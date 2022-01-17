Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. today announced fourth quarter 2021 production, 2022 operational and financial guidance, and provided an Oyu Tolgoi LLC mine and corporate update. Highlights Full year copper production of 163 thousand tonnes vs guidance range of 150 – 180 thousand tonnes Full year gold production of 468 thousand ounces vs guidance range of 400 – 480 thousand ounces Full year mill throughput, ...

TRQ:CA,TRQ