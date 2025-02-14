RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Acquires the Sisson North Tungsten Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

'Lighthorse' Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

New Murchison Gold Limited

NMG:AU
2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to announce that it has acquired the 'Sisson North Tungsten Project' in New Brunswick directly bordering the Sisson Tungsten Mine. This new project consists of 2,582 contagious acres prospective for tungsten.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We feel that with the tariff issues that are now very present, tungsten will be one of the most sought after domestically sourced strategic metals. Similar to our foray into antimony, management feels that the China stranglehold will create a demand for tungsten and antimony as the supply chain tightens. We feel that diversifying into these sectors gives our shareholders the best opportunity for success especially now that the junior markets have become very buoyant for tungsten as witnessed by the strong movement of companies such as American Tungsten Corp who's shares have risen from $0.03 cents in October to a high of $2.37 yesterday showing the strong investor demand for tungsten related companies." Mr. Nelson went on to say, "In addition, we would like to remind the market of our lithium holdings in Clayton Valley, Nevada, which are prospective for both lithium clay & lithium brine, at a time when we feel domestically sourced lithium projects will garner significantly more market interest in 2025. Despite the negative sentiment around lithium and EV's over the last two years, the recent data clearly shows that EV sales are increasing and the momentum for EV sales globally is in fact strengthening, not weakening."

As of February 2025, the United States under President Donald Trump has implemented significant tariffs on imports from China, including a 10% duty on nearly all Chinese goods, effective February 4, 2025. In response, China has enacted countermeasures, notably imposing export controls on critical minerals, including tungsten, which is essential for various industries such as aerospace, electronics, and defense.

Tungsten has always been a valuable material due to its unique properties, such as its extremely high melting point, strength, and durability. It is used in a wide variety of applications, including manufacturing hard metals, electronics, lightbulb filaments, and in military and aerospace technologies. However, China's actions regarding tungsten have made it even more valuable for several reasons:

  1. Supply Control: China is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of tungsten, controlling a significant portion of global tungsten reserves. By tightening its production and export quotas, China reduces the global supply of tungsten. This limited supply increases the material's value, as demand remains high but availability becomes constrained.

  2. Increased Demand: As industries evolve, the demand for tungsten in high-tech applications-such as electronics, energy production, and military hardware-has risen. The scarcity of tungsten, due to China's restrictions, further drives up its market price as industries compete for access to this crucial resource.

  3. Strategic Resource: Tungsten is a critical material for many industries, particularly in defense and aerospace sectors. China's control over the supply means it can influence the global market and, in some cases, potentially use tungsten as a strategic lever in geopolitical relations, adding to its perceived value.

In short, the combination of China's tightening control over tungsten production and the growing demand for this critical material has made tungsten even more valuable on the global market.

Recently, China banned exports of critical minerals, including antimony, to the United States. As trade tensions escalate between the United States and China, this move clearly emphasizes the urgent need for Western nations to secure reliable long-term sources of these critical minerals, which are now at the forefront of the global supply chain crisis.

Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Spearmint Resources Inc.

Spearmint's projects include four projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a resource estimate of 1,369,000 indicated tonnes and 723,000 inferred tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for a total of 2,092,000 tonnes of LCE, directly bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project; and the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project, the 4,722-acre George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick and the 2,582 acre Sisson North Tungsten Project.

This project was acquired via staking.

For a cautionary note and disclaimer on the crypto diversification, please refer to the news release dated November 12, 2024.

Contact Information
Tel: 1604646-6903
www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"
President
Spearmint Resources Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240878

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SPMT:CNX
Spearmint Resources
Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources

Overview

Spearmint Resources’ (CSE:SPMT) current projects include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia; the ‘Golden Triangle Gold Prospects’ comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp (GTT.v), the ‘Gold Mountain Prospects’ comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines (BGM.v), and the 3,052 acre ‘Neba Prospect’ bordering Aben Resources Ltd (ABN.v). Spearmint’s 1,975 and 2,107 acre ‘EL North and EL North 2’ Nickel-Copper prospects in the Eskay Creek Camp border Garibaldi Resources Corp (GGI.v). Spearmint’s ‘Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects’ comprising of five separate claim blocks totaling 9,735-acres borders the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal’s (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (VRB.v) and Vanadium One Energy Corp. (VONE.v). Spearmint’s portfolio of lithium projects include the ‘Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects’ in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totaling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals (PE.v), and three lithium projects in Quebec including the 4,485-acre ‘Pressiac Lithium Prospect’, the 524-acre ‘Whabouchi Lakes Lithium Prospect’, and the 2,636-acre ‘Whabouchi Lakes West Lithium Prospect’.

RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to announce that it has more than doubled the acreage on the recently acquired George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada. This project now consists of 4,722 contiguous acres prospective for antimony.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "In light of the recent ban of antimony by China to the USA, we made this strategic acquisition increasing the size of the George Lake South Antimony Project. Management feels that antimony will be one of the most sought after resources in 2025 and we plan to pursue this space with vigor and are currently evaluating additional projects. Management is formulating a plan on the George Lake South Antimony Project, and management also intends to update the market on Spearmint's crypto diversification plan in the near future as well. These are truly exciting times for Spearmint and Spearmint shareholders."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to announce that it has more than doubled the acreage on the recently acquired George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada. This project now consists of 4,722 contiguous acres prospective for antimony.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "In light of the recent ban of antimony by China to the USA, we made this strategic acquisition increasing the size of the George Lake South Antimony Project. Management feels that antimony will be one of the most sought after resources in 2025 and we plan to pursue this space with vigor and are currently evaluating additional projects. Management is formulating a plan on the George Lake South Antimony Project, and management also intends to update the market on Spearmint's crypto diversification plan in the near future as well. These are truly exciting times for Spearmint and Spearmint shareholders."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spearmint Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing Delays Resulting from Canada Post Strike

Spearmint Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing Delays Resulting from Canada Post Strike

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to provide an update to shareholders on the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver to shareholders its financial statements and related disclosure and proxy-related materials in respect of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to be held at Cozen O'Connor LLP - 550 Burrard Street, Suite 2501, Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. PST.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We want all of our shareholders to be aware of the current situation as there are many exciting events occurring for Spearmint in the short and medium term."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Comments on China's Ban of Critical Mineral Exports to the USA, including Antimony

RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Comments on China's Ban of Critical Mineral Exports to the USA, including Antimony

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to comment on yesterday's announcement of China banning exports of critical minerals including antimony to the United States. As trade tensions escalate between the USA and China, this move clearly emphasizes the urgent need for Western nations to secure reliable long-term sources of these critical minerals which are now at the forefront of the global supply chain crisis.

Antimony is an essential component in semi-conductors, battery storage technology, and has several military applications. Prices of antimony trioxide in Rotterdam had soared by 228% since the beginning of the year to $39,000 a metric ton on Nov. 28, data from information provider Argus showed(1). The move is a considerable escalation of tensions in supply chains where access to raw material units is already tight in the West(1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy To Be Presented at the International 19th Canadian Melanoma Conference

Sona Nanotech's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy To Be Presented at the International 19th Canadian Melanoma Conference

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that its recently published findings from its "Targeted Intra-tumoral Hyperthermia with Uniquely Biocompatible Gold Nanorods Induces a Strong Immunogenic Cell Death in Two Immunogenically 'Cold' Tumors" study will be presented at the international 19th Canadian Melanoma Conference on February 20th in Vancouver. Sona's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, a planning committee member for this conference, and Dr. Barry Kennedy, of The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group, will present both poster and oral presentations.

The conference is presented by OncologyEducation and is Canada's flagship meeting on the research and treatment of melanoma, bringing together medical oncologists, surgeons, dermatologists, radiotherapists, pathologists, immunologists, molecular biologists and industry partners to review the latest research and explore new therapies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Four laptops around a device with a quantum symbol inside.

How to Invest in Quantum Computing Companies

Quantum computing is an emerging technology that has the potential to revolutionize many industries.

According to a late 2021 Statista forecast, the quantum computing market's total revenue is projected to reach US$8.6 billion by 2027. To put that into perspective, the industry was worth only US$412 million in 2020.

With that in mind, it's clear the field of quantum computing is nascent and exciting. Here the Investing News Network takes a look at what quantum computing is, its potential impact on several industries and how investors can get exposure to quantum computing through stocks, startups and exchange-traded funds.

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Launches AssistantNLP, Elevating Customer Interaction with AI-Powered Receptionist Service

Syntheia Launches AssistantNLP, Elevating Customer Interaction with AI-Powered Receptionist Service

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its groundbreaking product, AssistantNLP . This milestone marks a pivotal moment in the Company's journey as AssistantNLP becomes available to businesses worldwide, starting with its first service: the AI-Powered Receptionist .

Designed to enhance how businesses engage with their customers, our AI-Powered Receptionist leverages the power of natural language processing (NLP) to handle inbound calls with accuracy and efficiency. The service currently supports English, with additional languages planned for release in the near future, expanding its global accessibility.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Moore Market analysis: Zero Candida potential market will reach over $2 Billion by 2030

Moore Market analysis: Zero Candida potential market will reach over $2 Billion by 2030

According to the report: u   p to 75% of women will have at least one vaginal yeast infection in their life

- A market analysis made by Moore Financial Consulting published today estimate the global market for Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: ZCT) (FSE: 9L2) (the "Company" or "ZCT"), an Israeli FemTech medical device company focused on revolutionizing women's health, will reach over USD 2 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.25% globally and 3.9% in North America and 4.2% in Europe .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apple logo on store window.

Apple Beats on Revenue Despite AI Hiccups and iPhone Sales Dip

Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) released results for its first fiscal quarter of 2025 on Thursday (January 30), revealing a mixed performance marked by slight revenue beats and iPhone sales dips.

Revenue came to US$124.3 billion, a 4 percent annual rise, narrowly surpassing analysts' estimates of US$124.12 billion. Earnings per share hit US$2.40, up 10 percent from the previous year and above projections of US$2.35.

iPhone sales reached US$69.1 billion, a slight decrease from the previous year and short of the estimated US$70 billion.

Keep reading...Show less
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.

A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by 2045.

"We anticipate that the market for non-invasive solutions will grow before the commercialization of invasive solutions from players such as Neuralink," stated the research firm's Senior Technology Analyst Dr. Tess Skyrme. "However, the long-term opportunity within the assistive technology market is more likely to be captured by the likes of Elon Musk."

Keep reading...Show less

Spearmint Resources
Quimbaya Gold Closes Third Tranche and Upsizes Private Placement to $3 Million

Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

2024 Assay Results Completed Tennant Creek

×