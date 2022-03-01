Ur-Energy Inc. announces that Jeffrey T. Klenda, the Company's Chairman, CEO and President is resigning as chief executive officer, effective on March 1, 2022. John W. Cash, the Company's current Vice President Regulatory Affairs, has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer and has been appointed to serve as a member of the Board of Directors effective on the same date. Mr. Klenda will remain as Chairman and ...

