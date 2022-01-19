IP Survey Outlines Several Significant AnomaliesExploration Target is Alkalic CU-AU Porphyry Style MineralizationMal East Anomaly Highest Priority TargetVictory Resources Corporation is pleased to announce that the results of the recently completed and extensive IP survey on its Mal-Wen project, located in south-central British Columbia, within the eastern belt of the Nicola GroupThe 41.6 km IP survey, announced in ...

VR:CC