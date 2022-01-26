Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, today announces the appointment of Cintia Piccina as Chief Commercial Officer effective January 31, 2022. “I am delighted to welcome Cintia to our leadership team. She brings extensive commercial experience, including in cell and gene therapy, that will be key as we prepare to submit our first BLA for afami-cel this year, and build our ...

NVS