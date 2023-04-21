The Conversation (0)
Hercules Silver
TSXV:BIG
Hercules Silver Corp is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho. The company is focused on the exploration and development of a large-scale disseminated silver-lead-zinc system at Hercules with over 28,000 meters of historical drilling and a newly discovered copper porphyry target which adds significant scale and discovery potential to the system.
