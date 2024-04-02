Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Galan Investor Presentation Singapore March 2024

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC

Charbone Hydrogen

CH:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

Energy Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Gladiator Resources

Preparations for Drilling at the Mkuju Uranium Project

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to announce it is on track for commencement of drilling at its key uranium targets at the Mkuju Project during May. The program will include the first core drilling at the SWC target where 2023 trenches intersected up to 7139ppm U3O8. At Mtonya and Likuyu North the Company’s drilling will test potential extensions and new zones to the existing uranium deposits. The geological team has been established, key equipment orders made, and the drilling contractor selection process is proceeding well.

  • Preparations are progressing well; drilling expected to commence in May to test the Southwest Corner target and test potential extensions to the Mtonya and Likuyu North deposits:
    • At Southwest Corner, the drilling to test the potential for down-dip extension of the recently trenched high-grade surface uranium.
    • At Mtonya holes will follow up on excellent uranium intersections not followed up by previous explorers in 2012.
    • At Likuyu North drilling testing for potential new zones that if present would add to the existing 4.6 Mlb U3O8 (JORC) Resource.
  • In line with Tanzanian procurement regulations drilling contractor tender evaluation and award will take place during April.
  • Major items purchased including downhole gamma-ray logging equipment. Camp provider has been identified.
  • Seasoned and Africa-experienced Exploration Manager Fabien Linares begins full-time on 1 April and will be responsible for implementation of the program.
  • All drilling to be by diamond coring to maximise on geological observation and data quality.
The SWC target – summary and Gladiators planned drilling

The target is an intense 3.5 km x 1.8 km oval shaped airborne radiometric anomaly northeast of the Mtonya deposit. Despite being the most intense radiometric anomaly in the area no drilling other than 2008 shallow auger holes (max depth 12 m) and a single core hole have been carried out here, by Mantra Resources. The auger holes gave excellent uranium intersections1. Reportedly, Mantra Resources did not follow-up the excellent auger-hole results, prioritising exploration at their flagship “Nyota” Uranium deposit 50 km to the north. In 2023 Gladiator carried out trenching to confirm and understand the uranium mineralization and encountered high grade uranium in 4 of the 5 trenches. Vertical channel samples across the gently dipping layer/s included 2.55m with an average grade of 2017ppm U3O8 and 1.40m with an average grade of 4442ppm U3O82. Gladiators drilling will test the potential down-dip extension of this mineralization which appears to be hosted within gently dipping layers, as exposed in the trenches and described in detail in the announcement dated 26 December 2023. This is illustrated in figure 2.

Figure 1. Map showing radiometric anomalies within the Mkuju Project and targets/deposits that will be drilled.

The Mtonya deposit – summary and Gladiators planned drilling

The previous drilling program was carried out by Uranium Resources Plc (URA) in 2011 and 2012 and used to support a mineral resource estimate, considered as a ‘foreign estimate’ and reported by Gladiator (refer GLA announcement dated 14 July 2022). A review of the data by the MSA Group revealed that some of the best zones of uranium mineralisation were left ‘open’ and that further drilling is required to test potential continuation of the uranium mineralisation. An example of this is provided in Figure 3. 2011/12 drillholes URAMT105 and 106 contain excellent mineralization which may extend to the northwest and will be tested with 1-2 holes in this direction. Gladiator will drill a number of holes to test this and other areas of the deposit that may contain significant extensions to the known mineralization.


This article includes content from Gladiator Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:glauranium stocksuranium investingUranium Investing
GLA:AU
The Conversation (0)

Denison Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 40-F

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2023 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').  Denison's Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 .  The Form 40-F will be available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.govedgar.shtml . View PDF version

Denison's Annual Information Form has also been filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and will be available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Announces Appointment of Vice President Regulatory Affairs

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan S. Schierman as Ur-Energy's Vice President Regulatory Affairs

Ur-Energy Chairman and CEO, John Cash, stated, "We are pleased to expand our executive team with the addition of Ryan Schierman as our Vice President Regulatory Affairs. Ryan is highly respected as a former regulator and well known in our industry as a true professional with great expertise in regulatory compliance and environmental health and safety matters. Ryan joins us to lead our well-established EHS department as Ur-Energy moves ahead with our Shirley Basin ISR facility and we look forward to additional growth throughout the Company."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Announces 2023 Results and publishes Dasa Uranium Project Feasibility Study

Dasa Uranium Project Remains on Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2026

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Signing of Sustainable Communities Investment Agreement

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is proud to announce the signing of a Sustainable Communities Investment Agreement (the "Agreement") with the municipalities of the Northern Village of Beauval the Northern Village of Île-à-la Crosse, the Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay and the Northern Hamlet of Cole Bay (the "Communities"). View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Text saying "Uranium Night" superimposed over band playing music.

Uranium Night at PDAC Raises $10,000 for Charity

At this year’s Uranium Night at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, the event's sponsors secured a $10,000 donation for the charity Haven Family Connections.

With the uranium sector having its hottest season in years, there was much to celebrate at the event, which was held on March 4 at the Lucky Clover Irish Pub in Toronto. Early in the year, the uranium spot price broke through the US$100 per pound level for the first time since 2007, rising to a 16 year high of US$106 as demand continued to outpace supply.

Although the price has since pulled back to the US$90 level, industry experts still predict a bright future for the energy commodity as countries around the world pursue nuclear power as a strategy for meeting clean energy goals.

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide Outlines 2024 Australian Exploration Plans

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce 2024 work plans for Australia which include a large drill campaign of up to 12,000m across multiple targets at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in NW Queensland and into the Murphy Uranium Project in the Northern Territory. Two drill rigs have been secured and logistical plans are well advanced for a campaign that will build on last year's successful exploration effort which saw 40 holes completed across 4,000 cumulative meters. Drilling is expected to commence in approximately 6-8 weeks' time at the conclusion of the current wet season.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CLEO Appoints Partner to Commence U.S. Market Access Program

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX: M2R) – Trading Halt

Cardiex Completes HEARTsense Wearable Study and Secures US Wearable Patent

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Related News

Copper Investing

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX: M2R) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Oil and Gas Investing

Additional Deeper Targets Identified in Bonito Prospect

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Awalé Resources Jumps on High-grade Gold Results

Lithium Investing

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Hits Fresh High, Investment Funds Snap Up Copper

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Placement

×