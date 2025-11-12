Video

Peter Schiff: Gold, Silver Correction Over? Next Price Triggers, Where to Focusplay icon
Peter Schiff: Gold, Silver Correction Over? Next Price Triggers, Where to Focus

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 12, 2025 10:00PM
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Asset Management believes a deluge of data post-government shutdown could be a catalyst for the gold price.

Peter Schiff, chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Asset Management and founder of Schiff Gold, shares his outlook on gold and silver prices.

He also discusses Bitcoin and emerging markets.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

mark skousen, gold barsplay icon
Gold Investing

Mark Skousen: Gold, Silver in Major Bull Market, "Permanent Inflation" is Here

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 10, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Mark Skousen of Forecasts & Strategies shares his outlook for gold, silver and the US economy.

"We've entered an era of what I call permanent inflation," he explained.

"After World War II, inflation became permanent — higher and higher prices every year. The inflation rate may ebb and accelerate, but it's always positive year after year."

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

larry lepard, gold, silver, bitcoinplay icon
Gold Investing

Larry Lepard: Gold Stocks, Silver, Bitcoin — Prices to Double in 2026?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 10, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Sound money advocate and author Larry Lepard shares his thoughts on what's driving gold, silver and Bitcoin prices, as well as how high they could rise in the near term.

"I sincerely believe that in 2026, Bitcoin could double and go to US$200,000. Silver could almost double and go to US$100 or US$80 or US$90 (per ounce), up from US$50," he said.

"And gold stocks could double from where they are."

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Steve Penny, gold and silver bars.play icon
Silver Investing

Steve Penny: Silver, Gold, Uranium — Price Targets and My Strategy

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 09, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Steve Penny, founder of SilverChartist.com, explains why he currently has a bullish outlook for gold, silver and platinum, as well as uranium.

“The reaction to the next deflationary impulse is what I believe ultimately sends silver up towards triple digits, gold up towards north of US$10,000 (per ounce),” he explained.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

John Feneck, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, "Special Situations" — 7 Stocks to Play These Metals

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 09, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his outlook for gold and silver prices and stocks. He also speaks "special situation" companies.

"(There's) a change of behavior away from, 'Hey, we're never going to permit your mine.' To, 'Hey, we're really thinking about finding ways to be more constructive towards permitting,'" he said.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Rich Checkan, gold bars. play icon
Silver Investing

Rich Checkan: Silver to Outpace Gold in 2026, Use This Dip to Buy

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 07, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, shares his thoughts on the recent pullback in gold and silver prices, emphasizing that both still have room to run.

In his view, silver is set to outpace gold in 2026.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

