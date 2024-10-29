- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
True North Copper September 2024 Quarterly Report
True North Copper Limited (Administrators Appointed) (True North Copper, TNC or the Company) provides the following quarterly update and Appendix 5B for Q1 FY25.
Voluntary Administration
On 21 October 2024, the Directors of True North Copper Ltd appointed Richard Tucker and Tony Miskiewicz of KordaMentha as Voluntary Administrators of the below entities:
- True North Copper Limited (ACN 119 421 868)
- TNC Mining Pty Ltd (ACN 652 408 378)
- CopperCorp Pty Ltd (ACN 649 946 305)
- North West Copper Pty Ltd (ACN 661 786 956)
- TNC Asset Holding Pty Ltd (ACN 652 599 687) (all Administrators Appointed) (together ‘the Group’).
The decision came after a period of extensive negotiations with the Company's debt provider, largest shareholder and other potential equity providers. The decision is regrettable especially as the ramp up of mining activities at Wallace North, part of the Cloncurry Copper Project, was on schedule with the first oxide ore placed onto the heap leach pads at Cloncurry earlier this month. In addition, recent exploration at Mt Oxide partly funded by a CEI grant from the Queensland Government has identified a number of highly prospective targets for drilling with a high probability of making more discoveries like the Vero deposit.
The Directors wish to thank all of the Company's employees and consultants as they have worked tirelessly to accomplish the above. The local community is also highly supportive of the Company and its operations in the region.
With cash resources running down and no prospects of being able to draw on existing facilities or raise additional equity or debt before the scheduled AGM, the Directors appointed the Administrators. The Administrators are undertaking an urgent assessment of the Group’s operations and will shortly be commencing a dual track recapitalisation and sale process for the Group. In this regard, the Administrators are seeking urgent expressions of interest to acquire the Group as a whole or individual projects/assets.
Accordingly, the below should be read in that context and it should be noted that there may be material changes to the operations of TNC as a result of the Administrators appointment.
SEPTEMBER 2024 QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Cloncurry Copper Project
- During the September 2024 quarter, operations at the Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland continued to ramp up in line with the current mine plan.
- In July, TNC announced the commencement of mining activities at the Wallace North deposit, part of CCP.
- At the end of the September Quarter, circa 200,000 bank cubic metres (BCM) of overburden was mined at Wallace North with approximately 10,000 tonnes of oxide ore mined and placed on the ROM.
- Transportation of oxide ore to the Great Australia Mine (GAM) commenced in September with approximately 8,000 tonnes crushed by the end of the quarter. Stacking onto the leach pad and irrigation commenced in early October.
- TNC has binding offtake and toll milling agreements with Glencore International AG (Glencore)1 for 100% of copper concentrate from CCP and for toll milling of up to 1Mt of ore per year. Toll milling was expected to commence in Q3 FY25.
Mt Oxide Project
- The Copper-Silver Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for TNC’s Vero deposit has been updated to 15.03Mt at 1.46% Cu & 10.59g/t Ag for a contained 220kt Cu & 5.13Moz Ag (JORC 2012).
- Results from rockchip sampling of gossans at Aquila and Ivena North returned multiple zones of anomalous copper silver geochemistry with very strong pathfinder signatures indicative of potential Vero style Cu-Ag-Co mineralisation.
- A MIMDAS Induced Polarisation, Resistivity and Magnetotellurics survey commenced at Mt Oxide, partially funded by a $300,000 Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) grant.
- The 15.3 line kms over 10 lines survey was focussed on several highly prospective copper bearing leached gossans mapped along strike of Vero including Camp Gossans, Ivena North, Aquila and Mt Gordon.
- MIMDAS at Camp Gossans Vero and Ivena North, Aquila and Mt Gordon prospects resulted in new geophysical anomalies with similar signature to the Vero resource being identified coincident with highly geochemically anomalous leach gossan outcrops.
Corporate
- Former Managing Director and founder of TNC, Marty Costello, departed the Company as of 1 July 2024.
- Craig Gouws, Chief Financial Officer, resigned from the Company.
- On 21 October 2024, the Directors of True North Copper Ltd appointed Richard Tucker and Tony Miskiewicz of KordaMentha as Voluntary Administrators of the Company and its subsidiaries.
Development & Operations
TNC’s two principal assets located in northwest Queensland, a Tier 1 Jurisdiction:
- Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) - IOCG and ISCG copper-gold deposits proposed for open pit mining operations, with extensive surrounding exploration tenure.
- Mt Oxide Project (Mt Oxide) – IOCG high-grade, globally significant, copper-cobalt-silver deposit subject to optimisation studies, and exploration in surrounding tenure.
The Cloncurry Operations Hub (COH) is strategically located to the CCP’s four open pit deposits including: Great Australia, Orphan Shear, Taipan and Wallace North. Exploration and resource definition across the surrounding CCP will also deliver growth to the CCP’s Life of Mine.
The COH is located 2km from the township of Cloncurry and provides essential infrastructure, technical systems and support to all of TNC’s project operations. An active oxide heap leach and Solvent Extraction (SX) processing plant, mine buildings, site administration facilities, workshops, open pit mine facilities, onsite explosive magazines, site storage, water management systems and existing site power supply are located at the COH.
Mining preparations continued at Wallace North during the period after commencing during the previous quarter. Wallace North is part of True North Copper’s Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) and one of four open-pit deposits making up CCP. Wallace North has an Ore Reserve totalling 0.7Mt (Probable) grading 1.01% Cu and 0.46g/t Au for 6.8kt Cu and 10.0koz Au2.
Click here for the Appendix 5B Quarterly Cash Flow Report
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
True North Copper Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
True North Copper
Overview
True North Copper (ASX:TNC) is entering a transformative phase on our path to become Australia’s next copper producer. Mining activities have commenced at our Cloncurry Copper Project – a low-cost, low-risk, fully funded and permitted project.
The company’s next mine development is the high-grade Vero resource at the Mt Oxide Project. True North Copper is committed to developing and strengthening our understanding of this phenomenally mineralised project, which boasts an updated copper-silver mineral resource estimate of 15.03 Mt at 1.46 percent copper and 10.59 g/t silver for a contained 220 kt copper and 5.13 Moz silver.Copper demand is rising in a global market of diminishing supply. The global surge in artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, decarbonisation initiatives, and broader macro trends is intensifying the demand for copper.
Company Highlights
True North Copper is preparing to become Australia’s next copper producer.
True North Copper's two principal assets are located in northwest Queensland, Australia – a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction:
- Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) - IOCG and ISCG copper-gold deposits proposed for open pit mining operations, with extensive surrounding exploration tenure. Mining activities have commenced at the Wallace North deposit, part of CCP.
- Mt Oxide Project (Mt Oxide) – IOCG high-grade, globally significant, copper-cobalt-silver deposit subject to re-optimisation studies, and exploration in surrounding tenure.
Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP)
- Mining restart study confirms positive CCP project economics - AU$367 million with free cash flow of AU$111 million, and a pre-tax NPV10 of AU$88 million over a 4.6 year mine life, at US$8,500 per ton copper price and US$1,850 per ounce gold price (0.7 AU$:USD exchange rate).
- Wallace North Mine preparation and mobilisation. Wallace North is scheduled as the first open pit (one of four – Wallace North, Great Australia Mine [GAM], Taipan and Orphan Shear) to be mined as part of the mining restart at the CCP.
- Mining ramp-up will initially build ore stockpiles, with mining expected to start Q4 FY24 (AUS). Oxide copper-gold ore will be transported by road train to the Cloncurry Operations heap leach. Sulphide ore will be transported to a nearby concentrator for toll treatment under TNC's toll-milling agreement with Glencore.
- CCP’s total reserves increased. TNC’s Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) total reserves currently include 4.7Mt probable ore reserves grading 0.80 percent copper and 0.13g/t gold, containing 37.5 kiloton of copper and 20.0koz of gold.
Figure: Cloncurry copper project and Cloncurry operations hub
Mt Oxide Project
- Highly prospective and underexplored. Phenomenally mineralised system.
- Exploration results from True North Copper's maiden diamond drill program across Mt Oxide’s Vero Resource not only returned globally significant grades, but also showcased the expanding nature of the Vero high-grade ore body including:
- 66.50 metres @ 4.95 percent copper, 32.7g/t silver and 685 ppm cobalt from 234.00 metres
- [inc.] 20.60 metres @ 10.51 percent copper, 63 g/t silver and 1,149 ppm cobalt from
234.60 metres and
- [inc.] 8.55 metres @ 6.03 percent copper, 51.6 g/t silver and 98 ppm cobalt from
290.15 metres
- [inc.] 20.60 metres @ 10.51 percent copper, 63 g/t silver and 1,149 ppm cobalt from
- 66.50 metres @ 4.95 percent copper, 32.7g/t silver and 685 ppm cobalt from 234.00 metres
- Updated Copper-Silver Mineral Resource Estimate. The updated MRE for the Vero deposit contains 15.03 Mt at 1.46 percent copper and 10.59 g/t silver for a contained 220 kt copper and 5.13 Moz silver. Vero’s updated resource delivers a 20 percent increase in silver ounces, demonstrating the potential to produce a significant silver co-product in addition to copper.
- Multiple exciting future exploration programs and high-priority potential targets along the 10 kilometre-long mineralised trend that hosts Vero.
- Strongly Anomalous Copper and Pathfinder Elements. A systematic rock chip sampling campaign at the Aquila and Ivena North prospects at the Mt Oxide project identified broad zones of copper mineralisation with samples from Aquila showing multiple gossanous breccia structures up to 30 metres wide. Sampling from Ivena North has identified copper, cobalt and arsenic trends within two geochemically anomalous zones from multiple gossanous breccia structures that are up to 25 metres wide.
Figure: Cross-section of MOXD217 (10 metres clipping window) showing the location of geological and grade composites as well as the updated interpretation of copper grade domains based on the results from MOXD217
Funding and Strategic Partnerships
- AU$42 million (US$28 million) USD-denominated senior secured loan facility (loan facility) with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II LP (Nebari)1. The Loan Facility is provided in two tranches. Drawdown of Tranche 1 – US$18 million (approximately AU$25.5 million) on 9 February 2024.
- Binding offtake and toll-milling agreements with Glencore International AG (Glencore) for 100 percent of copper concentrate from TNC’s CCP and toll-milling services of up to 1Mt of ore per year for the CCP’s Life of Mine (LoM).
Figure: Visual representation of Vero Resource within surrounding Mt Isa Inlier.
TNC Exploration Program
- Exploration strategy targeting transformative discoveries across TNC’s more than 850 sq km of tenure package within the Mt Isa Inlier.
- Significant potential for transformative discoveries of copper-gold cobalt-silver in three districts.
- Numerous high-quality copper-gold-cobalt-silver targets located with mineralised structural corridors within the eastern & western fold belts such as:
- Cloncurry Fault Corridor 🡪 Host to the GAM and Mt Norma Resources
- Ernest Henry Corridor 🡪 Ernest Henry, E1 Camp and Monakoff
- Mt Gordon Corridor 🡪 Capricorn Copper and Vero
- Mt Roseby Corridor 🡪 Little Eva and Blackard.
- 12.55 Mt @ 0.82 percent copper (indicated and inferred resources) and multiple prospects located within a 30-kilometre radius of the company's CCP represent near-term production opportunities.
- Recent JV over highly prospective tenements with CMG deal increases TNC’s land position at the core of its CCP.
- TNC awarded the Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) Grant. The CEI grant has been used towards delivery of leading edge MIMDAS induced polarisation, resistivity and magnetotellurics geophysical surveys at the Mt Oxide. The exploration has targeted massive and disseminated sulphide mineralisation and delivered an improved understanding of the large-scale structural architecture that controls mineralisation throughout the Mt Oxide exploration leases.
Figure: Summary of exploration and development pipeline across all TNC projects.
Projects
Cloncurry Copper Project
Our Cloncurry copper project (CCP) hosts iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) and iron-sulphide-copper-gold (ISCG) deposits with extensive surrounding exploration tenure. It is built on a strong economic basis and low-risk cost structure.
The CCP currently incorporates two reserves where mining will commence including – the Wallace North maiden resource and the Great Australia mine reserve (GAM):
- GAM includes GAM, Orphan Shear and Taipan deposits) totalling 4.7Mt grading 0.80 percent copper and 0.13g/t gold containing 37.5kt of copper and 20 koz of gold – upgrade to be announced mid-2024.
- Wallace North ore reserve totals 0.7Mt (probable) grading 1.01 percent copper and 0.46g/t gold for 6.8kt copper and 10 koz gold.
TNC’s CCP expansion is ongoing with exploration progressing and advanced projects in strategic locations surrounding the existing CCP operation, promising long-term growth prospects.
Our strategic partnerships, including a binding offtake and toll-milling agreements with Glencore International AG, supported by debt funding secured with Nebari, underscore our operational readiness and position TNC to capitalise on an extremely favourable copper market.
Mining operations will kick off at the Wallace North open cut pit, targeting higher-grade ores (~1 percent copper) from surface mining. Ore will undergo primary crushing at the Cloncurry operations hub and the toll treatment facility, located within a 40-kilometre radius, with a predominant focus on sulphide ores.
All necessary permits for mining are secured across the CCP, bolstered by an established environmental monitoring network with a robust historical database.
TNC's operational strategy involves a phased approach to mine development, with mining activities commencing in 2024 and a planned ramp-up of production throughout 2025.
Cloncurry Operations Hub
The Cloncurry operations hub is strategically located to the CCP’s four open pit deposits including: Great Australia, Orphan Shear, Taipan and Wallace North.
The COH is 2 kilometres from the township of Cloncurry and provides essential infrastructure, technical systems and support to all of TNC’s project operations. An active oxide heap leach and solvent extraction (SX) processing plant, mine buildings, site administration facilities, workshops, open pit mine facilities, onsite explosive magazines, site storage, water management systems and existing site power supply are located at the COH.
Cloncurry Copper Project – Project Economics
- Mining 4.8Mt of ore over an initial 4.6-year mine life, at a low strip ratio of 4.2, delivering 35kt copper and 29 koz gold contained metal (based on existing JORC reserves)
- Anticipated mine revenue of AU$367 million with free cash flow of AU$111 million, and a pre-tax NPV10 of AU$88 million, demonstrating strong operating economics at US$8,500/t copper price and US$1,850/oz gold price (0.7 AU$:USD exchange rate).
- Payback expected within six months post mining restart, driven by favourable commodity prices and low all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$2.65/lb copper.
- Low up front capex of AU$1.5 million leverages existing infrastructure, while peak operating expenditure is estimated at AU$2.2 million.
- Sulphide and oxide ore production – two copper products. copper sulphide (LoM approx. 90 percent) + copper sulphate (LoM approx. 10 percent).
- Mineral concentrate grade 22-26 percent copper (with gold/silver credits).
- Sulphide Ores more than88 percent expected recovery.
- Transitional Ores more than 77 percent expected recovery.
- Very low deleterious elements in mineral concentrate.
Cloncurry Copper Project – Exploration
- CCP expansion and exploration focused on rapid copper-gold-ore source growth.
- With more than 80 prospects located within a 30-kilometre radius of the CCP, TNC is focused on expansion and the exploration potential for additional copper-gold-cobalt-silver mineralisation to be brought into the production fold, including large-scale transformative discoveries.
- Our successful 2023 Exploration Program identified the following targets:
- Cloncurry Copper Project - eight new drill targets at Greater Australian and Copperhead.
- Salebury and Rocklands South - Compelling untested geophysical anomalies in historic data.
- Mt Norma - untested surface anomalies and down plunge resource extension targets on mining lease within 30 kilometres of the Cloncurry operations hub.
- Wynberg, Notlor, Marimo Trend and Tanbah limited historic exploration significant copper-gold in surface sampling and drilling, limited testing.
Figure: High priority exploration targets at the CCP
Figures above: Anomalies generated from TNCs 2023 induced polarisation program and structural analysis of the GAM Project.
Mt Oxide Project
The Mt Oxide project hosts the Vero resource of 15.98 Mt @ 1.43 percent copper (measured, indicated and inferred) a Mt Isa style sediment-hosted copper-silver-cobalt system. Analogues include Capricorn copper and Mt Isa copper.
The Vero resource at our Mt Oxide project is our next mine. We are focused on understanding this phenomenally mineralised system.
Mt Oxide’s Vero Resource 2023 exploration program returned outstanding and globally significant grades. The results of our 2023 maiden drilling program at the Vero resource showcased the expanding nature of the Vero high-grade ore body.
Vero Resource maiden drilling program
2023 Vero resource drilling highlights included (* = Estimated True Width):
MOXD217 returned phenomenal results that placed the drill hole in the top globally ranked copper drill holes of 2023 including :
- 66.50 metres (48.00 metres*) @ 4.95 percent copper, 32.7 g/t silver and 685 ppm cobaltfrom 234 metres.
- 11 metres (8.19 metres*) @ 3.06 percent copper, 34.2 g/t silver and 682 ppm cobalt from 357.50 metres.
- 8.55 metres (8.55 metres*) @ 6.16 percent copper, 45.9 g/t silver and 140 ppm cobalt from 172.50 metres.
MOXD221 intercepted a wide interval of high-grade shallow dipping mineralisation as well as a second deeper intercept, providing indications of rapidly increasing grade and widths of mineralisation to the south including:
- 42.10 metres (41 metres*) @ 1.66 percent copper, 13.5 g/t silver and 1,083 ppm cobalt from 154.90 metres.
- [including] 4 metres (2.24 metres*) @ 7.65 percent copper, 57.3 g/t silver and 1,164 ppm cobalt from 191.20 metres.
MOXD226A returned three key zones of strong mineralisation including a broad interval of 69.95 metres and further intervals of up to 11.19 percent copper.
Highlights include:
- 69.95 metres (42.85 metres*) @ 1.91percent copper, 17.7g/t silver and 675 ppm cobalt from 224.55 metres
- [including] 9.65 metres (5.89 metres*) @ 2.74 percent copper, 24.1g/t silver and 993 ppm cobalt from 239.50 metres
- [including] 18.15 metres (11.07 metres*) @ 3.23 percent copper, 26.8g/t silver and 585 ppm cobalt from 276.35 metres
- 16.75 metres (16.75 metres*) @ 5.30 percent copper, 44- g/t silver and 120 ppm cobalt from 165.25 metres
- [including] 4.65 metres (4.65 metres*) @ 11.19 percent copper, 93.9g/t silver and 136 ppm cobalt from 172.55 metres
Figure: Location of geological and grade composites as well as the updated interpretation of copper grade domains based on the results from MOXD226A
Mt Oxide Discovery Strategy
TNC is committed to unlocking Mt Oxide’s underexplored targets.
- Mt Oxide lies adjacent to a large crustal scale structure - the Mt Gordon Fault Zone. Splays off this structure (Dorman Fault) host Vero.
- Mt Oxide has evidence of large-scale fluid flow, big mineral system potential.
- Copper-silver-cobalt mineralisation interpreted to have been formed near surface and upper parts are preserved.
- Excellent depth potential of mineralisation in the Mt Oxide project.
- Limited systematic modern exploration outside of the Vero resource.
- Significant opportunity to apply leading-edge mineral exploration to build a larger copper inventory in a well-endowed mineral system.
- More than 10 kilometres trend along Dorman fault zone of intermittently outcropping gossanous / silica breccias, virtually no drilling, surface sampling or effective geophysics.
- Multiple untested targets with significant alteration-mineralisation footprints.
- No application of tried and tested geophysics or systematic surface rock chip geochemistry and mapping.
- Low cost highly effective exploration techniques to filter and prioritise drill targets.
Multiple exciting future exploration programs and high-priority potential targets along 10-kilometre long mineralised trend that hosts Vero including:
- Aquila & Mt Gordon
- Ivena North
- Camp Gossans
- Cave Creek
- Big Oxide
Figure: Multiple exciting future exploration programs and high-priority potential targets along the 10-kilometre long mineralised trend that hosts Vero resource’s Mt Oxide project.
A systematic rock chip sampling campaign at the Aquila and Ivena North prospects indicated strongly anomalous copper and pathfinder elements.
- Sampling at Aquila highlighted six zones of anomalous copper, cobalt and arsenic associated with multiple gossanous breccia structures up to 30 metres wide.
- Aquila B Trend: +180 metres long and +30 metres wide copper +/- cobalt-arsenic-silver within a 440 metres long fault breccia with visible copper oxide mineralisation. The trend includes rock chip channels returning 3.6 metres @ 0.49 percent copper with a peak assay of 0.94 percent copper.
- Aquila A Trend: +20 metres long and up to 12 metres wide copper-arsenic-antimony anomalous zone within +210 metres strike of hematite altered hydrothermal breccias, returning up to 0.05 percent copper and 12.7g/t silver and anomalous pathfinders.
- Aquila D Trend: +100 metres long and up to 4 metres wide copper-cobalt trend associated with a historical prospecting pit with strong copper oxide mineralisation, and a peak assay of 0.87 percent copper.
- At Ivena North, sampling has identified copper, cobalt & arsenic trends within two geochemically anomalous zones from multiple gossanous breccia structures that are up to 25 metres wide.
- Ivena North A Trend – +130 metres long and up to 15 metres wide copper-cobalt-aresenic trend within a +580 metres strike of hydrothermal breccia and gossans that returned assays up to 1.38 percent copper and anomalous arsenic +/- silver-antimony-bismuth-molybdenum.
Management Team
Bevan Jones - Managing DirectorBevan Jones is a seasoned operations officer offering nearly 30 years of experience in mine management across a diverse range of commodities and has a proven track record in directing business improvement initiatives and operational transformation. Jones’ previous roles include chief operating officer at Karora Resources (TSX:KRR), as well as general manager of Gold Fields Limited’s (JSE:GFI) St Ives Gold Mine in WA, where he executed transformative growth strategies and delivered exceptional operational results. Most recently, Jones was the managing director at Brisbane-based Extra Mining Solutions, where he played a leading role in establishing the company focusing on business transformation and operational excellence. Jones gained international operational experience as chief operating officer of BCM Group International in West Africa, general manager of the Wetar Copper Mine in Indonesia and general manager of the Hidden Valley Mine in Papua New Guinea, as well as mining manager of Barrick Gold’s Lumwana Copper Mine in Zambia.
September 2024 Quarterly Report
Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
1. Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA (IPT earning 80%)
- The Mine at Lake Hope:
- A negotiation protocol for Land Access and Cultural Heritage agreements with the Ngadju peoples reviewed and signed.
- Applications for a Mining Lease and associated Miscellaneous licence lodged.
- Infill drilling to define a maiden Measured Resource and Proven Reserve completed with resource calculations and economic studies in progress.
- Mining studies underway to provide mining schedules, proposed equipment, site logistics and costs of mining and transport of ore to Kwinana.
- Further flora fauna and heritage surveys are being planned for the mine haul road.
- The Process Plant:
- Kwinana selected as the location for process plant to produce a benchmark 10,000 tonnes per annum of HPA due to access to providers of the required input chemical reagents, buyers of the fertiliser and acid by-products and access to suitable land. Combined, these provide substantial strategic advantages for the project with savings on capex and opex.
- The Low-Temperature Leach process selected as the most straightforward processing method to produce HPA at scale.
- CPC Engineering selected to provide a design and engineering study for the full-scale plant that is underway.
- Product development, offtake and marketing
- Further test work on HPA and fertiliser by-products continues.
- Experimental work has produced a hydrated alumina product that may have major applications in the catalyst and flame retardant industries.
- Early-stage discussions are underway for potential synergies with existing alumina businesses in Europe and the USA.
- A marketing and product development team is being assembled.
2. Arkun-Beau, WA (IPT 100%)
- No major no activity occurred this quarter, though efforts remain on track to resume exploration after the cropping season ends in the wheatbelt in December.
- 413 soil samples were re-assayed to refine drill targets at Beau and Caligula prospects
- Land access agreements and statutory approvals are being finalised ahead of planned drill programme in Q1 2025
- Previous geochemical and MME survey data at Caligula support the project potential, with $180,000
- co funding awarded under the WA Government’ EIS scheme for drilling.
3. Corporate/Finance
- A FY23 Research and Development Rebate of $395,000 was received during the Quarter.
PROJECT REPORTS
1. LAKE HOPE HIGH PURITY ALUMINA PROJECT, WA (IPT earning 80%)
Figure 1. Location of the Lake Hope Project and proposed haul route to Kwinana.
During the Quarter Impact Minerals announced that it had lodged a Mining Lease Application (MLA63/684) and associated Miscellaneous Licence (L63/99) for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia, (Figures 1 and 2). This is a crucial step in advancing the project towards production as it defines the work required to obtain the statutory approvals needed for the grant of the Mining Lease.
The approvals process, together with the logistics and estimated costs of mining and transporting the Lake Hope mud to the process plant, form one of the four key parts of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on Lake Hope, which is in progress (Figure 3 and ASX Release July 10th, 2024). Impact can take an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope Project and associated intellectual property, by completing the PFS (ASX Releases March 21st 2023 and July 10th 2024).
The PFS followed on from a positive Scoping Study, which showed that for a benchmark production of 10,000 tonnes per annum of HPA, the Project has an estimated post-tax Net Present Value (NPV8) of about A$1.3 billion and would potentially be one of the lowest-cost producers of HPA globally (ASX Release November 9th 2023).
Click here for the Quarterly Cashflow Report
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Termination of Avondale Project Earn-in Agreement
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (Rimfire or the Company) (ASX: RIM) provides the following updates in respect of the Avondale Project.
As previously disclosed to ASX, Rimfire terminated the Fifield Earn-in Agreement and stated it was considering its rights in relation to the Avondale Earn-in Agreement in light of the judgement of the of the Victorian Supreme Court in: Resource Capital Ltd v Giovinazzo [2024] VSC 548 (Judgment) (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 3 October 2024).
The Avondale Project has been funded by Golden Plains Resources Pty Ltd (GPR) under the earn-in agreement, which has the potential to see GPR earn a joint venture interest of up to 70%.
Despite requests, GPR has failed to provide any information in relation to whether there has been a change of control as to GPR since the Avondale Earn-in Agreement was executed.
Having considered the matter further, Rimfire has now issued a notice of termination to GPR in respect of the Avondale Earn-in Agreement, with the termination stated to take immediate effect.
Given the Avondale Earn-in Agreement was terminated prior to GPR satisfying the earn-in requirements, GPR will have no interest in the Avondale Project going forward. The express terms of the Avondale Earn-in Agreement do not require the Company to repay to GPR any funding provided by it prior to termination in these circumstances.
The Avondale Project contains the Melrose Scandium Prospect where Rimfire has recently reported an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 3Mt @ 240 ppm Sc (1,120t Sc Oxide) (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 9 September 2024)*.
Rimfire expects that GPR will dispute the termination and seek to resolve the dispute through arbitration. Similar to the Fifield Project (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 17 October 2024), Rimfire has offered to provide to GPR a revocable undertaking that it will not dispose of, create any encumbrance over or dissipate the Avondale Project or any mined product. The undertaking is an interim measure until it is revoked by Rimfire.
Rimfire has also offered to have the disputes in relation to the termination of the Fifield Earn-in Agreement and the Avondale Earn-in Agreement resolved in the same arbitration.
The undertaking does not preclude Rimfire from carrying on exploration activities to advance the Avondale Project.
The Rimfire Board recognises the risks associated with its decision to terminate the Avondale Project Earn-in Agreement (including the prospect of Mr Giovinazzo successfully appealing the Judgement, the prospect of a dispute with GPR and the costs and distraction associated with that, and the requirement for funding to advance the Avondale Project) but believes the decision is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.
The Company will continue to update the market in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations in the event of material developments in relation to this matter.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Anglo American Releases Q3 Results, Reporting Lower Copper and Diamond Output
Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) shared its third quarter results on Thursday (October 24), reporting declines for copper and diamond output, as well as for other commodities in its portfolio.
The multinational mining corporation’s copper output decreased 13 percent year-on-year due to lower recoveries and necessary maintenance at major sites, while diamond production, which is managed by the firm's De Beers subsidiary, saw a 25 percent drop year-on-year on the back of weak demand, particularly from the Chinese market.
In total, Anglo produced 181,000 metric tons of copper in Q3, with diamond output of 5.6 million carats.
Despite the decrease, Anglo is upholding its annual copper guidance of 730,000 to 790,000 metric tons.
The company said its third quarter diamond production was lower in response to a slowdown in global demand, with reduced consumer spending in luxury sectors worldwide affecting buying.
De Beers is now considering further output adjustments to address overstocking issues affecting the midstream diamond market, which is the section of the supply chain responsible for processing and distribution.
In May, Anglo announced its intention to offload De Beers as part of restructuring efforts. No update was shared in its Q3 results, but Chief Executive Duncan Wanblad said in September that the plan was still in place.
The firm is looking to shift its focus to metals integral to renewable energy technologies, including copper.
The restructuring comes after Anglo fended off a takeover bid from BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) earlier this year. It defended its position with plans to prioritize copper and iron ore, while looking to exit several other business areas, including its steelmaking coal assets in Australia and its platinum-group metals operations in South Africa.
Anglo's platinum-group metals output declined in Q3 as well, sinking 10 percent year-on-year to come in at 922,000 ounces. The miner said the decrease is in line with its 2024 guidance and reflects expected production levels.
The company’s steelmaking coal segment faced setbacks following a fire at the Grosvenor mine in Queensland, Australia. The incident led to a 6 percent decrease in production year-on-year, with output expectations for 2024 adjusted to 14 million to 15.5 million metric tons, down from an initial 15 million 17 million metric tons.
Anglo is in the midst of reviewing final bids for the sale of its steelmaking coal unit, with an agreement expected to be executed in the coming months. The demerger of its platinum-group metals division is anticipated in mid-2025.
Iron ore production increased 2 percent year-on-year to reach 15.7 million metric tons, driven by stable operations in South Africa and Brazil. Anglo's nickel output rose 6 percent from the year-ago period.
It also produced 406,000 metric tons of manganese ore, a fall of 60 percent-year-on-year.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Dore Copper Mining: Copper-Gold Exploration in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada
Doré Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC,OTCQB:DRCMF,FRA:DCM) is positioning itself as a near-term producer in the prolific Chibougamau region of Québec, Canada. The company is actively advancing its assets toward production, taking advantage of its brownfields high-grade copper and gold projects, existing infrastructure, and supportive jurisdiction. The company aims to establish itself as Quebec’s next copper producer, with a hub-and-spoke mining strategy centered around its Copper Rand mill.
Doré Copper Mining operates in the Chibougamau mining camp, an area known for its historical copper and gold production, within the world-renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company’s flagship asset, Corner Bay, is complemented by several other projects, including Devlin, Joe Mann, Cedar Bay, and Copper Rand. These properties form the foundation of Doré Copper Mining’s near-term and future production plans.
Doré Copper Mining’s assets are located within a well-known copper and gold mining region, with a long history of production. The company’s current strategy revolves around a hub-and-spoke model, with the Copper Rand mill serving as the processing hub, fed by multiple satellite deposits. The key projects in the PEA include Corner Bay, Devlin, and Joe Mann. Other past producing mines, like Cedar Bay and Copper Rand, have further exploration potential.
Company Highlights
- Doré Copper Mining’s hub-and-spoke mining model—using the Copper Rand mill as the central processing facility for its satellite deposits—would support an initial production target of more than 50 million pounds of copper equivalent annually, with a mine life exceeding 10 years.
- A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) was released in 2022 outlining a relatively modest initial capital expenditure of C$180.6 million, highlighting the economic potential of the project with an after-tax net present value (NPV) of C$193 million and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 22.1 percent.
- A feasibility study is underway, which is expected to provide more detailed engineering data and further de-risk the operations
- Corner Bay, the flagship asset, is among the highest-grade copper deposits in North America, with an indicated resource of 2.6 million tonnes at a grade of 2.66 percent copper and an inferred resource of 5.8 million tonnes at a grade of 3.44 percent copper.
- The 100 percent owned Copper Rand mill will be refurbished for future production and will be the only operating mill in the Chibougamau region. The mill will have extra capacity and provides the ability to process its own ore while potentially offering toll milling services to other nearby mining projects.
- Doré Copper Mining is led by an experienced and highly skilled management team.
This Doré Copper Mining profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Dore Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC) to receive an Investor Presentation
Completion of Transformational Mt Isa Copper and Uranium Acquisition
- Completed the acquisition of all the issued capital in Capella Metals Limited (Capella) (Capella Acquisition). Capella holds a 100% legal and beneficial interest in one granted exploration permit, EPM 28620, and three exploration permit applications, being EPM 28791, EPM 28792 and EPM 28793 (together, the Capella Tenements); and
- Exercised the option (Bacchus Option) with Bacchus Resources Pty Ltd (Bacchus) and subsequently completed the acquisition of a 100% legal and beneficial interest in the five granted exploration permits, being EPM 26987, EPM 27570, EPM 27947, EPM 27439 and EPM 28297 (together, the Bacchus Tenements) (Bacchus Acquisition).
Key Highlights:
- NIS has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Mt Isa North Copper and Uranium Project comprising highly prospective exploration permits covering 2,003km2 in the Mt Isa region in Northwest Ǫueensland, Australia.
- The fully underwritten pro rata non-renounceable entitlements offer to raise $2.1 million has completed.
- In accordance with the Capella Acquisition Agreement, NIS has appointed Bruno Seneque and Richard Maddocks to the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors with effect from today.
- NIS is now well funded to commence undertaking exploration activities at Mt Isa North Project with 1,500m reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the high-grade Surprise Cu-Au-Ag prospect, planned for Ǫ4-CY24, subject to all approvals being received.
The Capella Tenements and the Bacchus Tenements (collectively, the Mt Isa North Project) are a portfolio of granted exploration permits and exploration permit applications covering 2,003km2 in the Mt Isa region, Northwest Ǫueensland, Australia. The Mt Isa North Project is considered prospective for copper , uranium, and zinc-lead-silver deposits.
The Mount Isa region is one of the world’s premier exploration and mining locations and hosts extensive mining-oriented infrastructure, numerous mines and processing facilities, water and power utilities, rail and national highway transport connections, frequent commercial air services, and a skilled labour force.
Capella’s exploration model at Mount Isa recognises that world-class discoveries may be made in structurally favourable sites in parts of the stratigraphy largely overlooked by previous explorers, as well as in various units of known prospectivity that have only been superficially explored within the Mt Isa North Project.
Further details about the Mt Isa North Project are set out in the Company's ASX announcement dated 28 August 2024.
Entitlement Offer
In addition, as announced on 11 September 2024, the Company has successfully raised $2,135,424 (before costs) under its Entitlement Offer, which was on the basis of 2 New Shares for every three 3 Shares held by eligible shareholders with 1 free-attaching unquoted option (exercisable at $0.03 and expiring on 30 June 2027) (New Option) for every 2 Shares subscribed for and issued.
Capella Acquisition
The Company, Capella and the key shareholders of Capella (Major Capella Shareholders) entered into a share purchase agreement (Capella Acquisition Agreement) pursuant to which the Company agreed to acquire 100% of the issued capital in Capella from the Major Capella Shareholders. Subsequently, the Company entered into separate share purchase agreements with each minority shareholder of Capella (Minor Capella Shareholders). The Major Capella Shareholders and Minor Capella Shareholder (together, the Capella Vendors) are unrelated third parties of the Company.
In connection with the Capella Acquisition, the Company agreed to issue 88,419,220 Shares (Capella Consideration Shares) to the Capella Vendors (or their nominees) on a pro-rata basis and 15,829,526 unquoted options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 30 June 2027 (New Options) (Capella Consideration Options) to certain Capella Vendors (or their nominees). The Company has since issued the Capella Consideration Shares and Capella Consideration Options to the Capella Vendors in their respective proportions.
In addition, the Company agreed to appoint Mr Bruno Seneque and Mr Richard Maddocks, who were existing directors of Capella, to the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors. The Company has now appointed Mr Bruno Seneque and Mr Richard Maddocks to the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors with effect from today.
Appendix 3X’s for Messrs Seneque and Maddocks are to be released subsequently.
Further details summarising the material terms of the Capella Acquisition Agreement are set out in the Company's ASX Announcement dated 28 August 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from NickelSearch Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
September 2024 Qtr. Activities Report
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is an ASX-listed Critical Minerals exploration company which is advancing projects within the Fifield (“FI”) and Broken Hill (“BH”) districts of New South Wales (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Maiden Scandium (Sc) Mineral Resources estimated for the Melrose and the northern portion of the Murga area (“Murga North”) comprising;
- 3Mt @ 240 ppm Sc (1,120t Sc Oxide) Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource at Melrose
- 21Mt @ 125 ppm Sc (4,050t Sc Oxide) Inferred Mineral Resource at Murga North which is open to the south and west
- Significant upside demonstrated by an Exploration Target for the broader Murga area and pipeline of satellite Scandium prospects
- Rimfire funded infill aircore drilling at the Murga Exploration Target has commenced
- Initial assay results for Bald Hill step out diamond drilling confirms high-grade cobalt mineralisation (with associated copper);
- 18m @ 0.16% Co, 0.16% Cu from 110 metres including 5m @ 0.21% Co, 0.23% Cu
- South 32 (S32.ASX) and Red Hill Minerals (RHI.ASX) have recently farmed into leases immediately adjoining Rimfire’s Broken Hill Project
- Rimfire raised $1.15M during the quarter with a placement and an additional $1.2M post end of Quarter following exercise of Options
Commenting on the Quarterly Activities report, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “Rimfire continues to explore for and discover the critical minerals that are associated with global decarbonisation strategies. We are leveraged to and provide unique ASX investment exposure to scandium – an extremely valuable metal.
Announcing maiden Mineral Resource estimates for both Melrose and Murga North as well as the significant upside demonstrated by the Murga Exploration Target is a hugely pivotal moment for the company and its shareholders as we work towards building a globally significant scandium resource inventory across our projects in the Fifield district of NSW.
We have also commenced infill drilling to potentially convert the Murga Exploration Target into our third Scandium Mineral Resource estimate
Along with our Broken Hill Project cobalt and copper exploration success, Rimfire now has several emerging critical mineral opportunities to drive enduring shareholder value”.
Introduction & Operational Summary
During the September 2024 Quarter (the “Quarter”), Rimfire announced a 3Mt @ 240 ppm Sc (1,120t Sc Oxide) Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate at Melrose and a 21Mt @ 125 ppm Sc (4,050t Sc Oxide) Inferred Mineral Resource at Murga North, together with an Exploration Target for the surrounding Murga area (excluding Murga North) of 100 to 200Mt at 100 to 200ppm Sc (15Kt – 46Kt Scandium Oxide)*.
Declaring maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North and an accompanying Exploration Target for the broader Murga area is an important first step in achieving Rimfire’s objective of building a globally significant scandium resource inventory at Fifield.
Murga North and Murga lie on the Fifield Project and Melrose lies on the Avondale Project. At the end of the Quarter, Rimfire issued a notice of termination to Rimfire’s exploration partner Golden Plains Resources (GPR) in respect of the Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement, with the termination stated to take immediate effect.
The Company exercised a termination right which has arisen as a result of a change of control of GPR following the judgement of the Victorian Supreme Court in: Resource Capital Ltd v Giovinazzo [2024] VSC 548 (Judgement), delivered 6 September 2024.
Separately on its 100% - owned projects, Rimfire drilled 5 diamond holes (974 metres) to test for extensions to previously drilled high-grade cobalt mineralisation at the Bald Hill Cobalt Copper prospect at Broken Hill. Assays received for the first drill hole confirmed further high-grade cobalt mineralisation and associated copper, i.e.; 18m @ 0.16% cobalt, 0.16% copper from 110 metres including 5m @ 0.21% cobalt, 0.23% copper.
Looking ahead to the December 2024 Quarter, our primary focus will be aircore drilling at the Murga Exploration Target to infill existing 400m x 400m spaced drill holes. Rimfire will also receive the remaining assay results from the Bald Hill drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
True North Copper Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.