VVC Perforates 2 Wells for Helium and Natural Gas and Results of Post-AGM Board Meeting

VVC Perforates 2 Wells for Helium and Natural Gas and Results of Post-AGM Board Meeting

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (" VVC ") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Perforation of 2 Wells in Syracuse

VVC is proud to announce significant progress in its Syracuse Project, aimed at helium and natural gas extraction. The Company has successfully completed the perforation of two critical wells: Hodgson 1-17 and T-Spiker 1-7.

On November 16, 2023 , VVC made a pivotal announcement regarding the Syracuse Project's progress in helium and natural gas extraction. The Company proudly disclosed the successful connection of two wells, Durler 2-21 and Levens 2-31 to the Tumbleweed Pipeline, marking a significant stride in the Company's strategic initiative. In conjunction with this achievement, VVC reiterated its commitment to completing six additional wells, including the previously mentioned Hodgson 1-17 and T-Spiker 1-7.

This development is a crucial step in VVC's strategy to enhance its helium and natural gas production capabilities. "The perforation of these wells positions VVC to tap into the high-potential Syracuse Project more effectively," stated Jim Culver, CEO of VVC Resources.

The Syracuse Project represents VVC's commitment to innovative and sustainable resource extraction in helium and natural gas.

Appointment of Officers

In first Board Meeting after the re-election of directors at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held yesterday, the Directors reappointed the following executive officers for VVC and the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the ensuing year:

  • Jim Culver, President and CEO
  • Terrence Martell, Chairman of the Board
  • Kevin Barnes, Chief Financial Officer
  • Michel Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer
  • Bill Kerrigan, President of Plateau Helium Corporation.

In addition, the directors also appointed directors to the Company's various standing committees and a Chairman for each Committee for the ensuing year.

Option Grant

At the same Board Meeting, the Directors also granted incentive stock options under its stock option plan, to officers, directors and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 14,650,000 common shares, representing 2.96%% of the outstanding shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of CA$0.08 per share expiring November 20, 2033. The exercise price was fixed above the minimum allowable price by the TSX Venture Exchange policies. The options, granted in accordance with the provisions of the Company's stock option plan, are subject to the TSX Venture Exchange policies and the applicable securities laws. Of the Options granted, 45.4% were to directors, 30.7% to Officers and 23.9% to Employees/Consultants of the Company.

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Mike Culver - (202) 531-6559
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com E-mail: mike@vvcresources.com


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC Connects Two Wells and Commences Sale of Helium and Natural Gas

VVC Connects Two Wells and Commences Sale of Helium and Natural Gas

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) announces the successful connection of two wells in Syracuse, Kansas and the commencement of the sale of helium and natural gas. Durler 2-21 a newly completed well and Levens 2-31 an existing well are now connected to the Internal Pipeline and linked to Tumbleweed Midstream's Ladder Creek Pipeline, facilitating the transportation of helium and natural gas to the Ladder Creek Helium Processing Plant located in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado.

As announced on May 09, 2022 , VVC installed 7 miles of its internal gathering system pipeline ("Syracuse Gas Gathering System") and completed it by extending the project's total length to 14 miles ( see NR dated May 25, 2022 ). With the Durler 2-21 and Levens 2-31 wells been successfully linked to this Syracuse Gas Gathering System and currently in production, the Company initiated the sale of the extracted helium and natural gas. It is also noteworthy that part of the infrastructure installed by the Company in 2022 was a 14-mile Saltwater Gathering System. Both wells are connected to this system which returns any waste water to a permitted saltwater disposal well.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Welcomes Steve Looper to its Board of Directors

VVC Welcomes Steve Looper to its Board of Directors

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Steve Looper to its Board of Directors. Mr. Looper brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Company's leadership team, with an impressive track record in the oil and gas industry and a commitment to sustainable and innovative energy solutions.

Terrence Martell, Chairman at VVC, expressed his enthusiasm for this new appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Steve Looper to VVC's Board of Directors. His extensive experience in the energy sector and his proven ability to drive profitable ventures make him an invaluable addition to our team."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC - Extension of Series AG Warrants

VVC - Extension of Series AG Warrants

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (" VVC " or the " Company ") announces the extension for 1 year of certain out-of-the-money share purchase warrants ("warrants") expiring on September 30, 2023, subject to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

The Company has therefore applied to the TSXV to extend 58,723,900 Series AG warrants until September 30, 2024. The warrants, exerciseable at $0.075 per share, were issued pursuant to a Private Placement which closed on September 28, 2020, and was approved by the TSXV on October 1, 2020.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Proton Green - A Strategic Investment of VVC - Announces First Helium Sales

Proton Green - A Strategic Investment of VVC - Announces First Helium Sales

Proton Green LLC, a strategic investment of VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) recently announced its first helium sales . The helium was produced at PG's Phase I Helium Extraction Plant located at St. Johns Field in Arizona. Proton Green is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyber App Solution Corp. (OTC: CYRB). VVC owns approximately 11.9% of Cyber App Solution Corp.

The Phase I Helium Extraction Plant, situated on the expansive 170,500-acre St. Johns Field asset in Apache County, Arizona, initiated production operations in July 2023. This region is renowned for hosting one of the largest helium and carbon dioxide reservoirs in North America, boasting an estimated 33 billion cubic feet of helium and a staggering 517 million tons of CO 2 in accessible reservoirs (see PG Corporate Profile on their website). Those estimates were extracted from an Evaluation Report prepared by William M. Cobb & Associates, Inc., revised May 6, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VVC's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") announces our Annual General Meeting will be held on November 16, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held virtually on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 2:00 pm (ET), with a Record Date of October 2, 2023. Following the mailing of Proxy Material to shareholders around October 11, shareholders will be able to download the Proxy Material, including the Information Circular Booklet, from www.sedarplus.ca and/or from the Company's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
hydrogen gas tank at renewable energy production facility.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Hydrogen?

Solar, wind and nuclear get a lot of press when it comes to clean energy sources, but what about hydrogen?

More powerful hurricanes, fiercer fire seasons and deadlier floods have spurred a much wider worldwide push toward decarbonization. As a result, governments and industry leaders have committed to adopting rigorous carbon emission reduction targets for 2050. Amidst this backdrop, the market for hydrogen as a strategic commodity in the transition to a cleaner global economy is taking shape.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has called hydrogen “an increasingly important piece of the net zero emissions by 2050 puzzle.” This is especially true for the sectors of the economy that have proven to be the hardest to decarbonize, including heavy industry, long-distance transport, shipping and aviation.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Progress Report

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling of the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044) located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy Managing Director and CEO Neil Young

Natural Gas Plays Key Role in Renewable Energy Transition, Elixir Energy CEO Says

As the world moves away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy, Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) Managing Director and CEO Neil Young views natural gas as an inevitable part of this transition.

“(With) the intermittent nature of renewables and the strong limitations on storage technologies such as batteries and pumped hydro, if you try and run a modern energy market with only those ingredients, you will face significant risks of failure. Gas is flexible. It can respond to clouds and the sun setting and batteries failing, and it can do so very rapidly," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
oil barrels

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Oil and Gas Companies Rise on Q3 Results

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) declined 0.99 percent last week to end at 19,653.06.

In a mid-week speech, Carolyn Rogers, senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, indicated that a quick return to low interest rates is unlikely. "it’s not hard to see a world where interest rates are persistently higher than what people have grown used to, she said at an event held in Vancouver on Thursday (November 9).

However, Rogers also pointed out that the country's rate hikes still need time to work themselves through the economy.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Well Spudded

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044) located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
hydrogen pipes

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Hydrogen stocks are benefiting from cleantech sector momentum as the world moves closer to a green energy future.

The most abundant element on Earth, hydrogen is a colorless gas. It can be produced in liquid form and burned to generate electricity, or combined with oxygen atoms in fuel cells. In this way, hydrogen — which produces no carbon emissions — can replace fossil fuels in household heating, transportation and industrial processes such as steel manufacturing.

Rising demand for carbon-free energy sources alongside significant new government policies are driving growth in the hydrogen market. DataHorizzon Research projects that the global hydrogen-generation market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2 percent from 2023 to 2032, reaching US$433.9 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Keep reading...Show less
