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is providing an update to its shareholders regarding the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to shareholders in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on December 31, 2024 (the "Meeting

Due the postal strike, the Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") may not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Meeting Materials have been filed on the Company's website and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries). Instructions respecting voting can be obtained as outlined below.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the completion of a LiDAR survey at its Table Mountain Silica Project near Golden, British Columbia, Canada

The high-resolution LiDAR survey covered approximately 1.3 square kilometres of the primary target zone, where previous sampling has indicated potential for high-purity silica mineralization. The detailed topographic data will be instrumental in ongoing geological interpretation and future resource modeling.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Life Offering Document

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of May 20, 2025, it has filed an amended and restated offering document in connection with its proposed financing under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), whereby the Company intends to raise up to $5 millionthrough an offering of up to 6,410,256 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.78 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering").

Concurrently with the LIFE Offering, as previously announced, the Company also intends to complete a private placement financing whereby the Company intends to raise up to $5,000,000 through an offering of up to 6,410,257 Units to be priced at $0.78 per Unit (the "Concurrent Offering" and together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offering"). The Common Shares offered under the Concurrent Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces TSXV Approval Of Convertible Loan With Kings Chapel International Limited

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH) ("CoTec" or the "Company") today announces that it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the conversion component of its convertible loan agreement dated November 25, 2024 (as amended, the "Convertible Loan Agreement") with Kings Chapel International Limited ("Kings Chapel"), previously disclosed in the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2024 and February 28, 2025.

The outstanding principal amount under the Convertible Loan Agreement as at May 30, 2025 is $6,351,387 and $664,668 in interest has accrued thereunder.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files First Quarter Financial Statements And MD&A

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The financial statements and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "CoTec had an exceptional start to the year. Our main priority for the quarter was the continued roll-out of HyProMag USA, our Joint Venture U.S. based rare earth elements ("REE") magnet recycling and permanent magnet manufacturing Project. HyProMag USA selected its preferred bidder for engineering, procurement and construction management ("EPCM") services, culminating in the engagement of PegasusTSI Inc. ("Pegasus") and BBA USA Inc. ("BBA") and the commencement of the detailed design and engineering phase shortly after quarter-end. We have also expanded the scope of the detailed engineering to include three HPMS [i] vessels and initiated concept studies for further expansion and complementary "Long Loop" Recycling."

Keep reading...Show less
Provaris Energy

Provaris Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Ongoing Geophysical Studies at the Lake Owen Project, Wyoming

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report on the processing and interpretation status of the airborne geophysical survey covering the 100% owned Lake Owen Project (the "Project"), which is located 50 km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming, USA (see Figure 1, 2).

Covering 1,424 hectares, the project is an exploration asset in the Proterozoic Lake Owen complex, favorable for titanomagnetite-hosted mineralization. Historically explored for Platinum Group Elements (PGE), it shows strong potential for vanadium, titanium, PGE, and other critical minerals.

Keep reading...Show less
Green360 Technologies Limited

Successful Production of High-Quality Metakaolin for Low- Carbon Cement

Green360 Technologies Limited (ASX:GT3) (Green360 or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has produced a number of metakaolin samples from its kaolin resources and deposits. Successful internal laboratory testing of the metakaolin validates its exceptional quality, exceeding industry benchmarks, making it suitable for use in low-carbon cement formulations and high-performance structural concrete.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Troy Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Troy Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Engages Paul McGuigan as its Qualified Person to Oversee Advancement of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador & Provides Corporate Update

CHARBONE Hydrogen Executed a USD 50MM Financing to Accelerate its Hydrogen's North American Expansion Facilitated by US Capital Global

Charbone Hydrogene a execute un financement de 50 millions USD pour accelerer son expansion en hydrogene en Amerique du Nord, facilite par US Capital Global

Radiopharm Theranostics Doses First Patient in Phase 1 'HEAT' Trial of 177Lu-RAD202 for Treatment of Advanced HER2-Positive Solid Tumors

Related News

Energy Outlook

Oil and Gas Investing

Wildfires Slash Canadian Oil Output by 7 Percent

gold investing

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold Stock Gains, Silver and Uranium Prices — Plus PGMs Bull Case

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Engages Paul McGuigan as its Qualified Person to Oversee Advancement of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador & Provides Corporate Update

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Executed a USD 50MM Financing to Accelerate its Hydrogen's North American Expansion Facilitated by US Capital Global

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene a execute un financement de 50 millions USD pour accelerer son expansion en hydrogene en Amerique du Nord, facilite par US Capital Global

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Mill Restart Update to Produce Gold and Announces Investor Call on June 5

×