Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its CEO, John Cash, will attend and present at the Q2 Investor Summit being held in New York City on May 3 - 4, 2022

Mr. Cash will present an update on the advance preparations at Lost Creek which will accelerate our ability to quickly ramp-up production when conditions warrant. Additionally, Mr. Cash looks forward to providing a progress report on our innovative R&D projects. One of the new technologies would result in an additional 90% reduction of disposed water - beyond gains we have already achieved with our first-in-industry Class V system. A second project, on which we have filed a provisional patent, has the potential to reduce wellfield rig time and costs as well as further reducing the already light environmental impact of our recovery methods.

The Investor Summit is being held at the Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E. 42nd St., New York, NY 10017.

Mr. Cash is presenting May 4, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

One-on-one meetings are available for qualified investors to meet with Mr. Cash during the Conference. Please register for complimentary conference access at Complimentary Investor Registration.

If you are unable to attend the Investor Summit, Mr. Cash's presentation will be webcast and can be accessed here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XkUOyYkxQpK5P3VMy-KYDw

The Investor Summit Group is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit Group will take place in-person, featuring 65+ companies and over 300 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped approximately 2.6 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining authorizations for the expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is located in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is located in Ottawa, Ontario.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., the ability to readily ramp-up production operations when future development and construction priorities are determined; the viability of any of the Company's ongoing R&D efforts, including the timing and cost to permit, implement and operate one or more of such advances, and the relative success achieved) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include factors described in the public filings made by the Company at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.

