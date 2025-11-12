Peter Schiff: Gold, Silver Correction Over? Next Price Triggers, Where to Focus
Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Asset Management believes a deluge of data post-government shutdown could be a catalyst for the gold price.
Peter Schiff, chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Asset Management and founder of Schiff Gold, shares his outlook on gold and silver prices.
He also discusses Bitcoin and emerging markets.
