Hercules Silver

Hercules Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Hercules copper-silver project in Idaho, US, which hosts the Leviathan copper porphyry discovery and a large-scale disseminated silver-lead-zinc system.

Its Hercules project covers 26,000 acres, including 7,700 acres of state lease for exploration, development and mining and 1,800 acres of surface mining rights. It entered into an option agreement with Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) in July 2025 to expand its landholding, gaining the right to earn a 100 percent interest in 74,000 acres.

In Q3 2026, Hercules Metals brought on members of the Arizona Sonoran Mining team, including appointing George Ogilvie as its new president and CEO. Previous CEO Chris Paul is now Hercules' senior vice president of exploration.