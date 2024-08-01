Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Magmatic Resources

Sampling Confirms Copper Potential over 6km Trend at Black Ridge

Magmatic Resources Limited (‘Magmatic’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on activities at its 100%-owned Parkes Project, located 15 kilometres to the southeast of the Northparkes Copper-Gold Mine (Evolution/Sumitomo) (Figure 2).

  • Reconnaissance mapping and sampling has recently recommenced over the Black Ridge copper trend on Magmatic’s 100%-owned Parkes Project
  • The prospect is located 15 kilometres southeast of the Northparkes Copper Mine and comprises surface copper-gold-silver anomalism in a zone extending over six kilometres parallel to the Parkes Thrust
  • The Black Ridge trend includes multiple small-scale historic workings with outcropping copper mineralisation coincident with a large-scale copper-in-soil anomaly defined by portable XRF sampling
  • Strong results have been returned from recent rock chip sampling along the trend, including up to 6.5% copper from minor unnamed workings at the southern end of the trend (see Figure 1)
  • The trend is almost entirely untested beyond the surface expression, with previous drilling comprising only three closely spaced RC holes at a single location
  • Further work at the prospect will include mapping, soil sampling and rock chip sampling, with a 23 line- kilometre induced polarisation (IP) survey commencing in August to identify priority drill targets
  • The Company is well placed to accelerate exploration efforts at Parkes with its Myall Project to the north now fully funded through the Fortescue JV and $6.34M cash at hand at the end of the last quarter

Figure 1. Sample PER015, recently collected near shallow unnamed workings at the southern end of the Black Ridge copper trend during reconnaissance mapping. The sample contains secondary copper carbonates (blue and green) in a fractured limestone host, with assays for the sample returning 6.5% Cu, 0.16g/t Au & 16g/t.

Commenting on the work underway over the Black Ridge trend, Magmatic Resources’ Managing Director Dr. Adam McKinnon said:

“I am very pleased to see on-ground exploration work recommencing at our 100%-owned Parkes Project. The Black Ridge prospect is one of the many targets at Parkes that has the potential to develop into a major new discovery. Located only 15 kilometres southeast of the Northparkes Mine, in rocks that are clearly fertile, I’m actually a little surprised how under-explored the region has been.”

“Black Ridge combines kilometre-scale copper-in-soil anomalism, fantastic results from recent rock chip sampling and historic workings with outcropping mineralisation. With further work at the prospect to include a major IP geophysical survey, I am excited to see what the area may produce.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Magmatic Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)

Picha Project, Peru Delivers Shallow High Grade Copper Results as Exploration at York Harbour Copper Project, Canada Set to Commence

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide an update on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project in Newfoundland Canada, and the Picha Copper Project in Peru.

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 62,529 to 776,778,058 common shares with voting rights as of July 31, 2024 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from July 1, 2024 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

Appendix 5B Quarterly Cash Flow Report

True North Copper (ASX:TNC) is pleased to present its mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals: Quarterly Activities Report, Quarterly Cashflow Report, Investor Presentation

Description

Culpeo Minerals Limited (ASX:CPO) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024, and its Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report.

True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper June 2024 Quarterly Report

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North Copper, TNC or the Company) is pleased to provide the following quarterly update and Appendix 5B for Q4 FY24.

Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals Limited (ASX: CPO) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Culpeo Minerals Limited (‘CPO’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CPO, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 2 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

