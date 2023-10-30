Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Grande Portage Moves Higher with 51 Percent Gain
Last week's top-gaining resource stocks on the TSXV were Grande Portage Resources, Goldsouce Mines, Winshear Gold, GR Silver Mining and Hercules Silver.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) rose 0.18 percent last week, closing at 521.88.
September Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data was released south of the border, and it shows that on a month-on-month basis prices increased by the most since May; however, they slowed year-on-year.
Core PCE rose 0.3 percent in September over the prior month and 3.7 percent compared to September 2022, marking the smallest annual increase since May 2021. But while growth has slowed, the effects of inflation are still lingering, and the Fed is expected to need to keep interest rates elevated for longer to bring levels down to its target of 2 percent.
In Canada, the Bank of Canada held its overnight rate at 5 percent this week against volatile inflation — the Consumer Price Index came in at 2.8 percent in June, 4 percent in August and 3.8 percent in September. Economic growth in Canada has averaged 1 percent in the past year, according to the central bank, and it forecasts weak growth until late 2024.
Read on to find out which TSXV-listed resource stocks performed the best this past week.
1. Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG)
Weekly gain: 51.43 percent; market cap: C$27.29 million; current share price: C$0.265
Grande Portage Resources is an explorer focused on its Herbert gold project located in the Juneau Gold Belt of Southeastern Alaska. Grande Portage has identified six near-surface vein structures at the project, which consists of 91 claims.
Shares of the company have seen significant gains since they matched a yearly low of C$0.16 on October 17, climbing to a year-to-date high of C$0.29 this past Tuesday (October 24). Grande Portage's most recent news came on September 15, when it released an interim drilling update for its 2023 exploration program, which has included over 3,000 meters of drilling and is geared at identifying step-out areas for future expansion.
2. Goldsource Mines (TSXV:GXS)
Weekly gain: 50 percent; market cap: C$21.23 million; current share price: C$0.345
Goldsource Mines is a gold exploration company that is focused on its Eagle Mountain project, which is located 325 kilometers from Georgetown in Central Guyana. The company's most recent technical report, released in April 2022, shows that the asset has indicated resources of 1.18 million ounces of gold.
In Goldsource’s latest release from September 11, the company gives an update on exploration at Eagle Mountain. The firm has continued to expand exploration on the site with 13 drill holes totaling 1,652.5 meters; results from the cores have confirmed Goldsource's mineral resource model and revealed shallow near-surface resources.
“This and a significant soft-rock saprolite component, much of which does not require drilling and blasting, has the potential to translate to lower-than-average capital and operating cost intensities vis-à-vis conventional hard rock operations of a similar grade,” CEO Steve Parsons notes in the release.
Company shares rose to a weekly high of C$0.36 this past Thursday (October 26).
3. Winshear Gold (TSXV:WINS)
Weekly gain: 41.03 percent; market cap: C$18.02 million; current share price: C$0.275
Winshear Gold is a gold and copper exploration company that was previously focused on the development of the SMP gold project in Tanzania; however, its work was halted following the abolishment of retention licenses by the Tanzanian government. Winshear entered into arbitration proceedings with the government in 2020. Since the loss of the SMP project, the company has focused on copper and gold properties in Peru.
Company shares traded higher this past week following an announcement on October 16 that Winshear had reached a settlement agreement with Tanzania and was awarded US$30 million.
In its most recent update, which came on October 26, Winshear indicates that it will be using a portion of its settlement to make a return-of-capital payment to shareholders at a rate of C$0.25 per common share, with the remaining money being used to fund an initial drill program at the company's Gaban gold project.
4. GR Silver Mining (TSXV:GRSL)
Weekly gain: 37.5 percent; market cap: C$12.09 million; current share price: C$0.055
Focused on assets in Mexico, GR Silver is a junior precious metals exploration company engaged in the expansion of its assets in the Rosario mining district of Sinaloa, Mexico. The company owns two past-producing mines and a portfolio of exploration targets with 734 square kilometers of concessions.
GR Silver saw strong gains this past week on news released last Tuesday (October 24) — the company proposed a non-brokered private placement of up to C$1.2 million. As for how GR Silver plans to deploy the funds, it states that 29 percent of the proceeds will be used to pay outstanding amounts to parties who are arm’s length to the company, while 4 percent will go toward outstanding amounts owed to GR Silver's management and directors. The remainder will be used to fund general working capital. Shares reached a high of C$0.055 on Thursday.
5. Hercules Silver (TSXV:BIG)
Weekly gain: 34.92 percent; market cap: C$102.5 million; current share price: C$0.85
Hercules Silver is a junior exploration and development company focused on its namesake asset located northwest of Cambridge, Idaho. Acquired in 2021, the Hercules property hosts a silver-lead-zinc system that was in production up until 1920. The most recent exploration at the site took place in 1988.
Shares of the company have been on the rise for the past two weeks following news on October 10 that results from the first blind drill hole at the site exceeded expectations, with a highlight interval of 1.94 percent copper and 104 parts per million molybdenum over 45 meters within 185 meters grading 0.84 percent copper. The results confirmed the presence of a large system, which Hercules said is the first significant copper porphyry system in Idaho.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers article was retrieved on Thursday after market close using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1992.62
|+0.28
|Silver
|23.21
|+0.01
|Copper
|3.67
|0.00
|Oil
|80.89
|-1.57
|Heating Oil
|2.92
|-0.11
|Natural Gas
|3.47
|0.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.