Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, today announces the appointment of Cintia Piccina as Chief Commercial Officer effective January 31, 2022. “I am delighted to welcome Cintia to our leadership team. She brings extensive commercial experience, including in cell and gene therapy, that will be key as we prepare to submit our first BLA for afami-cel this year, and build our ...

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, today announces the appointment of Cintia Piccina as Chief Commercial Officer effective January 31, 2022.

"I am delighted to welcome Cintia to our leadership team. She brings extensive commercial experience, including in cell and gene therapy, that will be key as we prepare to submit our first BLA for afami-cel this year, and build our commercial capabilities to support the launch of this initial product and future next-gen cell therapies within our MAGE-A4 franchise. Her fresh perspective and leadership abilities will support our continued growth in our mission to design and develop cell therapies for people with cancer," said Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune's Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Cintia served as the Head of Commercial at 2Seventy Bio (Nasdaq:TSVT) and as SVP Commercial Oncology and US General Manager, leading the launch of the first cell therapy product in multiple myeloma, Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), for bluebird bio (Nasdaq:BLUE). Before that she spent over 20 years at Novartis (SIX:NOVN; NYSE:NVS) from 1997 to April 2020, first in Brazil then in the United States, where she held a series of commercial, marketing and sales roles across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology. In her final role at Novartis, Cintia was VP, Global Oncology Cell and Gene Strategy & Program Management Office, for Kymriah and the CAR-T pipeline, leading the cross-functional leadership teams for business (marketing, medical affairs, market access), manufacturing, and pipeline. Cintia holds a Doctorate in Pharmacy and Biochemistry from the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and an MBA from the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing, Sao Paulo.

About Adaptimmune
Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company's unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 4, 2021, and our other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Adaptimmune Contacts:
Media Relations:
Sébastien Desprez — VP, Corporate Affairs and Communications
T: +44 1235 430 583
M: +44 7718 453 176
Sebastien.Desprez@adaptimmune.com

Investor Relations:
Juli P. Miller, Ph.D. — VP, Investor Relations
T: +1 215 825 9310
M: +1 215 460 8920
Juli.Miller@adaptimmune.com


Nevada Silver Corporation Reports Final Assay Results From 2021 Drilling at the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to provide a final update on assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA. The results are from completed assay data in NSC's recent 3,040-meter diamond drilling program at the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit located 80 miles north of Tonapah in southern Nevada

NSC has received analytical results from the last diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 15 and 16) of the company's maiden drill campaign. Highlights of assay data for these holes include:

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Three Major Gold Zones Including 2.6 g/t Au over 18.5m Starting at Surface at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Three Major Gold Zones Including 2.6 g/t Au over 18.5m Starting at Surface at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results for holes FCG21-13 and FCG21-14, both stationed on the same drill pad, targeting the gold mineralization below the historic Colorado Pit with FCG21-14 additionally testing the margins of a local marble block fault unit, host to the past producing Quick-Tung Tungsten mine, at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Drills 204 Meters of Silver-Gold at the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to provide a further update on drill core assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA. The results are from finalized assay data in NSC's recently completed 3,040-meter diamond drilling program at the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit located 80 kilometers north of Tonapah

NSC has received final analytical results from two additional diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-06 and CC21-07) of the company's maiden drill campaign.

Merck Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Dividend

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share of the company's common stock for the second quarter of 2022. Payment will be made on April 7, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.

About Merck

 Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Study to Evaluate Omicron-Based COVID-19 Vaccine in Adults 18 to 55 Years of Age

  • First participants enrolled in clinical trial received Omicron-based vaccine candidate as a two-dose primary series and as a booster dose

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced the initiation of a clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of an Omicron-based vaccine candidate in healthy adults 18 through 55 years of age. The study will have three cohorts examining different regimens of the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or an Omicron-based vaccine. The study will draw upon some participants from the companies' Phase 3 COVID-19 booster study and is part of their ongoing efforts to address Omicron and determine the potential need for variant-based vaccines.

Merck Provides U.S. and Japan Regulatory Update for Gefapixant

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Merck's New Drug Application (NDA) for gefapixant, the investigational, non-narcotic, orally administered selective P2X3 receptor antagonist, under development for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) or unexplained chronic cough (UCC) in adults. In March 2021, Merck announced that the FDA accepted the company's NDA for gefapixant. In the CRL, the FDA requested additional information related to measurement of efficacy. The CRL was not related to the safety of gefapixant. Merck is reviewing the letter and will meet with the agency to discuss next steps.

"We remain committed to advancing gefapixant for patients with refractory or unexplained chronic cough and will work with the FDA to address the agency's feedback," said Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories. "We believe there is a significant unmet need to help patients manage their chronic cough, as there are no available treatment options indicated in the U.S. specifically for this condition."

Pfizer and OPKO Provide Update on the Biologics License Application for Somatrogon for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for somatrogon. Somatrogon is an investigational once-weekly long-acting recombinant human growth hormone for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in pediatric patients. Pfizer is evaluating the FDA's comments and will work with the agency to determine an appropriate path forward.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005474/en/

"We remain confident in the potential treatment benefits that somatrogon has to offer patients around the world," said Brenda Cooperstone, MD, Chief Development Officer, Rare Disease, Pfizer Global Product Development. "We will work closely with the FDA to determine the best path forward to bring this important once-weekly treatment option to pediatric growth hormone deficiency patients and their families."

Regulatory applications for somatrogon have been submitted to several countries around the world for review. Earlier this week, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved NGENLA® (somatrogon) Inj. 24 mg Pens and 60mg Pens, for the long-term treatment of pediatric patients who have growth failure due to an inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone. In 2021, Health Canada approved NGENLA ® for the long-term treatment of pediatric patients who have GHD, and Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved NGENLA ® for the long-term treatment of pediatric patients with growth disturbance due to insufficient secretion of growth hormone. Furthermore, in December 2021, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of EMA issued a positive opinion recommending somatrogon for marketing authorization in the EU, to treat children and adolescents from 3 years of age with growth disturbance due to insufficient secretion of growth hormone. A decision from the European Commission (EC) is expected in early 2022.

In 2014, Pfizer and OPKO entered into a worldwide agreement for the development and commercialization of somatrogon for the treatment of GHD. Under the agreement, OPKO is responsible for conducting the clinical program and Pfizer is responsible for registering and commercializing the product for GHD.

About Growth Hormone Deficiency

Growth hormone deficiency is a rare disease characterized by the inadequate secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary gland and affects one in approximately 4,000 to 10,000 children. 1,2 In children, this disease can be caused by genetic mutations or acquired after birth. 1,3 Because the patient's pituitary gland secretes inadequate levels of somatropin, the hormone that causes growth, a child's height may be affected and puberty may be delayed. 1,3,4 Without treatment, affected children will have persistent growth attenuation and a very short height in adulthood. 3,4 Children may also experience other problems with physical health and mental well-being. 3,4

Pfizer Rare Disease

Rare disease includes some of the most serious of all illnesses and impacts millions of patients worldwide, representing an opportunity to apply our knowledge and expertise to help make a significant impact on addressing unmet medical needs. The Pfizer focus on rare disease builds on more than two decades of experience, a dedicated research unit focusing on rare disease, and a global portfolio of multiple medicines within a number of disease areas of focus, including rare hematologic, neurologic, cardiac and inherited metabolic disorders.

Pfizer Rare Disease combines pioneering science and deep understanding of how diseases work with insights from innovative strategic collaborations with academic researchers, patients, and other companies to deliver transformative treatments and solutions. We innovate every day leveraging our global footprint to accelerate the development and delivery of groundbreaking medicines and the hope of cures.

Click here to learn more about our Rare Disease portfolio and how we empower patients, engage communities in our clinical development programs, and support programs that heighten disease awareness.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News , LinkedIn , YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer .

Disclosure Notice

The information contained in this release is as of January 21, 2022. Pfizer and OPKO assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about an investigational growth hormone deficiency therapy, somatrogon, including a potential indication in the U.S. for once-weekly treatment of pediatric patients with growth hormone deficiency, including its potential benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; uncertainties regarding the company's ability to address the comments in the complete response letter to the satisfaction of the FDA; whether and when drug applications may be filed in any other jurisdictions for any potential indication for somatrogon; whether and when the BLA pending with the FDA for somatrogon for the treatment of pediatric patients with growth hormone deficiency may be approved and whether and when regulatory authorities in any jurisdictions may approve any such other applications that may be pending or filed (including the application filed in the EU), which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether somatrogon will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of somatrogon; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer's and OPKO's business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's and OPKO's respective Annual Report on Form 10- K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in their respective subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in their respective subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov , www.pfizer.com , and www.opko.com .

About OPKO Health, Inc.

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit http://www.OPKO.com .

BetterLife Receives FDA Response On Its Pre-IND Application For Major Depressive Disorder Treatment With BETR-001

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of 2nd-generation non-hallucinogenic psychedelic analogs for the treatment of neuropsychological disorders, is pleased to announce it has received a written response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to its pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) application for the treatment of MDD with BETR-001. BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD, formerly TD-0148A) is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and is currently undergoing IND-enabling non-clinical studies and GMP manufacturing for clinical trials. The FDA response is in general agreement with the Company's planned program for the development of BETR-001 and provided guidance regarding the BETR-001 IND-enabling non-clinical toxicology studies, its manufacturing strategy, and initial proposed clinical trial parameters.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the BETR-001 pre-IND meeting with the FDA. The response from the FDA confirms that our current program will support the filing of BETR-001's IND application and initiation of human clinical trials by the third quarter of this year. Being a non-hallucinogenic derivative of LSD makes BETR-001 a unique molecule with therapeutic potential for the treatment of debilitating psychiatric and neurological disorders with high unmet need, such as major depressive disorders and cluster headaches. Our team is fully dedicated to start the human clinical trials in the United States by early second half of this year," said BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian.

Results From Pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-775/Study 309 Trial of KEYTRUDA® Plus LENVIMA® in Advanced Endometrial Carcinoma Published in the New England Journal of Medicine

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Eisai today announced the publication of results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-775/Study 309 trial in the January 19, 2022 edition of the New England Journal of Medicine . The pivotal study evaluated the combination of KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, plus LENVIMA, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, versus chemotherapy (treatment of physician's choice of doxorubicin or paclitaxel) for patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma following at least one prior platinum-based regimen in any setting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005102/en/

