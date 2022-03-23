Resource News Investing News

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .  This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec’s critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors. Individual investors, ...

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .  This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/36oj3zW

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings.

NEW CONFERENCE FEATURE: Ability to schedule 1x1 meetings with presenting companies' management.

"We are thrilled to host the two-day Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Investor conference, highlighting the breadth of the province's rich commodities and burgeoning technology," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.  We graciously welcome the participation of Quebec's Delegate General, Martine Hebert and Associate Deputy Minister of Mines, Nathalie Camden to this signature event."

"On behalf of the Quebec Government, I am delighted to take part in "Investing in Quebec's Critical and Strategic Minerals and High-Tech Sectors Conference." This conference will showcase for U.S. and investors elsewhere some our best competitive advantages : all the minerals and raw materials required for battery manufacturing and a vast territory containing new mining opportunities with a reliable, sustainable and ethical partner," said Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Mines. "Our action plan on critical and strategic minerals has already yielded impressive results, not only because we have the resources, the will and the tools needed, but because we ensure that all agencies and government entities work together toward one main goal: helping companies and governments to secure their mineral supply chain. We are thankful to the New York Delegate General, Martine Hebert and her team for the opportunity and their partners OTC Markets, Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory for this remarkable event."

Wednesday March 30th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Introduction: Martine Hebert, New York Delegate General Government of Quebec
9:35 AM Welcome Remarks: Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Mines of Quebec
9:45 AM Panel: Key Factors to Consider in Mining Investment Decisions:

Moderated by Investment Quebec
10:30 AM Azimut Exploration Pink: AZMTF |TSXV: AZM
11:00 AM Voyager Metals Inc. Pink: VDMRF | TSXV: VONE
11:30 AM QC Copper & Gold Inc. OTCQB: QCCUF | TSXV: QCCU
12:00 PM Québec Nickel Corp. OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI
12:30 PM Vision Lithium OTCQB: ABEPF | TSXV: VLI
1:00 PM Focus Graphite Inc. OTCQB: FCSMF | TSXV: FMS
1:30 PM Critical Elements Lithium Corp OTCQX: CRECF | TSXV: CRE
2:00 PM St-Georges Éco-Mining Corp OTCQB: SXOOF | CSE: SX
2:30 PM Lomiko Metals Inc. OTCQB: LMRMF | TSXV: LMR
3:00 PM Patriot Battery Metals Inc. OTCQB: PMETF | CSE: PMET
3:30 PM Commerce Resources Corp. OTCQX: CMRZF | TSXV: CCE
4:00 PM NanoXplore Inc. OTCQX: NNXPF | TSX: GRA

Thursday March 31st Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Panel: A Partnership for a Turnaround of a Lithium Mine in Quebec with Sayona Piedmont

Moderated by Investment Quebec 		Nasdaq: PLL and OTCQB: SYAXF
10:00 AM Doré Copper Mining Corp. OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
10:30 AM Orford Mining Corp. Pink: ORMFF | TSXV: ORM
11:00 AM Imperial Mining Group OTCQB: IMPNF | TSXV: IPG
11:30 AM Geomega Resources Inc. OTCQB: GOMRF | TSXV: GMA
12:00 PM Panel: Quebec 360 Degrees: From Mining to Recycling Batteries with Nouveau Monde Graphite, Lithion Recycling, & Blue Solutions

Moderated by Investment Quebec
1:00 PM Tekna Holdings AS FRA: 8VB | OSE: TEKNA
1:30 PM HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. OTCQX: HPQFF | TSXV: HPQ
2:30 PM Renforth Resources Inc. OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR
3:00 PM VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Pink: VRBFF | TSXV: VRB

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lomiko MetalsTSXV:LMRGraphite Investing
LMR:CA
TSXV:LMR

Lomiko Appoints New Management Team and Director and Initiates a New Vision and Strategy in Quebec

Lomiko Metals Inc. (Lomiko) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) ("Lomiko Metals" or "Lomiko" or the "Corporation" or "The Company") is pleased to announce a new leadership team and the appointment of an independent director to the board effective October 25, 2021. With the appointment of Belinda Labatte as Chief Executive Officer and Director, Vince Osbourne as Chief Financial Officer and Gordana Slepcev as Chief Operating Officer, Lomiko is poised to develop its current critical minerals projects in Quebec and pursue a new growth strategy for the acquisition and development of new critical minerals assets to add to the Company's portfolio. The Board of Directors has determined it is in the best interests of all its stakeholders to appoint a dedicated and committed new leadership team at this time which will establish the Company and it's base of operations in Quebec. Lomiko is setting the stage to become a leader and responsible supplier of critical minerals in the North American market. The new leadership will continue to develop the Company's high potential La Loutre graphite project into the Pre-Feasibility Stage ("PFS") stage with the view of taking it into full production, along with plans for the advancement of its lithium exploration project, Bourier located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005467/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
chromium release assay

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Lomiko Metals Announcement of Positive Results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment on its La Loutre Graphite Project in Southern Quebec - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) has announced positive results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment on its La Loutre Graphite Project in southern Quebec. The 100% owned La Loutre Project is located in the Nominingue-Chénéville Deformation Zone in Quebec. The property, which consists of one large contiguous block of 42 mineral claims totaling 2,509 hectares or approximately 25 square kilometres, is located approximately 117 kilometres northwest of Montréal in southern Québec, 230 kilometres southwest of the Nouveau Monde Matawinie Project and 100 kilometres southeast of the Imerys' Lac-des-îles mine.

The PEA was completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada, the Canadian division of the Australian-based global engineering firm with a 30 year track record with projects spanning more than 80 locations worldwide.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news along with some video comment from Lomiko's President and CEO, A. Paul Gill. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lomiko" in the search box.

Based on a drill hole database containing 117 drill holes, consisting of 15,160 metres of drilling and 8,850 assay intervals, the project has a mineral resource estimate of 23,165 kilo tonnes of 4.51% graphite for 1.04 metric tonnes of graphite in the Indicated category, and 46,821 kilo tonnes of 4.01% graphite for 1.9 metric tonnes of graphite in the Inferred category, using a 1.5% cut-off grade. The cut-off grade is based on a processing cost of CDN$11.85 per tonne, and General and Administrative Costs of CDN$2.37 per tonne. A cut-off grade of 1.5% has been used for the base case of the resource estimate, which more than covers the Process and General and Administrative Costs.

The mine plan includes 21.9 metric tonnes of mill feed and 88.4 metric tonnes of waste over the 14.7-year project life. Mine planning is based on conventional open pit methods suited for the project location and local site requirements. Owner-operated and managed open pit operations are anticipated to begin prior to mill start up, running for 14.7 years to pit exhaustion, with feed from the low-grade stockpile supplementing plant feed over the last two years. The PEA indicates the property has the geological potential to extend the mine life beyond the initial 14.7 years presented in the PEA as well as the opportunity to expand the scale of production by increasing the mineral resource through ongoing exploration and drilling.

With a strong treasury to support their next steps, Lomiko plans to commence a Preliminary Feasibility Study and Environmental Impact Studies while continuing to explore the geological potential of the property. Management believes the PEA clearly demonstrates the potential for Lomiko to become a major North American graphite producer, with a positive after-tax Internal Rate of Return of 21.5% and after-tax Net Present Value of $186 million.

Management cautions that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For a more detailed analysis of the PEA, please refer to the news release. The shares are trading at $0.145. For more information, please visit the company's website: www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, CEO, at 604-729-5312, or by email at info@lomiko.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91913

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lomiko metals

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Lomiko Metals and its Option of Bourier Project in Quebec from Critical Elements as it Prepares to Explore for Lithium - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) has entered into an option agreement with Critical Elements Lithium Corporation giving Lomiko the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Bourier project. Lomiko will earn its interest by way of a joint venture agreement.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lomiko" in the search box.

The Bourier project is located approximately 85 km east-northeast of the village of Nemaska and approximately 450 km north-northeast of the town of Val-d'Or, Québec. The Bourier property, potentially a new lithium field in an established lithium district in Quebec, consists of 203 claims covering approximately 10,252 hectares or 102.5 square kilometres.

A. Paul Gill, CEO, stated: "Recent consumer interest in electric vehicles has increased investor interest in Lithium and Graphite, two of the major components of a lithium-ion battery. Quebec is in a unique position of having ample supply of both commodities and now Lomiko has opportunities in additional battery materials."

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Critical Elements' CEO, added: "This option agreement with Lomiko will allow the Bourier property to be explored in detail for battery minerals discoveries, such as Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Zinc. Critical Elements is currently focused on the development of its Rose Lithium-Tantalum project. With Lomiko as a joint venture partner in the Bourier project, shareholders of both companies will be able to benefit from successful exploration of a highly prospective project."

The northern boundary of the property is marked by intrusive pink granite. The metasedimentary rocks in the centre of the property are intruded by mafic and ultramafic rocks, granites, pegmatites, and late diabase dykes. The pegmatites occur as either pink, which associated with oligoclase gneisses and granite, or white, which is associated with metasedimentary rocks. Outside of work program complete between 2010 and 2012 for Zinc-Copper and Gold by Monarques Resources Inc., there has been very limited lithium exploration undertaken at the Bourier Property.

The Bourier property is adjacent to the Lemare Lithium property, wholly owned by Critical Elements, where in 2012, a previous operator discovered a "granite pegmatite dyke containing a considerable amount of spodumene", which ranged in apparent thickness from 4.8 to 14.2 metres and was followed for close to 200 metres in length on surface.

Under the first option, Lomiko can earn 49% by paying $50,000 in cash, 5 million shares, and incurring $1.3 million in exploration expenditures by December 31, 2022. Subject to completing this first option, Lomiko can increase its interest to 70% by paying an additional $250,000 in cash, 2.5 million shares, and incurring $2 million in exploration expenditures and delivering a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate by December 31, 2023. Should Lomiko produce a drill-defined NI 43-101 resource estimate of between 5 and 20 million tonnes of lithium oxide, Lomiko will pay up to $2 million, payable in cash or shares, at Lomiko's discretion. Please refer to the company's news release for the specific schedule for these terms.

Critical Elements will retain a 2% NSR on the extraction and production of any minerals on the Bourier Property, of which Lomiko can purchase 1% for $2. million. During the agreement, Critical Elements will be the operator on the property. Critical Elements will also retain the exclusive right to market and act as selling agent for any and all Lithium products, including Lithium ore, concentrate and chemical, resulting from the extraction and production activities on the Bourier Property.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, CEO, at 604-729-5312, or by email at info@lomiko.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82629

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lomiko metals stock

BTV Investor Alert Video: Lomiko Metals Inc. - Metals for the New Green Economy

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar 8th to 14th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

www.lomiko.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76480

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Metals Optimistic Regarding the Future of Battery Metals Investment

Lomiko Metals Optimistic Regarding the Future of Battery Metals Investment

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV:LMR, OTCQB:LMRMF, FWB:DH8B) CEO Paul Gill was recently featured in a discussion with Michael Campbell of Money Talks regarding the recent surge in Tesla’s share price and what it could mean to commodities used in battery metals such as graphite and lithium. Lomiko is one of the many companies targeting the growing battery metals space, specifically graphite projects in the province of Quebec.

According to Gill, the average Tesla vehicle is made of approximately 90 kilograms of graphite. Moving forward, he is hopeful Tesla and other electric vehicle manufactures will continue to drive demand in related commodities including lithium and graphite. “Lithium, graphite, manganese, cobalt and nickel are all the main elements. They are all susceptible to quick commodity moves that can then affect the juniors in the area,” said Gill.

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces It Is Now UL ECOLOGO® Certified for Mineral Exploration, Validating Mineral Companies' Responsible Business Practices to the Market, and Demonstrating Increased Value to Investors

Lomiko Announces It Is Now UL ECOLOGO® Certified for Mineral Exploration, Validating Mineral Companies' Responsible Business Practices to the Market, and Demonstrating Increased Value to Investors

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has obtained UL ECOLOGO® certification for mineral exploration, completing a comprehensive process that took place over several months.

Specifically, Lomiko has received UL 2723 ECOLOGO ® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies upon its successful completion of the final stage of the certification process, which includes audit results, use of the UL ECOLOGO® mark, and registration in UL's SPOT sustainable product database. The Company is very proud of this accomplishment and intends to continue working to promote this certification and its advantages, helping to make it a key objective for other exploration companies in the mineral exploration sector.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Opens Office in New York and Expands its U.S. and Canadian Investor Relations Commitment Ahead of NYSE Bell Ringing

+    NMG has opened a New York corporate office to further service and interact with the U.S. investment community.

+    NMG has also set up a comprehensive Investor Relations function in New York, with the appointment of Mr. Mark Mitchell, of Matrix Advisors, who will be focusing on servicing the U.S. market.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals CEO Richard Pearce

South Star Battery Metals CEO Richard Pearce: Fully Permitted and Construction Ready for Graphite Mining in Brazil

South Star Battery Metals CEO: Fully Permitted and Construction Ready for Graphite Mining in Brazilyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties to Acquire 1% NSR on Sleitat Tin-Silver Project

Electric Royalties to Acquire 1% NSR on Sleitat Tin-Silver Project

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding letter of intent with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cornish Metals Inc (CUSN) to acquire a newly granted 1% Net Smelter Royalty (the "1% NSR") on mining claims comprising core strategic tenure at the Sleitat Mountain Tin-Silver deposit in Southwestern Alaska (the "Sleitat Project" or "Sleitat

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties commented, "We are tremendously excited about adding the first tin royalty to our metals portfolio. Tin prices have appreciated more than 90% in the past year[1] and we believe projections for tin demand remain very bullish for the foreseeable future. In Sleitat, we have transacted on one of the very few hard rock tin assets in North America. We believe securing a tin asset in a Tier 1 jurisdiction is particularly valuable in that China and Indonesia alone were responsible for more than 54% of global tin mine production in 2020.[2] The United States currently has no tin reserves, hasn't produced tin domestically since 1993 and imported 32,000 tonnes of refined tin in 2020. A 2017 paper by the USGS reviewed the tin supply situation and identified Sleitat as one of only two tin deposits in the US with potential to be economically viable."[3]

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cornish Metals Enters Agreement to Sell a 1% NSR Royalty on the Sleitat Tin-Silver Project in Alaska to Electric Royalties Ltd

Cornish Metals Enters Agreement to Sell a 1% NSR Royalty on the Sleitat Tin-Silver Project in Alaska to Electric Royalties Ltd

Cornish Metals Inc. ( TSX-VAIM: CUSN ) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on its tincopper projects in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to sell a 1% Net Smelter Returns Royalty (NSR) on its Sleitat tin-silver project in Alaska to Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSX-V:ELEC OTCQB:ELECF) for the following consideration:

  • 1,000,000 common shares of Electric Royalties Ltd ("Consideration Shares")
  • CDN$100,000 cash

Upon issuance at closing of the transaction, the Consideration Shares will be subject to a voluntary lock-up agreement whereby 50% of the Consideration Shares will be subject to a six month hold period and the balance subject to a one year hold period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northern Graphite Plans to Further Reduce Carbon Footprint of Bissett Creek Project

Northern Graphite Plans to Further Reduce Carbon Footprint of Bissett Creek Project

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (FSE: ONG) (XSTU: ONG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro") has updated its Life Cycle Assessment ("LCA") on the production of graphite concentrate from the Bissett Creek deposit to include the benefits of an electric mining fleet. Minviro has estimated that by using electricity from the Ontario grid to power both the mining fleet (rather than diesel) and the processing plant (instead of using natural gas), the Global Warming Potential ("GWP") of the Bissett Creek project could be reduced by approximately 80 per cent, from 2.2 kilograms ("kg") of CO2 eq. per kg of graphite produced to 0.45 kg of CO2 eq. Minviro's report is publicly available here.

Northern commissioned Minviro's report to help guide the Company in developing a carbon neutral project. Additionally, Minviro benchmarked the potential carbon footprint of Bissett Creek against the production of Chinese natural and synthetic graphite and their upgrade into battery anode material ("BAM").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×