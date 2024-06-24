Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Eastern Metals

Thomson Project Sold for $200,000 Plus 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty

Divestment of non-core asset will streamline Eastern Metals’ asset portfolio, enabling it to focus on exploration of its high-potential Cobar and Arunta projects

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Heads of Agreement (“HoA”) for the sale of the Thomson Project in New South Wales to Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd (ASX: LGM, “Legacy Minerals”) for $200,000 in cash and a 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty (“NSR”).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Eastern Metals has finalised a binding agreement to sell its Thomson Project in NSW to Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd (ASX:LGM) for $200,000 in cash plus a 1.5% royalty.
  • The cash sale allows Eastern Metals to focus its funds and human resources on the exploration of the Cobar and Arunta Projects.
  • Approvals process is underway to drill newly identified high-priority targets at the Cobar Project in NSW, with work programs also progressing at the Arunta Project in the NT following the recent award of a co-funding grant from the NTGS1.

The sale will streamline Eastern Metals’ asset portfolio, enabling the Company to focus its funds and resources on the high-potential, advanced base metals Cobar Project in New South Wales and Arunta Project in the Northern Territory.

Eastern Metals’ Chief Executive Officer Ley Kingdom said: “The sale of the Thomson Project to Legacy Minerals represents a great outcome for Eastern Metals, providing the Company with an all- cash consideration of $200,000 plus a 1.5% NSR, while enabling us to prioritise our efforts on the more advanced assets within our portfolio.

“The prioritisation of time and funds is vital for successful exploration companies. With our prospective portfolio of tenements, we are constantly evaluating which projects have the best potential for exploration success and shareholder growth. In the near future, this includes continuing to progress Browns Reef and Home of Bullion through target generation and drilling. We wish Legacy Minerals all the best with the acquisition, which represents a complementary land position to their existing projects in NSW where they are actively exploring on a number of fronts.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Eastern Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EMS:AU
