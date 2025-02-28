Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Drilling Results from the Lake Owen Project, Wyoming. Critical Minerals inclusive of Scandium (Rare Earths Element) Discovered

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that its two-hole maiden drilling program at Lake Owen Project has been completed and assays of the first pass of selective sampling have been received. The 100% owned Lake Owen Project (the "Project") is located 50 km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming, USA (see Figures 1,2).

The Project is a Proterozoic layered mafic intrusion complex with a long history of sporadic exploration primarily for Platinum Group Elements. Similar in style to the Stillwater Complex in USA and the Merensky Reef of South Africa, the Lake Owen Complex is a highly prospective North American based target with a strong potential for significant vanadium, titanium, PGE and associated metals mineralization.

In Q3 2024, the Company drilled two diamond holes totalling 607.77 metres (see Table 1). The holes were scouting in nature, drilled near the southwestern claims boundary and they represent the first holes drilled by Troy Minerals on the Project (see Figure 3). This release is for all initial selective core samples for which analytical results have now been received. Follow up infill / continuous sampling results are pending and once received and processed, reported intersections will be recalculated.

Key Highlights

  • The two DDH holes at the Lake Owen Project targeted titanium (TiO2) and vanadium (V2O5) mineralization associated with magnetite in gabbro, as well as potential reef style PGE mineralization.
  • Although sampling along the holes was visually selective, associated with high magnetite zones, several anomalous zones of Titanium (>1%) have been encountered.
  • Elevated values of Vanadium are also associated with increased titanium enrichment.
  • Most importantly, associated with these anomalous zones, is elevated concentration of Scandium (Sc), a rare critical metal belonging to the REE group with no domestic supply in the United States.

"The first hole drilled by Troy at our Lake Owen project, from historical data knowledge, was planned targeting to intersect magnetite, titanium and vanadium mineralization; beyond that, it also revealed seriously elevated Scandium, a rare-earth element (REE), classified by the USGS as a critical metal." said Yannis Tsitos, President of Troy Minerals. "Scandium has green-energy technologies applications, but additionally it is the most effective known microalloying element that can strengthen aluminium, while also offering improved flexibility, resistance to heat and corrosion, and lighter weight, therefore Scandium finds applications in the space, military and civilian aviation industries. We have recently expanded our total Claims footprint over the mafic layered intrusion at Lake Owen in Wyoming to 185 Claims and Troy is currently designing the 2nd Phase, summer 2025, exploration program."

Figure 1. Lake Owen, Location Map, Wyoming, USA

Figure 2. Lake Own Project, Troy's Claims on Topo Map

Drilling Results & Exploration Outlook

Several anomalous zones of titanium (>1%) were encountered. Elevated values of vanadium are correlative with the titanium. Sampling was highly selective to assess various lithological units and all zones with magnetite content up to 15-20% and or visible sulfide mineralization. Magnetite content in the gabbro in hole LO24-01 is consistently about 5-10%. In LO24-01, the limited sampling to date suggests a large zone of titanium and vanadium-enrichment and higher relative values correlate with the green gabbro.

Figure 3. Drill Hole Locations on top of Geology and Company's Claims

Associated with these anomalous zones are elevated concentration of scandium. Anomalous values of scandium were found in sampled Mag Gabbro and especially with Green Gabbro zones containing >10% magnetite. Scandium is considered a critical metal by the United States Geologic Survey (USGS) and a rare earth element (REE). This presents an additional critical element with no current domestic supply. The USGS recognizes the critical metal potential of the Lake Owen Complex and flew an airborne survey over the entire complex in 2023, including all of Troy's claims. The high value of scandium coupled with the total dependence on the metal from China and Russia makes scandium a potentially high-value critical metal target for the Lake Owen Project.

Table 1: Drill hole specifications

Drill hole LO24-01 was designed to test the extent of the Lower Mag Gabbro down to the basement contact. Drilling revealed a series of interlayered magnetic gabbro and a distinctive coarse-grained green gabbro. The green coloration is imparted by pyroxenes altering to chlorite. These layers are generally constrained to widths of less than 4 metres.

Table 2. Drill hole LO24-01 intersections

1: All intersections lengths are drill indicated thicknesses; insufficient work has been completed to reliably determine true thicknesses.

2: Analysis of titanium and vanadium converted to titanium oxide and vanadium oxide using conversion factor of 1.6681 and 1.7852, respectively.

3: The release is for all initial selective core samples for which analytical results have now been received. Follow up infill / continuous sampling results are pending and once received and processed, reported intersections will be recalculated.

Drill hole LO24-02 was also planned to test the extent of the Lower Mag Gabbro as well as the contact with basement rocks. This was collared lower in the stratigraphic sequence than hole LO24-01 starting in a weakly magnetite gabbro. At 28 metres, weak to strong foliation or schistosity was present. This schist is likely of gabbroic to slightly granitic in composition. It is speculated that these schists reflect basement rock ripped up into the intrusion as large xenoliths.

The drill program was managed on-site day-to-day by BRS Engineering Inc. of Riverton, WY under the supervision of Troy personnel. The drill core was quick-logged at the drill site by BRS staff including collection of geotechnical, magnetic susceptibility data and selective testing utilizing an XRF device. Upon completion of drilling, all drill core was shipped directly to BRS Engineering's secure facility in Riverton, WY.

Drill core was detail logged and sampled by Company staff. Core was selectively sampled based on lithology and mineralization with 45 samples taken. Core was split by saw with samples sent to ALS Global's laboratory in Reno, NV for preparation and analysis. Samples were analyzed for multi-elements (ME-MS61) and gold plus PGE's (PGM-MS23L).

The Company's quality control monitoring consisted of inserting certified reference material in the sample stream. No quality control issues were identified.

Figure 4. DDH Cross Section, LO24-01

Drill hole LO24-02 intersected gabbroic units that are weakly magnetic and contain no anomalous values of titanium, vanadium, or scandium.

Only a very small portion of the Lake Owen Complex has been drill-tested to date. As currently mapped, the prospective Lower Mag Gabbro unit continues along strike to the west. The Company has yet to drill test the stratigraphically higher Upper Mag Gabbro. Surface mapping and sampling in 2023 identified two massive magnetite rock samples that returned 8.812% TiO2 and 0.548% V2O5, and 15.505% TiO2 and 0.586% V2O5 (Figure 5) These represent priority drill targets for 2025. An historical drill hole was completed here but there was no assessment of titanium, vanadium, or scandium.

Figure 5. Rock Geochemistry, Titanium

Rock sampling also returned four anomalous scandium results (>59 ppm): three collected from gabbro-norite outcrop within the mapped "Layered Unit" which strikes across the Property and is stratigraphically situated between the Upper Mag and Lower Mag Gabbro units; and one from near the collar of LO24-02, within the Lower Mag Gabbro (Figure 6).

Figure 6. Rock Geochemistry, Scandium on top of Airborne Magnetics (1st Vertical Derivative)

A massive magnetic anomaly due to the very high magnetite content that covers Troy's claims and the interpretation of the airborne magnetic survey will be reported and discussed in another news release in due course.

* Cautionary Note

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.

Qualified Person

The information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ted Vander Wart, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Troy Minerals

Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | CEO & Director
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with Troy Minerals Inc. CSE:TROY, OTCQB:TROYF, FSE:VJ3 to receive an Investor Presentation

cleantech stockscse stockscse:troyresource investingcleantech investingCleantech Investing
TROY:CC
Troy Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Troy Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has completed a private placement financing of 5,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.24 per share for gross proceeds of $1,200,000 (the " Offering "). Each share will qualify as a "flow-through" share as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec). Proceeds of the Offering will be used towards advancing the Company's current mineral projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

TheNewswire - Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) announces a private placement financing of up to 4,166,666 flow-through common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company at a price of $0.24 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Submits Drilling Permit Application for Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Submits Drilling Permit Application for Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the submission of a drilling permit application for the Table Mountain Silica Project in British Columbia. This key milestone supports Troy's strategic plan to evolve from an exploration-focused company into a revenue-generating mining operation, with production anticipated in the near term

The permit application details a comprehensive drilling program, requesting approval for a program involving up to 34 drill holes in 2025, totaling approximately 1,700 meters of drilling in the first year, and an additional 20 holes planned in subsequent years, bringing the total to approximately 2,700 meters over the proposed five-year period, with provisions for additional exploration activities as needed. This phased approach enables Troy to methodically advance the Table Mountain project, ensuring alignment with both operational goals and market demand.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is providing an update to its shareholders regarding the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to shareholders in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on December 31, 2024 (the "Meeting

Due the postal strike, the Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") may not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Meeting Materials have been filed on the Company's website and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries). Instructions respecting voting can be obtained as outlined below.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the completion of a LiDAR survey at its Table Mountain Silica Project near Golden, British Columbia, Canada

The high-resolution LiDAR survey covered approximately 1.3 square kilometres of the primary target zone, where previous sampling has indicated potential for high-purity silica mineralization. The detailed topographic data will be instrumental in ongoing geological interpretation and future resource modeling.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Increase In Convertible Loan

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce an amendment to its convertible loan agreement dated November 19, 2024 (the "Convertible Loan Agreement") with Kings Chapel International Limited ("Kings Chapel").

Pursuant to the amendment, the principal amount available to the Company under the Convertible Loan Agreement has been increased by up to $2.5 million. The outstanding principal amount of the loan bears interest at an annual rate of 10% and is repayable, together with accrued and outstanding interest, on December 31, 2027. The Corporation's obligations under the Convertible Loan Agreement are unsecured.

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Technologies Limited

Energy Technologies Limited 1H25 Results

Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY or “the Company”), releases its 1H FY25 Results for the period ending 31 December 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Innovation Mining CEO and Director Duane Nelson.

Innovation Mining Touts Non-Toxic Alternative in Gold Extraction, Eyes $2 Billion Cyanide Industry

Innovation Mining is set to revolutionize the gold extraction industry with a groundbreaking, non-toxic alternative to cyanide. The company claims its new solution matches cyanide’s gold recovery efficiency while eliminating its environmental and safety concerns.

“Ninety percent of the world’s gold is produced using cyanide, and there really is no alternative,” said Duane Nelson, CEO of Innovation Mining. “We made a discovery (in our Vancouver chemistry lab) of a particular formula that is now producing the same results as cyanide, same recoveries for the same price, but it's non-toxic.”

The company has conducted thousands of tests on different ores, tailings and concentrates, with independent validation from SGS Labs in Vancouver confirming the new solution's performance, Nelson said.

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Significant Update on Production Facilities, Preliminary Results of 5-30 Well, and Operations Update

Helium Evolution Provides Significant Update on Production Facilities, Preliminary Results of 5-30 Well, and Operations Update


Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Announces Exclusivity and Collaboration Agreement with Salter Cyclones for the Use of Its Multi-Gravity Technology for the Recovery Ultra Fine Iron and Manganese

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding long-term exclusivity and collaboration agreement with Salter Cyclones Limited ("Salter") for the application of its Multi-Gravity Separators (MGS) technology for the recovery of iron ore and manganese from both primary mining and tailings material.

Salter's MGS technology was originally developed in the 1980s by Richard Mozley and has been in operation for many years applied to the recovery of valuable metal minerals (tin, chromium, copper, zinc etc). Its application to bulk commodities such as iron and manganese has been limited.

Keep reading...Show less
Innovation MIning

Innovation Mining: Transforming Gold Mining with RZOLV — Safe, Cost-effective, High-performance alternative to Toxic Cyanide


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Troy Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Troy Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Nuclear Fuels Acquires TenSleep Uranium Project with Athabasca Basin-Style Mineralization in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

StrategX Discovers Extensive High-Grade Graphite at Nagvaak and Expands Mineral Claims to 79,781 Hectares on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Acquires TenSleep Uranium Project with Athabasca Basin-Style Mineralization in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Discovers Extensive High-Grade Graphite at Nagvaak and Expands Mineral Claims to 79,781 Hectares on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Hits 1.4 g/t Gold Eq. over 60 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Base Metals Investing

Falco Receives Additional Comments and Questions From the Ministry of the Environment on the Horne 5 Project

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold & Independence Drilling Secure 4,000m Drill Deal - 100% Share-Based Partnership

Copper Investing

American West Gearing up for Transformational Year at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

×