Replacement Entitlement Offer Prospectus
True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) has released its Prospectus announcement.
For a non-renounceable accelerated institutional and retail entitlement issue of one (1) Share for every two (2) Shares held by those Eligible Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.056 per Share to raise up to approximately $16,699,765 (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the date of this Prospectus) (Entitlement Offer).
Shareholders who apply for their full entitlement will also be entitled to apply for additional Shares under the Shortfall Offer up to a maximum of 100% of their existing Entitlements.
This Prospectus also contains an offer up to 135,237,504 Shares at an issue price of $0.056 per Share to Institutional Investors to raise up to approximately $7,573,300 (Placement Offer).
The Entitlement Offer and the Placement Offer are fully underwritten by Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited (ACN 075 071 466) (AFSL 234666) (Canaccord) and Morgans Corporate Limited (ACN 010 539 607) (AFSL 235407) (Morgans) (together, the Underwriters).
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Shares being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.
The Shares offered by this Prospectus should be considered highly speculative.
Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States except by the Underwriters to Institutional Investors.
This is a replacement prospectus dated 23 May 2024. It replaces the prospectus dated 23 May 2024 relating to the Shares of True North Copper Limited (ACN 119 421 868).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
True North Copper (ASX:TNC) is entering a transformative and exciting phase as we become Australia’s next copper producer. It’s 2024 and we’re ready to mine our Cloncurry copper project - low-cost, low-risk, fully funded and permitted.
Our next mine is the Vero resource at our Mt Oxide project. We are committed to developing and understanding this phenomenally mineralised project. Exploration and mining studies are underway.
Copper demand is rising, in a market of diminishing supply. The global surge in artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, decarbonisation initiatives, and broader macro trends is intensifying the demand for copper.
TNC is ready.
Company Highlights
TNC is preparing to become Australia’s next copper producer.
TNC’s two principal assets are located in northwest Queensland, Australia - a Tier 1 Jurisdiction:
- Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) - IOCG and ISCG copper-gold deposits proposed for open pit mining operations, with extensive surrounding exploration tenure.
- Mt Oxide Project (Mt Oxide) – IOCG high-grade, globally significant, copper-cobalt-silver deposit subject to re- optimisation studies, and exploration in surrounding tenure.
Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP)
- Mining restart study confirms positive CCP project economics - AU$367 million with free cash flow of AU$111 million, and a pre-tax NPV10 of AU$88 million over a 4.6 year mine life, at US$8,500 per ton copper price and US$1,850 per ounce gold price (0.7 AU$:USD exchange rate).
- Wallace North Mine preparation and mobilisation. Wallace North is scheduled as the first open pit (one of four – Wallace North, Great Australia Mine [GAM], Taipan and Orphan Shear) to be mined as part of the mining restart at the CCP.
- Mining ramp-up will initially build ore stockpiles, with mining expected to start Q4 FY24(AUS). Oxide copper-gold ore will be transported by road train to the Cloncurry Operations heap leach. Sulphide ore will be transported to a nearby concentrator for toll treatment under TNC's toll-milling agreement with Glencore.
- CCP’s total reserves increased. TNC’s Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) total reserves currently include 4.7Mt probable ore reserves grading 0.80 percent copper and 0.13g/t gold, containing 37.5 kiloton of copper and 20.0koz of gold.
Figure: Cloncurry copper project and Cloncurry operations hub
Mt Oxide Project
- Highly prospective and underexplored. Phenomenally mineralised system.
- Exploration results from TNC’s maiden diamond drill program across MT Oxide’s Vero Resource not only returned outstanding and globally significant grades but also showcase the expanding nature of the Vero high-grade ore body including:
- 66.50 metres @ 4.95 percent copper, 32.7g/t silver and 685 ppm cobalt from 234.00 metres
- [inc.] 20.60 metres @ 10.51percent copper, 63. g/t silver and 1,149 ppm cobalt from
234.60 metres and
- [inc.] 8.55 metres @ 6.03 percent copper, 51.6 g/t silver and 98 ppm cobalt from
290.15 metres
- [inc.] 20.60 metres @ 10.51percent copper, 63. g/t silver and 1,149 ppm cobalt from
- 66.50 metres @ 4.95 percent copper, 32.7g/t silver and 685 ppm cobalt from 234.00 metres
- Vero Resource re-estimation and mining studies 2024.
- Vero Resource under tested to depth and along strike.
- Multiple exciting future exploration programs and high-priority potential targets along the 10 kilometres long mineralised trend that hosts Vero.
Figure: Cross-section of MOXD217 (10 metres clipping window) showing the location of geological and grade composites as well as the updated interpretation of copper grade domains based on the results from MOXD217
Funding and Strategic Partnerships
- AU$42 million (US$28 million) USD-denominated senior secured loan facility (loan facility) with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II LP (Nebari)1. The Loan Facility is provided in two tranches. Drawdown of Tranche 1 – US$18M (approximately AU$25.5 million) on 9 February 2024.
- Binding offtake and toll-milling agreements with Glencore International AG(Glencore) for 100 percent of copper concentrate from TNC’s Cloncurry copper project (CCP) and toll-milling services of up to 1Mt of ore per year for the CCP’s Life of Mine (LoM).
Figure: Visual representation of Vero Resource within surrounding Mt Isa Inlier.
TNC 2024 Exploration Program
- Aggressive discovery strategy targeting transformative discoveries across TNC’s more than 850 sq km of tenure package within the Mt Isa Inlier.
- Significant potential for transformative discoveries of
copper-gold cobalt-silver) in three districts.
- Numerous high-quality copper-gold-cobalt-silver targets located with mineralised structural corridors within the eastern & western fold belts such as:
- Cloncurry Fault Corridor 🡪 Host to the GAM and Mt Norma Resources
- Ernest Henry Corridor 🡪 Ernest Henry, E1 Camp and Monakoff
- Mt Gordon Corridor 🡪 Capricorn Copper and Vero
- Mt Roseby Corridor 🡪 Little Eva and Blackard.
- 12.55 Mt @ 0.82 percent copper (indicated and inferred resources).) and multiple prospects located within a 30-kilometre radius of the company's Cloncurry copper project represent near-term production advantage. Recent JV over highly prospective tenements with CMG deal increase TNC’s land position at the core of its Cloncurry copper project.
- TNC awarded the Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) Grant. The CEI grant will be used towards delivery of leading edge MIMDAS induced polarisation, resistivity and magnetotellurics geophysical surveys at the Mt Oxide. The exploration aims to identify massive and disseminated sulphide mineralisation and deliver an improved understanding of the large-scale structural architecture that controls mineralisation throughout the Mt Oxide exploration leases.
Figure: Summary of exploration and development pipeline across all TNC projects.
Projects
Cloncurry Copper Project
Our Cloncurry copper project (CCP) hosts iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) and iron-sulphide-copper-gold (ISCG) deposits with extensive surrounding exploration tenure. It is built on a strong economic basis and low-risk cost structure.
The CCP currently incorporates two reserves where mining will commence including – the Wallace North maiden resource and the Great Australia mine reserve (GAM):
- GAM includes GAM, Orphan Shear and Taipan deposits) totalling 4.7Mt grading 0.80 percent copper and 0.13g/t gold containing 37.5kt of copper and 20 koz of gold – upgrade to be announced mid-2024.
- Wallace North ore reserve totals 0.7Mt (probable) grading 1.01 percent copper and 0.46g/t gold for 6.8kt copper and 10 koz gold.
TNC’s CCP expansion is ongoing with exploration progressing and advanced projects in strategic locations surrounding the existing CCP operation, promising long-term growth prospects.
Our strategic partnerships, including a binding offtake and toll-milling agreements with Glencore International AG, supported by debt funding secured with Nebari, underscore our operational readiness and position TNC to capitalise on an extremely favourable copper market.
Mining operations will kick-off at the Wallace North open cut pit, targeting higher-grade ores (~1 percent copper) from surface mining. Ore will undergo primary crushing at the Cloncurry operations hub and the toll treatment facility, located within a 40km radius, with a predominant focus on sulphide ores.
All necessary permits for mining are secured across the CCP, bolstered by an established environmental monitoring network with a robust historical database.
TNC's operational strategy involves a phased approach to mine development, with plans to commence mining operations in 2024 and manage capacity ramp-up throughout 2025.
Cloncurry Operations Hub
The Cloncurry operations hub is strategically located to the CCP’s four open pit deposits including: Great Australia, Orphan Shear, Taipan and Wallace North.
The COH is located 2 kilometres from the township of Cloncurry and provides essential infrastructure, technical systems and support to all of TNC’s project operations. An active oxide heap leach and solvent extraction (SX) processing plant, mine buildings, site administration facilities, workshops, open pit mine facilities, onsite explosive magazines, site storage, water management systems and existing site power supply are located at the COH.
Cloncurry Copper Project – Project Economics
- Mining 4.8Mt of ore over an initial 4.6 year mine life, at a low strip ratio of 4.2, delivering 35kt copper and 29 koz gold contained metal (based on existing JORC reserves)
- Anticipated mine revenue of AU$367 million with free cash flow of AU$111 million, and a pre-tax NPV10 of AU$88 million, demonstrating strong operating economics at US$8,500/t copper price and US$1,850/oz gold price (0.7 AU$:USD exchange rate).
- Payback expected within six months post mining restart, driven by favourable commodity prices and low all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$2.65/lb copper.
- Low up front capex of AU$1.5 million leverages existing infrastructure, while peak operating expenditure is estimated at AU$2.2 million.
- Sulphide and oxide ore production – two copper products. copper sulphide (LoM approx. 90 percent) + copper sulphate (LoM approx. 10 percent).
- Mineral concentrate grade 22-26 percent copper (with gold/silver credits).
- Sulphide Ores more than88 percent expected recovery.
- Transitional Ores more than 77 percent expected recovery.
- Very low deleterious elements in mineral concentrate.
Cloncurry Copper Project – Exploration 2024
- CCP expansion and exploration focused on rapid copper-gold-ore source growth.
- With more than 80 prospects located within a 30-kilometre radius of the CCP, TNC is focused on significant expansion and the exploration potential for additional copper-gold-cobalt-silver mineralisation to be brought into the production fold including large-scale company transformative major discoveries.
- Thanks to our successful 2023 Exploration Program we have identified through a systematic approach, and analysis at a mineral system scale, the following new targets:
- Cloncurry Copper Project - eight new drill targets at Greater Australian and Copperhead in new Induced Polarisation.
- Salebury and Rocklands South - Compelling untested geophysical anomalies in historic data.
- Mt Norma- untested surface anomalies and down plunge resource extension targets on mining lease within 30 kilometres of the Cloncurry operations hub.
- Wynberg, Notlor, Marimo Trend and Tanbah limited historic exploration significant copper-gold in surface sampling and drilling, limited testing.
Figure: High priority exploration targets at the CCP
Figures above: Anomalies generated from TNCs 2023 induced polarisation program and structural analysis of the GAM Project.
Mt Oxide Project
The Mt Oxide project hosts the Vero resource of 15.98 Mt @ 1.43 percent copper(measured, indicated and inferred) a Mt Isa style sediment-hosted copper-silver-cobalt system. Analogues include Capricorn copper and Mt Isa copper.
The Vero resource at our Mt Oxide project is our next mine. We are focused on understanding this phenomenally mineralised system.
Mt Oxide’s Vero Resource 2023 exploration program returned outstanding and globally significant grades. The program included our 2023 maiden drilling program across the Vero resource and results showcased the expanding nature of the Vero high-grade ore body.
During 2024, TNC will be exploring multiple, exciting high-priority exploration targets along a 10 kilometres mineralised trend that hosts Vero.
We will also be delivering during 2024 the Vero Resource re-estimation and mining optimisation and feasibility studies.
Vero Resource maiden drilling program
In 2023, TNC completed an initial 12-hole diamond drilling program at Mt Oxide designed to confirm historical high-grade intersections and test the depth and strike extensions to the existing Vero Resource.
2023 Vero resource drilling highlights included (* = Estimated True Width):
MOXD217 returned phenomenal results that placed the drill hole in the top globally ranked copper drill holes of 2023 including :
- 66.50 metres (48.00 metres*) @ 4.95 percent copper, 32.7 g/t silver and 685 ppm cobaltfrom 234 metres.
- 11 metres (8.19 metres*) @ 3.06 percent copper, 34.2 g/t silver and 682 ppm cobalt from 357.50 metres.
- 8.55 metres (8.55 metres*) @ 6.16 percent copper, 45.9 g/t silver and 140 ppm cobalt from 172.50 metres.
MOXD221 intercepted a wide interval of high-grade shallow dipping mineralisation as well as a second deeper intercept, providing indications of rapidly increasing grade and widths of mineralisation to the south including:
- 42.10 metres (41 metres*) @ 1.66 percent copper, 13.5 g/t silver and 1,083 ppm cobalt from 154.90 metres.
- [including] 4 metres (2.24 metres*) @ 7.65 percent copper, 57.3 g/t silver and 1,164 ppm cobalt from 191.20 metres.
MOXD226A returned three key zones of strong mineralisation including a broad interval of 69.95 metres and further intervals of up to 11.19 percent copper.
Highlights include:
- 69.95 metres (42.85 metres*) @ 1.91percent copper, 17.7g/t silver and 675 ppm cobalt from 224.55 metres
- [including] 9.65 metres (5.89 metres*) @ 2.74 percent copper, 24.1g/t silver and 993 ppm cobalt from 239.50 metres
- [including] 18.15 metres (11.07 metres*) @ 3.23 percent copper, 26.8g/t silver and 585 ppm cobalt from 276.35 metres
- 16.75 metres (16.75 metres*) @ 5.30 percent copper, 44- g/t silver and 120 ppm cobalt from 165.25 metres
- [including] 4.65 metres (4.65 metres*) @ 11.19 percent copper, 93.9g/t silver and 136 ppm cobalt from 172.55 metres
Figure: Location of geological and grade composites as well as the updated interpretation of copper grade domains based on the results from MOXD226A
Mt Oxide Discovery Strategy
TNC is committed to unlocking Mt Oxide’s underexplored high-quality targets.
- Mt Oxide lies adjacent to a large crustal scale structure - the Mt Gordon Fault Zone. Splays off this structure (Dorman Fault) host Vero.
- Mt Oxide has evidence of large-scale fluid flow, big mineral system potential.
- Copper-silver-cobalt mineralisation interpreted to have been formed near surface and upper parts are preserved.
- Excellent depth potential of mineralisation in the Mt Oxide project.
- Limited systematic modern exploration outside of the Vero resource.
- Significant opportunity to apply leading-edge mineral exploration to build a larger copper inventory in a well-endowed mineral system.
- More than 10 kilometres trend along Dorman fault zone of intermittently outcropping gossanous / silica breccias, virtually no drilling, surface sampling or effective geophysics.
- Multiple untested targets with significant alteration-mineralisation footprints.
- No application of tried and tested geophysics or systematic surface rock chip geochemistry and mapping.
- Low cost highly effective exploration techniques to filter and prioritise drill targets.
Multiple exciting future exploration programs and high-priority potential targets along 10km long mineralised trend that hosts Vero including:
- Aquila & Mt Gordon
- Ivena North
- Camp Gossans
- Cave Creek
- Big Oxide
Figure: Multiple exciting future exploration programs and high-priority potential targets along the 10-kilometre long mineralised trend that hosts Vero resource’s Mt Oxide project.
Management Team
Ian McAleese - Executive Chairman
Ian McAleese worked as a mine geologist at Mt Isa, Jabiluka and Bougainville for 15 years before moving into copper concentrate marketing on Bougainville. On returning to Australia in 1987, he worked initially as a mining analyst and subsequently as a portfolio manager specialising on investment in mining companies for a number of large investment institutions. McAleese then returned to the mining industry in business development and investor relations roles for a number of coal mining companies, including Macarthur Coal and Whitehaven Coal. After retiring from Whitehaven Coal in late 2020, he joined Duke Exploration as a non-executive director just prior to the Duke Exploration IPO. In December 2022 he became the non-executive chair of True North Copper.
Marty Costello - Executive Director, Business Development
Marty Costello is recognised as one of Australia’s leading project development and sustainability strategists across the resource sector, with more than 20 years of professional experience.
After working for several companies and government departments (domestic and international) managing, developing and implementing environment, sustainability and risk (ESR) programs and policies he established his own environmental consultancy – Northern Resource Consultants (NRC).
In the space of nine years, Costello developed NRC into an industry specialist with more than 25 employees focusing on environmental management and sustainability solutions for the resource sector. NRC delivered agile, best practice ESR strategies and multi-disciplinary environmental and sustainability services for clients like Evolution Mining, Futura, Sojitz, Adani, Red River Resources, CU River Mining, and others.
In 2018, NRC was acquired by SLR, a global leader in environmental and sustainability solutions. The acquisition facilitated considerable additional capability and geographic coverage to SLR’s existing mining and minerals in Asia Pacific business. During his consulting life, Costello was retained by Evolution Mining over an eight-year period to provide strategic project development, ESG advice to the board and executive management team.
Costello holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (environmental management) and Diploma of Applied Science.
Peter Brown - Chief Operating Officer
Peter Brown has held senior management roles in the resources sector, both domestically and internationally, including recent positions at Round Oak Minerals and Diatreme Resources where he oversaw project development and operations. Brown has diverse experience and an impressive track record that demonstrates his ability to successfully deliver projects and foster positive relationships with all project stakeholders.
He has managed discovery programs for gold, copper and chromite in South America, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia, including government and community relations. He also drove improvements and provided training in mine geology, resource evaluation and mine technical services at prominent mines such as Mt Muro Gold Mine, George Fisher Mine and Peak Gold Mines. Additionally, Brown played a significant role in reviving abandoned satellite projects at Peak Gold Mines.
Other achievements include successfully re-permitting and constructing the 1-Moz Toka Tindung Gold Mine in Indonesia as director of Indonesian companies and general manager at Archipelago Resources; leading the permitting, engineering redesign and construction of the 0.8-Moz Mt Carlton Gold Mine in Queensland; the successful development of Mt Carlton and Pajingo projects, which contributed to the establishment of Evolution Mining; and recommissioning and developing several mining projects in the Mount Isa and Cloncurry region.
Rajesh Padmanabhan - Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh Padmanabhan is a highly skilled and experienced CPA-qualified accountant with expertise across a myriad of financial operations. He has many years of corporate governance experience as an executive team member across a variety of roles including as company secretary of an unlisted public company.
Throughout his career, Padmanabhan has held key finance management roles in mining and construction companies, including Constance Iron, Tablelands Mining Group, Barrick Australia (Porgera Operations) and Mastermyne Group (ASX:MYE).
Padmanabhan has more than highly prospective grass roots copper and cobalt property in Northwestern Ontario30 years’ experience managing company-wide financial operations, implementing streamlined financial processes, ensuring tax compliance and conducting financial analysis to support decision-making. His commitment to delivering results and his ability to navigate complex financial landscapes make him an integral part of the True North Copper team.
Padmanabhan is also an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and recently completed a certificate in governance and risk management from the Governance Institute of Australia.
Sven Sewell - Sustainability & Net Zero Manager
Sven Sewell has over 25 years’ experience working in a range of environmental fields, including environmental consulting, environmental regulation and within the industry.
For the 15 years prior to joining TNC, Sewell held senior environmental positions at several operating mines across northern Australia. At those operations, he was generally the most senior environment, responsible for all aspects of permitting, compliance, rehabilitation and general environmental management. Sewell's experience in northern Australian mines includes several new and established gold, uranium and bauxite operations.
Sewell holds a BSc (with honours) in environmental science.
Mark Brown - General Manager, Cloncurry Operations
With more than 30 years of domestic and international mining industry experience, Mark Brown offers a comprehensive skill set grounded in practical resource sector execution and invaluable leadership experience. His career journey has been marked by a commitment to safety, operational excellence, and fostering positive work cultures.
Brown has held a variety of senior leadership operational roles throughout his career, overseeing various aspects of mining operations. He has extensive experience across all mining regulatory and compliance aspects and has expertise in health and safety management including emergency response, crisis management, contractor management, and comprehensive incident investigations.
Michelle Ellis - Cloncurry Projects Exploration Manager
Michelle Ellis retains over 15 years’ mineral exploration, resource and mining experience predominantly in iron-oxide-copper-gold deposits and terrains across South Australia and Northwest Queensland.
Over the past 11 years, she has actively explored a range of commodities and deposit styles throughout the Mount Isa Inlier.
Ellis has an MSc in economic geology, MSc in environmental management and BSc in applied science - geoscience, and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Rhonda Freeman - Group Manager (Human Resources)
Rhonda Freeman has more than 18 years’ experience attracting top talent, fostering employee development and helping organisations develop safe and supportive work environments. She has worked extensively across the resource sector, including for large national-wide drilling companies.
Freeman has worked for mining companies across a variety of geological settings including brown coal, black coal, uranium, mineral sands and oil & gas. She brings a diverse skill set specific to the resource sector, having worked across all commercial aspects of drilling operations including as an exploration manager.
IEF: World Needs 35 to 194 New Copper Mines by 2050 to Support Massive Demand
A new report from the International Energy Forum (IEF) outlines a key challenge for the global energy transition.
To meet business-as-usual requirements, the world will have to mine 115 percent more copper in the next 30 years than was historically mined up until 2018. And in order to electrify the world's fleet of vehicles, the organization states that 55 percent more new mines will need to come into production than would otherwise be needed.
Illustrating that point, the IEF explains that electric vehicles (EVs) currently need about 60 kilograms of copper, over twice as much as the 24 kilograms required for traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.
Breaking down the numbers into four scenarios — business as usual, hybrid, EV plus grid and net zero — the IEF looks at how much more copper production and how many new copper mines will be needed on top of the 2018 baseline.
In the business-as-usual scenario, the report states that 260 million more metric tons (MT) of copper will be required, which equates to 16.3 million MT of new mine production annually by 2050, or 35 new mines.
Number of copper mines needed to support demand.
Chart via the IEF.
On the flip side, in the net-zero scenario, 91.3 million MT of new mine output will be needed, which works out to a massive 194 new mines in 2050. In that case, six new mines would need to come online per year.
The IEF highlights that while there is "plenty of copper available," what's less certain is whether companies will be able to mine it fast enough to allow for baseline global development and vehicle electrification.
"The strongest evidence for this concern is the lack of sufficient copper resources in the discovery pipeline. New copper mines that started operation between 2019 and 2022 took an average of 23 years from the time of a resource discovery for mines to be permitted, built, and put into operation," it states in its report.
Furthermore, since 1990, only 16 out of 224 copper deposits discovered have been large enough to be considered significant. This has been the case even with an increase in mining exploration budgets.
With that in mind, the IEF notes that there are reasons to be optimistic that the world will be able to meet business-as-usual demand and perhaps "respond to some increased demand." It notes that brownfield expansions tends to be more efficient, with mine sites in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah being potential candidates.
Copper resources more than 500 meters below surface may also become economic. Additionally, substantial copper resources are contained in surface stockpiles. For example, Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) estimates it has over 17 million MT of copper in waste stockpiles that were previously thought to be unrecoverable.
With advancements in leaching techniques, the company expects to extract this copper at a rate of 90,000 MT per year, which is 20 percent of the copper production of a reference mine.
This production is low-cost, demands less water and has a lower carbon footprint since it was previously mined.
The IEF report states its numbers will be thrown off if recycling remains constant at its 2018 level instead of increasing — in that case, 43 new mines will be needed to meet business-as-usual demand instead of 35.
In a press release, Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of the IEF, said achieving 100 percent vehicle electrification by 2035 is "highly unlikely" under current policies for mining copper.
"To make the best use of available copper supply, governments should prioritize economy-wide electrification, which is the foundation of climate policy. Moreover, governments need to incentivize and support new copper mine projects because without it, 100 percent adoption of EVs is not an achievable target," he noted.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Investor Presentation
True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Underwritten $24.27 million equity raising to fund TNC through to steady state production at the Cloncurry Copper Project (including contingency, working capital, and other corporate expenses), exploration growth strategy and strengthen financial position
- Positioned to be Australia’s next copper producer and critical metals supplier based in NW QLD
- Ready to execute mining restart at Cloncurry Copper Project - profitable operating platform
- Binding Offtake and Toll Milling agreements in place with global commodity trader Glencore
- Extensive exploration upside on Cloncurry and Mt Oxide tenements
- Copper sulphate production underway from existing stockpiled ore
TNC is primed to become Australia's next copper producer
Where We Operate
CLONCURRY COPPER PROJECT (100% TNC)
- Fully permitted for mining restart
- Existing infrastructure at the Great Australia Mine (GAM) includes oxide heap leach and solvent extraction plant, mining/support facilities and existing power
MT OXIDE (100% TNC)
- Highly prospective, underexplored mineral system
- Vero Resource extension potential to depth and along strike
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Launch of Underwritten $24.3M Equity Raising
True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) is pleased to announce a fully underwritten $24.3 million equity raising (Equity Raising) to fund TNC through to steady state production at the Cloncurry Copper Project (including contingency, working capital, and other corporate expenses), strengthen its financial position and fund exploration to grow resources and reserves at Cloncurry and target new discoveries at its Mt Oxide Project in 2024.
The Equity Raising will comprise of:
- an institutional placement of approximately 135.2 million new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) utilising the Company’s available capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A, to raise A$7.6 million (Placement); and
- a 1-for-2 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of 298.2 million New Shares to raise $16.7 million (Entitlement Offer).
Up to approximately 433.4 million New Shares are to be issued under the Equity Raising, representing approximately 77% of the existing shares on issue.
The Equity Raising is being conducted pursuant to a transaction specific prospectus, released to the ASX today, 23 May 2024 (Prospectus).
New Shares issued under the Equity Raising will rank equally with the Company’s existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue.
Tembo Capital Holdings UK Limited (the Company’s largest shareholder) has committed to participate up to $6.0 million through the Institutional Entitlement Offer and Priority Sub-Underwriting of the Retail Entitlement Offer.
Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP (the Company’s debt provider) have committed to sub-underwrite the Retail Entitlement Offer for up to $0.5 million (Sub-Underwriting Commitments).
True North Copper Executive Chairman Ian McAleese said:
“It is our goal to restart operations at Cloncurry to become Australia’s next copper producer and this Equity Raising will strengthen our balance sheet through to steady state production at the CCP. Backed by our binding offtake and toll milling agreements with Glencore, we are ready to transform our Cloncurry Project into a profitable mining operation. First copper concentrate sales from commercial mining at CPP is expected in 2H 2024 at a time when copper prices are at 10 year highs. Cash flow from mining will fund extensive exploration at both Mt Oxide and the Cloncurry district. We are grateful for the support from our new and existing Shareholders in this – in particular Tembo Capital and Nebari who have committed to sub-underwrite our Retail Entitlement Offer.
In addition to restarting Cloncurry, we have vast potential to grow resources and reserves for this project as well as further build our inventory at the Mt Oxide Project, with a +10km prospective trend we are keen to explore in addition to our Vero Resource which hosts a resource of nearly 16 million tonnes at 1.43% copper and 6.91 g/t silver total combined Measured, Indicated and Inferred resource.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of True North Copper Limited (‘TNC’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of TNC, pending it releasing an announcement regarding the outcome of the institutional component of the accelerated entitlement offer. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 27 May 2024.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Iran Earmarks US$38 Million for Mining Infrastructure Development
The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has allocated 19 trillion rials (around US$38 million) to develop infrastructure and electricity supply for the country's mines.
As part of the country’s initiative to capitalize on its rich mineral resources and stimulate economic growth, IMIDRO has signed 28 agreements aimed at improving the infrastructure of private mines across the country.
These projects include 21 road construction initiatives and seven electricity supply projects, all of which come after US$32 million worth of investment from IMIDRO over the last 11 months.
Iran is one of the world's top 10 mineral-rich countries, with natural resources worth about US$27.3 trillion.
The nation has some of the largest global reserves of iron, copper and zinc. Its proven iron ore reserves stand at 2.7 billion metric tons (MT), while its copper reserves are at 2.6 billion MT. Iran's zinc reserves are estimated at 11 million MT.
The country also holds major reserves of gypsum, barite, lead and coal. Other notable minerals found in Iran include chromate and manganese, which are spread across its 15,000 mining areas.
The total proven reserves of Iran's mines are currently around 60 billion MT, with expectations to exceed 100 billion MT following extensive exploration programs arranged by the government.
Despite its mineral wealth, Iran's mining sector has faced challenges due to a lack of modern machinery, equipment and foreign investment, largely as a result of US sanctions, which have handicapped its ability to operate at full capacity.
In response, the Iranian government is focusing on leveraging the nation's domestic resources and capabilities to overcome these obstacles and achieve its mining sector goals.
In the calendar year ended on March 19, IMIDRO said over US$1.8 billion worth of mining projects became operational, creating more than 3,500 jobs. These projects span segments such as steel, copper, zinc, aluminum and infrastructure.
Iran's mineral exports were valued at US$13.7 billion for the period, notching a 9 percent increase from the previous year, while imports of mining and mineral products rose by 35 percent to US$7.3 billion.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
True North Copper Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
