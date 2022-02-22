Northern Lights Resources Corp. is pleased to announce the assay results from the first two drill holes completed at the Tin Cup prospect at the Company's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona Assays received for TC21-02 and TC21-03 indicate wide zones of near surface gold mineralization are present at Tin Cup. TC21-02 Intersections*:1.61gt gold over 66.15m from 64.00m, including 10.07gt gold ...

NLR:CNX