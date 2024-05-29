Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Condor Energy

CND:AU

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Alligator Energy Limited

Resource Extension Drilling Recommences and Project update for Samphire Uranium Project.

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX: AGE, ‘Alligator’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to confirm that the 2024 Blackbush resource extension and broader exploration drilling programs have recommenced at the Samphire Uranium Project, south of Whyalla, South Australia.

Highlights

  • Resource extension drilling for 2024 commenced at the Blackbush Deposit in late January and continued until mid-April when the program was suspended for the pastoral lambing season.
  • Significant intersections from that drilling as set out in ASX Announcement - 1 May 2024 included:
    • 1.47m @ 0.40% (3,992ppm) pU3O 1; 4.44m @ 0.43% (4,370ppm) pU3O8; 3.07m @ 0.05% (493ppm) pU3O8; and 1.32m @ 0.10% (978ppm) pU3O8.
    • Continued refinement in understanding the roll front morphology at Blackbush has delivered broader step-out targets for the upcoming round of exploration drilling.
  • The Company’s drilling contractor is back on site with the following objectives:
    • Initial focus on further investigation of Blackbush Extension Areas 1 and 2; and
    • Assess expansion potential within the Project area targeting historical gamma intercepts within the Blackbush North and Blackbush North-eastern palaeochannels. (Figure1)
  • Evaluation is underway to increase the drilling rate up to the maximum of our down-hole logging capacity, to assist in exploring the vast palaeochannel system within the Samphire Project area during the second half of 2024.
  • Resource extension drilling and step-out exploration drilling planned through to Q4 of 2024 will then be incorporated in an update of the Blackbush Mineral Resource Estimate.

Project Update – Field Recovery Trial (FRT)

  • Retention lease assessment for the planned FRT is continuing, with some additional information requested by SA Govt departments which Alligator is now compiling and working with the Regulator to complete. We will advise the market as approvals are received, which will start the process of operating plan authorisation, FRT site construction followed by FRT operations.

Alligator’s Managing Director and CEO, Greg Hall stated: “Alligator is planning near-continuous Blackbush deposit resource extension drilling through this year, with a target to increase the resource and hence the potential annual production rate in a future feasibility study. We have worked closely with the local pastoralist to ensure that our operations do not impact their important lambing season. Drilling and logging results will feed into a further update to the Blackbush resource estimate at year end.”

Commencement of Second Round Drilling

Drilling has re-commenced at the Samphire Uranium Project following a short break due to the lambing season. Drilling will initially focus on investigating encouraging results intersected in the first round of drilling within the Blackbush Extensions 1 and Blackbush Extension 2 areas (Figure 1). Encouraging results included:

Blackbush Extensions 1 Target Area
BBRM24-235 4.44 meters at 0.43% (4,370ppm) pU3O8 from 61.38m (GT 19,403)
BBRM24-222 1.47 meters at 0.40% (3,992ppm) pU3O82 from 60.68m (GT 5,868)

Blackbush Extension 2 Target Area
BBRM24-217 3.07 meters at 0.05% (493ppm) pU3O8 from 58.47m (GT 1,514)
BBRM24-220 1.32 meters at 0.10% (978ppm) pU3O8 from 56.10m (GT 1,291)

The First Round Drilling confirmed the presence of roll fronts and redox fronts extending out from the known Blackbush mineralisation. This will form the basis of a focused exploration approach to extend the existing mineralisation envelope and identify the broader existence uranium mineralisation. Drilling will also be carried out in the Blackbush north and Northeastern palaeochannel areas (Figure 1) to investigate anomalous historical gamma intercepts, and to confirm the presence of prospective palaeochannels interpreted from ground gravity data.

Figure 1: Map highlighting some of the encouraging intercepts discovered in the First-Round drilling at Blackbush.Target areas to be drill tested in the coming months are also highlighted.

An increase to the drilling rate (up to the capacity of the down hole logging equipment) in the second half of 2024 is being evaluated to increase the drilling coverage given the vast area of interpreted palaeochannels that exist in the Samphire Project area. This would then lead into the drilling of the required production wells following the approval of a Retention Lease and operating plan (PEPR) for the Field Recovery Trial.

It is anticipated that drilling over the next 6 months will then lead into an update of the Blackbush Mineral Resource Estimate in Q4, 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Alligator Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

energy investinguranium investingasx:ageUranium Investing
The Conversation (0)

NexGen Announces Closing of Strategic Purchase of 2.7 Million Pounds of Uranium

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced purchase (the "Purchase") of 2,702,410 pounds natural uranium concentrate ("U 3 O 8 ") for an aggregate purchase price of US$250 million which was satisfied through the issuance of US$250 million aggregate principal amount of five year, 9.0% per annum (payable 23 cash and 13 common shares) unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), in accordance with the previously disclosed terms including entering into investor rights agreements with the holders of Debentures containing voting alignment, standstill, anti-hedging and sale and transfer restriction covenants.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Metals Mining Resources & Energy Conference on May 29 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 71 st Emerging Growth Conference on May 29, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tanzanian flag on map.

Tanzania: Hidden Gem for Uranium Miners

Africa has a well-developed uranium-mining industry owing to Namibia — currently the world's third largest producer of the resource behind Kazakhstan and Canada. But Namibia is not the only African country with rich uranium reserves. Tanzania also shows great promise as an emerging uranium jurisdiction.

With its mining-friendly government, skilled and abundant labour and rich geology, Tanzania is emerging in the spotlight as miners and explorers ramp up their search for much-needed global uranium supply. With the uranium market experiencing exponential growth and a continuous upward pricing trend, investors looking to participate may benefit from understanding Tanzania's unique uranium opportunity.

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco Completes $500 Million Debenture Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISSEMINATION THROUGH U.S. NEWS OR WIRE SERVICES

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU, OTCQB:PTUUF)

Purepoint Uranium


Keep reading...Show less

Laramide Provides Annual Meeting Details and Announces New Board of Directors Nominee

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that it has mailed its notice of annual meeting of shareholders, management information circular (the "Circular") and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Documents") in respect of its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting"), to be held on June 26, 2024 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time .

Laramide's current, long-tenured director D. Scott Patterson has informed the Laramide Board of Directors (the "Board") of his intention to retire from the Board as of the Meeting and he will therefore not stand for re-election.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

$1.45M Capital Raising to Advance Exploration at Fiery Creek Copper Prospect

Drilling Commences to Test High-Grade Gold System at Western Queen Gold Project

Yalgoo Update: Extensional Geochem Survey Completed at Remorse

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur

Related News

Resource Investing

$1.45M Capital Raising to Advance Exploration at Fiery Creek Copper Prospect

Gold Investing

Drilling Commences to Test High-Grade Gold System at Western Queen Gold Project

Gold Investing

Yalgoo Update: Extensional Geochem Survey Completed at Remorse

Lithium Investing

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur

Resource Investing

Jeffreys Find Generates $4.46 Million Gross Revenue from First 2024 Gold Campaign

Gold Investing

Why Do Central Banks Buy Gold?

Gold Investing

Top 4 ASX Gold ETFs (Updated 2024)

×