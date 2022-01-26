Vancouver, Canada, January 26, 2022 CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V: CVV; OTCQB: CVVUF; Frankfurt: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Basin Energy Limited ("Basin Energy"), an Australian unlisted public company, to allow Basin Energy to earn up to an 80% interest in CanAlaska's 100%-owned North Millennium and Geikie projects, and a 100% interest in CanAlaska's 100%-owned Marshall project. These projects total 50,994.56 hectares in the Eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada Read More >>
News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia
CanAlaska Uranium
Overview
CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV,OTCQB:CVVUF) is a Canadian exploration company developing a portfolio of high-grade uranium and nickel projects located across the country. The company follows a project generator model, with properties in both the Athabasca and the Thompson Nickel Belt region.
CanAlaska Uranium collectively holds one of the largest land positions in the Athabasca Basin with approximately 1.2 million acres in land claims. In total, the company holds 12 uranium projects. The company’s strategic investments have attracted the interest of major mining companies including Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), Denison (TSX:DML,NYSE:DNN). Prior activities have been with KORES, KEPCO, Mitsubishi and De Beers.
CanAlaska Uranium’s flagship West McArthur project is a joint venture in partnership with Cameco, with CanAlaska serving as operator. Results from the 2019 drill program at West McArthur returned 0.70 meters at 6.8 percent U3O8 within 2.1 meters averaging 2.3 percent U3O8. This drilling extended earlier 5 percent U3O8 drill intersections, and confirmed an extensive mineralizing event. The 2019 results contained high-grade uranium as well as base metal mineralization, similar in character to the nearby high-grade Fox Lake uranium deposit.
In May 2020 CanAlaska Uranium announced the company had staked a further 29,671 hectares of land in four large blocks northeast of the Athabasca Basin. While the project areas lie outside the current boundaries of the Basin, the sandstone remnants described in the Pinkham Lake area reflect an extension of Athabasca mineralization.
CanAlaska Uranium has also entered into an option agreement with Fjordland Exploration (TSXV:FEX) giving the company an opportunity to earn 80 percent interest in CanAlaska’s North Thompson Nickel project. According to the agreement, Fjordland has an opportunity to earn an 80 percent interest in the North Thompson Nickel Project by contributing exploration expenditures of $9M, 8.5M common Fjordland Exploration shares and other considerations.
CanAlaska Uranium’s Company Highlights
- Holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and nickel projects in Canada, including projects located in the Athabasca Basin and Thompson Nickel Belt
- West McArthur uranium project is under a joint venture with Cameco, with a 2019 drill program extending the high-grade uranium zone on the property
- 2019 drill results at West McArthur returned 0.70 meters @ 6.8 percent U3O8 within 2.1 meters averaging 2.3 percent U3O8
- Portfolio of resource projects have attracted the current attention of Cameco and Denison
- Partnered with Fjordland Exploration on the North Thompson Nickel Project
- CanAlaska completed its winter drilling on its wholly-owned Waterbury uranium project and intersected polymetallic mineralization. The program consisted of 1,347.5 metres of drilling in three drill holes.
- The company announced new uranium occurrences within 5 km long "cr3" structural corridor, west of Gryphon and Phoenix at the Moon Lake South JV project
CanAlaska Uranium’s West McArthur Property
The West McArthur project is located in the Athabasca Basin approximately six kilometers away from the producing McArthur River mine owned by Cameco. Between 2002 and 2012, McArthur river produced 225.5 million pounds U3O8 grading 13.5 percent U3O8 per tonne. The project was consolidated by CanAlaska Uranium in 2016, giving the company 100 percent ownership of the property following a deal with Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd.
Under an option agreement signed with Cameco, CanAlaska Uranium conducted drilling on the West McArthur property that returned a new zone of high-grade uranium mineralization at Grid 5. In 2018, the company resumed operatorship of the West McArthur property with Cameco signed on as a 30 percent joint venture partner. Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, both CanAlaska and Cameco agreed to focus on expanding Grid 5 with a 2019 drill program.
In October of 2019, CanAlaska Uranium announced the results from its 2019 drill program in partnership with Cameco. Highlights of the drill results included 0.70 meters at 6.8 percent U3O8 within 2.1 meters averaging 2.3 percent U3O8.
CanAlaska Uranium’s Cree East Project
The Cree East uranium project is located in the southeast corner of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 35 kilometers west of Cameco’s Key Lake Mine and uranium mill. The project comprises 16 contiguous mineral claims totaling 55,935 hectares. The project is wholly-owned by CanAlaska Uranium, which has established nine target areas across the property, with the prior assistance of KEPCO and KORES.
Exploration
CanAlaska first began exploring Cree East in 2005, conducting VTEM airborne surveys across the property to determine priority targets. In 2006 the company collected over 2,000 surface rock samples and over 400 lake sediment samples, defining three large areas of dravite and clay alteration on the surface, with localized boulder samples containing anomalous uranium. CanAlaska later conducted additional IP-Resistivity and Audio Magneto Telluric geophysical surveys to further define the targets.
In 2008 CanAlaska Uranium conducted a $1.6 million exploration program at Cree East, returning strong fracturing and alteration in most drill holes with faulting in many of the drill holes as well. Geochemical enrichment of uranium and other elements was found in both the basement and sandstone.
Exploration work including additional geophysical surveys was conducted on Grid 7 at Cree East between 2009 and 2012 in order to improve the drill targets on the property. In total, 91 holes were drilled covering 34,638 meters resulting in nine target zones. All nine zones have shown indications of hydrothermal alteration or uranium mineralization.
Northeast Athabasca Targets
In May 2020 CanAlaska announced it had staked four large blocks of land just outside of the Athabasca Basin totaling 114 square miles. The staked area focused on regional structures similar to those hosting the nearby high-grade Collins Bay-Eagle Point uranium deposits.
The targets on the four land claims are basement-hosted large uranium deposits similar to those found at Eagle Point, Arrow and Millennium. CanAlaska Uranium believes the sandstone remnants described in the nearby Pinkham Lake area reflect the possibility that the area could be a continuation of the Athabasca Basin.
Thompson Nickel Properties
CanAlaska Uranium owns three properties in the Thompson Nickel Belt: Strong, Hunter and Manibridge. The Thompson Nickel Belt is home to over 18 nickel deposits. Since 1959, the region has produced an estimated 5 billion pounds of nickel.
Hunter Property
The Hunter Property is located 20 kilometers north of Thompson, Manitoba. The property consists of 11 land claims totaling 12,520 hectares and has been approved for a mineral exploration license. CanAlaska Uranium believes the property is underlain by the same series of formations that host the nickel deposits along the Thompson Nickel Belt and considers the property to be an extension of the belt. Using historical exploration data, a number of exploration targets have been defined surrounding the Mel deposit, which was first located in the 1970s.
From 2000 through 2005 CanAlaska Uranium conducted extensive UTEM and AMT surveys, resulting in a high number of drill targets. A number of these targets are expected to require follow-up work.
Strong Property
The Strong project is comprised of 6,140 hectares of land approximately 26 kilometers away from Thompson, Manitoba including one mineral exploration license. The Strong property was explored by a number of companies during the 1950s and 1970s, leading to the discovery of the Mel deposit located to the east of the Hunter property. Falconbridge and Crowflight Minerals Inc. were previously active on the Strong Property between 1998 and 2005.
CanAlaska Uranium has established significant exploration targets that have been defined on both properties based on historical data. A VTEM survey completed in 2007 provided the company with a series of targets, none of which have been drilled. Several of these targets are in the same structural position as the Mel deposit.
Manibridge Property
The Manibridge Property, acquired by CanAlaska Uranium in 2018, consists of 19 land claims totaling 4,368 hectares. The property is located 125 kilometers southwest of Thompson and is accessible by road via Highway 6. The claims held by CanAlaska Uranium also include the site of the reclaimed Manibridge Mine, which operated between 1971 and 1977 based on an initial resource of 1.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.25 percent nickel and 0.27 percent copper.
North Thompson Nickel Project
In May 2020 CanAlaska Uranium announced the company had entered into an option agreement with Fjordland Exploration (TSXV:FEX) giving the company an opportunity to earn 80 percent interest in CanAlaska’s North Thompson Nickel project.
Under the terms of the agreement, Fjordland has an opportunity to earn 80 percent interest in the North Thompson Nickel Project by contributing exploration expenditures of $9M, 8.5M common Fjordland Exploration shares and other considerations. The North Thompson Nickel Project consists of the Strong, Hunter and Hunter Claims for a combined total of 18,685 hectares located approximately 25 kilometers from Thompson, Manitoba.
CanAlaska Uranium’s Management Team
Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr. — Chairman of the Board, Director,
Ambassador Thomas Graham, Jr. is one of the world’s leading experts in nuclear non-proliferation. Amb. Graham has served under four successive U.S. Presidents as a senior U.S. diplomat involved in the negotiation of every major international arms control and non-proliferation agreement for the past 35 years. This includes the SALT, START, ABM, INF, NPT, CFE and CTBT Treaties. Amb. Graham has served with the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency and as the Special Representative of the President of the United States for Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, and Disarmament, in which role he successfully led U.S. government efforts to achieve the permanent extension of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Cory Belyk — CEO and Executive Vice President
Cory Belyk is a professional geologist with nearly 30 years of experience working for major and junior mining companies in the Athabasca Basin and worldwide. Prior to joining CanAlaska in 2019 as Chief Operating Officer, he was Director of Exploration for Cameco’s international operations including Mongolia and Australia. Mr. Belyk was also a member of Cameco’s exploration management team during the Fox Lake and West McArthur uranium discoveries in Saskatchewan. Mr. Belyk holds a Bachelor’s (1994) degree in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan and a Certificate in Negotiation from Harvard Law School (2014). He is a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan.
Peter G. Dasler — P.Geo. President, Director
Recognizing the favorable upturn of the uranium cycle in early 2004, Mr. Dasler positioned CanAlaska Uranium (then CanAlaska Ventures Ltd.) to become a significant presence in the field of Canadian uranium exploration by staking mineral claims in the most favorable districts of Canada’s Athabasca Basin, home to the world’s largest-richest uranium mines. He has since assembled an expert geological team that has enabled CanAlaska to carry out over $50 million in exploration and advance multiple uranium projects towards discovery.
Nathan Bridge — Vice President of Exploration
Nathan Bridge has over a decade of experience managing exploration, delineation, and geotechnical drilling programs at Cameco Corporation. He was senior Geologist on Cameco’s Fox Lake discovery team that took the deposit from exploration stage, through discovery, and into resource definition. Nathan has spent the majority of his career exploring uranium and in 2017 he led the exploration program that discovered the 42 Zone on the Company’s West McArthur project.
Dr. Karl Schimann — Senior Exploration Consultant
Dr. Schimann possesses extensive experience in mineral exploration, spanning a career in exploration geology of over 30 years and across three continents. He has participated in significant discoveries for uranium and base metals and has also led various exploration and mining initiatives for gold and diamonds. Between 1977 and 1997, Dr. Schimann was employed by French uranium giant AREVA (previously COGEMA) as a Senior Geologist and Project Manager, where he was a key member of the team that undertook the discovery and development of the massive Cigar Lake uranium mine. In total, he spent twenty years with AREVA, ten of which were based in Canada’s Athabasca Basin, home to the world’s largest-richest uranium mines.
Harry Chan — Chief Financial Officer
Harry Chan has over 20 years of experience working in several different industries ranging from public practice, sports entertainment, wholesale distribution and telecommunications. He is a graduate of the University of British Columbia and received his Certified General Accountant designation in BC in 1996.
Jean Luc Roy — Director
Mr. Roy is an independent Director of the Company (2007 — present). He has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. The majority of his experience has been in Africa for companies such as International Gold Resources, Ashanti Goldfields Inc., Senafo, and First Quantum Minerals. Mr. Roy has managed projects from exploration through to production in three different countries. As Managing Director for First Quantum Minerals, Jean Luc played a crucial role in securing extensive land positions and by successfully placing a mining operation into production in the Democratic Republic of Congo during a period of major unrest in the country. Mr. Roy is presently a resident of Burkina Faso where is COO of Ampella Mining Ltd an Australian listed company focused on gold exploration in West Africa with their flagship property Batie West.
Victor Fern — Director
Independent Director of the Company (2007-present); road maintenance supervisor for Athabasca Development Corporation (2009-present); mill training foreman and a mill process operator for Cameco Corporation; past Chief of the Fond Du Lac Denesuline First Nation (/2005–2007). Mr. Fern has lived in Fond du Lac all of his life, he is a traditional land user and still hunts and fish for food in the area. He is active in community development, and works with local committees. Mr. Fern has been involved in environmental monitoring in the Northern Athabasca area and is involved with various business interest in the Fond du Lac area.
Karen Lloyd — Director
Karen Lloyd comes from a strong and significant strategy and marketing background across five different industries including mining, telecommunications, online payments, executive training and banking. This depth of experience comes from her employment with Telus Communications, Hongkong Bank of Canada and Cameco Corporation. Between 2009 and 2020, Ms. Lloyd managed a team of contract and inventory specialists to seamlessly fulfill global uranium sales generating annual revenue of between $1.8 and $2.4 billion for Cameco Corporation as a Director in Cameco’s Marketing team. In April 2021, Ms. Lloyd joined Kreos Aviation as Chief Operating Officer where she oversees all aspects of the Kreos operations including asset management, strategic alliances, flight operations, maintenance, fuel operations, marketing and sales, and business development.
Geoff Gay — Director
Geoff Gay is currently Chief Executive Officer of Athabasca Basin Development, an Indigenous-owned investment company based in Saskatchewan. Mr. Gay has been its executive leader, and subsequent CEO, since the company’s inception nineteen years ago and was instrumental in establishing and growing the company to where it is today. As CEO, Mr. Gay is responsible to articulate the vision of the partnership with a focus on creating value for the unit holders and leading the company in long term strategic planning and implementation, evaluating new opportunities for investment, assessing and mitigating risk, and overseeing all financial aspects of the partnership. In 2017, Mr. Gay was named Business Leader of the Year by Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce at its annual ABEX awards.
Shane Shircliff — Advisor
Shane Shircliff has over twenty years of experience in senior management and corporate director roles for both publicly traded and private companies, and has extensive experience with various publicly traded regulatory regimes. Mr. Shircliff’s breadth of expertise over his career includes negotiation, deal structure, due diligence and transacting mergers, acquisitions and divestitures totaling over one billion dollars in value. Industries of experience include logistics, finance, natural resources, exploration and mining, retail, real estate and construction. Mr. Shircliff has been directly involved with all aspects of developing resource projects encompassing lithium, uranium, gold, silver, industrial minerals, diamonds as well as oil and gas in a variety of countries. Mr. Shircliff is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clinworth Management Corp., a private company, which provides management, acquisition, divestiture and corporate development services to a wide range of clients.
CanAlaska Deals Further Three Uranium Projects for AUD$15M
Basin Energy has Staged Option to Earn up to 80% Interest in Two Properties and Additional Option to Earn up to 100% in One Property
Focus on High-Grade Eastern Athabasca Basement and Unconformity Uranium Targets
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Basin Energy Limited ("Basin Energy"), an Australian unlisted public company, to allow Basin Energy to earn up to an 80% interest in CanAlaska's 100%-owned North Millennium and Geikie projects, and a 100% interest in CanAlaska's 100%-owned Marshall project. These projects total 50,994.56 hectares in the Eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Projects") (Figure 1).
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/111660_ce64caa6b4a77ae7_001full.jpg
North Millennium and Geikie Projects
Basin Energy may earn up to an 80% interest in each of the North Millennium and Geikie projects by undertaking work and milestone payments in three defined earn-in stages on each project.
- Basin Energy may earn an initial 40% interest ("40% Option") in each of the projects by paying the Company AUD$41,666.66 cash per project and issuing 6.66% worth of ordinary shares in Basin Energy's capital structure as at listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") per project within 180 days following execution of a definitive Property Option Agreement ("POA"). Basin Energy will have the right to extend the 40% Option on a month-by-month basis for up to three (3) consecutive months upon payment of an option extension fee of AUD$8,333 per month per project.
- Basin Energy may earn an additional 20% interest ("60% Option") in each of the projects by incurring AUD$2,500,000 in exploration expenditures per project within 24 months of the ASX listing date.
- Basin Energy may earn an additional 20% interest ("80% Option") in each of the projects by issuing a further 2,250,000 ordinary shares in Basin Energy per project and incurring an additional AUD$5,000,000 (total: AUD$7,500,000) in exploration expenditures per project within 48 months of the ASX listing date and granting the Company a 2.75% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty on all products derived from the claims with a repurchase right of 0.50% NSR for AUD$500,000 at any time commencing from the grant of the 2.75% NSR per project.
- CanAlaska will be operator of the projects through the 60% Option threshold and charge an operator fee.
- Basin Energy will be obligated to keep and maintain the North Millennium and Geikie claims in good standing for a minimum period of one year at all times during the term of the POA.
- A Joint Technical Operating Committee ("JTOC") will be established. Basin Energy will have the deciding vote on all expenditures to be incurred on the claims during the term of the POA.
After successful completion of either of the 40% Option or 60% Option stages of the agreement, and if Basin Energy elects to not enter the final stage, a joint venture will be formed and the parties will co-contribute on a simple pro-rata basis or dilute on a pre-defined straight-line dilution formula. If either party dilutes to a 10% interest, the diluting party will automatically forfeit its interest in the respective project and in lieu thereof will be granted a 2.75% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the respective property on all products derived from the claims with a repurchase right of 0.50% NSR for AUD$500,000 at any time commencing from the grant of the 2.75% NSR, except that, this provision will not apply to CanAlaska if CanAlaska has already been granted the 2.75% NSR prior to diluting to a 10% interest.
An area of mutual interest will be established that extends two kilometres from the boundary of the claims.
Marshall Project
Basin Energy may acquire a 100% interest in the Marshall project by:
- Paying the Company AUD$41,666.66 cash and issuing 6.66% worth of ordinary shares in Basin Energy's capital structure as at listing on the ASX within 180 days following execution of a definitive POA. Basin Energy will have the right to extend the payment period on a month-by-month basis for up to three (3) consecutive months upon payment of an option extension fee of AUD$8,333 per month.
- Granting to the Company a 2.75% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty on all products derived from the claims with a repurchase right of 0.50% NSR for AUD$500,000 at any time commencing from the grant of the 2.75% NSR.
- CanAlaska and Basin Energy will enter into an agreement, on terms acceptable to both parties, pursuant to which Basin Energy will engage the Company to be the operator of the initial AUD$1,500,000 work program on the property after closing of the transaction. CanAlaska will be entitled to charge Basin Energy an operator fee.
About Basin Energy Limited
Basin Energy Limited (ACN 655 515 110) is an Australian unlisted uranium exploration and development company incorporated for the purpose of pursuing highly prospective uranium opportunities globally. It is a condition of completion of this transaction that Basin Energy be listed on the ASX.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "CanAlaska is very pleased to work with Basin Energy, another pending Australian-listed player in the Athabasca Basin, to help fund the next stages of exploration on these new and highly prospective Eastern Athabasca uranium projects we staked in 2021. This very significant investment by Basin Energy is another example of CanAlaska's project generator model at work that will allow for discovery opportunities for our shareholders without dilution in our core Eastern Athabasca projects."
Other News
The Company is currently drilling on its Waterbury South project near the Cigar Lake mine.
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111660
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
CanAlaska Partner to Spend AUD$5M for 60% of Two Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin
Terra Uranium has Staged Option to Earn up to 80% Interest in McTavish and Waterbury East Projects, subject to Resource definition
Focus on High-Grade Eastern Athabasca Uranium Discovery
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into Purchase Option Agreements ("POA") with Terra Uranium Limited ("Terra"), an Australian public limited corporation, and Terra's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary Terra Uranium Canada Limited, to allow Terra to earn up to an 80% interest in CanAlaska's 100%-owned Waterbury East and McTavish projects. These projects total 4,202.21 hectares in the Eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Projects") (Figure 1).
Figure 1: McTavish and Waterbury East Project Locations
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/110736_36f00999b477fa03_001full.jpg
Waterbury East and McTavish Projects
Terra may earn up to an 80% interest in each of the Waterbury East and McTavish projects by undertaking work, milestone payments to CanAlaska and resource definition in three defined earn-in stages on each project as set out below:
- Terra may earn an initial 40% interest ("40% Option") in each of the projects by paying the Company AUD$37,500 cash per project and issuing 9% worth of ordinary shares in Terra's capital structure as at listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") by March 31, 2022 per project.
- Terra may earn an additional 20% interest ("60% Option") in each of the projects by paying a further AUD$200,000 per project and incurring AUD$2,500,000 in exploration expenditures within 18 months of the ASX listing date per project.
- Terra may earn an additional 20% interest ("80% Option") in the projects by delivering and filing a JORC compliant resource of at least 30,000,000 pounds U3O8 on any of the Waterbury East or McTavish claims, and granting to the Company a 2.25% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on all products derived from any of the claims, within 36 months of the ASX listing date.
CanAlaska will be Operator of the projects through the 60% Option threshold and charge an operator fee to Terra.
The POA envisages conversion to a Joint Venture. Under the terms of the POA, after successful completion of either of the 40% Option or 60% Option stages of the agreement, and where Terra elects to not enter the next respective option stage as applicable, or on successful completion of the 80% Option stage, a joint venture will be formed and the parties will co-contribute on a simple pro-rata basis or dilute on a pre-defined straight-line dilution formula. If either party dilutes to a 10% interest, the diluting party will automatically forfeit its interest in the respective project and in lieu thereof will be granted a 2.0% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the respective project. If the 80% Option NSR of 2.25% had been previously granted to CanAlaska, CanAlaska would not be entitled to this 2.0% NSR provision on dilution to 10% interest.
An area of mutual interest has been established that extends two kilometres from the boundary of the claims.
Under the terms of the POA, if the Conditions Precedent are not met or if Terra elects to terminate prior to exercise of the 40% Option, a break fee of AUD$12,500 per project is due to CanAlaska.
First Programs
The parties have established a Joint Technical Operating Committee ("JTOC") under the terms of the POA to discuss exploration and development strategies, review and comment on programs and budgets submitted by the Operator, review the progress and results of activities conducted under the current programs and to discuss other issues in respect to the properties. The final binding decision with respect to establishing Programs to be carried out by the Operator (including any changes or amendments to Programs) shall be made by Terra Uranium. The preliminary work programs and budgets for each project have been laid out for the next 2 years. Once the 40% Option threshold has been met, it is anticipated the first exploration programs under the POA with Terra will be conducted in early 2022.
About Terra Uranium Ltd and Terra Uranium Canada Limited
Terra Uranium Ltd is an Australian public limited corporation that is in the process of undergoing an initial public offering and concurrent listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). The POA agreements are subject to a number of Conditions Precedent, including that Terra has received conditional approval from the ASX to be listed on the ASX and raising sufficient funds to carry out the programs
Terra Uranium Canada Limited is a wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary of Terra Uranium Ltd, incorporated in Saskatchewan, Canada.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "Completion of the definitive agreements with Terra Uranium represents significant funding for exploration on the highly prospective Waterbury East and McTavish projects in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, without dilution of CanAlaska shareholders interest in our core properties. We look forward to working closely with Terra and its management team toward a common goal of tier 1 uranium deposit discovery."
Other News
The Company has just commenced drilling on its 100% owned Waterbury South project and is currently undertaking a detailed Stepwise Moving Loop Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) Survey on its West McArthur project, in advance of the planned summer drill program.
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110736
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
CanAlaska Commences Drill Program at Waterbury South Property
4,000 m program focused on extension of polymetallic uranium, nickel, zinc, cobalt mineralization
Shallow depth targets 10 km southeast of Cigar Lake uranium mine
Similarities to the Cigar Lake polymetallic uranium deposit
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a 4,000 m, winter drill program at the Waterbury South uranium project in the northeastern Athabasca Basin. The project is located approximately 10 km southeast of the Cigar Lake uranium mine and is 100% owned and operated by CanAlaska. The drill program will focus on the extension of polymetallic unconformity uranium mineralization associated with nickel, arsenic, cobalt, and zinc, intersected during the previous 2021 winter drill program (see News Release dated June 17, 2021).
Waterbury South Project Location
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/109957_5490e8bd7463284f_001full.jpg
During the 2021 drill program, the Company completed three drillholes for a total of 1,347.5 m. Results of this program highlighted sandstone alteration and structure indicative of a mineralizing uranium event along the drill fence containing WAT-008 and WAT-009 which were drilled near failed Cameco drill hole SOD-253 (Figure 2).
Waterbury 2022 Drill Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/109957_5490e8bd7463284f_002full.jpg
WAT-008 intersected a pyrite-rich zone associated with a fault in the mid-sandstone column well above the unconformity, followed by a thick graphitic unit in the basement which was the target for WAT-009.
WAT-009 intersected bleaching throughout the lower 100 m of the sandstone column that increases in intensity near the unconformity where a 3.3 m wide interval of intense clay alteration with associated sooty pyrite, nickel-sulfides, and chlorite straddles the unconformity. The strongly altered lower sandstone column is associated with polymetallic uranium mineralization characterized by 0.5 m with 405 ppm uranium, 2.42 % nickel, 2.34 % arsenic, 0.5 % zinc, and 801 ppm cobalt from 349 - 349.5 m (see News Release dated June 17, 2021). In the upper basement of WAT-009, 20 m below the unconformity, a seven-metre-long structure of broken rock with intense clay and hematite alteration was intersected. The basement below this structure consists of several intervals of clay and chlorite altered graphitic pelite with well-developed re-activated semi-brittle fault zones that show evidence for strong fluid-rock interaction and represent targets at the unconformity that have not yet been drilled.
The Company has started mobilization to the field with 6 to 8 drillholes planned for the winter program. Equipment is currently being moved into site and drilling is expected to begin next week. The first drillholes will focus on following up the encouraging results in WAT-009.
CanAlaska VP Exploration, Nathan Bridge, comments, "The results from the 2021 drilling program on the Waterbury South project have set us up for a much larger program in 2022, effectively doubling the meterage from the previous campaign. The polymetallic unconformity uranium mineralization with associated nickel, arsenic, cobalt, and zinc in WAT-009 is reminiscent of metal associations documented at the nearby Cigar Lake deposit. In addition, nickel-sulfide zonation along the margins of high-grade uranium deposits has been well documented in several other high-grade unconformity uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, including Fox Lake, Hurricane, Key Lake, and Midwest. This metal zonation provides the team with vectors in the system and has us excited to begin testing our follow-up drill targets in the 2022 program."
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "The Company and the team are excited to get this program underway for CanAlaska shareholders. The alteration and mineralization similarities to other known tier 1 uranium deposits in the eastern Athabasca Basin is striking and must be paid attention to, which is why we have chosen to start the 2022 drilling campaign on the Waterbury South project. We look forward to the months ahead as we move this program forward."
Other News
The Company has mobilized to its West McArthur project to begin a 200 line-km Stepwise Moving Loop Time Domain Electromagnetic Survey (TDEM). The geophysical survey is part of the approved 2022 exploration program, budgeted at $5 Million. The goal of the TDEM survey is to outline and prioritize drill targets along the remainder of the Grid 5 conductive corridor southwest of the strong alteration and fault structures intersected during the recently completed 2021 exploration program. The Company anticipates the program will take approximately two months to complete and targets from the survey will be ready for drill testing during the upcoming summer exploration program.
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109957
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
CanAlaska Announces West McArthur JV Extends Uranium Targets in Latest Drill Program
High-Grade Mineralization Intersected Including 1.62% eU3O8 over 2.6 Metres
Strong Alteration and Large Fault Structures Intersected 1.8 km Southwest Along "42 Zone" Corridor
Joint Venture Doubles 2022 Exploration Program Budget to $5 Million
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the 2021 drilling program at the West McArthur uranium project in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, a joint venture with Cameco Corporation (TSX: CCO) (NYSE: CCJ) ("Cameco"). The objectives of the drill program were extension of the high-grade "42 Zone" mineralization and evaluation of the southwestern extension of the "42 Zone" controlling structure along the C10 conductive corridor. Program objectives were successfully met with the completion of the six hole, 5,419 m drill program in early November. Initial probing results include a high-grade intersection of 1.62% eU3O8 over 2.6 metres (m). Based on the positive results of the program, a $5 million exploration program in 2022 has been approved, double the 2021 budget. The 2021 program was funded by CanAlaska, the project operator, increasing the Company's majority interest in the West McArthur project to 75.55%.
At the "42 Zone", drilling intersected two zones of mineralization above the unconformity. The two zones of mineralization are contained within a strongly bleached lower sandstone column that has black sooty pyrite, red hydrothermal hematite, and strong structurally-controlled clay alteration. Due to the strong clay alteration and faulting, very poor core recovery was experienced. As a result, the Company is reporting calibrated probe values grading 0.17% eU3O8 over 1.7 m from 760.9 m and 0.76% eU3O8 over 10.0 m from 767.0 m, including 1.62% eU3O8 over 2.6 m from 769.1 m. These intersections in WMA063-1 have successfully extended the "42 Zone" by 35 metres to the west of previous high-grade hole WMA055-2.
Evaluation of the conductive corridor that hosts the controlling structure for the "42 Zone" mineralization was also successful over the extension to the southwest during the 2021 drilling program. Two drill hole fences, 700 m and 1,800 m to the southwest, evaluated the fault system in three new drill holes. Along the conductive corridor, these drill holes confirmed that it is strongly altered, both in the basement and sandstone.
West McArthur Project - 42 Zone Plan, Uranium Distribution
To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/107782_c6b7664604c8abc8_001full.jpg
Drill hole WMA063-1, collared at an azimuth of 360˚ with a dip of -79.4˚ (Figure 1), intersected the two zones of uranium mineralization above the unconformity (Table 1), 35 m to the west of drill hole WMA055-2 in the Company's "42 Zone" area. WMA055-2, completed in 2019 at an azimuth of 358˚ with a dip of -75.5˚, intersected 2.3% U3O8over 2.1 m, including 6.8% U3O8 over 0.7 m. Important to note is that assay data for drillhole WMA055-2 upgraded calculated eU3O8 values in the highest grade interval (see press release dated October 15th, 2019).
The new uranium intersection in WMA063-1 is contained within a strongly bleached lower sandstone column that contains black sooty pyrite, red hydrothermal hematite, and strong structurally-controlled clay alteration. Due to the strong clay alteration and faulting, very poor core recovery, approximately 5%, was experienced over a 4.8 m interval from 767.6 - 772.4 m, within the highest grade interval of the mineralized zone.
The new uranium intersection in WMA063-1 contains similar radiometric values as in WMA055-2 but over a wider interval, as shown in the comparison of radiometric probe profiles (Figure 2). Geochemical assays of the mineralization are pending for WMA063-1, however, due to the very poor core recovery, will need to be supplemented with radiometric probing equivalents data to evaluate the grade and thickness of this new mineralization which extends the "42 Zone".
Table 1 - Radiometric Uranium Equivalent Grades (eU3O8)
|Drill Hole
|From
|To
|Length (m)
| Average Grade
(%eU3O8)
| Max Grade
(%eU3O8)
|WMA063-1
|760.9
|762.6
|1.7
|0.17
|0.35
|WMA063-1
|767.0
|777.0
|10.0
|0.76
|2.57
|including
|769.1
|771.7
|2.6
|1.62
|2.57
Figure 2 - Comparative downhole radiometric profiles from WMA063-1 and WMA055-2. Profiles show similar radiometric values in WMA063-1 spread over a wider interval than WMA055-2.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/107782_c6b7664604c8abc8_002full.jpg
Evaluation of the conductive C10 corridor that hosts the controlling structure for the "42 Zone" mineralization was also successful to the southwest during the 2021 drilling program. Wide re-activated structural zones with strong associated alteration in drill hole fences 700 m and 1,800 m to the southwest of the "42 Zone" were intersected during the program.
Figure 3 - Sandstone and basement alteration associated with a wide structural zone
1,800 m to the southwest of the "42 Zone".
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/107782_c6b7664604c8abc8_003full.jpg
WMA062 and wedge hole WMA062-1, collared at an azimuth of 320˚ with a dip of -65.4˚, 1,800 m to the southwest of the "42 Zone", intersected the unconformity 40 m and 90 m northwest of WMA040 (Figure 3). The basal sandstone column along this fence is characterized by strong bleaching and limonite alteration with structurally-controlled quartz dissolution and patches of grey sooty pyrite alteration, that increase in width and intensity to the NW in WMA062-1. Several 10 - 20 m wide re-activated zones of sandstone structure, characterized by broken core and poor recovery, are intersected throughout and lead up to the fault zone that straddles the unconformity - basement contact in WMA062-1. The main fault zone, which is 51 m wide at the unconformity in WMA062-1, is characterized by strongly disrupted sandstone with broken to blocky core, locally preserved sandy-clay gouge, and pervasive strong bedding- and fracture-controlled quartz dissolution causing very poor recovery (0 - 30%).
In the basement along this fence, the targeted fault zone is characterized by broken to blocky core with re-activated chloritic clay gouges hosting angular clasts of wall rock and ductile shear fabrics. Within the fault zone, the rock is strongly altered with hematite, chlorite, clay replacement, and bleaching. Pervasive hydrothermal basement alteration continues at depth in both WMA062 and WMA062-1. WMA062-1 has been left open for potential re-entry to test the extension of the alteration both into the basement and at the unconformity.
WMA061, drilled at an azimuth of 298˚ with a dip of -72.8˚, 700 m to the southwest of the "42 Zone", intersected the unconformity 70 m north-northwest of WMA049-1. WMA061 intersected a broad interval of faults in the lower sandstone column associated with bleached sandstone, increased interstitial illitic clay, patches of sooty pyrite, remobilized hematite, and structurally-controlled limonite and clay alteration. The sandstone structure and alteration indicate that WMA061 intersected the unconformity approximately 30 - 35 m north of the ideal target, leaving the target open on this fence.
CanAlaska VP Exploration, Nathan Bridge, comments, "The CanAlaska team has successfully executed again, completing the 2021 drilling program on time and within budget. I am encouraged by the intersection of additional uranium mineralization along strike immediately to the west of the "42 Zone". Furthermore, the increased sandstone and basement alteration along the controlling structural corridor 1,800 m to the southwest of the "42 Zone" continues to show the discovery potential for this trend. Re-activated fault zones with the right intensity and style of associated alteration, known to host uranium mineralization at the "42 Zone" and nearby Fox Lake deposit, are intersected along this trend to the southwest. The Company looks forward to the next phase of exploration, with an approved 2022 budget, as we continue to test this highly prospective trend."
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "Both objectives of the 2021 exploration program have been met with this program. The further intersection of high-grade uranium mineralization at the "42 Zone" highlights the continued potential of this area to produce a deposit of proper scale and grade for these large unconformity deposits in the Basin. In addition, and importantly, this program has now outlined a brand new area of exploration potential and focus immediately southwest of "42 Zone" that has the CanAlaska team very excited about the next stage of exploration. This was an incredibly successful drill program for the West McArthur project joint venture, and CanAlaska shareholders."
Geochemical assay results for the 2021 drilling program are pending.
2022 Program and Budget Approved
The Company is pleased to announce completion of the JV Technical and Management Committee meetings in advance of the 2022 program. The JV has approved an increased budget for the 2022 program of $5 Million, which is double the 2021 approved budget. The 2022 program will focus on continued testing of the 42 Zone area and the newly identified alteration and structure along the immediate 2 km southwest extension. In addition, geophysics and drilling is planned in a regional program along the remainder of the Grid 5 conductive corridor. CanAlaska will fully fund the 2022 program, further increasing it's majority ownership, as Cameco has elected to continue to dilute on the project.
Use of Radiometric Equivalent Grades and Geochemical Sampling
During active exploration programs, following the completion of a drillhole, the hole is radiometrically logged using calibrated downhole GeoVista NGRS and TGGS (Triple GM) gamma probes which collect continuous readings along the length of the drill hole. Preliminary radiometric equivalent uranium grades ("eU3O8") are then calculated from the downhole radiometric results. The probe is calibrated using an algorithm calculated from the calibration of the probe at the Saskatchewan Research Council facility in Saskatoon. A 0.1% eU3O8 cut-off is used for compositing and reporting the data. The equivalent uranium grades preliminary and are subsequently reported as definitive assay grades following sampling and chemical analysis of the mineralized drill core. In the case where core recovery within a mineralized intersection is poor, radiometric grades are considered to be more representative of the mineralized intersection and may be reported in the place of assay grades. Radiometric equivalent probe results are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by CanAlaska prior to disclosure.
Drill core samples have been shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in secure containment for preparation, processing, and multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:NHO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl), boron by fusion, and U3O8 wt% assay by ICP-OES using higher grade standards. Radiometric assay samples are chosen based on radiometric equivalent uranium grades and scintillometer (SPP2) peaks, and comprise 0.3 to 0.8 m continuous split-core samples over mineralized intervals. Sandstone and basement geochemical composite samples are comprised of multiple equal sized full core "pucks" spaced over the sample interval. The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by CanAlaska and the SRC in accordance with CanAlaska's quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) procedures.
All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.
Other News
The Company reports the resignation of Mr. Simon Szeto from CanAlaska's Advisory Board and would like to thank Simon for his past service to the Board of Directors.
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107782
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
CanAlaska Identifies Uranium Targets in Western Athabasca
15 Kilometre Strongly Conductive Target Corridor Identified
Corridor Mirrors Saskatoon Lake Conductor - Host to the Large Shea Creek Uranium Deposits
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that compilation work on the Company's newly acquired Carswell project, totalling 13,352 hectares, in the western Athabasca Basin has identified a conductive structural corridor which joins the Beatty River Fault zone to the Carswell structure (Figures 1 & 2). The conductive corridor wraps around a large magnetic-high body, which on the opposite side of the magnetic feature, is mirrored by the Saskatoon Lake conductor. The Saskatoon Lake conductor is host to the high-grade Shea Creek uranium deposits. The Company is completing further compilation of the newly acquired Carswell project and is actively seeking Joint Venture partners.
To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/107175_53bbd3cfd4e259b8_001full.jpg
CanAlaska's Carswell project is located 15 km east of the Shea Creek deposits, owned by Orano Canada and UEX Corporation. The Shea Creek deposits are located along the Saskatoon Lake Conductor, which runs perpendicular to the Beatty River Fault zone, connecting it to the Carswell Structure. The apparent connection between the Beatty River Fault zone and the Carswell structure along these perpendicular conductive corridors in the Saskatoon Lake conductor and on the Carswell project presents a compelling exploration target. The Shea Creek deposits consist of four deposits of unconformity- and basement-hosted uranium mineralization, which combined host 95 million lbs of U3O8 at an average grade of 1.47%. The Shea Creek deposits form one of the largest undeveloped uranium resources in the Athabasca Basin.
Carswell Project Compilation Map
To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/107175_53bbd3cfd4e259b8_002full.jpg
CanAlaska's Carswell project covers 15 km of a 24 km long magnetic low, coincident with a conductive corridor, that runs along the eastern edge of a large magnetic-high body. Along the western edge of the same large magnetic-high body, the Saskatoon Lake conductor runs through a similar broad magnetic low. The presence of conductive corridors along the edges of magnetic high features creates a strong competency contrast that is important in the formation of large structural traps host to unconformity-hosted uranium deposits. The mirror analog between Shea Creek on the western edge of the magnetic feature and the Carswell project along the eastern edge of the same magnetic feature provides potential for similar brittle fault re-activation and the development of structural traps on the Carswell project.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "Further compilation work by the CanAlaska team has identified a geological scenario that is very important in the formation of tier 1 uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin providing an immediate target corridor for future exploration. We look forward to finding a joint venture partner to help advance this project toward discovery."
Other News
CanAlaska is currently processing summer and fall drill results from its recently completed West McArthur drill program near the McArthur River uranium mine. The Company is also planning its exploration programs for 2022.
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107175
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
GTI Activities Report, December Quarter 2021
GTI Resources Limited (GTI or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the December 2021 quarter.
Quarterly Highlights:
- Wyoming ISR uranium project acquisition settlement
- ~$2m of new capital raised this quarter with $4.75m now on hand at 31 Dec 2021
- Exploration drilling for ISR uranium commenced at the Thor project in Wyoming
- Early drill results to date at Thor confirm discovery of a significant uranium mineralised system which demonstrates characteristics conducive to ISR recovery
- Annual ESG reporting program has been implemented
- A carbon offset program was initiated & Climate Active certification is underway
- Options were successfully listed on ASX and now trade with the ASX code: GTRO
- Final payment made to Anfield Energy Inc. for 100% of Utah uranium properties
GREAT DIVIDE BASIN ISR URANIUM, WYOMING, USA
ACQUISITION
In August the Company entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Branka Minerals Pty Ltd (Branka) (Acquisition) the holder of ~22,000 acres (~8,900 hectares) across several groups of strategically located and underexplored mineral lode claims (Claims) and 2 state leases (Leases), prospective for sandstone hosted ISR amenable uranium, located in the Great Divide Basin (GDB), Wyoming, USA & the Uravan Belt, Colorado, USA (the Properties).
The GDB is one of the several major basins within the Wyoming Basin Physiographic Province (Figure1). Wyoming basins include the Powder River Basin, Wind River Basin (Gas Hills), Shirley Basin and the Great Divide Basin with all of these basins known to host economic, ISR amenable, sandstone‐ type roll front hosted uranium deposits.
Figure 1. Regional Location of The Wyoming ISR Uranium Properties
The Wyoming Properties, which are GTI’s priority for exploration, are located close to UR Energy’s (URE) Lost Creek ISR Facility & Rio Tinto’s (RIO) Sweetwater Mill (Figure2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from GTI Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Are Thorium Reactors the Future of Nuclear Energy?
The world’s energy needs are expected to skyrocket thanks to population growth and higher demand from developing nations, making thorium reactors increasingly appealing.
Nuclear energy is considered by some to be green energy because it does not produce direct carbon dioxide emissions, unlike fossil fuels, which contribute to air and water pollution.
Over the last decade, more countries around the world have turned to nuclear as an energy source, integrating nuclear energy into their energy grids, specifically to produce electricity.
While nuclear power reactors are being built in large quantities around the world, they are not without drawbacks. Nuclear meltdowns remain a concern, and uranium has negative connotations due to its association with weapons and the radioactive material left in nuclear waste. And while uranium prices rallied in 2021, there had previously been claims that low prices make the commodity an unsustainable option.
Thorium, on the other hand, is seen by some as a less dangerous, more environmentally friendly path. So how does thorium fuel play into the future of global energy?
What is thorium?
Discovered in 1828 by a Swedish chemist who named it after Thor, the Norse god of thunder, thorium is a slightly radioactive element that occurs naturally in the Earth’s crust. It is more abundant in nature than uranium and is fertile rather than fissile, meaning it can be converted into fissile material through radiation. It is meant to be used alongside fissile materials that are able to go through nuclear fission, like recycled plutonium and uranium.
Despite its benefits, using thorium as a primary source of nuclear energy is challenging. The World Nuclear Association notes that extracting latent energy is still difficult to do in a cost-effective manner, and research into refinement technology will be needed if thorium is to be turned into a viable source.
That said, it’s worth noting that the question of whether thorium reactors work for energy production was answered in 2013, when privately owned Norwegian company Thor Energy began using thorium to produce power at its Halden test reactor in Norway. “It is the fundamental first step in the thorium evolution,” Thor Energy CEO Oystein Asphjell told Reuters at the time.
How thorium works
Thorium can’t split to make a nuclear chain reaction like uranium. In scientific terms, it isn’t fissile. However, if it is bombarded by neutrons from an energy fuel that is fissile — like uranium-235 or plutonium-239 — it is converted into uranium-233. The process creates energy and is self-sustaining after it begins; fission of uranium-233 turns more thorium nearby into the same nuclear fuel.
There are many more complex processes involved, but this relationship between thorium and fissile materials serves as the foundation for the technology in thorium reactors.
Thorium vs. uranium
It’s important to understand the differences between uranium and thorium when considering developments in nuclear energy. Here are a few key ways they differ.
Cost and efficiency
One reason thorium is an interesting alternative to uranium is that it is cheaper and more abundant. Thorium is also used more efficiently in the reaction process — thorium inputs are almost completely used up during a nuclear reaction, meaning spent fuel or radioactive waste is reduced to a minimum. That is especially important considering the longevity of radioactive nuclear waste in the environment.
Weapons and safety
In 1939, the Manhattan Project showed the potential devastation atomic energy can produce when enriched uranium is used in weapons production, and that has remained top of mind since then.
More recently, the dangers posed by uranium fuel rods, radioactive waste and reactor decay — widely publicized in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011 — are a key reason why experts are giving thorium reactors serious consideration. As thorium is not fissile on its own, reactions could be stopped in case of emergency. There is also concern that the isotope-dense heavy water used to cool fuel rods could seep out into the surrounding areas.
Thorium is considered a strong choice for non-proliferation when it comes to nuclear weapons, but it is also important to note that there have been occasions in history where nuclear weapons based on thorium have been detonated. While that is a risk, the nature of these weapons makes them hard to handle and easy to detect.
As a result, the use of thorium reactors could allow countries like Iran and North Korea to benefit from nuclear power while minimizing concerns that they are secretly developing nuclear weapons.
Thorium can also be used to breed uranium for use in breeder reactors. These nuclear reactors are unique because they produce more fissionable material than they consume, making them very efficient.
Thorium and uranium have an interesting relationship in that they are both complements and competitors to each other. Put very simply, thorium can be used together with conventional uranium-based nuclear power generation, meaning a thriving thorium industry would not necessarily make uranium obsolete.
Thorium exploration
Thorium is present in small quantities in soils and rocks everywhere, and it’s estimated to be about four times more plentiful than uranium. India holds the largest natural thorium reserves in the world, though reserves are also significant in Brazil, Australia, the US and China. Getting more specific, the metal can be found in epigenetic vein deposits, low-grade deposits and black sand placer deposits.
Though it is abundant, few companies are currently exploring for thorium. Since 2014, exploration and development of rare earths projects associated with thorium have commenced in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Greenland, India, Russia, South Africa, the US and Vietnam. Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQB:SYHBF) is one company currently exploring for thorium. Its South Falcon Point uranium and thorium project is located in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan.
Thorium reactors in the works
As mentioned, Thor Energy was the first to begin energy production through thorium, but it now faces competition from firms in the nuclear industry around the world.
For example, India has been interested in thorium-based nuclear energy for decades, according to the World Nuclear Association. The country’s nuclear developers have designed an advanced heavy water reactor that is specifically aimed at using thorium as a fuel.
China is also a major player in thorium reactor development. It began its US$500 million molten-salt reactor program in 2011. Construction on the site began in September 2018, and China announced in the fall of 2021 that was ready to begin testing an experimental thorium-fueled nuclear reactor. The country hopes that establishing a commercial-scale thorium-based nuclear power industry will help it meet its zero-carbon emissions goal by 2060.
In Indonesia, ThorCon and the country’s government are working on launching a 50 megawatt thorium molten-salt reactor for either power generation or marine vehicle propulsion.
Thorium Power Canada, in partnership with DBI, has developed thorium reactor designs, including a planned 10 megawatt reactor in Chile. Thorium Power Canada estimates the reactor will provide enough power to produce 20 million liters per day at the desalination plant, which is the equivalent of powering 3,500 homes.
Thorium’s challenge
Thorium has been considered an excellent nuclear energy alternative for decades. It’s hard to believe the safety and efficiency benefits have not led to more popular use of thorium reactors — but there are reasons for that.
Put simply, thorium-based reactors are still not economically viable for the most part. Uranium has benefited from decades of research, development and infrastructure thanks to its dual applications in weapons and energy during the Cold War. This research has allowed countries to establish protocols, infrastructure and knowledge bases that make uranium-based energy an easier option.
The result is that at least for now, thorium reactors are unlikely to gain the upper hand over uranium oxide reactors. It’s possible that thorium reactors could become more dominant in the future, but a lot of work will have to be done to get to that point.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2015.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Consolidated Uranium Proposed Spin-Out Labrador Uranium Expands Land Holding and Team
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), is pleased to provide an update regarding recent developments of its planned spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. (" Labrador Uranium " or " LUR ") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Arrangement "). LUR has expanded its land holdings in Labrador around its anticipated key projects as well as bolstered its technical team with several key appointments in preparation for an aggressive summer 2022 work program.
Stephen Keith, CEO of LUR, commented, "We are very pleased with our progress to date while we plan our 2022 exploration season and prepare to become a public company. Focusing on governance and strategy, LUR has assembled a strong prospective Board of Directors; and, with a focus on creating the greatest opportunity for exploration success, LUR has been able to attract a great geological brain trust as well as increasing and further consolidated its strategic land holdings in a well-known and significant mineral belt."
Please click on this link to view a video on today's release from LUR's CEO Stephen Keith.
Current Projects and New Acquisitions
LUR's strategy is to consolidate and aggressively explore its land position in the Central Mineral Belt (" CMB ") of Labrador, Canada. In late 2021, LUR entered into several agreements to acquire the following projects:
- Moran Lake Project: To be acquired from Consolidated Uranium. The project hosts historic uranium and vanadium mineral resources. Over $25 million has been spent on the project to date and holds further exploration potential;
- Central Mineral Belt (CMB) Project: To be acquired from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation (" Altius "). This project includes approximately 125,000 hectares of land with more than 50 years of exploration data available. This project contains many known occurrences of uranium, copper, gold, iron and other elements identified in 140 targets;
- Notakwanon Project: To be acquired from Altius. This is a near surface discovery with over 20 uranium occurrences at surface and grab samples yielding up to 3.5% U 3 O 8 ;
- Mustang Lake joint venture interest (66%): To be acquired from Mega Uranium Ltd. This project is approximately 9.5 kilometers northeast of Paladin Energy's Michelin uranium deposit. Mustang Lake has seen historic drilling, has multiple uranium occurrences, and is also prospective for IOCG style mineralization.
LUR has recently added the following 683 claims (17,075 hectares) by staking and, when taken together with the above projects, LUR expects to hold a dominant land position in the CMB and surrounding area at Notakwanon:
- 256 claims (6,400 hectares) located to the west of the Michelin uranium deposit with extension potential;
- 120 claims (3,000 hectares) located around the Notakwanon Project, consolidating more land around this prospect;
- 307 claims (7,675 hectares) in four map-staked licenses located to the north of the existing CMB claims covering prospective areas.
Figure 1: LUR District Scale Claims across Labrador
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa19c4cf-6cf6-4783-942f-e08f0add2467
Building A Strong Team
In addition to growing its land position, LUR has strengthened its geological team. The new additions, detailed below, will bring particular expertise to analyzing and assessing the vast amount of data available to LUR on its projects in order to generate targets for this coming field season.
Dr. Paul Pearson – Chief Geologist. A structural and economic geologist with 35 years of international exploration experience, and PhD in Structural Geology from the University of Queensland.
Matt Melnyk – Consulting Geologist, Qualified Person (QP). A professional geologist (CPG) with over 20 years of experience and a M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Southern Mississippi and a B.A in Geology from SUNY Buffalo.
Mike McNeill – Director, Operations and Community Relations. A natural resources professional with over a decade of experience planning and managing large-scale exploration programs and teams.
Nancy Normore, M.SC Geology – Director Exploration. Over 18 years exploring for uranium, copper and nickel on several projects (from start-up to discovery) in Saskatchewan, Nunavut, Quebec, Manitoba and Labrador.
Drew Heasman, P. Geo. – Director GeoData. Several years ' experience as an exploration geologist in uranium and gold, and currently pursuing graduate degree in Computer Science at the University of Saskatchewan.
The Board of Directors is expected to be made up of experienced mining industry professionals with a track record of success in the uranium sector including:
Phil Williams – Executive Chairman. Phil brings more than 20 years of mining and finance industry experience and is currently the CEO & Chairman of Consolidated Uranium.
Richard Patricio – Independent Director. Richard is the President and CEO of Mega Uranium Ltd.
Justin Reid – Independent Director. Currently, Justin is CEO of Troilus Gold Corp.
Public Listing
The special meeting of shareholders of Consolidated Uranium to approve the spin-out of LUR is scheduled to take place on February 3, 2022. LUR has applied to list its common shares on the CSE following completion of the Arrangement. Listing is subject to the approval of the CSE in accordance with its original listing requirements. Completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR Common Shares on the CSE is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022.
To sign up for Labrador Uranium news and updates please visit www.labradoruranium.com
Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Matthew Melnyk, M.Sc., CPG, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ).
About Consolidated Uranium Inc.
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.
For More Information, Please Contact
Philip Williams
President and CEO
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com
Mars Investor Relations
+1 647 557 6640
cur@marsinvestorrelations.com
Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to LUR's anticipated summer work program; the completion of the Arrangement and the acquisitions from Altius and Mega Uranium; anticipated timing for completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR common shares; and other activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, necessary regulatory approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement, the acquisitions from Altius and Mega Uranium and the listing of the LUR common shares; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's and LUR's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; expectations regarding negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations, delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form in respect of the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Denison Announces 22.5% Owned McClean Lake Operation Granted Approval to Expand Tailings Management Facility
Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") has approved an amendment to the uranium mine and mill licence for the McClean Lake Operation to allow for the expansion of the JEB Tailings Management Facility ("TMF"). View PDF version
David Cates , Denison's President & CEO, commented "The McClean Lake mill remains a strategically significant asset in the Athabasca Basin region – representing the only uranium milling facility currently operating in Canada. The amendment to the operating licence for the McClean Lake Operation allows for the expansion of the TMF, such that the facility will be well positioned to serve as a regional milling centre for current and future uranium mining projects in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin for many years to come.
Denison congratulates Orano, as our partner and the operator of the McClean Lake Operation, on obtaining approval for the environmentally responsible approach put forward to expand the capacity of the TMF without resulting in a significant impact to the operation's overall footprint."
The public hearing regarding the application for amendment was held on October 4, 2021 and included submissions from Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), as operator of the McClean Lake Joint Venture ("MLJV"), as well as input from Denison, CNSC staff, Cameco Corporation, the English River First Nation, the Metis Nation of Saskatchewan , and the Athabasca Joint Engagement and Environmental Subcommittee, among others.
The Commission considered the adequacy of the proposed measures for protecting the environment, the health and safety of persons, national security, and other international obligations. The operation's past operating performance, environmental protection, radiation protection, Indigenous consultation and engagement, decommissioning plans, and other safety and control areas were also examined. The TMF is designed in line with the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management developed by the International Council of Mining and Metals (ICMM).
The amended licence remains valid until June 30, 2027 . To see the full record of decision, please see the CNSC website at: http://nuclearsafety.gc.ca .
The McClean Lake Mill
The McClean Lake property is located on the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan , approximately 750 kilometres north of Saskatoon , and is home to the McClean Lake uranium mill, one of the world's largest uranium processing facilities. The mill has licensed annual production capacity of 24.0 million pounds U 3 O 8 and is currently operating under a 10-year license expiring in 2027. The mill is contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement (up to 18.0 million pounds U 3 O 8 per year). The MLJV is an unincorporated contractual arrangement between Orano with a 77.5% interest and Denison with a 22.5% interest. Orano is the operator of the project.
Denison has assessed the potential economic benefit of using the McClean Lake mill as a regional milling centre for the future processing of uranium resources extracted from the Gryphon uranium deposit, on Denison's 95% owned Wheeler River property, and the Tthe Heldeth Túé ("THT," formerly J Zone) uranium deposit, on Denison's 66.90% owned Waterbury Lake property.
For more information about these projects, please refer to the technical reports titled "Prefeasibility Study for the Wheeler River Uranium Project, Saskatchewan, Canada " ( September 24, 2018 ), and "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tthe Heldeth Túé (J Zone) Deposit, Waterbury Lake Property, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada " ( October 30, 2020 ).
About Denison
Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan . In addition to Denison's interests in Wheeler River and McClean Lake, Denison's interests in Saskatchewan include a 25.17% interest in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits, and a 66.90% interest in the THT and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. Each of Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.
Through its 50% ownership of JCU ( Canada ) Exploration Company, Limited ("JCU"), Denison also holds interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada , including the Millennium project (JCU 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU 33.8123%) and Christie Lake (JCU 34.4508%).
Denison is also engaged in mine decommissioning and environmental services through its Closed Mines group (formerly Denison Environmental Services), which manages Denison's Elliot Lake reclamation projects and provides third-party post-closure mine care and maintenance services.
Certain information contained in this news release constitutes 'forward-looking information', within the meaning of the applicable United States and Canadian legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Denison.
Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates', or 'believes', or the negatives and/or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be taken', 'occur', 'be achieved' or 'has the potential to'. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: the permitting of the MLJV's operations, including the JEB TMF expansion, underlying assumptions and the MLJV's intentions with respect thereto; assumptions and projections with respect to processing uranium resources from Denison projects; and expectations regarding its joint venture ownership interests and the continuity of its agreements with its partners.
Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Denison to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For example, Denison is relying on the information provided, and the procedures undertaken, by the operator of the MLJV. Denison believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and results may differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information. For a discussion in respect of risks and other factors that could influence forward-looking events, please refer to the factors discussed in Denison's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2021 under the heading 'Risk Factors'. These factors are not, and should not be construed as being exhaustive.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this news release. Denison does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in Denison's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denison-announces-22-5-owned-mcclean-lake-operation-granted-approval-to-expand-tailings-management-facility-301464310.html
SOURCE Denison Mines Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/19/c0273.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Positive Initial Report for Dasa Project 2021/2022 Drill Program
Including Hole ASDH592 65 meters at 5,493 ppm including 12.5 meters at 14,142 ppm
Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) provides this initial report on the Company's 15,000-meter drill program that commenced September 2021 at the Dasa Project.
The program at Dasa was designed to follow up on previously discovered uranium mineralization proximal to Zone 3 of the current Feasibility Study Phase I Mine Plan and has succeeded in extending Zone 3 with additional high-grade mineralization (see Figure 1). Approximately 6,000 meters have been drilled to date on 25-meter spacings between drill holes to support the addition of mineral reserves and an updated mine plan.
This extension to Zone 3 is not included in Dasa's Reserve calculations as it was an Inferred mineral resource (see Figure 2), based on wider-spaced drilling completed during previous drill campaigns.
Infill and step-out drilling completed since September has exceeded expectations and outlined continuous mineralization over a strike length of 300 meters and a width of 80 meters. This Zone 3 extension will be applied to update the current Phase I Mine Plan and is expected to substantially reduce the amount of underground development, lower capital and operating expenses and extend the life of the Phase 1 Mine Plan.
Drilling is currently continuing in the northeast direction from Zone 3 to determine the potential for up-dip extentions. The next target of the 2021/2022 Dasa drilling program will be in-fill drilling between Zones 2A, 2B and 3 with the goal of converting this significant Inferred resource to the Measured and Indicated resource categories.
The equivalent U3O8 indicated below were derived using a Gamma Probe. Core samples are being prepared and will be shipped to ALS Geochemistry - North Vancouver, Canada for chemical assaying as per usual protocols.
Table 1: Significant intersections (2000 ppm eU3O8 cut-off allowing internal dilution of 3m where geology continuity proven)
|
Hole ID
|
From (meters)
|
To (meters)
|
Interval (meters)
|
eU3O8 (ppm)
|
ASDH589
|
478.60
|
578.40
|
99.80
|
2,615
|
Incl.
|
504.30
|
577.30
|
73.00
|
3,365
|
Incl.
|
535.50
|
577.30
|
41.80
|
4,306
|
ASDH590
|
478.60
|
553.20
|
74.60
|
2,086
|
Incl.
|
499.30
|
541.60
|
42.30
|
3,125
|
ASDH591
|
374.80
|
465.70
|
90.90
|
1,682
|
Incl.
|
436.80
|
464.60
|
27.80
|
3,419
|
Incl.
|
449.10
|
464.30
|
15.20
|
4,440
|
ASDH592
|
434.40
|
499.40
|
65.00
|
5,493
|
Incl.
|
484.80
|
497.30
|
12.50
|
14,142
|
ASDH593
|
359.10
|
398.40
|
39.30
|
1,231
|
Incl.
|
373.00
|
377.30
|
4.30
|
2,519
|
Incl.
|
390.10
|
391.80
|
1.70
|
4,973
|
|
408.10
|
432.40
|
24.30
|
999
|
Incl.
|
410.50
|
418.80
|
8.30
|
1,340
|
Incl.
|
418.10
|
418.60
|
0.50
|
2,256
|
ASDH594
|
386.30
|
449.90
|
63.60
|
2,007
|
Incl.
|
391.40
|
425.80
|
34.40
|
3,053
George Flach , VP Exploration stated, "We are very encouraged with the results of our drill program. Gamma probes show the same high grade eU 3 0 8 values that define the Dasa Deposit. We are approximately 40% through this 15,000-meter drill program and look forward to incorporating assay results into an updated mineral reserve and mine plan later this year."
QP Statement
George A. Flach , Vice President of Exploration, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person (QP) as defined in NI 43-101 and has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the scientific technical disclosure in this news release.
About Global Atomic
Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.
The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production.
Global Atomics' Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST") Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey . The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa") listed on the Frankfurt exchange under 'BFSA', holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .
The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.
The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/19/c0893.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Large Bodies of Shallow Uranium Mineralisation Delineated at Koppies
- Resource definition drilling recently completed at Koppies has confirmed continuity of shallow, calcrete hosted uranium mineralisation.
- 558 holes for 4,701 metres drilled in Koppies resource program.
- Significant intersections include:
- KR0234 8 m at 768 ppm eU3O8 from 4 m
- KOR0200 6 m at 796 ppm eU3O8 from 6 m
- KR0378 9 m at 415 ppm eU3O8 from 1 m
- KR0386 11 m at 319 ppm eU3O8 from 1 m
- KR0224 10 m at 319 ppm eU3O8 from 6 m
- Uranium mineralisation remains open to east and south.
- Program focused on drilling the Koppies I and II deposits at 100 m x 100 m to provide input for maiden Mineral Resource Estimates anticipated to be completed in the March Quarter 2022.
Elevate Uranium’s Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented:
“The resource definition drilling program has confirmed continuity of shallow, calcrete hosted uranium mineralisation within broad palaeochannels. The drilling has produced excellent results and we look forward to reporting a maiden resource estimate, expected to be completed in the March Quarter 2022.
We continue to be excited about further extensions to the Koppies palaeochannels and potential for additional mineralisation.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elevate Uranium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.