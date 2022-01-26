Resource News Investing News
Vancouver, Canada, January 26, 2022 CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V: CVV; OTCQB: CVVUF; Frankfurt: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Basin Energy Limited ("Basin Energy"), an Australian unlisted public company, to allow Basin Energy to earn up to an 80% interest in CanAlaska's 100%-owned North Millennium and Geikie projects, and a 100% interest in CanAlaska's 100%-owned Marshall project. These projects total 50,994.56 hectares in the Eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada Read More >>

CanAlaska Deals Further Three Uranium Projects for AUD$15M

Basin Energy has Staged Option to Earn up to 80% Interest in Two Properties and Additional Option to Earn up to 100% in One Property

Focus on High-Grade Eastern Athabasca Basement and Unconformity Uranium Targets

CanAlaska Partner to Spend AUD$5M for 60% of Two Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin

Terra Uranium has Staged Option to Earn up to 80% Interest in McTavish and Waterbury East Projects, subject to Resource definition

Focus on High-Grade Eastern Athabasca Uranium Discovery

CanAlaska Commences Drill Program at Waterbury South Property

4,000 m program focused on extension of polymetallic uranium, nickel, zinc, cobalt mineralization

Shallow depth targets 10 km southeast of Cigar Lake uranium mine

CanAlaska Announces West McArthur JV Extends Uranium Targets in Latest Drill Program

High-Grade Mineralization Intersected Including 1.62% eU3O8 over 2.6 Metres

Strong Alteration and Large Fault Structures Intersected 1.8 km Southwest Along "42 Zone" Corridor

CanAlaska Identifies Uranium Targets in Western Athabasca

15 Kilometre Strongly Conductive Target Corridor Identified

Corridor Mirrors Saskatoon Lake Conductor - Host to the Large Shea Creek Uranium Deposits

GTI Resources Logo

GTI Activities Report, December Quarter 2021

GTI Resources Limited (GTI or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the December 2021 quarter.

Are Thorium Reactors the Future of Nuclear Energy?

The world’s energy needs are expected to skyrocket thanks to population growth and higher demand from developing nations, making thorium reactors increasingly appealing.

Nuclear energy is considered by some to be green energy because it does not produce direct carbon dioxide emissions, unlike fossil fuels, which contribute to air and water pollution.

Over the last decade, more countries around the world have turned to nuclear as an energy source, integrating nuclear energy into their energy grids, specifically to produce electricity.

Consolidated Uranium Proposed Spin-Out Labrador Uranium Expands Land Holding and Team

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), is pleased to provide an update regarding recent developments of its planned spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. (" Labrador Uranium " or " LUR ") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Arrangement "). LUR has expanded its land holdings in Labrador around its anticipated key projects as well as bolstered its technical team with several key appointments in preparation for an aggressive summer 2022 work program.

Stephen Keith, CEO of LUR, commented, "We are very pleased with our progress to date while we plan our 2022 exploration season and prepare to become a public company. Focusing on governance and strategy, LUR has assembled a strong prospective Board of Directors; and, with a focus on creating the greatest opportunity for exploration success, LUR has been able to attract a great geological brain trust as well as increasing and further consolidated its strategic land holdings in a well-known and significant mineral belt."

Denison Announces 22.5% Owned McClean Lake Operation Granted Approval to Expand Tailings Management Facility

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") has approved an amendment to the uranium mine and mill licence for the McClean Lake Operation to allow for the expansion of the JEB Tailings Management Facility ("TMF"). View PDF version

Positive Initial Report for Dasa Project 2021/2022 Drill Program

Including Hole ASDH592 65 meters at 5,493 ppm including 12.5 meters at 14,142 ppm

 Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) provides this initial report on the Company's 15,000-meter drill program that commenced September 2021 at the Dasa Project.

Elevate Uranium: Carbon Free Energy

Large Bodies of Shallow Uranium Mineralisation Delineated at Koppies

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTC:ELVUF) is pleased to announce results of the resource definition drilling program recently completed at the Koppies project in the Erongo Region of Namibia.
