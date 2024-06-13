Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Boss Energy

Production Starts at Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Key milestone comes just eight weeks after production started at Boss’ Honeymoon project in South Australia; Boss on track to become a ~3Mlbs-a-year producer

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to advise that production has started at its 30 per cent- owned Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) Central Processing Uranium Plant and Wellfields (“Alta Mesa Project”) in South Texas.

Production is forecast to ramp up to a steady-state rate of 1.5Mlbs a year, with Boss retaining sale and marketing rights over its pro-rata share.

The Alta Mesa Project, consisting of over 200,000 acres plus the central processing plant and wellfields, is managed by experienced uranium producer, and 70% partner, enCore Energy Corp ("enCore") (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU).

The key milestone comes just eight weeks after the start of production at Boss’ 100 per cent-owned Honeymoon project, where commissioning is proceeding to plan and production is forecast to ramp up to 2.45Mlbs a year.

Boss acquired its 30 per cent interest in the Alta Mesa Project in February 2024 from enCore and its wholly owned subsidiary, enCore Energy U.S. Corp., a highly credentialed United States uranium developer and operator, for US$60 million cash (see ASX release dated February 27, 2024).

Boss Managing Director Duncan Craib said: “The start of production at the Alta Mesa Project is another key milestone in the implementation of our strategy to be a global uranium supplier with a diversified production base in tier-one locations.

“With operations now ramping up at both Honeymoon and Alta Mesa, we are on track to hit our combined nameplate production target of 3Mlbs of uranium per annum.

“Our timing could hardly be better given the increasingly tight supply and demand fundamentals in the uranium market.

“This highly favourable outlook was underpinned by US President Joe Biden’s recent signing of legislation to ban the importation of uranium products from Russia.

“This was a game-changing event for the uranium market and in particular for uranium projects in North America and Australia.

“Given that we are ramping up production in both locations and we have strong growth prospects at each one, Boss is very well positioned to continue capitalising on this huge opportunity”.

Please refer to enCore’s announcement dated June 13, 2024 for further information.1


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Boss Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Gladiator Resources Limited

Drilling Commences at Mkuju Uranium Project

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is excited to announce that diamond core drilling commenced on 10 June 2024, at our 100% owned Mkuju Uranium Project in southern Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear power plant powered by uranium at dusk.

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium stocks are benefiting as prices rise and more countries commit to building and expanding their nuclear energy supply. Investors are recognizing the value in the reliable, clean electricity that uranium can produce.

Positive market fundamentals pushed the spot uranium price to 16 year highs in January, when values rose to US$106 per pound. However, the level proved unsustainable as prices contracted to a Q1 low of US$85.17 in mid-March.

Values beganclawing back lost ground alongside news that production out of Kazakhstan could be impacted by a sulfuric acid shortage. The investment thesis was further strengthened when US President Joe Biden signed the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act into law in early May. The measure, which is aimed at further sanctioning Russia and its invasion of Ukraine, will take effect on August 11. As the largest end user of uranium for nuclear fuel, the US is now poised to increase domestic supply while also strengthening partnerships with ally nations Canada and Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

GTI Energy


Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy (ASX:GTR)

GTI Board Appoints Ex-Head of Cameco Australia, Simon Williamson

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is delighted to advise of the appointment of Mr Simon Williamson to the board of GTI as Non-Executive Director.

Hightlights

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Completion of Inaugural ISR Field Test Program at Midwest

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce it has completed the inaugural In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") field test program (the "Program") at Denison's 25.17% owned Midwest Uranium Project ("Midwest").  The Program involved drilling 10 small diameter boreholes within the Midwest Main deposit primarily undertaken to evaluate site-specific conditions for ISR mining. A series of tests were successfully performed on each borehole, creating an extensive database of geological, hydrogeological, geotechnical, and metallurgical data and validating certain key assumptions in the previously completed internal conceptual mining study (the "Concept Study") evaluating the potential use of ISR mining at Midwest (see Press Release dated April 12, 2023 ). View PDF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ben Finegold, nuclear reactors.

Ben Finegold: Uranium's New Paradigm — Market Dynamics and How to Invest

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Ben Finegold, director at Ocean Wall, shared his latest thoughts on uranium, covering supply and demand dynamics and his outlook for prices in 2024 and beyond.

In his view, the market has only reached its third inning, meaning the story is nowhere near over. While investors will need to be more selective, Finegold remains bullish on the uranium spot price and sees uranium stock opportunities too.

"You've got the supply side as fragile as it is, and you've got demand really starting to kick into gear over the next decade. And then you can throw (small modular reactors) into that story, you can throw ... all these bells and whistles on top. And you start to realize that it is a unique, quality story versus anything else," Finegold said during the interview.

Keep reading...Show less

×